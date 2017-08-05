Fever-Tree moment: Louay Habib catches up with Maurice 'Prof' O'Connell at Lendy Cowes Week

by Louay Habib today at 8:00 pm

Maurice 'Prof' O'Connell is one of Ireland's most talented sailors, racing in Olympic classes, Sportsboats, and keelboats.

In recent years Prof has joined North Sails, and also coaches a wide variety of teams to world championship level. At Lendy Cowes Week, Prof is coaching Christian Zugel's German team, racing MAT 1180 Tschuss, which is punching well above their water line length, in the IRC Zero Big Boat Class Zero.

"Yacht racing is all about interaction." smiled Prof sipping a Cuban Storm, a blend of the finest dark rums, paired perfectly with Fever-Tree Ginger Beer. "The combination of thirteen sailors on board Tschuss, produces a synergy, and when the balance and the blend is right, the sum of all the parts is greater than the individual performances."

