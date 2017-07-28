Gul Mirror National Championships at Restronguet Sailing Club - Overall

Gul Mirror Worlds at Restronguet practice race © Lee Whitehead / Gul Mirror Worlds at Restronguet practice race © Lee Whitehead / www.photolounge.co.uk

by Martin Egan today at 7:27 am

Racing on Day 3 of the Gul Mirror Nationals took place in a south westerly force 4-5 which backed to the south and got stronger as the day progressed, rain, and a forecast of worse to come later in the afternoon. Once again there were plenty of capsizes and gear failures to keep the patrol boats busy.

After a long postponement, Race 8 got away at the third attempt under a 'U' flag on yet another Windward-Leeward course (yawn). This time it was Stan & Penny Bland from Woollahra Sailing Club who took line honours ahead of Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampton with Simon & Tyson Barwood from Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club third.

By the time Race 9 started, the wind had started to back, starting to bring some of the swell in Falmouth Bay up the Carrick Roads and onto the race course. Finally the fleet got to do a triange-sausage course and with the wind gusting and swell building, the reaches were very exciting. The conditions suited Simon & Tyson who won ahead of Dave & Imogen with Howard Leoto & Shane White from Izivungu, a Township charity near Cape Town, which promotes sailing & music, in third place. These young South Africian sailors sadly missed the first two days of the championships due to passport & visa issues.

Race 10 got away at the second attempt under a 'U' flag. By this time the swell and wind had built further making the reaches even more exciting and the gybe mark saw more than it's fair share of capsizes. Once again it was Simon & Tyson who took line honours ahead of Dave & Imogen with Richard & Tom Sender from Tonbridge Town Sailing Club in third.

So Dave & Imogen won the National Championship with 12 points, only one point behind was Simon & Tyson with Richard & George Bullock from Itchenor Sailing Club third with a very consistent set of results. Congratulations to all the young Mirror sailors who took part in some very full on conditions and kept going & a special mention to Bella Cockwell & Tamsyn Stacy from Restronguet who only started sailing Mirrors part way through this season and claim to have capsized more than anybody else during the championship

Overall Results:

Pos Nat Sail No Boat Name Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Pts 1st GBR 70852 Dave Wade Imogen Wade Northampton SC ‑3 ‑2 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 12 2nd AUS 70921 Tyson Barwood Simon Barwood Tyson Barwood Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club ‑14 1 2 ‑3 2 2 1 3 1 1 13 3rd GBR 70654 Swift Richard Bullock George Bullock Itchenor Sailing Club 4 6 5 2 4 ‑8 3 5 4 ‑9 33 4th AUS 70592 MCA Demo Boat Stan Bland Penny Bland Woollahra Sailing Club 1 9 ‑14 7 7 6 ‑25 1 6 4 41 5th GBR 70915 Ripples Chris Fuller Daisy Fuller Hayling Island SC 5 ‑21 8 4 3 4 4 8 ‑9 5 41 6th GBR 70688 Snowdrop David Leach Tamara Leach Crawley Mariners YC 6 3 7 5 6 (RET) 10 11 7 ‑16 55 7th GBR 70603 Course you can Richard Sender Tom Sender Tonbridge Town Sailing Club 13 7 ‑16 10 14 5 5 4 ‑25 3 61 8th GBR 70811 Hype Archie Hawkins Jack Stevens Looe Sailing Club 15 ‑18 3 6 5 ‑19 9 14 8 15 75 9th AUS 70595 WINDER CHARTER 2 Tara Wilson Celia May Balmoral Sailing Club 12 13 10 ‑19 11 7 ‑14 10 5 12 80 10th GBR 70796 KitKat Maddie Hantrais Emilia House Itchenor ‑23 5 6 9 8 14 11 9 21 (DNC) 83 11th GBR 70703 Double Trouble Tom Ewart‑Smith Monty Heath Itchenor Sailing Club ‑30 4 (OCS) 13 10 9 7 24 12 6 85 12th GBR 70806 Mischief Sandy Simpson Douglas Simpson Bassenthwaite SC 11 10 12 12 12 11 13 ‑18 13 ‑19.5 94 13th GBR 70667 Instant Custard Dee Fleming Thomas Kelsall Staunton Harold SC 7 20 15 14 9 15 8 15 ‑23 (RET) 103 14th RSA 70410 Emmelbee Paul Changuion Polly Changuion Royal Natal Yacht Club ‑22 15 17 8 ‑22 16 12 16 10 10 104 15th RSA 70846 Soul Surfer Grant Ekermans Helen Jansen Van Vuuren TSC ‑29 14 11 ‑21 18 10 15 17 15 11 111 16th GBR 70520 Smurf Camilla Bullock Zara Bullock Itchenor Sailing Club 10 12 9 11 17 12 (DNC) ‑36 20 21 112 17th AUS 70785 Vegemite Sandwich Richard Rowell Tessa Rowell Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club ‑21 17 ‑21 20 19 13 6 13 18 7 113 18th GBR 70549 Purple Reign Oscar Phypers Nuala Sellwood Restronguet Sailing Club 2 8 4 (RET) (RET) 32 DNS 19 14 13 143 19th GBR 70618 Tinytaanic Thomas Crook Daniel Crook Trearddur Bay SC 16 11 13 (RET) 21 18 16 26 22 (RET) 143 20th AUS 70840 Rosie Rowell Matilda Rowell Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club ‑26 16 18 17 15 ‑29 19 22 24 18 149 21st GBR 70625 KISS MY RUDDER Thomas McLaren George McLaren Looe Sailing Club 17 ‑31 19 15 13 20 20 23 ‑37 23 150 22nd GBR 70537 Complete and utter chaos Morgan steeper Fleur Bennet Looe sailing club 9 19 ‑25 23 23 24 21 20 16 ‑25 155 23rd GBR 70447 Fever Kyle brown Freya brown Restronguet (DNC) (DNC) DNC 22 27 17 17 6 19 14 173 24th GBR 70673 Gone With The Wind III George Lenney Martin Egan Restronguet SC 19 ‑28 ‑29 25 20 22 27 27 17 17 174 25th GBR 70184 Eat my shorts Thomas Langan Ruby Porter looe sailing club 18 24 22 16 30 23 22 ‑34 26 (DNC) 181 26th RSA 70412 MCA Demo Boat Kuba Miszewski William Gordge TSC 20 27 20 28 (DSQ) (RET) DNC 21 28 19.5 214.5 27th GBR 70209 Chaos Connor Langan Daniel Blewett looe sailing club 28 25 28 29 25 26 26 28 ‑32 (DNC) 215 28th GBR 70287 Inferno Scarlett crago Romilly crago Looe sailing club 24 22 23 ‑34 33 30 34 ‑39 34 26 226 29th GBR 70513 Ron Vass Shiloh Woodroffe‑Vass Reading S.C ‑36 32 32 26 29 25 28 ‑35 30 24 226 30th GBR 37922 Small Fry Barrie Phypers Max Phypers RSC 27 26 26 24 24 21 30 (DNC) (DNC) DNC 229 31st GBR 70791 Snowy Alice Bullock Laura Hantrais Itchenor Sailing Club ‑35 ‑34 24 32 28 31 33 25 27 30 230 32nd GBR 65591 Deal With It Harrison Webb Tristan Webb Poole Yacht Club 32 ‑36 ‑34 33 26 RDG RDG 29 33 27 244 33rd GBR 70714 Peer Pressure Steven Bland Joseph Bland The Poole Yacht Club (DNF) (DNC) DNC 18 34 27 18 40 29 29 246 34th GBR 70222 Whatever! Hannah Staff Bethan Staff Looe Sailing Club 25 23 27 35 31 (DSQ) 29 31 (RET) DNC 252 35th AUS 70743 Arthur Lambchop Gavin Cooke Oliver Cooke Balmoral Sailing Club (DNC) (DNC) DNC 30 16 3 23 DNC DNC DNC 276 36th RSA 70845 P&B RSA Marlon Jone Lebo January Izivungu (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 12 11 8 286 37th RSA 70844 Harken ‑ Ullman Howard Leoto Shane White Izivungu (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 7 3 22 287 38th GBR 5846 Bananaskin ZoÃ« Beckly Jack Beckly Restronguet Sailing Club 31 30 31 36 (RET) (RET) 24 33 DNC RET 287 39th GBR 66787 Honeychu Julie Vass Reading S.C (DNC) 29 30 37 36 28 31 (DNC) DNC DNC 293 40th GBR 15563 Blyskawica William Sellwood Emma Sellwood Restronguet Sailing Club 34 33 33 (RET) 35 33 (RET) DNC RET 28 298 41st GBR 70629 Moonshadow Isabella Webb Grace Bland Poole Yacht Club (RET) (RET) DNF 40 RET DNC 32 38 36 31 330 42nd GBR 70624 Vitamin Sea Charles House Edward House Itchenor Sailing Club (DNF) 35 35 39 32 (RET) DNC 37 DNC DNC 331 43rd GBR 70725 greyhound Bella Cockwell Tamsin Stacey Restronguet 33 37 (DNC) 38 (DNC) RET DNC 41 31 DNC 333 44th GBR 69957 Rocket Daniel seabourne Charlie Beckly Restrouguet (DNF) (DNF) DNF 31 DNC RET DNC 30 35 RET 351 45th GBR 70695 Expelliarmus Philip Goodwin Felix Goodwin Itchenor Sailing Club 8 (RET) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 365 46th GBR 70390 Salty Dog Sandy Anderson Lauren Anderson Restranguet Sailing Club (RET) (DNC) DNC 27 RET DNC DNC 32 DNC DNC 365 47th GBR 70905 Big Dippers Paul Nichols Gabriel Nichols Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 408 47th RSA 70822 Heinie Wentzel Mathew Francke Izivungu (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 408 47th GBR 63392 Legacy Ben Lloyd‑King Wilfred Lloyd‑King Restronguet Sailing Club (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 408 47th GBR 70003 Encore une foise Jake Bonsor Kirsty Mills Warsash (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 408