FAST40+ Eastern Flight on day 3 of Lendy Cowes Week

by Louay Habib today at 7:12 pm

The FAST40+ Fleet raced in the Eastern and Central Solent on the third day of Lendy Cowes Week, racing for the Royal London Yacht Club's Bloodhound Challenge Trophy.

The 28 mile course sent the fleet as far east as Horse Sand Fort, and contained a large element of fast reaching legs. With 15-20 knots of wind speed, and little tide, the fleet were racing in flat open water. staying in the best pressure was the biggest tactical conundrum, coupled with the ability to generate straight line speed.

Peter Morton's British CF40+ Girls on Film, recovered from their grounding yesterday in style, taking line honours, and the race win, two minutes ahead of British Ker40+ Invictus, helmed by Alex Mills. Bas de Voogd's Dutch Carkeek MkIII Hitchhiker, put in another good race to claim third. However Invictus now lead the class at Lendy Cowes Week, by virtue of countback. Stewart Whitehead's British Carkeek MkIII Rebellion won a close battle for fourth with Tony Dickin's British Farr designed Jubilee. Rebellion crossed the line just 22 seconds ahead after over three hours of racing.

Olympic Gold Medallist and America's Cup sailor, Giles Scott, is tactician on Invictus for Lendy Cowes Week. "This is my first regatta in the FAST40+ Class, and I have to say it is great racing; very close and the boats are great, fun to sail and very responsive. The race was in the Eastern Solent today, where we did so much training for the America's Cup, so it was very familiar and Cowes Week has a great atmosphere."

Today, Lendy Cowes Week official charity, the Andrew Simpson Foundation, was rightly in the limelight. Olympic Gold medallist Iain Percy was literally blown away by Sir Keith Mills in the Gutter Boat Race.

Racing for the FAST40+ Class continues tomorrow, Tuesday 1st August, with the FAST40+ Class racing for the Royal Southern Yacht Club's Felma Challenge Cup.

