Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller at Shoreham Sailing Club

by Sophie Mackley today at 1:35 pm

The forecast for the Shoreham SC Merlin open promised everything (except snow) and delivered just that! Not put off by the prospect of what the weather gods had in store a fleet of 30 arrived to sunshine - although the rain arrived as expected in time for the start of race one.

Dominating in the light winds, the team to beat on the water where Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby who finished the day with a race win and second place to take home the Lighthouse litre for Saturdays racing. I don't have a clue what actually happened at the front, but the battle in the rest of the fleet offered a range of snakes and ladders style options - but it was nice to talk to so many different people! Podium places went to Simon Potts and Pippa Taylor, John Turner and Richard Parslow, Ian and Ellie Sharps, Tim Fells and Frances Gifford.

After an evening of egg throwing, hog roast, a couple of drinks and music from Phantom DJ Spinner, most campers slept through the Saturday night storm, and awoke to a manageable force four, glorious sunshine and bacon sandwiches from the fabulous galley team.

Sunday delivered some classic Shoreham conditions and I have even less idea of what happened at the front as not only was it hard to see much through the spray and over the crests of waves the main focus was to keep the mast above the boat - which we failed to do in the increasing wind in the second race. In brief; everyone had an amazing sail, there was a lot of swimming - particularly from those that hit the windward mark (although we didn't have that excuse), #teamLymo and Tristan and Tom found the 'go' button in the bottom of their drinks on Saturday night and Simon Potts and Pippa Taylor showed the fleet a clean pair heals by winning both races and took home the Chairman's cup for the Sundays races and the beautiful Sussex Flagon overall. Despite a swim in the first race the Chris' secured another second to give them second overall, and Jon Turner and Richard Parslow notched up two thirds to give them a consistent scoreline in third overall. William Warren and Mark Oakey took home the prize of being first Shoreham boat home in 6th and winners of the egg throwing (and catching) were Alex Warren and Mary Henderson.

It was really great to see lots of new faces in both the fleet and at Shoreham SC and we look forward to seeing you all on the circuit and at Shoreham again in the future. Thanks to all the volunteers on and off the water at Shoreham SC that made the event such a wonderful success.

Overall Results:

Pos Boat Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st Mockingjay 3777 Simon Potts Pip Taylor Burghfield 1 ‑4 1 1 3 2nd Peer Preasure 3778 Chris Gould Chris Kilsby Blithefield 2 1 ‑11 2 5 3rd Panther 3774 Jon Turner Richard Parslow Lyme Regis 3 ‑11 3 3 9 4th Fancy Liquor 3764 Tim Fells Fran Gifford Salcombe YC 5 3 4 ‑9 12 5th Cakey Dokey 3712 Ian Sharps Ellie Sharps Burghfield/Itchenor 6 2 6 (DNF) 14 6th Robert 3756 William Warren Mark Oakey Shoreham 7 ‑12 2 8 17 7th The Oldie 3673 Caroline Croft Matt Lullham‑Robinson Bastley SC 8 8 ‑12 6 22 8th Monkey Business 3707 Alex Jackson Chris Downham Shoreham 9 9 5 (DNF) 23 9th Metachrosis 3736 Roger Phillips Will Crater Burghfield 10 6 ‑17 11 27 10th The Force Awakens 3781 David Winder Oliver Winder Hollingworth Lake 4 17 ‑21 7 28 11th General Lee 3690 Tim Harridge Lucy Burn Lymington Town SC ‑26 23 9 5 37 12th Wild at Heart 3709 Tom Lonsdale Beka Jones UTSC ‑19 10 14 14 38 13th Still Not Over 3665 Ross Jackson Dave Reid Shoreham 14 ‑16 13 12 39 14th 3773 Alan Warren Bill Carroll Shoreham 15 15 ‑16 10 40 15th Fragile 3727 Mark Stockbridge Eddy Atfiry Ranelagh (DSQ) 7 DNF 4 41 16th Tiger Tiger 3696 Alex Warren Mary Henderson Shoreham 11 13 20 (DNF) 44 17th Ministry of Pleasure 3634 Richard Coulter Chris Hill Fishers Green 16 ‑24 15 13 44 18th Why Ask 3740 Pat Blake Jill Blake Cookham Reach 13 5 (DNS) DNS 48 19th Bang Tidy 3648 Antonia Wright Jamie Wright Shoreham 20 18 10 (DNF) 48 20th 3735 Tristan Jacques Tom Morris Hayling Island 17 25 7 (DNF) 49 21st Strung Along 3784 Mark Banwell Louise Johnson Lymington Town SC 21 20 8 (DNF) 49 22nd Black Pearl 3685 Sophie Mackley Dom Holden Shoreham 12 19 19 (DNF) 50 23rd Salmon en Croute 3702 Duncan Salmon Harriot Salmon Wembley 25 14 18 (DNF) 57 24th NKS 3732 John Cooper Becci Wigley Lymington Town SC 18 21 (DNS) DNS 69 25th If 3686 Jeremy Deacon Mike Janowicz MSC 22 28 22 (DNS) 72 26th After Hours 3585 John Fildes Charlotte Fildes ASC 24 22 (DNS) DNS 76 27th Vitesse 3614 G Kimber H Kimber Stone Sailing Club 23 26 (DNS) DNF 79 28th Red Wizard 3682 Jon Steward Annabel Steward Fishers Green 27 27 (DNS) DNS 84 29th Point Break 3625 Richard Bramley Tony Cheal Shoreham 28 29 (DNS) DNS 87