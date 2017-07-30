Please select your home edition
J/88 North American Championship at Youngstown Yacht Club - Overall

by Christopher Howell today at 9:52 pm 28-30 July 2017
J/88 North American Championship © Christopher Howell

Of the nine races at the J/88 North American Championship (part of the CanAm Challenge at Youngstown Yacht Club in New York), Laura Weyler's Hijinks won five of them. Their performance dominated the 13-boat fleet, allowing the local team to sit out the final race.

Owner Weyler was joined on board by Adam Burns (helm), Pete Doyle (bow), John Goller (headsail trimmer), Kevin Morgan (strategist) and Kris Werner (tactician). Tim Finkle's Seaweed came on strong to take the silver position with 23 points. Doug Newhouse's Yonder tied on points with Iris Vogel's Deviation at 29 for third and fourth, respectively.

Weyler bought her J/88 about a year and a half ago, and was especially satisfied to win this Championship on her home turf. When asked who on her team she'd like to recognize, she said, "If I were Belichick, I'd have to say it's Brady. Adam was flawless, as well as the rest of the crew!" The J/88 Class was formed earlier this year, and Weyler thanked Iris Vogel, the first Class President, for "leading this Class into the future. It's going to be a growing Class. The level of competition will continually attract people to buy these boats."

Winds on Lake Ontario were around 5-7 knots on Sunday, when Hijinks won the first two races, giving them a scoreline of 1,1,3,1,5,2,1,1. The rest of the fleet battled in the ninth and final duel to determine the final leaderboard.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoat NameSkipperR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9
1 USA 27HijinksLaura Weyler11315211DNS
2 USA 93SeaweedTim Finkle4261041231
3 USA 35YonderDouglas Newhouse269414453
4 USA 24Deviation Iris Vogel645223544
5 CAN 56Touch 2 PlayJames Egloff372537722
6 USA 80WingsMike Bruno531675388
7 USA 1JazzDouglas McKeige754366866
8 USA 2Easy Eights (Corinthian)Joseph/Jeffrey Pawlowski121077986117
9 USA 88ExileAndy Graff8888101110105
10 USA 34Albóndigas (Corinthian)Al Minella91111989999
11 USA 64BLUEBrian O'Malley10910111110121211
12 USA 11Night OwlRichard Lohr11121312121211710
13 USA 76QUIXY (Corinthian)Cindy Goodin131312131313131312

The top Corinthian team was Joseph & Jeffrey Pawlowski on Easy Eights.

More photos are available on the J/88 Class Facebook page.

