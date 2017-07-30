Lymington Town Sailing Club Sunday Early Points Series 8

Pete Conway and Tig Williams during Lymington Town SC Early Summer Points Series 8 © Luke McEwen Pete Conway and Tig Williams during Lymington Town SC Early Summer Points Series 8 © Luke McEwen

by Luke & Emma McEwen today at 9:24 pm

This weekend's LTSC Sunday dinghy racing was bought to you by family McEwen-Nicholson race team. Fabulous sunshine distracted them and the sailors from the borderline windy conditions as everyone set out into the Solent.

The fleet was a little depleted in numbers by the many sailors off racing at their Nationals and World championships as well as a proportion of the fast fleet being on rescue boat duty.

Race One got away cleanly with Nigel Walbank in his Musto Skiff taking an early lead in the Fast fleet. Mike & June Baker were in hot pursuit having won the start, flying downwind in their RS400 until an untimely capsize just before the final mark, reportedly bought about by helm-crew miscommunication: June was going for a kite drop, Mike for the gybe, the result was a swim for both.

In the Medium fleet, Pete Conway put his 80+ years of experience to good use, revelling in the breezy conditions with Tig Williams in their 420 to take the first race by 20 seconds from David Gautier in his Contender. The trapeze boats having the edge on the hikers, Rob & Jan Martin sailed well in their Merlin Rocket to finish in third place.

For the second race the breeze increased a notch to a 'reasonably challenging' 19 gusting 23 knots and a few crews decided to make an early return to the club bar. Both classes were started together for a very short and sweet race. Mike & June were the only fast fleet boat to start and so didn't have to worry about how many times they went swimming.

Pete & Tig again sailed to victory in the medium fleet with Rob & Jan taking second but gaining street cred for hoisting their spinnaker. Malcolm Buchanan sailed a solid race in his solo to take third.

The rescue boats were kept busy with plenty of wipe-outs including the Tasar of Paul & Euan Etheridge who performed an amazing demonstration of how much rock & rolling you can do without capsizing before Paul fell out the back and required the assistance of a rescue boat to be reunited with this crew and boat.