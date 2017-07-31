Please select your home edition
Ocean Elements 2016

Family Holidays in the Sun with Ocean Elements

by Ocean Elements today at 9:00 pm 31 July 2017
Wish you were here... © Ocean Elements

 
Family Holidays
in the Sun!
The weather is beautiful in Greece at the moment and perfect for that Summer holiday you have been looking to book. Temperatures are reaching highs of 34 degrees in Leda, Pelion and highs of 30 degrees in Vassiliki with some great conditions for Windsurfing and Dinghy Sailing predicted.

Our family beach holidays offer adult and child fun with a complimentary Kids Club and free tuition (between July and Aug), for all ages from our RYA instructors. All our bikes, windsurf kit, SUP's and boats are also free for you to use.
For our best quotes call 0203 603 4810
or Email us at
WE ARE SELLING OUT! Please note that this summer is close to selling out. Although we've been able to offer some Late Availability Rates, we are now moving into peak season and flight availability is limited. Please don't leave it too late to book or you may be disappointed.
Date
Accommodation
Includes
Was
Now
Aug 5
Nautica Bay
(Porto Heli)
7nts half board, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1235£950
last few beds
Aug 6
Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1295£895
Aug 11Leda Club
(Pelion)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1699£789
Aug 12
Nautica Bay
(Porto Heli)
7nts half board, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1298£798
last few beds
Aug 13
Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1295
£825
Aug 13
Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1288£796
Aug 18Leda Club
(Pelion)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1659£885
Aug 20Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£1395£929
last few beds
Sept 3Surf Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£989£645
last few beds
Sept 3Xenia Hotel
(Vassiliki)
7nts B&B, flights, activities & kids clubs
£899£545
last few beds

For our best quote, call 0203 603 4810

