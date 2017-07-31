Family Holidays in the Sun with Ocean Elements

|
Family Holidays
in the Sun!
The weather is beautiful in Greece at the moment and perfect for that Summer holiday you have been looking to book. Temperatures are reaching highs of 34 degrees in Leda, Pelion and highs of 30 degrees in Vassiliki with some great conditions for Windsurfing and Dinghy Sailing predicted.
Our family beach holidays
offer adult and child fun with a complimentary Kids Club
and free tuition (between July and Aug), for all ages from our RYA instructors. All our bikes, windsurf kit, SUP's and boats are also free for you to use.
For our best quotes call 0203 603 4810
WE ARE SELLING OUT! Please note that this summer is close to selling out. Although we've been able to offer some Late Availability Rates, we are now moving into peak season and flight availability is limited. Please don't leave it too late to book or you may be disappointed.
Date
Accommodation
Includes
Was
Now
|Aug 5
|Nautica Bay
(Porto Heli)
|7nts half board, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1235
|£950
last few beds
|Aug 6
|Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1295
|£895
|Aug 11
|Leda Club
(Pelion)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1699
|£789
|Aug 12
|Nautica Bay
(Porto Heli)
|7nts half board, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1298
|£798
last few beds
|Aug 13
|Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1295
|£825
|Aug 13
|Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1288
|£796
|Aug 18
|Leda Club
(Pelion)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1659
|£885
|Aug 20
|Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£1395
|£929
last few beds
|Sept 3
|Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£989
|£645
last few beds
|Sept 3
|Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
|7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
|£899
|£545
last few beds
