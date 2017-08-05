Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Deck Grip Long Finger Glove
Henri Lloyd Deck Grip Long Finger Glove
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

FAST40+ Eastern Flight on day 3 of Lendy Cowes Week

by Louay Habib today at 7:12 pm 29 July - 5 August 2017

The FAST40+ Fleet raced in the Eastern and Central Solent on the third day of Lendy Cowes Week, racing for the Royal London Yacht Club's Bloodhound Challenge Trophy.

Fast 40 start on day 3 of Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - photo © Sam Kurtul / www.worldofthelens.co.uk
Fast 40 start on day 3 of Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - photo © Sam Kurtul / www.worldofthelens.co.uk

The 28 mile course sent the fleet as far east as Horse Sand Fort, and contained a large element of fast reaching legs. With 15-20 knots of wind speed, and little tide, the fleet were racing in flat open water. staying in the best pressure was the biggest tactical conundrum, coupled with the ability to generate straight line speed.

Fast 40 Girls on Film on day 3 of Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - photo © Sam Kurtul / www.worldofthelens.co.uk
Fast 40 Girls on Film on day 3 of Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - photo © Sam Kurtul / www.worldofthelens.co.uk

Peter Morton's British CF40+ Girls on Film, recovered from their grounding yesterday in style, taking line honours, and the race win, two minutes ahead of British Ker40+ Invictus, helmed by Alex Mills. Bas de Voogd's Dutch Carkeek MkIII Hitchhiker, put in another good race to claim third. However Invictus now lead the class at Lendy Cowes Week, by virtue of countback. Stewart Whitehead's British Carkeek MkIII Rebellion won a close battle for fourth with Tony Dickin's British Farr designed Jubilee. Rebellion crossed the line just 22 seconds ahead after over three hours of racing.

Fast 40 Invictus and Rebellion on day 3 of Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - photo © Sam Kurtul / www.worldofthelens.co.uk
Fast 40 Invictus and Rebellion on day 3 of Lendy Cowes Week 2017 - photo © Sam Kurtul / www.worldofthelens.co.uk

Olympic Gold Medallist and America's Cup sailor, Giles Scott, is tactician on Invictus for Lendy Cowes Week. "This is my first regatta in the FAST40+ Class, and I have to say it is great racing; very close and the boats are great, fun to sail and very responsive. The race was in the Eastern Solent today, where we did so much training for the America's Cup, so it was very familiar and Cowes Week has a great atmosphere."

Today, Lendy Cowes Week official charity, the Andrew Simpson Foundation, was rightly in the limelight. Olympic Gold medallist Iain Percy was literally blown away by Sir Keith Mills in the Gutter Boat Race.

Olympic Gold medalist Ian Percy was literally blown away by Sir Keith Mills in the Gutter Boat Race - photo © BBC Solent
Olympic Gold medalist Ian Percy was literally blown away by Sir Keith Mills in the Gutter Boat Race - photo © BBC Solent

Racing for the FAST40+ Class continues tomorrow, Tuesday 1st August, with the FAST40+ Class racing for the Royal Southern Yacht Club's Felma Challenge Cup.

Follow the FAST40+ Class during Lendy Cowes Week. Live news, pictures and videos will be available on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/FAST40UK.

Daily reports, pictures and more will be posted at www.fast40class.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

FAST40+ fracas on day 2 of Lendy Cowes Week
Rock hitting, collision and a snapped rig An incident packed second day included Girls of Film hitting a rock on approach to a mark, a collision between Invictus and Rebellion at the same mark, plus 42 South snapping their rig, and a navigational error costing a round of drinks at the bar. Posted on 30 Jul Dutch delight on day 1 of Lendy Cowes Week
Hitchhiker wins Royal Southampton YC Hillhead Salver Bastiaan de Voogd's Dutch Carkeek MkIII Hitchhiker was the winner on the first day of Lendy Cowes Week, taking Line Honours in just over five hours to win the Royal Southampton Yacht Club Hillhead Salver. Posted on 29 Jul One Ton Cup 2017 to be held in Cowes
From the Royal Yacht Squadron in September This September, the FAST40+ Class will compete for the prestigious One Ton Cup for the second time. Created by the Cercle de la Voile de Paris in 1899, the One Ton Cup is steeped in history and reputation in the world of yacht racing. Posted on 21 Jul Signal 8 joins FAST40+ Class
For Lendy Cowes Week Thirteen examples of the FAST40+ Class will make up the largest Grand Prix class, racing at Lendy Cowes Week. From the 29th July to 4th August, the FAST40+ Class will be the first start of every day at Britain's most famous regatta. Posted on 18 Jul Invictus wins the Cloudy Bay Trophy
In the Round the Island Race 2017 1,342 yachts competed in this year's Round the Island Race, and nine of the top twenty yachts to finish were FAST40s. Sir Keith Mills' Ker40+ Invictus, helmed by Keith and his son Alex, took Line Honours for the FAST40+ Class. Posted on 2 Jul Windward Leeward Racing for FAST40+ fleet
Ahead of Round the Island Race With virtually no wind in The Solent this morning, the FAST40+ Fleet was kept ashore by PRO Tony Lovell until midday, but it was well worth the wait. Posted on 1 Jul Round the Island Race always exciting!
Peta Stuart-Hunt sets the scene How best to describe the annual Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay in one word, one that neatly encapsulates the passion, competition, thrills and enjoyment shared by thousands of sailors each year? It's always EXCITING! Posted on 29 Jun All-round test for the FAST40+ fleet
Windward Leeward Racing + Round the Island Race Racing for the FAST40+ Class continues next weekend, 30 June – July 01, with Round Two of the FAST40+ Race Circuit, consisting of one day of Windward Leeward racing, followed by the prestigious Round the Island Race, presented by Cloudy Bay. Posted on 27 Jun FAST40+ National Championship overall
Pace wins the battle at windy event Johnny Vincent's British KER40+ Pace is the 2017 FAST40+ National Champion, holding onto the lead after a terrific battle in the last race of the regatta. Posted on 26 Jun FAST40+ National Championship day 2
Four teams fight for glory After six races in the championship, Johnny Vincent's Ker40+ Pace, still leads the FAST40+ fleet but their lead has been halved to just three points going into the final day. Posted on 24 Jun

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies Youth Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Brightlingsea SC- 2 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy