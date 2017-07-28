Please select your home edition
NSSA Youth National Sailing Regatta at Grafham Water Sailing Club

by Ali Butler today at 9:02 pm 24-28 July 2017
NSSA Youth National Sailing Regatta at Grafham Water © Ali Butler

Grafham Water have played host to this year's NSSA Youth National Sailing Regatta, which is held annually at various locations across the UK. This year being the turn off Cambridgeshire to host the event, which was last held on Grafham Water during 2011.

With over 300 young competitors aged from 8 to 17, the week has been a huge success, despite some challenging weather conditions with wind, rain and sunshine all packed into a week-long event.

The event attracts teams from all over the country, ranging from Cumbria, Derbyshire and Plymouth to name a few. Camping facilities are run by Grafham Water Centre with the sailing side run from the Sailing Club. The week couldn't have run more smoothly with over 2,500 packed lunches supplied by the sailing club through the week!

Grafham Water Sailing Club had its own success stories with silverware coming home from various fleets; James Clarke in his Topper won the Under 12 category, with James' older sister Abi Clark coming in 3rd place with her helm, Will Smith on their Nacra 15 in the fast handicap.

Other successes stories were in the medium handicap and Laser fleets, and some sailors from the club were selected to take part in the High Flyers week, sponsored by the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation in Weymouth, so quite a week for the home club.

We await news of next year's event, which is to be held on Datchet Water - we wish them the best of luck!

grafham2017.org.uk

