Gul Mirror National Championships at Restronguet Sailing Club - Overall
by Martin Egan today at 7:27 am
26-28 July 2017
Gul Mirror Worlds at Restronguet practice race © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk
Racing on Day 3 of the Gul Mirror Nationals took place in a south westerly force 4-5 which backed to the south and got stronger as the day progressed, rain, and a forecast of worse to come later in the afternoon. Once again there were plenty of capsizes and gear failures to keep the patrol boats busy.
After a long postponement, Race 8 got away at the third attempt under a 'U' flag on yet another Windward-Leeward course (yawn). This time it was Stan & Penny Bland from Woollahra Sailing Club who took line honours ahead of Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampton with Simon & Tyson Barwood from Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club third.
By the time Race 9 started, the wind had started to back, starting to bring some of the swell in Falmouth Bay up the Carrick Roads and onto the race course. Finally the fleet got to do a triange-sausage course and with the wind gusting and swell building, the reaches were very exciting. The conditions suited Simon & Tyson who won ahead of Dave & Imogen with Howard Leoto & Shane White from Izivungu, a Township charity near Cape Town, which promotes sailing & music, in third place. These young South Africian sailors sadly missed the first two days of the championships due to passport & visa issues.
Race 10 got away at the second attempt under a 'U' flag. By this time the swell and wind had built further making the reaches even more exciting and the gybe mark saw more than it's fair share of capsizes. Once again it was Simon & Tyson who took line honours ahead of Dave & Imogen with Richard & Tom Sender from Tonbridge Town Sailing Club in third.
So Dave & Imogen won the National Championship with 12 points, only one point behind was Simon & Tyson with Richard & George Bullock from Itchenor Sailing Club third with a very consistent set of results. Congratulations to all the young Mirror sailors who took part in some very full on conditions and kept going & a special mention to Bella Cockwell & Tamsyn Stacy from Restronguet who only started sailing Mirrors part way through this season and claim to have capsized more than anybody else during the championship
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Nat
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|R10
|Pts
|1st
|GBR
|70852
|
|Dave Wade
|Imogen Wade
|Northampton SC
|‑3
|‑2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|2
|12
|2nd
|AUS
|70921
|Tyson Barwood
|Simon Barwood
|Tyson Barwood
|Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club
|‑14
|1
|2
|‑3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|13
|3rd
|GBR
|70654
|Swift
|Richard Bullock
|George Bullock
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|4
|6
|5
|2
|4
|‑8
|3
|5
|4
|‑9
|33
|4th
|AUS
|70592
|MCA Demo Boat
|Stan Bland
|Penny Bland
|Woollahra Sailing Club
|1
|9
|‑14
|7
|7
|6
|‑25
|1
|6
|4
|41
|5th
|GBR
|70915
|Ripples
|Chris Fuller
|Daisy Fuller
|Hayling Island SC
|5
|‑21
|8
|4
|3
|4
|4
|8
|‑9
|5
|41
|6th
|GBR
|70688
|Snowdrop
|David Leach
|Tamara Leach
|Crawley Mariners YC
|6
|3
|7
|5
|6
|(RET)
|10
|11
|7
|‑16
|55
|7th
|GBR
|70603
|Course you can
|Richard Sender
|Tom Sender
|Tonbridge Town Sailing Club
|13
|7
|‑16
|10
|14
|5
|5
|4
|‑25
|3
|61
|8th
|GBR
|70811
|Hype
|Archie Hawkins
|Jack Stevens
|Looe Sailing Club
|15
|‑18
|3
|6
|5
|‑19
|9
|14
|8
|15
|75
|9th
|AUS
|70595
|WINDER CHARTER 2
|Tara Wilson
|Celia May
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|12
|13
|10
|‑19
|11
|7
|‑14
|10
|5
|12
|80
|10th
|GBR
|70796
|KitKat
|Maddie Hantrais
|Emilia House
|Itchenor
|‑23
|5
|6
|9
|8
|14
|11
|9
|21
|(DNC)
|83
|11th
|GBR
|70703
|Double Trouble
|Tom Ewart‑Smith
|Monty Heath
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|‑30
|4
|(OCS)
|13
|10
|9
|7
|24
|12
|6
|85
|12th
|GBR
|70806
|Mischief
|Sandy Simpson
|Douglas Simpson
|Bassenthwaite SC
|11
|10
|12
|12
|12
|11
|13
|‑18
|13
|‑19.5
|94
|13th
|GBR
|70667
|Instant Custard
|Dee Fleming
|Thomas Kelsall
|Staunton Harold SC
|7
|20
|15
|14
|9
|15
|8
|15
|‑23
|(RET)
|103
|14th
|RSA
|70410
|Emmelbee
|Paul Changuion
|Polly Changuion
|Royal Natal Yacht Club
|‑22
|15
|17
|8
|‑22
|16
|12
|16
|10
|10
|104
|15th
|RSA
|70846
|Soul Surfer
|Grant Ekermans
|Helen Jansen Van Vuuren
|TSC
|‑29
|14
|11
|‑21
|18
|10
|15
|17
|15
|11
|111
|16th
|GBR
|70520
|Smurf
|Camilla Bullock
|Zara Bullock
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|10
|12
|9
|11
|17
|12
|(DNC)
|‑36
|20
|21
|112
|17th
|AUS
|70785
|Vegemite Sandwich
|Richard Rowell
|Tessa Rowell
|Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club
|‑21
|17
|‑21
|20
|19
|13
|6
|13
|18
|7
|113
|18th
|GBR
|70549
|Purple Reign
|Oscar Phypers
|Nuala Sellwood
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|2
|8
|4
|(RET)
|(RET)
|32
|DNS
|19
|14
|13
|143
|19th
|GBR
|70618
|Tinytaanic
|Thomas Crook
|Daniel Crook
|Trearddur Bay SC
|16
|11
|13
|(RET)
|21
|18
|16
|26
|22
|(RET)
|143
|20th
|AUS
|70840
|
|Rosie Rowell
|Matilda Rowell
|Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club
|‑26
|16
|18
|17
|15
|‑29
|19
|22
|24
|18
|149
|21st
|GBR
|70625
|KISS MY RUDDER
|Thomas McLaren
|George McLaren
|Looe Sailing Club
|17
|‑31
|19
|15
|13
|20
|20
|23
|‑37
|23
|150
|22nd
|GBR
|70537
|Complete and utter chaos
|Morgan steeper
|Fleur Bennet
|Looe sailing club
|9
|19
|‑25
|23
|23
|24
|21
|20
|16
|‑25
|155
|23rd
|GBR
|70447
|Fever
|Kyle brown
|Freya brown
|Restronguet
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|22
|27
|17
|17
|6
|19
|14
|173
|24th
|GBR
|70673
|Gone With The Wind III
|George Lenney
|Martin Egan
|Restronguet SC
|19
|‑28
|‑29
|25
|20
|22
|27
|27
|17
|17
|174
|25th
|GBR
|70184
|Eat my shorts
|Thomas Langan
|Ruby Porter
|looe sailing club
|18
|24
|22
|16
|30
|23
|22
|‑34
|26
|(DNC)
|181
|26th
|RSA
|70412
|MCA Demo Boat
|Kuba Miszewski
|William Gordge
|TSC
|20
|27
|20
|28
|(DSQ)
|(RET)
|DNC
|21
|28
|19.5
|214.5
|27th
|GBR
|70209
|Chaos
|Connor Langan
|Daniel Blewett
|looe sailing club
|28
|25
|28
|29
|25
|26
|26
|28
|‑32
|(DNC)
|215
|28th
|GBR
|70287
|Inferno
|Scarlett crago
|Romilly crago
|Looe sailing club
|24
|22
|23
|‑34
|33
|30
|34
|‑39
|34
|26
|226
|29th
|GBR
|70513
|
|Ron Vass
|Shiloh Woodroffe‑Vass
|Reading S.C
|‑36
|32
|32
|26
|29
|25
|28
|‑35
|30
|24
|226
|30th
|GBR
|37922
|Small Fry
|Barrie Phypers
|Max Phypers
|RSC
|27
|26
|26
|24
|24
|21
|30
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|229
|31st
|GBR
|70791
|Snowy
|Alice Bullock
|Laura Hantrais
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|‑35
|‑34
|24
|32
|28
|31
|33
|25
|27
|30
|230
|32nd
|GBR
|65591
|Deal With It
|Harrison Webb
|Tristan Webb
|Poole Yacht Club
|32
|‑36
|‑34
|33
|26
|RDG
|RDG
|29
|33
|27
|244
|33rd
|GBR
|70714
|Peer Pressure
|Steven Bland
|Joseph Bland
|The Poole Yacht Club
|(DNF)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|18
|34
|27
|18
|40
|29
|29
|246
|34th
|GBR
|70222
|Whatever!
|Hannah Staff
|Bethan Staff
|Looe Sailing Club
|25
|23
|27
|35
|31
|(DSQ)
|29
|31
|(RET)
|DNC
|252
|35th
|AUS
|70743
|Arthur Lambchop
|Gavin Cooke
|Oliver Cooke
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|30
|16
|3
|23
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|276
|36th
|RSA
|70845
|P&B RSA
|Marlon Jone
|Lebo January
|Izivungu
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|12
|11
|8
|286
|37th
|RSA
|70844
|Harken ‑ Ullman
|Howard Leoto
|Shane White
|Izivungu
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|7
|3
|22
|287
|38th
|GBR
|5846
|Bananaskin
|ZoÃ« Beckly
|Jack Beckly
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|31
|30
|31
|36
|(RET)
|(RET)
|24
|33
|DNC
|RET
|287
|39th
|GBR
|66787
|Honeychu
|Julie Vass
|
|Reading S.C
|(DNC)
|29
|30
|37
|36
|28
|31
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|293
|40th
|GBR
|15563
|Blyskawica
|William Sellwood
|Emma Sellwood
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|34
|33
|33
|(RET)
|35
|33
|(RET)
|DNC
|RET
|28
|298
|41st
|GBR
|70629
|Moonshadow
|Isabella Webb
|Grace Bland
|Poole Yacht Club
|(RET)
|(RET)
|DNF
|40
|RET
|DNC
|32
|38
|36
|31
|330
|42nd
|GBR
|70624
|Vitamin Sea
|Charles House
|Edward House
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|(DNF)
|35
|35
|39
|32
|(RET)
|DNC
|37
|DNC
|DNC
|331
|43rd
|GBR
|70725
|greyhound
|Bella Cockwell
|Tamsin Stacey
|Restronguet
|33
|37
|(DNC)
|38
|(DNC)
|RET
|DNC
|41
|31
|DNC
|333
|44th
|GBR
|69957
|Rocket
|Daniel seabourne
|Charlie Beckly
|Restrouguet
|(DNF)
|(DNF)
|DNF
|31
|DNC
|RET
|DNC
|30
|35
|RET
|351
|45th
|GBR
|70695
|Expelliarmus
|Philip Goodwin
|Felix Goodwin
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|8
|(RET)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|365
|46th
|GBR
|70390
|Salty Dog
|Sandy Anderson
|Lauren Anderson
|Restranguet Sailing Club
|(RET)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|27
|RET
|DNC
|DNC
|32
|DNC
|DNC
|365
|47th
|GBR
|70905
|Big Dippers
|Paul Nichols
|Gabriel Nichols
|Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|408
|47th
|RSA
|70822
|
|Heinie Wentzel
|Mathew Francke
|Izivungu
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|408
|47th
|GBR
|63392
|Legacy
|Ben Lloyd‑King
|Wilfred Lloyd‑King
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|408
|47th
|GBR
|70003
|Encore une foise
|Jake Bonsor
|Kirsty Mills
|Warsash
|(DNC)
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|408
