Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller at Shoreham Sailing Club
by Sophie Mackley today at 1:35 pm
29-30 July 2017
The forecast for the Shoreham SC Merlin open promised everything (except snow) and delivered just that! Not put off by the prospect of what the weather gods had in store a fleet of 30 arrived to sunshine - although the rain arrived as expected in time for the start of race one.
Dominating in the light winds, the team to beat on the water where Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby who finished the day with a race win and second place to take home the Lighthouse litre for Saturdays racing. I don't have a clue what actually happened at the front, but the battle in the rest of the fleet offered a range of snakes and ladders style options - but it was nice to talk to so many different people! Podium places went to Simon Potts and Pippa Taylor, John Turner and Richard Parslow, Ian and Ellie Sharps, Tim Fells and Frances Gifford.
After an evening of egg throwing, hog roast, a couple of drinks and music from Phantom DJ Spinner, most campers slept through the Saturday night storm, and awoke to a manageable force four, glorious sunshine and bacon sandwiches from the fabulous galley team.
Sunday delivered some classic Shoreham conditions and I have even less idea of what happened at the front as not only was it hard to see much through the spray and over the crests of waves the main focus was to keep the mast above the boat - which we failed to do in the increasing wind in the second race. In brief; everyone had an amazing sail, there was a lot of swimming - particularly from those that hit the windward mark (although we didn't have that excuse), #teamLymo and Tristan and Tom found the 'go' button in the bottom of their drinks on Saturday night and Simon Potts and Pippa Taylor showed the fleet a clean pair heals by winning both races and took home the Chairman's cup for the Sundays races and the beautiful Sussex Flagon overall. Despite a swim in the first race the Chris' secured another second to give them second overall, and Jon Turner and Richard Parslow notched up two thirds to give them a consistent scoreline in third overall. William Warren and Mark Oakey took home the prize of being first Shoreham boat home in 6th and winners of the egg throwing (and catching) were Alex Warren and Mary Henderson.
It was really great to see lots of new faces in both the fleet and at Shoreham SC and we look forward to seeing you all on the circuit and at Shoreham again in the future. Thanks to all the volunteers on and off the water at Shoreham SC that made the event such a wonderful success.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Boat
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1st
|Mockingjay
|3777
|Simon Potts
|Pip Taylor
|Burghfield
|1
|‑4
|1
|1
|3
|2nd
|Peer Preasure
|3778
|Chris Gould
|Chris Kilsby
|Blithefield
|2
|1
|‑11
|2
|5
|3rd
|Panther
|3774
|Jon Turner
|Richard Parslow
|Lyme Regis
|3
|‑11
|3
|3
|9
|4th
|Fancy Liquor
|3764
|Tim Fells
|Fran Gifford
|Salcombe YC
|5
|3
|4
|‑9
|12
|5th
|Cakey Dokey
|3712
|Ian Sharps
|Ellie Sharps
|Burghfield/Itchenor
|6
|2
|6
|(DNF)
|14
|6th
|Robert
|3756
|William Warren
|Mark Oakey
|Shoreham
|7
|‑12
|2
|8
|17
|7th
|The Oldie
|3673
|Caroline Croft
|Matt Lullham‑Robinson
|Bastley SC
|8
|8
|‑12
|6
|22
|8th
|Monkey Business
|3707
|Alex Jackson
|Chris Downham
|Shoreham
|9
|9
|5
|(DNF)
|23
|9th
|Metachrosis
|3736
|Roger Phillips
|Will Crater
|Burghfield
|10
|6
|‑17
|11
|27
|10th
|The Force Awakens
|3781
|David Winder
|Oliver Winder
|Hollingworth Lake
|4
|17
|‑21
|7
|28
|11th
|General Lee
|3690
|Tim Harridge
|Lucy Burn
|Lymington Town SC
|‑26
|23
|9
|5
|37
|12th
|Wild at Heart
|3709
|Tom Lonsdale
|Beka Jones
|UTSC
|‑19
|10
|14
|14
|38
|13th
|Still Not Over
|3665
|Ross Jackson
|Dave Reid
|Shoreham
|14
|‑16
|13
|12
|39
|14th
|
|3773
|Alan Warren
|Bill Carroll
|Shoreham
|15
|15
|‑16
|10
|40
|15th
|Fragile
|3727
|Mark Stockbridge
|Eddy Atfiry
|Ranelagh
|(DSQ)
|7
|DNF
|4
|41
|16th
|Tiger Tiger
|3696
|Alex Warren
|Mary Henderson
|Shoreham
|11
|13
|20
|(DNF)
|44
|17th
|Ministry of Pleasure
|3634
|Richard Coulter
|Chris Hill
|Fishers Green
|16
|‑24
|15
|13
|44
|18th
|Why Ask
|3740
|Pat Blake
|Jill Blake
|Cookham Reach
|13
|5
|(DNS)
|DNS
|48
|19th
|Bang Tidy
|3648
|Antonia Wright
|Jamie Wright
|Shoreham
|20
|18
|10
|(DNF)
|48
|20th
|
|3735
|Tristan Jacques
|Tom Morris
|Hayling Island
|17
|25
|7
|(DNF)
|49
|21st
|Strung Along
|3784
|Mark Banwell
|Louise Johnson
|Lymington Town SC
|21
|20
|8
|(DNF)
|49
|22nd
|Black Pearl
|3685
|Sophie Mackley
|Dom Holden
|Shoreham
|12
|19
|19
|(DNF)
|50
|23rd
|Salmon en Croute
|3702
|Duncan Salmon
|Harriot Salmon
|Wembley
|25
|14
|18
|(DNF)
|57
|24th
|NKS
|3732
|John Cooper
|Becci Wigley
|Lymington Town SC
|18
|21
|(DNS)
|DNS
|69
|25th
|If
|3686
|Jeremy Deacon
|Mike Janowicz
|MSC
|22
|28
|22
|(DNS)
|72
|26th
|After Hours
|3585
|John Fildes
|Charlotte Fildes
|ASC
|24
|22
|(DNS)
|DNS
|76
|27th
|Vitesse
|3614
|G Kimber
|H Kimber
|Stone Sailing Club
|23
|26
|(DNS)
|DNF
|79
|28th
|Red Wizard
|3682
|Jon Steward
|Annabel Steward
|Fishers Green
|27
|27
|(DNS)
|DNS
|84
|29th
|Point Break
|3625
|Richard Bramley
|Tony Cheal
|Shoreham
|28
|29
|(DNS)
|DNS
|87
