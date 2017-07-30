Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Rain and Sun GP14 Cover
Rain and Sun GP14 Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester

Craftinsure Merlin Rocket Silver Tiller at Shoreham Sailing Club

by Sophie Mackley today at 1:35 pm 29-30 July 2017

The forecast for the Shoreham SC Merlin open promised everything (except snow) and delivered just that! Not put off by the prospect of what the weather gods had in store a fleet of 30 arrived to sunshine - although the rain arrived as expected in time for the start of race one.

Dominating in the light winds, the team to beat on the water where Chris Gould and Chris Kilsby who finished the day with a race win and second place to take home the Lighthouse litre for Saturdays racing. I don't have a clue what actually happened at the front, but the battle in the rest of the fleet offered a range of snakes and ladders style options - but it was nice to talk to so many different people! Podium places went to Simon Potts and Pippa Taylor, John Turner and Richard Parslow, Ian and Ellie Sharps, Tim Fells and Frances Gifford.

After an evening of egg throwing, hog roast, a couple of drinks and music from Phantom DJ Spinner, most campers slept through the Saturday night storm, and awoke to a manageable force four, glorious sunshine and bacon sandwiches from the fabulous galley team.

Sunday delivered some classic Shoreham conditions and I have even less idea of what happened at the front as not only was it hard to see much through the spray and over the crests of waves the main focus was to keep the mast above the boat - which we failed to do in the increasing wind in the second race. In brief; everyone had an amazing sail, there was a lot of swimming - particularly from those that hit the windward mark (although we didn't have that excuse), #teamLymo and Tristan and Tom found the 'go' button in the bottom of their drinks on Saturday night and Simon Potts and Pippa Taylor showed the fleet a clean pair heals by winning both races and took home the Chairman's cup for the Sundays races and the beautiful Sussex Flagon overall. Despite a swim in the first race the Chris' secured another second to give them second overall, and Jon Turner and Richard Parslow notched up two thirds to give them a consistent scoreline in third overall. William Warren and Mark Oakey took home the prize of being first Shoreham boat home in 6th and winners of the egg throwing (and catching) were Alex Warren and Mary Henderson.

It was really great to see lots of new faces in both the fleet and at Shoreham SC and we look forward to seeing you all on the circuit and at Shoreham again in the future. Thanks to all the volunteers on and off the water at Shoreham SC that made the event such a wonderful success.

Overall Results:

PosBoatSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1stMockingjay3777Simon PottsPip TaylorBurghfield1‑4113
2ndPeer Preasure3778Chris GouldChris KilsbyBlithefield21‑1125
3rdPanther3774Jon TurnerRichard ParslowLyme Regis3‑11339
4thFancy Liquor3764Tim FellsFran GiffordSalcombe YC534‑912
5thCakey Dokey3712Ian SharpsEllie SharpsBurghfield/Itchenor626(DNF)14
6thRobert3756William WarrenMark OakeyShoreham7‑122817
7thThe Oldie3673Caroline CroftMatt Lullham‑RobinsonBastley SC88‑12622
8thMonkey Business3707Alex JacksonChris DownhamShoreham995(DNF)23
9thMetachrosis3736Roger PhillipsWill CraterBurghfield106‑171127
10thThe Force Awakens3781David WinderOliver WinderHollingworth Lake417‑21728
11thGeneral Lee3690Tim HarridgeLucy BurnLymington Town SC‑26239537
12thWild at Heart3709Tom LonsdaleBeka JonesUTSC‑1910141438
13thStill Not Over3665Ross JacksonDave ReidShoreham14‑16131239
14th 3773Alan WarrenBill CarrollShoreham1515‑161040
15thFragile3727Mark StockbridgeEddy AtfiryRanelagh(DSQ)7DNF441
16thTiger Tiger3696Alex WarrenMary HendersonShoreham111320(DNF)44
17thMinistry of Pleasure3634Richard CoulterChris HillFishers Green16‑24151344
18thWhy Ask3740Pat BlakeJill BlakeCookham Reach135(DNS)DNS48
19thBang Tidy3648Antonia WrightJamie WrightShoreham201810(DNF)48
20th 3735Tristan JacquesTom MorrisHayling Island17257(DNF)49
21stStrung Along3784Mark BanwellLouise JohnsonLymington Town SC21208(DNF)49
22ndBlack Pearl3685Sophie MackleyDom HoldenShoreham121919(DNF)50
23rdSalmon en Croute3702Duncan SalmonHarriot SalmonWembley251418(DNF)57
24thNKS3732John CooperBecci WigleyLymington Town SC1821(DNS)DNS69
25thIf3686Jeremy DeaconMike JanowiczMSC222822(DNS)72
26thAfter Hours3585John FildesCharlotte FildesASC2422(DNS)DNS76
27thVitesse3614G KimberH KimberStone Sailing Club2326(DNS)DNF79
28thRed Wizard3682Jon StewardAnnabel StewardFishers Green2727(DNS)DNS84
29thPoint Break3625Richard BramleyTony ChealShoreham2829(DNS)DNS87
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Merlin Rockets at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta
Some of the best in the country, and new initiates Over the weekend twelve Merlin Rockets took to the water for the two days of the Lymington Dinghy Regatta that boasted nearly 140 other boats. With our own class start the fleet included three visiting boats. Posted on 17 Jul Merlin Rocket Champagne Sponsor
Winder Boats covering a Merlin Rocket tradition The Merlin Rocket class are delighted to announce that Winder Boats will be sponsoring the Champagne prizes for the helm and crew of the first 21 boats in the traditional Thursday Race at the Aspire Merlin Rocket National Championships. Posted on 15 Jul Sailing history for sale
We are about to lose a major part of UK dinghy heritage The UK dinghy scene is unique in its richness and diversity. Sadly, it looks as though we may be about to lose a major part of this important heritage. Posted on 12 Jul Are you Championship ready?
Key points to think about with P&B We've experienced the best and the worst conditions the British weather could throw at us. Your boats have probably sailed you through several events and club races already without too many glitches. Posted on 8 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 6
Further wall to wall sunshine for the conclusion The final day brought further wall to wall sunshine with a force three Westerly that was due to swing to the SW for the afternoon. Posted on 7 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 5
One of the most exciting races for spectators Thursday is moving day at any championships, when the leading contenders either step up for the final challenge or fall by the wayside. The conditions for the morning race contrived to provide one of the most exciting races for spectators. Posted on 6 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 4
Another day of wall to wall sunshine Wednesday dawned to another day of wall to wall sunshine but this time with the wind around in the East and hitting 20 knots on Prawle Point weather station. Posted on 5 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 3
Who says that light airs racing is boring? Who says that light airs racing is boring? The morning race on day three was a roller coaster that went all the way to the line in a nail-biting finish. Posted on 4 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 2
More great racing in the harbour Monday dawned cloudy with light drizzle to dampen the spirits a tad, however there was already a South Westerly blowing down the estuary and by start time the sun was starting to break through. Posted on 3 Jul Salcombe Merlin Week day 1
Massively popular event underway After a Saturday spent moving boats and trolleys to Mill Bay beach and a pretty fruity practice sail. the first morning of the hugely popular Sharps Doom Bar Salcombe Merlin Week dawned sunny but with a light to non-existent breeze from the NW. Posted on 2 Jul

Upcoming Events

Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket DeMay Trophy Vintage Open for pre 1985 Merlin Rockets
Upper Thames SC- 16 Sep Upper Thames SC Merlin Rocket Thames Series for Merlin Rocket
Upper Thames SC- 17 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy