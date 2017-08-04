Please select your home edition
Edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Wave
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Navigation: A Newcomer’s Guide by Sara Hopkinson
Navigation: A Newcomer’s Guide by Sara Hopkinson

49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans at Kiel - Day 2

by Ben Remocker today at 7:25 pm 27 July - 4 August 2017

Another sunny, bright, breezy day welcomed the combined Olympic fleets of Nacra 17, 49er, and 49erFX race boats today as the 2017 European Championship continued in Germany's North Sea port of Kiel. The 49er and 49erFX entered their second day of competition while all eyes were on the brand new foiling Nacra 17 catamaran sailors on their first day of racing.

Olympic veteran Fernando Echávarri (Gold, 2008 Beijing) and former 470 World Champ Tara Pachecho showed their ability to adjust to the new boat in the shifty Southwesterly wind of 8-16 knots, taking the lead after three races by just one point over Italy's Ruggero TITA and Caterina BANTI, newcomers to the Nacra fleet. Echevarri is anxious to show he's hunting for gold after a disappointing 11th place performance in Rio, and he and Pacheco are doing their best to get a head-start on the field as they learn the idiosyncrasies of the full-foiling N17. "Downwind the boat is very fast and the angles are completely different to the old c-board configuration, while upwind provides new challenges," said the former Tornado helm. "You can tell the fleet is experimenting a lot, but it seems that in this moderate breeze, foiling upwind is very risky unless you are sure you are heading in the right direction. "You sail low and fast when you are foiling, so you lose options quickly if you find yourself on the wrong side of a shift," he added, adding that traffic becomes a big issue when flying out of the water on an upwind leg. "It's another tool in the arsenal, and we're all rapidly figuring out when to use it."

Nacra 17 Europeans at Kiel day 1 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy
Nacra 17 Europeans at Kiel day 1 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy

Former British 49er sailor and foiling Moth standout Chris RASHLEY says the Nacra provides a much different experience than monohull foiling. "There are a lot of different parameters, especially upwind when foiling can provide some interesting tactical options that weren't available on the old boat," he said.

Olympic Silver medallist Jason Waterhouse was disappointed to miss today's action in the Nacra 17 thanks to a training injury, but he took the opportunity to call on coach Darren Bundock to fill in along with Olympic crew Lisa Darmanin. "It's not a huge problem, but our priority is the Worlds and it's just not great to push it right now when rest is the only way to recover," said Waterhouse, who said it was a great chance to do some recon from a chase boat, as well as to give their coach some time amongst the fleet to do his own experimenting. One of Australia's most successful catamaran sailors ever, "Bundy" took some time to get going, pulling a 19 in the first race before a tenth and then an eighth place in the final race of the day. Waterhouse says he may try to take the helm if the winds go light, but he's making no promises. "The best way to see how the dynamics and tactics develop is to be out there, so I'm hopeful," he said.

In the 49er FX, Denmark's Jena HANSEN and Katja IVERSEN continued their winning ways with a 6,2,3,1 scoreline, but it there was no cruising out there. Crew Iversen said she was mentally and physically drained. "I'm tired now, it was a tough, four-race day, but not a bang-the-corner type of day," she said. "in and out, up and down, always thinking, all day long." Iversen said their three-week training session before the Europeans was really good for them, it's the only sailing they have done since their Bronze medal in Rio. "We really missed sailing in the fleet, maybe that's why we are sailing so well. We're having so much fun!"

49er Europeans at Kiel day 2 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy
49er Europeans at Kiel day 2 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy

The men's 49er fleet featured plenty of tight racing – too tight for the Irish team of Ryan SEATON and Seafra GUILFOYLE, who collided with Americans Chris RAST and Trevor BURD during the third race of the day. "We retired immediately after affecting Chris and Trevor's race, and we immediately got the boat propped up on the coach boat to see just how bad the damage was," said Seaton. Some hasty drying work and a big piece of sticky sail tape over the hole in the boat and they were back out there for the last race, with surprising results. "We had a good start and then sailed the shifts well, it was a good way to end the day," he said of their 2nd place finish with a piece of flapping tape on the bottom of the hull. "Maybe we should try tape on the bottom every day!"

Britain's Dylan FLETCHER-SCOTT and Stuart BITHELL picked up their first double-digit finish of the week but managed to hold first place for another night, while Austria's Benjamin BILDSTEIN and David HUSSL fell off the pace in the final two races of the day, sending them back to fourth place. Meanwhile, GBR's James PETERS and Fynn STERRITT moved well up the fleet into second, while Western Australia standouts David GILMOUR and Joel TURNER sailing loose and fast to jump into the final podium position with three qualifying races remaining for both 49er fleets.

Tomorrow morning will see the foiling Nacra 17 and the FX hitting the water with a much lighter forecast; who will show their light-air prowess in tricky Kiel? The 49ers will complete their qualifications in more unstable air in the afternoon, with Gold/Silver fleet racing beginning on Wednesday.

Please join us for the Adidas Sailing Daily Show, live on http://fb.com/49ersailing from 1100 CET/1000 GMT, when we will speak to German 49er sailors Justus Schmidt and Max Boeme, Fremantle's David Gilmour and Joel Turner, and Nacra silver medallist Jason Waterhouse.

Results can be found at 49er.org/event/2017-european-championship and nacra17.org/events/2017-european-championship

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans day 1
Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell top 49ers Strong but shifty winds of 10-25 knots across the Kieler Bucht provided a perfect start to the Olympic 49er and 49erFX European Championship today. Posted on 30 Jul All eyes on Tokyo 2020
For Aussie sailors at European Championships today Racing at the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra Europeans begins on Sunday night (AEST) in Kiel, Germany with a strong fleet of Aussies taking to the water to compete against some of the world's best across all classes. Posted on 30 Jul A foiling first for Nacra crews
European Championship challenge beckons Olympic classes sailing begins a new foiling chapter next week with Britain's Nacra 17 crews among those set to race in the European Championships, marking the mixed multihull's transition to full foiling for the Tokyo 2020 cycle. Posted on 29 Jul The World Sailing Show - July 2017
How the America's Cup was won and more This month's World Sailing Show comes from the heart of the 35th America's Cup, Bermuda where this beautiful mid Atlantic island put on a show like no other. Flying Cup boats, Superyachts, the J-Class and the Youth America's Cup pulled the crowds. Posted on 6 Jul World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Kim Andersen continues to keep us informed Another month has flown by, and as ever, it is my great pleasure to keep you all informed about what we at World Sailing have been working on during this period. Posted on 4 Jul 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans preview
Outer fjord in Kiel to become a high speed course After Kiel Week, events continue on the outer fjord in Kiel Schilksee with high speed racing. From 27th July until 4th August, the fastest Olympic classes; the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 will be on the water for some dynamic racing. Posted on 2 Jul Kieler Woche overall
Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold On a windy final day at Kiel Week, Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day of Kiel Week. Posted on 25 Jun Titles to German, Polish and Spanish sailors
At the Para World Sailing Championships Home nation favourite Heiko Kröger claimed the title in the 2.4 Norlin OD, Poland's Piotr Cichocki clinically snapped up gold in the Men's Hansa 303 and Spain's Violeta del Reino sailed exceptionally on the final day to seal a convincing victory. Posted on 25 Jun Going down to the wire
At the Para World Sailing Championships A scintillating finale at the Para World Sailing Championships is on the cards in Kiel, Germany after the penultimate day of competition was as close as close could be. Posted on 24 Jun Kieler Woche day 8
Finns set for match race duel in Medal Races Victory in the Finns at Kiel Week looks set to come down to a duel between Sweden's Max Salminen and Estonia's Deniss Karpak. After winning the final race on a breezy afternoon, Salminen sits at the top of the leaderboard on equal points with his rival. Posted on 24 Jun

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies Youth Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Brightlingsea SC- 2 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy