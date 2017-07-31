Family Holidays in the Sun with Ocean Elements

Please note that this summer is close to selling out. Although we've been able to offer some Late Availability Rates, we are now moving into peak season and flight availability is limited. Please don't leave it too late to book or you may be disappointed.

WE ARE SELLING OUT! Please note that this summer is close to selling out. Although we've been able to offer some Late Availability Rates, we are now moving into peak season and flight availability is limited. Please don't leave it too late to book or you may be disappointed.

The weather is beautiful in Greece at the moment and perfect for that Summer holiday you have been looking to book. Temperatures are reaching highs of 34 degrees in Leda, Pelion and highs of 30 degrees in Vassiliki with some great conditions for Windsurfing and Dinghy Sailing predicted.

We are selling out fast! Book your Beach Club Holiday now to make the most of our best deals

Related Articles

Need some sun?

Check out these Greek Beach Club Offers Our award winning Beach Clubs are in some of the most beautiful waterfront destinations in Greece. We include a range of water sports and land-based activities plus kids clubs, tennis and yoga.

Sail, SUP, kayak and beach breaks

From £696pp in Greece with Ocean Elements The big sale is on! You can go water sports mad and head to Greece for the perfect beach and sail holiday for as little as £696 including FREE sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs.

The Ocean Elements sale is ON!

Go water sports mad and head to Greece Ocean Elements sale is ON! You can go water sports mad and head to Greece for the perfect beach and sail holiday for as little as £696 including FREE sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs.

Beach Club and Yacht Holiday Offers

The latest from Ocean Elements You can relax or get active at our exclusive Beach Clubs in Greece, and try an exciting range of inclusive activities in stunning waterfront locations. But hurry! Beds are filling fast so book now to get the best rooms.

What's new for 2017 season

Some major upgrades at Ocean Elements resorts This Summer Ocean Elements has a raft of new and exciting sailing and watersports activities at its resorts and hotels in Greece.

Ocean Elements Early Booking Offer

SAVE 10% OFF Flotilla Holidays For a limited time only, SAVE 10% off advertised prices for selected flotilla holidays with us this summer!

Once-Only Beach Clubs Offer from Ocean Elements

10% off during the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show! For the duration of the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show and for one week after, we are offering everybody (whether you visit us or not) 10% off select Beach Club prices! Don't miss this offer, it won't be repeated.

Save up to £836 off Beach Clubs & Yachting

Deal Ends in 2 days! Deal Ends in 2 days! Save 10% OFF all our Beach Clubs, save up to £300 OFF per yacht, combine these offers on a Stay Sail to save up to £836 (4-persons).

Save up to £836 at Ocean Elements!

Boat Show Discounts on Beach Clubs & Yachting! This fantastic offer will save you up to £134pp on our award winning Beach Clubs this summer but is only available during the London Boat Show. The offer ends Jan 20th, 6pm.