Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Product Feature
RYA Dinghy Sailing Techniques
RYA Dinghy Sailing Techniques
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Kinsale set for Half Ton Classic showdown

by Bert Janssen today at 9:16 pm 13-18 August 2017
David Cullen's Checkmate XV in action off Kinsale this Summer ahead of the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup © David Branigan / Oceansport

With a 21-strong record entry, three new boats, a formidable defending title-holder and a two-times runner-up all in the mix, the Euro Car Parks Half Ton Classics Cup has all the ingredients for a memorable championship (Sunday 13th to Friday 18th August 2017, Kinsale YC, Ireland).

New owner Phil Plumtree will carry on Swuzzlebubble's pedigree and will be aiming to make 2017 her third title win since successfully launching in 2014 under Peter Morton. Greg Peck followed this with victory again in 2016 so on paper appears to present a huge challenge and a good reason to be the bookies favourite.

But three new boats represent unknown challenges and include Checkmate XVIII owned by Nigel Biggs, Paul Wayte's brand new un-raced Headhunter and Kinsale's own George Radley whose new Half Tonner Cortegada should have the edge for local knowledge.

However, a handful of other contenders could yet upset the form guide.

Trastada from Scotland also has a strong track-record as does General Tapioca from Belgium that has several titles under her belt. The Kinsale championship represents unfinished business for Paul Pullen's gorgeous Falmouth entry Miss Whiplash who has been runner-up for the last two years and he will be on a mission to take the Cup in 2017. There are also six Irish boats participating, all of whom have had success but Dave Cullen's recent victories on Checkmate XV at Dun Laoghaire Week and the Sovereigns Cup places him best of the home fleet.

Amongst the six nations taking part, Finland will be represented by Superhero that is campaigned by long-standing Finnish Sailors Toni Stoscheck and Janne Tukolas.

Meanwhile, the ethos of the class will also be to the fore as the "True Spirit Award" remains the ultimate accolade for the boat that encompasses the spirit of the Half Ton Class and is open to any boat to win. "Gladiatorial on the water but best friends ashore" the class has a unique spirit where everyone shares and helps each other while protests are seriously frowned upon.

Pre-event front-runners for the award include Ian Van Burm's beautiful evergreen wooden Half Tonner Fantasy and previously demonstrated the class spirit by sailing to the 2007 event in Dublin all the way from Belgium. Patrick Dijoud's Pivoine will arrive by sea this year from France as the class's newest addition.

One thing all of the teams are guaranteed is competitive racing under the stewardship of PRO Anthony O'Leary, plus a huge welcome from Kinsale Yacht Club and a week-long party that few will forget.

As well as being one of the most picturesque locations in Europe, Kinsale YC as the host venue is situated in the heart of Ireland's culinary capital and is an area steeped in maritime history.

The event is sponsored by Euro Car Parks together with AGK Displays, MF Services, Windward Hotels, Provincial Floor Coverings, Martin Reilly Motors and Harken UK.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Sovereign's Cup 2017 overall
No doubting the winner as Fool's Gold delivers clean sweep There was no doubt about the overall winner of the O'Leary Life Sovereign's Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club at the weekend when a standout performance by Rob McConnell's Fool's Gold delivered the trophy to Waterford Harbour Sailing Club. Posted on 24 Jun Sovereign's Cup 2017 day 2
A stunning day in Kinsale The halfway stage of the O'Leary Life Sovereigns Cup at Kinsale Yacht Club was marked by perfect sailing conditions today with the 98-strong fleet revelling in the steadily building breeze that topped out with 25 knot gusts. Posted on 23 Jun Sovereign's Cup 2017 day 1
A glorious start in Kinsale With light winds and broken sunshine, flat seas allowed a full programme of opening day races to be sailed on four course areas at the O'Leary Life Sovereigns Cup at Kinsale today where a fleet of 98 boats has gathered. Posted on 22 Jun Munster Optimist Championships
Challenging conditions at Kinsale Unseasonal weather provided very challenging conditions for the 145 entrants in The Davy Munster Optimist Championships. Sailors travelled from as far away as Dublin and Galway for the event. Six races were planned over Saturday and Sunday. Posted on 14 May Munster Optimist Championships this weekend
142 young helms set for Kinsale Yacht Club The Davy Munster Optimist Championships are being hosted by Kinsale Yacht Club this weekend, 13/14 May. With a confirmed entry of 142 boats across the 3 fleets it is looking like a busy weekend both on and off the water. Posted on 11 May Kinsale Keelboat Regatta
Dragons and Squibs take to the water The Barry Ryan Civil Engineering Keelboat Regatta for one design fleets took place in Kinsale Yacht Club this weekend and Kinsale was delighted to welcome visiting Dragons from Glandore Harbour Yacht Club. Posted on 8 May Sovereign's Cup 2017
Launched last week at Kinsale Yacht Club The O'Leary Life & Pensions Sovereign's Cup 2017 was launched last week at Kinsale Yacht Club by Simon Coveney TD, Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government. Posted on 3 Apr Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series overall
Blue skies, bright sunshine and a big squall on the final day All 3 fleets left the marina under blue skies and bright sunshine in Kinsale this morning for the final day of the Osean74 Frostbite Series. A nice breeze of 7 – 9 knots was blowing from the west and it looked like all would have a great day's racing. Posted on 13 Mar Kinsale Yacht Club Frostbite Series day 3
Light and flukey conditions frustrate the fleet Light conditions saw a fleet of 29 boats leave KYC Marina and Dinghy Park on Sunday morning for Week 2 of the Osean74 Frostbite Series. No racing took place last week due to 29 knots blowing off Charles Fort. Posted on 21 Feb Sovereign's Cup 2017 Early Birds Welcome!
At Kinsale Yacht Club from 21st to 24th June Attention all Cruiser sailors! Early Bird entries for Sovereigns' Cup 2017 are closing on Friday 17th February. So please register your boat on www.sovereignscup.com. Posted on 10 Feb

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Red Wharf Bay SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY less than 1200 Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY less than 1200
Red Wharf Bay SC- 6 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh Open Week for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh champs for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy