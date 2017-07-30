Please select your home edition
Bembridge Sailing Club Keelboat Week

by Mike Samuelson today at 9:29 am 24-30 July 2017

With the Redwings & One-Designs programmed for daily racing last week, it was obviously disappointing that racing was cancelled on Monday, Wednesday and Friday because of the strong winds. For the first time for many years the Redwing passage race on Friday did not take place so as not to pressurise crews to race and allow them make their own way to Cowes in their own time.

Small numbers on Tuesday and with the breeze coming and going and a number of course changes there was a lot of luck involved.

On Thursday, conditions were very different and racing was only possible by moving the racing area after the initial beat to Pepe to the slightly more sheltered waters off Priory Bay.

Saturday's race for the One-Designs was for the Village Regatta Jubilee Cup; six boats entered and started in a pleasant SSE'erly breeze. As the race progressed, the wind veered initially to the South and then ended up SSW'erly. This inevitably meant a number of course changes, but with everyone now listening out on Ch 77, no one got lost! Places changed regularly and after just under and hour and half all six boats finished within a minute and a half. Hugh Doherty, sailing single handed, in No 10 was first across the finish line half a minute ahead of with Ashleigh McLucas & Russ Fowler in No 6; Sarah & Ellie Marshall in No 7 were a mere two seconds behind.

Bembridge Sailing Club Keelboat Week - photo © Mike Samuelson
Bembridge Sailing Club Keelboat Week - photo © Mike Samuelson

Sunday's conditions were similar to Thursday's with a SSW'erly F5 kicking up a nasty sea to the east of Fitzwilliam. After the first beat to Under Tyne the five One-Designs headed northwards to Derrick before making two loops to Drum. D Orange with Hugh Doherty and Penny Stanley crewing in No 12 lead almost from the start and never looked like being overtaken. No 7 helmed by Charles Abel Smith with Helen Mathieson crewing moved up into second place on the second beat ahead of Alexander Ross & Simon Allocca. At one stage it looked as if No 2, Martin Bonham & Mia Kemp might catch them but after just over an hour and twenty minutes hard racing crossed the line twenty seconds adrift. Well done to young Lucy Aylmer who was helming in No 8 with her father and brother as crew - although she finished last, it was only by a minute and a half.

Bembridge Sailing Club Keelboat Week - photo © Mike Samuelson
Bembridge Sailing Club Keelboat Week - photo © Mike Samuelson

The Bavarian Tankard race for helms under 19 and the Hulbert Trophy race for helms under 30 which were due to be raced on Saturday & Sunday morning respectively have been postponed in the hopes of getting more entries.

The Redwings are at Cowes until next Saturday.

