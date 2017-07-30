Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Crewsaver Spiral 100N
Crewsaver Spiral 100N

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton

Lymington Town Sailing Club Sunday Early Points Series 8

by Luke & Emma McEwen today at 9:24 pm 30 July 2017
Pete Conway and Tig Williams during Lymington Town SC Early Summer Points Series 8 © Luke McEwen

This weekend's LTSC Sunday dinghy racing was bought to you by family McEwen-Nicholson race team. Fabulous sunshine distracted them and the sailors from the borderline windy conditions as everyone set out into the Solent.

The fleet was a little depleted in numbers by the many sailors off racing at their Nationals and World championships as well as a proportion of the fast fleet being on rescue boat duty.

Race One got away cleanly with Nigel Walbank in his Musto Skiff taking an early lead in the Fast fleet. Mike & June Baker were in hot pursuit having won the start, flying downwind in their RS400 until an untimely capsize just before the final mark, reportedly bought about by helm-crew miscommunication: June was going for a kite drop, Mike for the gybe, the result was a swim for both.

Mike and June Baker during Lymington Town SC Early Summer Points Series 8 - photo © Luke McEwen
Mike and June Baker during Lymington Town SC Early Summer Points Series 8 - photo © Luke McEwen

In the Medium fleet, Pete Conway put his 80+ years of experience to good use, revelling in the breezy conditions with Tig Williams in their 420 to take the first race by 20 seconds from David Gautier in his Contender. The trapeze boats having the edge on the hikers, Rob & Jan Martin sailed well in their Merlin Rocket to finish in third place.

Pete Conway and Tig Williams during Lymington Town SC Early Summer Points Series 8 - photo © Luke McEwen
Pete Conway and Tig Williams during Lymington Town SC Early Summer Points Series 8 - photo © Luke McEwen

For the second race the breeze increased a notch to a 'reasonably challenging' 19 gusting 23 knots and a few crews decided to make an early return to the club bar. Both classes were started together for a very short and sweet race. Mike & June were the only fast fleet boat to start and so didn't have to worry about how many times they went swimming.

Pete & Tig again sailed to victory in the medium fleet with Rob & Jan taking second but gaining street cred for hoisting their spinnaker. Malcolm Buchanan sailed a solid race in his solo to take third.

The rescue boats were kept busy with plenty of wipe-outs including the Tasar of Paul & Euan Etheridge who performed an amazing demonstration of how much rock & rolling you can do without capsizing before Paul fell out the back and required the assistance of a rescue boat to be reunited with this crew and boat.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Lymington Dinghy Regatta 2017
The biggest ever with over 130 boats The biggest ever Lymington Dinghy Regatta attracted over 130 boats including 60 visitors, who came for two days of exciting racing in the Solent. Posted on 21 Jul RS Aeros at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta
26 helms take to the water in the Western Solent Thirty RS Aeros signed up for the popular Lymington Dinghy Regatta run jointly by Lymington Clubs, the Royal and the Town. 26 ultimately took to the water in their RS Aeros. Posted on 20 Jul RS400s at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta
Town lays on a superb event again There are few things more certain on the RS400 tour than Lymington laying on a superb regatta. Built around their popular annual dinghy event that attracts 120 boats, the racing and the organisation this year was excellent once again. Posted on 20 Jul D-Ones at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta
Great racing within the fast handicap fleet A select group of D1's joined the 2 local boats to contest the next round of the travellers' circuit held within the fast fleet of the Lymington Dinghy Regatta. Posted on 19 Jul Merlin Rockets at the Lymington Dinghy Regatta
Some of the best in the country, and new initiates Over the weekend twelve Merlin Rockets took to the water for the two days of the Lymington Dinghy Regatta that boasted nearly 140 other boats. With our own class start the fleet included three visiting boats. Posted on 17 Jul Calvados Cup in Lymington
Hosting visitors from Cercle Nautique Honfleur Lymington Town Sailing Club have reclaimed the Calvados Cup after beating French visitors Cercle Nautique Honfleur in their annual race. Posted on 2 Jun LTSC RC Yachting May Championship
11 entrants race in a cool breeze The May championships on the 16th saw 11 entrants gather on a cool but otherwise pleasant evening with a small but workable breeze. Posted on 21 May Lymington Town SC Push the Boat Out
Open weekend at the club On 13th and 14th May Lymington Town Sailing Club (LTSC) held an open weekend as part of a national initiative by the RYA to encourage interest and participation in sailing. Posted on 17 May LTSC RC Yachting April Championship
Held at Pinetops on Tuesday The first Tuesday evening championship was held at Pinetops on 18th April. With a light dying breeze, fantastic sunshine and Easter egg prizes at the ready, it was set to be a good one. Posted on 21 Apr Lymington Town SC Easter Egg Race
Chocoholics over the line early Lymington Town Sailing Club held its Easter Egg Race on Easter Monday. A large shift in the wind direction just before the scheduled start time lead to the start being delayed by six minutes. Posted on 18 Apr

Upcoming Events

Lymington Town Sailing Club Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Lymington Town Sailing Club- 2 Sep to 3 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy