Gul Mirror National Championships at Restronguet Sailing Club - Overall

by Martin Egan today at 7:27 am 26-28 July 2017
Gul Mirror Worlds at Restronguet practice race © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk

Racing on Day 3 of the Gul Mirror Nationals took place in a south westerly force 4-5 which backed to the south and got stronger as the day progressed, rain, and a forecast of worse to come later in the afternoon. Once again there were plenty of capsizes and gear failures to keep the patrol boats busy.

After a long postponement, Race 8 got away at the third attempt under a 'U' flag on yet another Windward-Leeward course (yawn). This time it was Stan & Penny Bland from Woollahra Sailing Club who took line honours ahead of Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampton with Simon & Tyson Barwood from Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club third.

By the time Race 9 started, the wind had started to back, starting to bring some of the swell in Falmouth Bay up the Carrick Roads and onto the race course. Finally the fleet got to do a triange-sausage course and with the wind gusting and swell building, the reaches were very exciting. The conditions suited Simon & Tyson who won ahead of Dave & Imogen with Howard Leoto & Shane White from Izivungu, a Township charity near Cape Town, which promotes sailing & music, in third place. These young South Africian sailors sadly missed the first two days of the championships due to passport & visa issues.

Race 10 got away at the second attempt under a 'U' flag. By this time the swell and wind had built further making the reaches even more exciting and the gybe mark saw more than it's fair share of capsizes. Once again it was Simon & Tyson who took line honours ahead of Dave & Imogen with Richard & Tom Sender from Tonbridge Town Sailing Club in third.

So Dave & Imogen won the National Championship with 12 points, only one point behind was Simon & Tyson with Richard & George Bullock from Itchenor Sailing Club third with a very consistent set of results. Congratulations to all the young Mirror sailors who took part in some very full on conditions and kept going & a special mention to Bella Cockwell & Tamsyn Stacy from Restronguet who only started sailing Mirrors part way through this season and claim to have capsized more than anybody else during the championship

Overall Results:
If you finished in the top ten at the Mirror nationals then enter your Gear Guide information here

PosNatSail NoBoat NameHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10Pts
1stGBR70852 Dave WadeImogen WadeNorthampton SC‑3‑21111222212
2ndAUS70921Tyson BarwoodSimon BarwoodTyson BarwoodRoyal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club‑1412‑322131113
3rdGBR70654SwiftRichard BullockGeorge BullockItchenor Sailing Club46524‑8354‑933
4thAUS70592MCA Demo BoatStan BlandPenny BlandWoollahra Sailing Club19‑14776‑2516441
5thGBR70915RipplesChris FullerDaisy FullerHayling Island SC5‑21843448‑9541
6thGBR70688SnowdropDavid LeachTamara LeachCrawley Mariners YC63756(RET)10117‑1655
7thGBR70603Course you canRichard SenderTom SenderTonbridge Town Sailing Club137‑161014554‑25361
8thGBR70811HypeArchie HawkinsJack StevensLooe Sailing Club15‑18365‑1991481575
9thAUS70595WINDER CHARTER 2Tara WilsonCelia MayBalmoral Sailing Club121310‑19117‑141051280
10thGBR70796KitKatMaddie HantraisEmilia HouseItchenor‑2356981411921(DNC)83
11thGBR70703Double TroubleTom Ewart‑SmithMonty HeathItchenor Sailing Club‑304(OCS)1310972412685
12thGBR70806MischiefSandy SimpsonDouglas SimpsonBassenthwaite SC11101212121113‑1813‑19.594
13thGBR70667Instant CustardDee FlemingThomas KelsallStaunton Harold SC7201514915815‑23(RET)103
14thRSA70410EmmelbeePaul ChanguionPolly ChanguionRoyal Natal Yacht Club‑2215178‑221612161010104
15thRSA70846Soul SurferGrant EkermansHelen Jansen Van VuurenTSC‑291411‑21181015171511111
16thGBR70520SmurfCamilla BullockZara BullockItchenor Sailing Club10129111712(DNC)‑362021112
17thAUS70785Vegemite SandwichRichard RowellTessa RowellDunsborough Bay Yacht Club‑2117‑21201913613187113
18thGBR70549Purple ReignOscar PhypersNuala SellwoodRestronguet Sailing Club284(RET)(RET)32DNS191413143
19thGBR70618TinytaanicThomas CrookDaniel CrookTrearddur Bay SC161113(RET)2118162622(RET)143
20thAUS70840 Rosie RowellMatilda RowellDunsborough Bay Yacht Club‑2616181715‑2919222418149
21stGBR70625KISS MY RUDDERThomas McLarenGeorge McLarenLooe Sailing Club17‑31191513202023‑3723150
22ndGBR70537Complete and utter chaosMorgan steeperFleur BennetLooe sailing club919‑25232324212016‑25155
23rdGBR70447FeverKyle brownFreya brownRestronguet(DNC)(DNC)DNC2227171761914173
24thGBR70673Gone With The Wind IIIGeorge LenneyMartin EganRestronguet SC19‑28‑2925202227271717174
25thGBR70184Eat my shortsThomas LanganRuby Porterlooe sailing club18242216302322‑3426(DNC)181
26thRSA70412MCA Demo BoatKuba MiszewskiWilliam GordgeTSC20272028(DSQ)(RET)DNC212819.5214.5
27thGBR70209ChaosConnor LanganDaniel Blewettlooe sailing club2825282925262628‑32(DNC)215
28thGBR70287InfernoScarlett cragoRomilly cragoLooe sailing club242223‑34333034‑393426226
29thGBR70513 Ron VassShiloh Woodroffe‑VassReading S.C‑36323226292528‑353024226
30thGBR37922Small FryBarrie PhypersMax PhypersRSC27262624242130(DNC)(DNC)DNC229
31stGBR70791SnowyAlice BullockLaura HantraisItchenor Sailing Club‑35‑342432283133252730230
32ndGBR65591Deal With ItHarrison WebbTristan WebbPoole Yacht Club32‑36‑343326RDGRDG293327244
33rdGBR70714Peer PressureSteven BlandJoseph BlandThe Poole Yacht Club(DNF)(DNC)DNC18342718402929246
34thGBR70222Whatever!Hannah StaffBethan StaffLooe Sailing Club2523273531(DSQ)2931(RET)DNC252
35thAUS70743Arthur LambchopGavin CookeOliver CookeBalmoral Sailing Club(DNC)(DNC)DNC3016323DNCDNCDNC276
36thRSA70845P&B RSAMarlon JoneLebo JanuaryIzivungu(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC12118286
37thRSA70844Harken ‑ UllmanHoward LeotoShane WhiteIzivungu(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC7322287
38thGBR5846BananaskinZoÃ« BecklyJack BecklyRestronguet Sailing Club31303136(RET)(RET)2433DNCRET287
39thGBR66787HoneychuJulie Vass Reading S.C(DNC)293037362831(DNC)DNCDNC293
40thGBR15563BlyskawicaWilliam SellwoodEmma SellwoodRestronguet Sailing Club343333(RET)3533(RET)DNCRET28298
41stGBR70629MoonshadowIsabella WebbGrace BlandPoole Yacht Club(RET)(RET)DNF40RETDNC32383631330
42ndGBR70624Vitamin SeaCharles HouseEdward HouseItchenor Sailing Club(DNF)35353932(RET)DNC37DNCDNC331
43rdGBR70725greyhoundBella CockwellTamsin StaceyRestronguet3337(DNC)38(DNC)RETDNC4131DNC333
44thGBR69957RocketDaniel seabourneCharlie BecklyRestrouguet(DNF)(DNF)DNF31DNCRETDNC3035RET351
45thGBR70695ExpelliarmusPhilip GoodwinFelix GoodwinItchenor Sailing Club8(RET)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC365
46thGBR70390Salty DogSandy AndersonLauren AndersonRestranguet Sailing Club(RET)(DNC)DNC27RETDNCDNC32DNCDNC365
47thGBR70905Big DippersPaul NicholsGabriel NicholsChew Valley Lake Sailing Club(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC408
47thRSA70822 Heinie WentzelMathew FranckeIzivungu(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC408
47thGBR63392LegacyBen Lloyd‑KingWilfred Lloyd‑KingRestronguet Sailing Club(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC408
47thGBR70003Encore une foiseJake BonsorKirsty MillsWarsash(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC408
Related Articles

Gul Mirror National Championships day 2
Dave and Imogen Wade take line honours again Racing on Day 2 of the Gul Mirror Nationals took place in a westerly force 4-5 with gusts and with plenty of capsizes and gear failures to keep the patrol boats busy. Once again it was Dave & Imogen Wade who took line honours in Race 4. Posted on 28 Jul Gul Mirror National Championships day 1
The water was reported as 'quite warm' Sailors arriving at Restronguet Sailing Club for the first day of the Gul UK Nationals found it was a bit mizzley, but after a short delay, the fleet launched and racing got under way in a solid 3-4 but with lots lighter patches. Posted on 27 Jul Ian Walker Interview
Musto ambassador, Volvo Ocean Race winner, Olympic medallist We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Posted on 21 Jul North West Junior Travellers at Bassenthwaite
Including the RS Tera Northern Championship Over the weekend of 10-11 June Bassenthwaite Sailing Club held a multi fleet open meeting, mainly for junior sailors, generally sailing single handed boats. Posted on 12 Jun New Boats From P&B
Fitted out to your individual specification P&B, the nation's favourite one-stop shop for all sailing equipment and chandlery, offers a range of new boats fitted out to your individual specification. Posted on 31 Mar Gul and sailing event sponsorship
We speak to Mike Pickering We spoke to Mike Pickering at Gul Watersports about the events and sailors that they sponsor, why these partnerships are of benefit to the company, how prizes should be divided up in a fleet, and what the most important aspect of an event is to Gul. Posted on 21 Mar Mirror to be displayed on the Gul stand
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Gul, title sponsor of the Mirror World Championship at Restronguet Sailing Club, have donated some space for the Mirror Class Association to display a Winder Boats Mirror Dinghy that is available for charter at the worlds. Posted on 2 Mar Visit Gul at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
See the all new steamers, Code Zero Longjohn & Longjane This year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace will provide a showcase for the very best in dinghy sailing apparel. Gul Watersports will be featuring the new Code Zero range of sailing wetsuits. Posted on 27 Feb Itchenor Sailing Club prepares
For a busy season of sailing Itchenor Sailing Club in Chichester prepares to kick off a busy season of sailing with renowned regattas, top tournaments and family fixtures among the line-up. Posted on 22 Feb Sailing's Mr Nice Guy
We interview Dave Hall of Hyde Sails We spoke to Dave Hall about his sailing, his on-off relationship with the Fireball, his life in the marine industry including his role introducing the 29er to Europe, and his times at Hyde Sails. Posted on 17 Jan

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC Mirror Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Mirror Abersoch Mirror Week for Mirror
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug
