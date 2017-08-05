Please select your home edition
Fever-Tree moment: Louay Habib catches up with Nick Cherry and Charlotte Devonshire

by Louay Habib today at 8:06 pm 29 July - 5 August 2017
Nick Cherry and Charlotte Devonshire enjoy a Gin with Fever-Tree Tonic © Louay Habib

Nick Cherry and Charlotte Devonshire are racing on Ed Fishwick's Redshift Reloaded, which is having a titanic battle in their class at Lendy Cowes Week with last year's Black Group winner Adam Gosling's Yes!.

Nick has competed in five gruelling Figaro Class campaigns, and Charlotte is often crew on the majestic ocean going classic Mariette. In a few weeks the two sailors will be getting married, and where better to enjoy a Gin and Fever-Tree Tonic than Cowes Week.

"Cowes Week is great fun, and a great way for us to celebrate with friends, even before we get hitched." commented Nick. "The racing has been full-on, and it is really cool to get together with all our friends after racing, have a few drinks, and catch up. After Cowes Week, I will be racing Two-handed with Ed Fishwick on Redshift."

"Fastnet - not a chance, I will be heading to a hotel in the New Forest with a spa and the girls." commented Charlotte.

www.fever-tree.com

