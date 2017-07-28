Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Product Feature
Rain and Sun RS Feva Cover
Rain and Sun RS Feva Cover

Interview with Steve Cockerill: RS Aero 7 World Champion

by Mark Jardine today at 12:00 pm 24-28 July 2017
RS Aero 7 podium at the Rooster RS Aero World Championship © YC Carnac

We spoke to Steve Cockerill, who has just returned from winning the Rooster RS Aero 7 World Championship in Carnac. We found out what techniques he's learnt in the boat, how he's made the transition from Lasers, and what he thinks of the class.

Mark Jardine: You went straight from the 4000 EuroCup to the RS Aero World Championship with only a day's break. How did you feel going into the event?

Steve Cockerill: I was pretty tired but my hiking muscles were definitely ready for it! I had to take some ibuprofen to stop my legs from shouting at me too much, but I was thankful of the day's rest.

Mark: You had an epic battle with Peter Barton, where in the first two races he took the bullets. What do you think gave him the advantage early on?

Steve: I think it was my lack of experience in the boat. I very much watched Pete sailing the boat, and compared his techniques to what I'd have done as a Laser sailor. I noticed he sat further back in the boat than I would have done - I was typically trying to sail at the front of the toe-strap and I was wrong in that. I had to sit further back and tighten the toe-strap and gradually found a comfortable place, which was a lot further back than I would have sat in a Laser. That enabled the boat to not bob over the waves as much and allowed me to avoid the waves more. It was an odd thing being able to sit further back and drive the boat more. I experimented a bit with the centreboard up and pulling lots of kicker and cunningham on. The first day was very much a 'look and learn' day and Pete has a lot of experience in the boat. It was interesting and fun to see him doing it differently from what I would have done and so I adjusted my technique a bit.

Rooster RS Aero World Championship day 1 - photo © YCCarnac
Rooster RS Aero World Championship day 1 - photo © YCCarnac

Mark: You clearly learnt quickly as you then knocked in four bullets in five races!

Steve: I lucked in on the next day as the race officer was good at setting the line according to what he was seeing on the committee boat and there was a near lee-bow on port tack. I managed to use that and cross the fleet in one race. It did start to go my way but Pete was very fast upwind!

Mark: You and Peter are very different in weight, but you managed to have a very close battle. Do you think the boat can take quite a wide weight range with the 7 rig?

Steve: I think it can. I've not sailed the boat in anger in 13-14 knots yet and I don't fully know the pros and cons of being lighter for downwind legs versus heavier for upwind legs. I have a feeling that as it got windier each day, things evened out for us both as technique took over from sheer brute force. The tide meant we had short downwinds and long upwinds and I would have loved that to be the other way round! I think at 75 kilos I was near the lower limit of weight in those conditions.

Rooster RS Aero World Championship day 3 - photo © YCCarnac
Rooster RS Aero World Championship day 3 - photo © YCCarnac

Mark: You've come from a Laser sailing background. How comfortable is the Aero compared to the Laser?

Steve: I would say massively comfortable. When I was sailing at the Laser Masters' Europeans earlier this year my hips were giving me gyp, but I've just finished the Aero Worlds and I'm not in any pain. I'm tired, my knees are tired, my joints are tired and my back is tired, but I haven't got tennis elbow from steering upwind and I haven't got any pain in my hips. When you get in the right place and sit further back you get a nice, even amount of pressure on the back of your calves against the side deck, and with hike pads on you can really give yourself a nice hiking position. It really is very ergonomically designed for hiking and I've got to say I like it.

Rooster RS Aero World Championship day 1 - photo © YCCarnac
Rooster RS Aero World Championship day 1 - photo © YCCarnac

Mark: What advice would you give to a current Laser sailor who is thinking of making the switch to the Aero?

Steve: I'd say go and give it a go! Go and try it. Due to its international flavour it has things that can excite you and the boat is still in the early stages of people's development in sailing it so there is a lot to learn. I'm just about to write a blog on it as I think I've learnt a lot this week. It's a terrific little boat so I think you should just give it a go. Having sailed one just before the Laser Masters, every time I pulled the Laser up the beach my subconscious was saying, "Why are you pulling this up the beach? Why don't you get back to your Aero again?" It has that appeal, a nice little light boat and you just can't forget it - it says "Take me sailing!"

Mark: You've been on the Bay of Quiberon for two weeks. How do you find the sailing there?

Steve: I think it's fantastic. I sailed at Quiberon itself for the first week, which is a nice residential area with camping on-site: a quiet area which is a perfect location for an old bloke who doesn't go out beering. Carnac is also fantastic as it has a good nightlife. I think the French are really lucky with some of the nicest sailing waters in the world - especially around that peninsula.

Rooster RS Aero World Championship day 2 - photo © YCCarnac
Rooster RS Aero World Championship day 2 - photo © YCCarnac

Mark: Congratulations on the result. We're very much looking forward to reading to your blog with your latest set of techniques. As always it'll make a great read.

Steve: Fantastic. Good to talk to you Mark.

RS Aero 7 podium at the Rooster RS Aero World Championship - photo © YC Carnac
RS Aero 7 podium at the Rooster RS Aero World Championship - photo © YC Carnac
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Paul Goodison retains Moth Worlds title
Initial reaction from on the water at Lake Garda Paul Goodison has retained the International Moth World Championship title in the most competitive fleet of all time at Lake Garda. We get his initial reaction on the water after his amazing win... Posted on 30 Jul Paul Goodison interview at Lake Garda
The Moth Worlds versus the America's Cup Jonny Fullerton interviews Paul Goodison, current Moth World Champion, ahead of the 2017 Worlds: talking about breakages, Moth versus America's Cup sailing, and what he has been missing these past two years. Posted on 24 Jul Moth Worlds at Lake Garda preview part 2
So who's going to win then? We left this conversation yesterday at the critical point. It's the usual conversation that the armchair pundits like to start talking about in the run up to a big sailing event. Posted on 22 Jul Ian Walker Interview
Musto ambassador, Volvo Ocean Race winner, Olympic medallist We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Posted on 21 Jul Moth Worlds at Lake Garda preview part 1
It's a wonderful time; it's a horrible time! It's a wonderful time; it's a horrible time. We're less than a week away from the start of the 2017 Moth Worlds and it really is a time of mixed feelings for Mothies. It's getting the heart pumping just putting these thoughts down. Posted on 21 Jul Sailing history for sale
We are about to lose a major part of UK dinghy heritage The UK dinghy scene is unique in its richness and diversity. Sadly, it looks as though we may be about to lose a major part of this important heritage. Posted on 12 Jul Knots are great, but beware of limitations
Paul Dyer tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, tests the effects of knots and splices on rope strength. Posted on 11 Jul Interview with David Chandler
VX One Champion, 37 years after PoW Cup win David Chandler recently won the VX One National Championship at Sunderland YC, 37 years after winning the Prince of Wales Cup, the one-race nationals for the International 14 class. We spoke to him about how he's 're-living his youth' in the VX One. Posted on 6 Jul SuperFoilers are go!
Welcome to the flying boat era on Sydney Harbour SuperFoilers represent many things. Whilst those components are disparate and virtually from different planets in the great scheme of things, they come together in the one form as harmoniously as a Rolls Royce. Posted on 2 Jul What next for the America's Cup?
After Emirates Team New Zealand's emphatic victory After Emirates Team New Zealand's emphatic victory in the 35th America's Cup, a number of questions now arise about what will happen in the 36th America's Cup... Posted on 28 Jun

Upcoming Events

Burghfield SC RS Aero UK Youth Nationals for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 12 Aug to 13 Aug YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct Chelmarsh SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Chelmarsh SC- 14 Oct Northampton SC RS Aero UK Inland Championship for RS Aero
Northampton SC- 28 Oct to 29 Oct Queen Mary SC RS Aero End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy