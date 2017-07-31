Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 ZKG
Product Feature
Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N Extreme
Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N Extreme

Line honours for Wild Oats XI in Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race

by Ross Macdonald today at 8:03 am 31 July 2017
Wild Oats XI crosses the line in the 2017 Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race © Ross Macdonald

Wild Oats XI was the first to cross the finish line in the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race 2017 posting a time of 1 day 18 hours 37 mins and 6 seconds to take line honours ahead of Black Jack by the smallest of margins.

After over 40 hours of racing across the 384 nautical mile course, just 3 minutes and 31 seconds separated the top two boats, the two Reichel/Pugh hundred footers.

The result is the race's closest finish in 15 years and sets the tone for the next few months of competition between Wild Oats XI and Black Jack as they trade blows all the way to Hobart in December.

Speaking after the race Wild Oats XI skipper Mark Richards said, "It was a good race and it's always satisfying to get to the finish line first but it's never easy, especially with a boat like Black Jack out there. It was good, beautiful racing, dead upwind the whole way - we did over 100 tacks but it was a lot of fun."

"It was a very challenging race, especially for the team. During the night we had a lot of variations in wind conditions so it got really tricky which meant a lot of gear handling and sail changes."

"We've done a few of these races upwind but this was the hardest by far. Just because the two boats were so close the whole way, it was so tight. It would have been great to watch."

"The pace from Black Jack wasn't a huge surprise, we were expecting close and we got close but that's what we're out there for. It was great racing and those guys on Black Jack should be very happy with their result. They didn't have much preparation time but they're great sailors and they put in a good performance."

"We'll be back against them next week and then as we look towards Hobart it's going to be very close racing. I think the Hobart this year is going to be one of the most exciting big boat fleets we've ever seen so should be good fun."

The racing continues in the Land Rover Sydney Gold Yacht Race with the remaining 54 boats of the fleet all battling up to the Gold Coast as they hunt for division and overall honours. Follow the race on the CYCA Yacht Tracker.

goldcoast.cyca.com.au

Near-sister ships side be side in the 2017 Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race - photo © Ross Macdonald
Near-sister ships side be side in the 2017 Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race - photo © Ross Macdonald
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Fever-Tree moment: Maurice 'Prof' O'Connell
One of Ireland's most talented sailors in Cowes Maurice 'Prof' O'Connell is one of Ireland's most talented sailors, racing in Olympic classes, Sportsboats, and keelboats. In recent years Prof has joined North Sails, and also coaches a wide variety of teams to world championship level. Posted on 30 Jul Lendy Cowes Week day 2
Gusts top 25 knots in the Solent Today competitors at Lendy Cowes Week enjoyed a bright and sunny day with challenging, but exhilarating, racing in a gusty west south-westerly wind in which the gusts topped 25 knots. Posted on 30 Jul Rolex Fastnet Race updates
Latest tales of preparation ahead of the race Among the 400 boat fleet setting off from the Solent on 6 August in the Rolex Fastnet Race will be three of offshore racing's most prestigious classes. Posted on 30 Jul Rolex Middle Sea Race fleet is building steadily
Under 90 days to go to the 38th edition With just under 100 days to go to the 38th edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race, the current entry list shows every sign of matching the number and diversity of yachts of recent years. Posted on 30 Jul Spinlock IRC Welsh Championships preview
2 days left to enter Only two days left for the early bird discount for the Spinlock IRC Welsh National Championship (1st August is the last day!). It is also important that competitors enter as soon as possible so that we can reserve a free berth. Posted on 30 Jul Lendy Cowes Week day 1
Intensely tactical racing required persistence and bravery The opening day of Lendy Cowes Week dawned with bright sunny spells and a westerly breeze of around 10-15 knots. However, a weather front that gave rain to most of southern England moved across the race area at lunchtime, depressing the wind strength. Posted on 29 Jul Ramsgate Week overall
Are more expensive boats faster? The grand finale of Ramsgate week is the Gold Cup. As well as being the last series race, the Gold cup pits classes of all handicaps against each other in an attempt to answer the basic question: are more expensive boats faster? Posted on 29 Jul Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race start
Offshore racing is never for the faint of heart A fleet of 56 yachts set off from Sydney Harbour this afternoon as the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) started the 32nd Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race in what initially light conditions. Posted on 29 Jul Ramsgate Week day 5
Progress against the building spring tide was challenging Cruising classes started upwind at the club line. The strong following tide made the line approach difficult to judge necessitating a general recall. After a short beat into Pegwell Bay the fleet headed down to Broadstairs and back to Ramsgate. Posted on 28 Jul Ramsgate Week day 4
Fortune favours those who dare hoist Classes 1-6 raced on the same course today from a committee boat line with staggered starts. This made for an exciting spectacle as the big and small boats rubbed shoulders. The spring tide was in full flood and the wind was 20-25 kts from the South. Posted on 27 Jul

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies Youth Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Brightlingsea SC- 2 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy