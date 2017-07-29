McDougall + McConaghy International Moth World Championship - Overall

by Jonny Fullerton today at 7:54 pm

Paul Goodison (GBR) smashes it on the final day of racing at the 2017 McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds at Lake Garda against the hottest fleet of Moths ever assembled.

Goody (to his friends), is the first foiling Moth sailor to win back to back world titles and the result is that much more special considering the high calibre of competition from the most recent top Americas Cup skippers and sailors with more Olympic medals around their necks than any other regatta with exception of the Olympic Games itself!

Going into the final day of racing Goodison begun the day with a 13 point cushion over Pete Burling (NZL) with Iain 'Goobs' Jensen with an outside chance of catching Burling.

The weather gods turned it on again for the final day of racing when a light 'Ora' started to build from the South around lunchtime and any fluffy little clouds dispersed to leave another fine sunny afternoon for racing.

The Gold fleet was sent out around 1330hrs to race on the South course to complete as many races as possible before the cut off time of 1600hrs. Race 9 of the championship started under the black flag in 12 - 14 knots of breeze with flat water. As usual, the aim was to charge to the Eastern shore and before hitting the rocks in front of the Fraglia Vela Malcesine clubhouse, tack and try to find a clean lane of pressure to get to the top of the course in good shape.

At the windward gates, the breeze was quite soft causing a number of boats to drop off the foils, especially if squeezing round the marks. On the first lap, it was Scott Babbage (AUS) leading, followed by the young gun, Gian Ferrighi (ITA) with most of the big names in the top 10. The downwind leg proved a bit more shifty and the pack shuffled. It was Tom Slingsby (AUS) who stayed in the best pressure to take the win from Nathan Outteridge (AUS) with Rob Greenhalgh (GBR) third, Burling 5th and Jensen 6th.

PRO Tim Hancock did a good job of setting up for race 10 under the same conditions. Started under a black flag it was a similar story with slightly different players. The breeze shifted a bit right and begun to drop at the top end causing some competitors to drop off the foils.

At the bottom gate, the action started to unfold, Jensen got round just in front of Slingsby but Slingers dropped off the foils bang in front of Outteridge and Babbage allowing Goodison to slide past inside avoiding the low riders. Burling was also in trouble rounding the opposite gate and dropping off the foils. Greenhalgh was also in a world of pain.

Coming into the finish it was Jensen who crossed the line with a massive lead and a big smile on his face as he closed up the points to second placed Burling to one point. Second was Goodison to all but seal the title. Many competitors had fallen off the foils in the soft patches around the course. Singsby crossed third but Burling was deep in the pack.

With time running out and the breeze getting a bit weak, the PRO announced that the third race of the day, race 11 of the world championship would be the last. The last race would be victory laps for Paul Goodison but the chase for second and third place would be decided on the last race between Burling and Jensen.

The last race started in the same light to moderate breeze, 11 - 13 knots from 215 degrees. Again the fleet used the clubhouse shoreline for a flyby in front of the grandstand of supporters. This time it was Tom Slingsby who looked like he had made the right foil choice leading the world champion elect with some of the usual suspects struggling with foil selection. Slingsby cruised across the finish line for a second win of the day with the victorious Goodison crossing in second.

A good third for West Australian, Steve Thomas, Babbage finished a consistent 4th and Jensen in 5th finishing comfortably ahead of his skipper of so many years, Nathan Outteridge. As Burling crossed in a lowly 17th, supporters scrambled for their calculators to do the maths.

Agonisingly for Goobs Jensen he fell one point short of toppling the kiwi but was very happy with his third place overall. With Slingsby's final day score of 1,3,1 he held on to 4th and Scott Babbage came back from the brink early in the regatta to snatch 5th off Nathan Outteridge.

The Youth category went down to the wire on the final day with a fine battle between the two Italian twins Gian Marie and Stefano Ferrighi. With an 8th in the final race on Saturday and a 9th today (Sunday), Stefano stole the title from his brother by 3 places. Stefano finished 23rd overall an excellent performance in a fleet of champions.

The Master's category swung between Jason Belben (GBR) and Rob Gough (AUS) and a similar tussle played out. Rob Gough won this one finishing 25th overall to Jason Belben's 28th.

First in the female category went to Irish Olympian Annalise Murphy who finished 51 in the Gold group.

The Silver group was won by John Clifton (GBR) and the Bronze group won by Maximilian Mage of Germany.

PRO Tim Hancock and his team did a great job getting through so many races for a fleet of 220 Moths, the biggest Moth regatta ever assembled.

A bit shout out to the two Moth workshops running the Moth hospital to keep sailors out there on the water doing what they do. The legend that is Simon Shaw and his team at event title sponsor, McDougall + McConaghy and Simon Maguire and his dad Tony did an amazing job behind the scenes.

Also a huge thank you to Fraglia Vela Malcesine, host club for their race management, hospitality and the pasta that has kept over 200 mothies racing for a week.

Of course, it goes without saying that the regatta only took place due to the support of great sponsors and suppliers such as McDougall + McConaghy, Veneri, Zhik and Negrinautica and a long list of Fraglia Vela Malcesine local sponsors.

The 2018 Moth Worlds will take place in Bermuda and we hope to see everybody there for more high octane action in this incredible class.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Q F1 F2 F3 F4 F5 F6 F7 F8 F9 F10 F11 Pts Gold Fleet 1 GBR 1 GOODISON PAUL / Male / 29‑Nov‑1977 1 1 3 1 3 ‑4 3 1 1 ‑7 2 2 20 2 NZL 4190 BURLING PETER / Male / 01‑Jan‑1991 15 4 1 5 4 1 1 4 2 5 ‑23 ‑17 40 3 AUS 4514 JENSEN IAIN / Male / 23‑May‑1988 4 ‑8 4 3 ‑13 5 4 2 5 6 1 5 41 4 AUS 4386 SLINGSBY TOM / Male / 05‑Sep‑1984 2 7 2 7 5 7 ‑8 7 ‑8 1 3 1 43 5 AUS 4 BABBAGE SCOTT / Male / 20‑Sep‑1981 41 2 ‑6 6 1 ‑17 6 3 3 4 5 4 65 6 AUS 4038 OUTTERIDGE NATHAN / Male / 28‑Jan‑1986 35 5 5 2 2 2 10 6 (dnf) 2 10 ‑14 70 7 GBR 4491 GREENHALGH ROBERT / Male / 17‑Aug‑1977 3 3 7 (ret) ‑17 3 11 15 13 3 8 6 73 8 AUS 6 MCKNIGHT JOSH / Male / 07‑May‑1991 5 ‑25 13 11 6 10 12 5 6 9 ‑30 7 86 9 AUS 10 MIGHELL HAROLD / Male / 27‑Jun‑1991 11 6 9 10 9 6 9 ‑17 ‑17 12 13 11 95 10 GBR 4513 HIVEY DAVID / Male / 09‑Jan‑1981 9 ‑18 15 4 12 13 13 8 16 10 6 ‑21 106 11 ITA 4340 BRUNI FRANCESCO / Male / 11‑Apr‑1973 20 13 ‑35 12 14 (bfd) 15 13 4 18 4 8 116 12 ITA 4180 DE PAOLI AMBROSI CARLO / Male / 14‑May‑1986 13 ‑17 12 13 11 15 14 14 11 ‑44 11 9 121 13 AUS 4332 BURTON TOM / Male / 27‑Jun‑1990 7 ‑35 24 ‑29 10 12 17 9 7 14 12 13 126 14 AUS 4205 THOMAS STEVEN / Male / 20‑Sep‑1988 14 9 ‑44 9 24 8 ‑27 18 20 11 27 3 141 15 ITA 4147 BIANCHI FRANCESCO / Male / 09‑Sep‑1983 19 28 8 21 15 14 18 12 22 (bfd) (bfd) 12 165 16 SUI 4270 PSAROFAGHIS ARNAUD / Male / 14‑Sep‑1988 16 ‑32 18 19 21 22 ‑25 11 12 20 18 16 170 17 GBR 4050 HISCOCKS SIMON / Male / 21‑May‑1974 6 11 10 ‑31 22 23 16 ‑37 18 24 16 25 172 18 GBR 4501 ELLIS DAN / Male / 07‑Dec‑1988 23 10 17 14 27 ‑32 20 22 19 26 7 ‑32 178 19 GBR 4309 MCMILLAN JIM / Male / 03‑Jun‑1989 12 30 25 25 16 ‑35 ‑64 19 15 15 9 15 179 20 AUS 4095 KAJIMOTO KOHEI / Male / 29‑Aug‑1975 22 16 31 ‑60 8 30 2 16 31 13 ‑39 20 183 21 AUS 3656 DAMIC LUKA / Male / 26‑Nov‑1981 10 31 16 17 7 31 19 20 14 25 ‑55 (dnf) 189 22 AUS 4418 CHEW MATTHEW / Male / 16‑Apr‑1983 32 22 32 ‑64 (ufd) 16 5 10 10 dnf dnf dnf 206 23 ITA 4138 FERRIGHI STEFANO / Male / 14‑Jun‑1996 44 ‑37 21 18 23 25 7 26 9 8 ‑49 37 206 24 GBR 4433 WARD DAN / Male / 25‑Jul‑1983 17 20 19 15 25 24 21 ‑40 25 (dsq) 15 31 208 25 AUS 7 GOUGH ROB / Male / 05‑Sep‑1969 21 12 22 20 26 19 22 28 33 ‑39 ‑47 26 224 26 ITA 4431 FERRIGHI GIAN MARIA / Male / 14‑Jun‑1996 18 15 14 8 33 9 28 23 (dnf) 21 60 (dnf) 225 27 AUS 4495 TAILBY REECE / Male / 26‑Feb‑1992 60 19 ‑36 ‑36 18 18 23 21 24 23 25 19 230 28 GBR 4509 BELBEN JASON / Male / 13‑Sep‑1965 24 29 20 22 19 26 31 25 30 (bfd) (bfd) 18 236 29 GBR 3939 ASHER NIC / Male / 27‑Nov‑1984 34 ‑42 39 16 29 dnf 36 36 27 29 17 ‑43 285 30 GBR 4512 OFFER TOM / Male / 16‑Jan‑1976 26 36 ‑48 38 31 ‑40 37 30 37 30 26 24 308 31 IRL 4148 KENEFICK DAVID / Male / 09‑Jun‑1991 33 ‑41 40 30 ‑46 38 39 27 34 17 31 29 309 32 ITA 4040 LANULFI MARCO / Male / 23‑Dec‑1983 27 23 33 (dnf) 20 ‑60 38 42 41 35 34 35 320 33 FRA 4412 MARIE BENOIT / Male / 22‑Apr‑1987 31 33 46 ‑63 35 27 34 54 (dsq) 22 38 10 322 34 SWE 4330 JARUDD EMIL / Male / 27‑Apr‑1998 65 43 41 41 32 21 ‑48 38 28 ‑49 20 22 330 35 IRL 4517 FITZPATRICK RORY / Male / 21‑Jun‑1980 25 24 30 37 34 61 67 69 62 (dnf) (dnf) dnf 341 36 ARG 4331 GREGGI FRANCO / Male / 22‑May‑1987 29 50 26 ‑62 42 11 32 47 (dnf) 50 14 54 348 37 AUS 8 MCDOUGALL ANDREW / Male / 01‑May‑1955 54 47 42 (ret) 47 37 24 34 26 16 (dnf) 41 351 38 GER 3797 GIELEN FABIAN / Male / 18‑Dec‑1991 36 ‑53 ‑66 33 30 28 49 24 39 46 48 34 358 39 GBR 4480 MASON RICHARD / Male / 20‑Feb‑1988 49 27 28 (dnf) (dnf) 20 42 31 23 19 dnf dnf 373 40 SUI 4404 PETRINO ADRIANO / Male / 04‑Oct‑1991 61 48 ‑58 24 36 33 45 ‑53 50 38 33 27 374 41 GBR 4336 HEATHCOTE JONATHAN / Male / 04‑Jun‑1980 40 (dnf) (dnf) 23 43 41 35 51 52 51 22 28 376 42 SUI 4152 RIGOT GUILLAUME / Male / 05‑Dec‑1993 67 34 49 28 ‑51 (dsq) 51 50 42 31 19 30 380 43 GBR 4347 BRIDLE EDDIE / Male / 10‑Mar‑1998 56 ‑51 45 45 ‑52 45 40 46 35 42 21 23 381 44 AUS 3832 THORPE LES / Male / 17‑Nov‑1973 64 (ufd) 34 42 28 48 29 44 21 43 ‑58 57 388 45 GBR 4508 VINCENT DAN / Male / 25‑Aug‑1971 47 38 ‑60 48 39 36 30 ‑67 29 28 54 56 392 46 AUS 4221 SARE WARREN / Male / 30‑Mar‑1967 42 ‑56 38 51 38 44 33 32 36 48 ‑52 42 393 47 GBR 4149 HOLDEN OLIVER / Male / 02‑Sep‑1972 73 45 43 35 ‑53 42 43 39 ‑51 32 29 38 394 48 AUT 3799 STELZL MAXIMILIAN / Male / 15‑Jan‑1993 30 39 50 34 57 (bfd) 41 41 44 47 35 (dnf) 411 49 AUS 4063 SOUTER DEAN / Male / 26‑Jun‑1990 55 62 ‑68 26 37 (bfd) 44 56 47 33 24 45 413 50 GBR 4350 SMITHWHITE DAVID / Male / 18‑Jan‑1956 51 44 29 47 ‑59 47 ‑54 29 49 40 50 47 417 51 IRL 4380 MURPHY ANNALISE / Female / 01‑Feb‑1990 45 55 57 ‑65 64 34 26 35 32 36 46 (dnf) 418 52 ITA 4389 ZILIANI MARIO / Male / 17‑Mar‑1979 48 49 47 50 50 39 (dnf) ‑58 43 55 36 33 436 53 POR 4299 ANDRADE FRANCISCO / Male / 06‑Aug‑1980 37 57 (ufd) 61 48 29 52 33 (dnf) 27 59 55 449 54 USA 4302 FUNK BRAD / Male / 22‑Dec‑1978 69 21 23 27 40 (dnf) (dnf) 60 dnf 64 28 dnf 459 55 AUT 4511 SCHNLEITNER MICHAEL / Male / 31‑Aug‑1988 63 46 69 (dnf) (dnf) 46 46 55 53 34 37 40 467 56 GER 3975 CLASEN JACOB / Male / 06‑Sep‑1996 68 54 ‑65 44 55 49 50 ‑57 46 45 43 39 471 57 GBR 4448 ALBRECHT LEIGH / Male / 26‑Nov‑1983 52 ‑68 27 56 44 (bfd) 65 68 38 52 42 46 474 58 FRA 4310 ARTHAUD AYMERIC / Male / 15‑Mar‑1989 66 58 ‑59 40 45 50 56 43 ‑59 37 56 51 481 59 AUS 4216 GENDERS JOHN / Male / 27‑Jun‑1984 46 ‑61 56 53 ‑65 57 58 59 48 41 41 36 482 60 GBR 4499 HUTTON DOMINIC / Male / 20‑Mar‑1984 50 ‑67 53 52 58 43 ‑66 63 40 63 32 49 488 61 FIN 4406 LEHTINEN LAURI / Male / 25‑Mar‑1987 43 52 ‑62 57 ‑66 52 47 61 61 54 40 44 500 62 GBR 3959 GLIDDON PAUL / Male / 27‑Apr‑1979 59 (ufd) ‑63 39 54 59 62 45 45 56 44 61 504 63 ITA 4460 MAZZETTI FABIO / Male / 14‑Apr‑1969 38 40 52 46 56 (bfd) 60 49 58 60 ‑62 60 510 64 GBR 4277 HARTLEY JEREMY / Male / 24‑May‑1961 62 ‑59 55 49 49 58 53 ‑64 57 57 53 50 521 65 GBR 4311 ADAMS ALEX / Male / 25‑Apr‑1984 57 ‑64 ‑64 43 61 51 55 52 56 53 61 52 523 66 ARG 4367 COSENTINO IVN / Male / 09‑Mar‑1992 53 60 51 59 ‑63 53 57 48 55 ‑61 51 53 524 67 FRA 4383 PRESTI PHILIPPE / Male / 26‑Jun‑1965 28 26 37 32 41 (dnf) (dnf) dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf 527 68 GBR 4037 JEEVES CHRIS / Male / 10‑Dec‑1979 71 ‑63 54 58 62 54 ‑63 62 54 59 45 48 544 69 GBR 5 PATON BEN / Male / 05‑Nov‑1985 8 14 11 (ret) (dnf) dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf 552 70 AUS 4222 PEARSON BRENT / Male / 12‑Oct‑1989 58 65 61 54 60 55 59 ‑66 (dnf) 58 63 58 572 71 GBR 4500 STARK MATTHEW / Male / 07‑Aug‑1977 72 66 ‑67 55 ‑67 56 61 65 60 62 57 59 589 72 SWE 4459 INKYOV JORDAN (DANNY) / Male / 20‑Sep‑1974 39 (dnf) (dnf) dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf 695 73 FRA 4274 COL SEBASTIEN / Male / 30‑Jul‑1977 70 (dnf) (dnf) dnf dns dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf 714 Silver Fleet 1 GBR 4275 CLIFTON JOHN / Male / 03‑Mar‑1981 75 1 1 7 4 2 10 ‑19 ‑15 2 4 81 2 SUI 4312 HOLENWEG DAVID / Male / 26‑Jul‑1980 110 ‑9 2 2 3 1 ‑5 2 1 4 2 94 3 GER 4060 BUHL PHILIPP / Male / 19‑Dec‑1989 93 ‑49 4 ‑17 2 3 7 4 8 15 1 106 4 GBR 4442 STONEHAM KYLE / Male / 11‑Jul‑1986 124 ‑30 6 1 1 19 1 1 3 11 (dnf) 130 5 JPN 3989 GOTO HIROKI / Male / 25‑Aug‑1973 109 17 ‑29 5 7 ‑25 2 8 13 1 5 133 6 FIN 3851 LINDAHL ERIK / Male / 26‑Oct‑1992 81 ‑23 9 11 12 15 8 10 5 ‑63 9 135 7 GBR 4121 PHARE JAMES / Male / 31‑Dec‑1983 118 3 ‑16 12 8 4 9 5 ‑58 5 14 142 8 GER 4047 JOHN ANDREAS / Male / 18‑May‑1960 74 20 20 ‑30 ‑23 22 6 14 4 6 11 152 9 GBR 4075 PYBUS DOUG / Male / 23‑Feb‑1975 77 12 5 ‑27 16 14 ‑22 9 20 17 16 164 10 GBR 4278 KOUKOURAKIS ALEX / Male / 04‑Jul‑1972 83 7 (ufd) (ufd) 10 5 20 12 56 9 3 180 11 AUS 4247 WARREN FANG / Male / 13‑Sep‑1989 141 2 10 3 13 9 40 3 6 (dnf) (dnf) 183 12 AUS 3717 SHERRING JACK / Male / 16‑May‑1995 96 5 3 18 34 ‑60 ‑49 40 18 3 7 194 13 ITA 4355 MAGGI NICOLA / Male / 02‑Apr‑1980 90 10 13 ‑54 15 8 19 24 (dnf) 37 10 196 14 GBR 4248 BAKER NEIL / Male / 26‑Aug‑1981 145 28 12 10 ‑57 7 18 13 12 ‑29 8 206 15 GBR 4096 PENFOLD TIM / Male / 05‑Sep‑1973 80 ‑33 11 4 18 27 25 11 33 28 ‑42 213 16 NED 4424 COSTER KALLE / Male / 12‑Sep‑1982 100 36 15 24 11 11 14 ‑52 7 ‑39 26 213 17 AUS 3981 HACKNEY EDWARD / Male / 28‑May‑1990 95 46 68 (ufd) 5 (dsq) 3 6 2 16 6 218 18 GBR 4308 BURLTON CRAIG / Male / 26‑Jun‑1969 78 14 8 (dnf) 36 ‑51 41 27 19 8 12 220 19 USA 4017 KNOWLES MATT / Male / 03‑Jun‑1984 86 18 22 44 ‑53 24 4 16 25 12 ‑61 223 20 AUS 3770 DEUSSEN NICK / Male / 22‑Sep‑1987 104 8 ‑50 37 21 6 17 31 17 14 ‑60 223 21 GBR 4438 LEA MATTHEW / Male / 30‑Apr‑1985 82 ‑50 33 33 ‑38 23 28 15 22 26 20 257 22 HKG 4334 PARTRIDGE ROB / Male / 11‑Feb‑1989 106 4 18 32 6 66 65 dnf dns ‑59 ‑33 258 23 IRL 4374 MCMAHON EWAN / Male / 01‑Jul‑1999 98 24 21 15 33 ‑63 30 ‑45 11 40 24 266 24 BEL 3915 GOOD MORGAN / Male / 03‑Jul‑1991 85 25 24 25 ‑58 31 15 26 30 32 ‑51 266 25 IRL 4139 O TOOLE NEIL / Male / 22‑Oct‑1977 142 16 17 6 30 ‑69 27 (dsq) 27 33 15 269 26 AUS 3999 YORK KEAGAN / Male / 29‑Mar‑1976 79 ‑72 41 49 31 13 12 20 (dsq) 34 13 269 27 GBR 3979 ROSS JAMES / Male / 07‑Nov‑1972 130 ‑37 19 19 28 21 35 21 16 25 ‑39 273 28 JPN 4300 TABATA WAKAKO / Female / 12‑Oct‑1983 108 ‑48 32 29 26 ‑40 31 18 9 23 34 276 29 GBR 4122 FRIEND ANDREW / Male / 09‑May‑1985 111 11 34 16 19 33 ‑57 32 (dnf) 7 49 279 30 FRA 97 FEYDIT HUGO / Male / 13‑May‑1992 148 6 ‑64 14 ‑52 32 34 28 29 27 18 288 31 SUI 3776 SCHILLER PHILIPPE / Male / 20‑Mar‑1966 137 ‑73 ‑51 41 29 35 32 7 26 13 21 297 32 AUS 4456 GRAVARE MARTIN / Male / 29‑Aug‑1959 84 26 28 8 14 34 (dnf) (dnf) dnf 22 32 298 33 GBR 4214 BARNES MICHAEL / Male / 25‑Apr‑1990 129 41 30 ‑55 27 17 13 ‑56 42 21 23 302 34 SWE 4252 GRAVAR EMMA / Female / 11‑Jan‑1976 114 22 46 38 ‑47 29 (dnf) 17 24 30 19 304 35 GBR 4136 REDFEARN EDWARD / Male / 24‑Sep‑1987 99 58 23 51 9 20 ‑61 49 21 ‑62 17 316 36 NZL 4329 GOODES STUART / Male / 18‑Jan‑1980 105 (ufd) 48 ‑50 43 37 36 23 10 24 30 323 37 GBR 4492 STREATFEILD NIC / Male / 03‑Jun‑1964 144 21 7 39 22 55 21 46 32 (dnf) (dnf) 341 38 NOR 4328 RINGSTAD ALEXANDER / Male / 25‑Jun‑1996 103 ‑55 42 20 48 12 37 ‑62 40 48 22 341 39 FIN 4382 UUSI‑AUTTI JANNE / Male / 16‑Oct‑1973 132 15 14 ‑66 25 54 33 39 34 (dnf) 38 342 40 POR 3609 BRITES HENRIQUE / Male / 17‑Jun‑1998 128 27 44 21 20 28 ‑52 ‑55 49 31 46 353 41 AUS 4142 GODDARD ALAN / Male / 17‑Mar‑1983 89 ‑54 25 45 35 38 24 47 41 ‑61 41 356 42 GER 4027 ADOLPH KAI / Male / 15‑Oct‑1970 116 19 ‑54 47 37 18 42 34 36 ‑52 45 358 43 SUI 4401 FUCHS ALESSANDRO / Male / 14‑Oct‑1984 140 ‑47 43 23 ‑49 36 44 33 23 36 27 361 44 GBR 4434 LUTHI CHRISTIAN / Male / 31‑Aug‑1966 107 34 37 13 32 39 ‑56 43 ‑50 42 48 362 45 AUT 4354 HIRSCH MARKUS / Male / 24‑Sep‑1970 92 35 47 (dnf) (dnf) 46 16 48 52 35 29 370 46 AUT 4251 HOFER MATTHAEUS / Male / 09‑Jan‑1997 125 32 35 40 61 30 23 36 31 (dnf) (dnf) 375 47 NZL 4229 KIFF RICHARD / Male / 27‑May‑1980 136 51 26 ‑57 ‑66 48 46 30 35 19 31 378 48 NZL 3733 POWRIE TOM / Male / 06‑Aug‑1985 112 42 27 46 41 ‑53 ‑59 53 47 20 25 380 49 GBR 4484 JESSOP DAVID / Male / 24‑Apr‑1989 94 59 61 26 ‑63 10 43 50 39 ‑64 35 387 50 SUI 3625 RIGOT FABRICE / Male / 11‑Jan‑1995 91 (dnf) (dnf) dnf dnf 26 dnf 25 14 10 36 399 51 POR 3715 LEAL TIAGO / Male / 04‑Apr‑1978 127 43 52 36 50 41 ‑54 22 43 ‑53 28 402 52 GBR 3877 GLIDDON JOSIE / Female / 31‑Oct‑1979 113 31 36 31 54 ‑65 ‑58 44 dnf 45 40 405 53 GRE 4104 BOUSSOULAS GEORGE / Male / 03‑Nov‑1974 134 57 39 35 55 ‑62 38 ‑58 37 18 54 424 54 AUS 3570 SMITH PHIL / Male / 21‑Oct‑1960 119 40 38 34 51 49 39 ‑60 ‑59 49 53 435 55 SUI 4397 DECARLI NICOLA / Male / 16‑Mar‑1984 131 ‑62 53 52 40 50 26 42 ‑55 38 47 437 56 IRL 4396 KISSANE ALISTAIR / Male / 09‑Mar‑1989 87 61 45 22 (dnf) 16 11 (dnf) dnf dnf dnf 442 57 NED 3794 BERENS MENNO / Male / 11‑Apr‑1983 123 ‑63 ‑58 42 42 58 29 54 54 50 43 455 58 GER 3389 HUBER THOMAS / Male / 14‑Aug‑1964 88 38 31 9 24 68 (dnf) (dnf) dnf dnf dnf 458 59 NZL 4218 SWANSON ROWAN / Male / 17‑Mar‑1989 117 ‑67 59 43 44 47 47 ‑61 51 44 50 466 60 ITA 4209 TRIMARCHI MICHELE / Male / 07‑Jan‑1984 101 56 49 ‑59 45 57 ‑64 59 45 43 52 476 61 AUS 4187 SPIERS EMMA / Female / 10‑Oct‑1972 102 ‑64 62 60 ‑65 42 50 29 46 56 62 477 62 ITA 4078 BEVILACQUA VINCENZO / Male / 15‑Oct‑1973 115 ‑69 ‑69 63 46 61 48 41 53 47 63 502 63 USA 4458 DOWNING ZACK / Male / 05‑Apr‑1995 135 44 ‑63 62 62 52 51 ‑63 57 46 37 503 64 SWE 4253 GRVARE MAGNUS / Male / 13‑Jun‑1961 139 45 65 (dnf) (dnf) 56 62 57 28 57 55 521 65 ARG 4167 CONTESSI DOMINGO JOSE / Male / 18‑Oct‑1969 143 65 ‑67 56 59 ‑70 53 37 48 51 57 524 66 NZL 4362 EVANS RUSS / Male / 10‑Mar‑1968 146 ‑68 ‑66 61 39 59 63 51 44 54 58 529 67 AUT 4015 HRIBAR PHILIPP / Male / 21‑Jul‑1981 97 60 55 28 17 (dnf) (dnf) dnf dnf dnf dnf 531 68 GBR 4343 SAINSBURY JAMES / Male / 01‑Sep‑1984 147 52 72 (dnf) (dnf) 45 dnf dnf 38 41 44 544 69 ARG 4226 CORREA HENDERSON JUAN / Male / 03‑Nov‑1983 126 66 ‑70 64 ‑67 64 55 38 60 55 56 545 70 AUT 3219 KOBALE OLIVER / Male / 01‑Jul‑1999 138 53 60 65 (dnf) 43 45 35 (dnf) dnf dnf 548 71 AUS 3905 STEVENSON PHIL / Male / 24‑May‑1950 133 39 57 58 56 44 (dnf) (dnf) dnf 58 dnf 554 72 DEN 4281 MELSON FREDERIK JUST / Male / 23‑Apr‑1995 122 29 40 48 60 (dnf) (dnf) dnf dnf dnf dnf 564 73 IRI 4516 HYLAND ADAM / Male / 10‑Mar‑1997 120 13 71 67 64 (dnf) (dnf) dnf dnf dnf dnf 601 74 GER 4421 KASSKE FABIAN / Male / 18‑Oct‑1996 121 70 73 53 (dnf) 67 60 (dnf) dnf 60 59 601 75 FRA 4065 REZZOUG ANTHONY / Male / 15‑May‑1983 76 71 56 (dnf) (dnf) dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf 638 Bronze Fleet 1 GER 4417 MGE MAXIMILIAN / Male / 21‑Jul‑1990 151 ‑5 1 2 2 ‑11 1 5 1 2 117 2 AUS 4215 EDMUNDS LLOYD / Male / 09‑May‑1979 157 6 6 5 3 2 2 1 (dnf) (dnf) 139 3 DEN 4140 LANG PETER / Male / 12‑Jun‑1989 182 ‑8 2 6 ‑11 6 5 2 2 1 157 4 ARG 4368 CONTESSI MASSIMO / Male / 01‑Mar‑2000 152 10 ‑27 11 8 ‑13 7 12 4 7 163 5 FIN 4087 CASTREN THOMAS / Male / 04‑Jan‑1988 162 22 3 1 5 9 3 7 (dnf) (dnf) 167 6 GBR 4036 CLARKE CHRIS / Male / 09‑Aug‑1983 167 1 ‑44 7 14 12 9 ‑15 5 3 174 7 AUS 4324 ROLLERSON GRANT / Male / 07‑Nov‑1970 150 3 4 ‑16 12 (dnf) 16 10 14 13 174 8 GBR 3980 SIMMONDS DAVID / Male / 20‑Aug‑1998 153 2 5 4 1 8 8 46 (dnf) (dnf) 179 9 FRA 4286 VAIREAUX MOANA / Male / 09‑Jul‑1983 164 7 11 3 6 16 15 6 ‑46 (dnf) 184 10 AUS 4235 BOULDEN WILL / Male / 09‑Mar‑1996 172 13 14 ‑30 ‑29 3 12 4 8 5 185 11 SWE 4363 LOVDEN MAGNUS / Male / 06‑Jun‑1970 181 15 12 ‑18 7 1 6 ‑40 10 4 187 12 CRO 4126 DOGAN LUKA / Male / 02‑Jun‑1976 163 4 8 12 ‑23 ‑14 11 14 9 11 187 13 IRL 4097 DEVLIN JIM / Male / 02‑Jun‑1983 169 16 19 13 4 (ufd) 10 ‑20 6 9 201 14 JPN 4127 KAWATA TAKAAKI / Male / 26‑Sep‑1983 177 (bfd) 7 10 15 4 ‑25 13 19 8 204 15 GBR 3941 BURRAGE MILES / Male / 20‑May‑1992 174 19 ‑39 15 13 10 ‑35 3 7 14 208 16 NZL 4390 BULLOT MIKE / Male / 17‑Mar‑1984 193 11 ‑32 9 10 5 14 ‑19 15 6 211 17 NED 4280 WEBER CONSTANTIJN / Male / 08‑Nov‑1972 154 20 ‑49 20 21 ‑26 21 22 3 10 222 18 POL 4153 JANKOWSKI JAKUB / Male / 16‑Nov‑1986 159 9 ‑28 21 27 15 17 (ufd) 12 19 235 19 GBR 4208 LAMBERT THOMAS / Male / 19‑Jun‑1991 158 21 23 ‑38 35 7 4 ‑42 11 20 236 20 DEN 4307 RASMUSSEN HANS / Male / 08‑Oct‑1957 155 ‑24 10 ‑26 17 21 20 16 20 21 236 21 FRA 4072 CIRET MADEG / Male / 21‑Jul‑1990 176 14 9 ‑36 36 ‑37 22 8 13 12 242 22 POL 3842 DOMANSKI MICHAL / Male / 13‑Mar‑1982 173 18 ‑25 14 16 ‑27 19 23 17 23 256 23 GBR 3922 GAMBLE PADDY / Male / 31‑Mar‑1974 171 25 15 ‑27 ‑31 17 13 17 27 18 257 24 POR 3978 BELLO FERNANDO / Male / 25‑Nov‑1957 185 ‑28 18 23 24 20 24 ‑41 16 17 277 25 AUT 3986 RAKUSCHAN PHILIPP / Male / 27‑May‑1986 179 26 ‑33 24 ‑30 22 30 11 25 25 292 26 DEN 4062 QUORNING PETER / Male / 09‑Mar‑1995 180 29 16 22 18 (ufd) 18 9 (dnf) dnf 313 27 GBR 4100 WHITE CHRIS / Male / 22‑May‑1987 186 ‑47 20 17 28 39 ‑45 26 24 24 315 28 AUS 4497 OLDFIELD GLEN / Male / 28‑Jul‑1972 194 31 24 ‑46 ‑37 32 26 25 22 22 326 29 ITA 4099 PEDOTE GIANCARLO / Male / 26‑Dec‑1975 175 33 17 28 20 (dnf) (dnf) ufd 18 16 330 30 DEN 4519 FREY OLE / Male / 03‑Apr‑1960 191 17 41 29 33 25 33 18 (dnf) (dnf) 336 31 AUT 3892 KARNUTSCH FLORIAN / Male / 24‑Feb‑1990 161 36 30 40 ‑41 ‑41 29 28 33 35 347 32 AUS 3827 HALLAM JAMES / Male / 24‑Feb‑1976 201 ‑48 ‑50 35 22 30 44 32 21 15 349 33 GBR 4298 GOODRUM GREG / Male / 30‑Jul‑1955 178 38 29 ‑48 40 36 38 ‑45 23 28 360 34 GER 4375 THIAS MICHAEL / Male / 17‑Nov‑1968 168 41 26 25 32 42 28 43 (dnf) (dnf) 360 35 FRA 3972 ANDRILLON YANN / Male / 10‑Jul‑1976 184 (dnf) 13 8 9 19 36 (dnf) dnf dnf 362 36 GBR 4291 JEFFRIES ANDY / Male / 09‑Sep‑1960 156 ‑51 ‑55 41 46 23 41 33 36 33 366 37 GBR 4369 HIGBY ALEX / Male / 26‑Sep‑1985 166 27 36 31 25 31 31 (dnf) (dnf) dnf 374 38 GER 4034 HELLRIEGEL ERNST / Male / 02‑Jun‑1962 183 ‑54 43 33 38 38 ‑51 27 32 31 376 39 SUI 4430 DAZIO ROBERTO / Male / 06‑Jul‑1980 160 32 42 19 19 (ufd) 37 44 (dnf) dnf 380 40 NED 3623 VERSCHUURE ROALD / Male / 16‑Sep‑1992 195 40 ‑45 32 39 ‑43 32 30 30 36 384 41 SLO 4201 TOMORI LUKA / Male / 11‑Feb‑1971 170 42 34 ‑49 44 46 ‑48 34 35 30 389 42 GBR 3944 BEVAN PHIL / Male / 10‑Nov‑1962 212 43 22 (dnf) ‑45 33 23 31 41 29 390 43 GER 3627 MGE FRANZISKA / Female / 29‑Oct‑1995 199 35 40 ‑52 ‑51 28 42 29 34 34 390 44 GBR 3870 GATEHOUSE EDDIE / Male / 01‑Jan‑2017 202 37 ‑48 ‑45 34 44 40 35 29 26 398 45 ITA 4486 SAIDELLI NICOLO / Male / 16‑Sep‑1967 187 39 37 34 26 (dnf) (dnf) dnf 28 32 405 46 SUI 4042 MANI SANDRO / Male / 12‑May‑1988 216 23 ‑65 39 48 35 47 (dnf) 26 27 413 47 AUS 3833 DANKS PETER / Male / 11‑Dec‑1965 198 34 38 ‑51 50 29 ‑56 38 39 43 417 48 GBR 3787 DICKER MARK / Male / 04‑Nov‑1979 165 30 35 44 (dnf) 34 27 (dnf) dnf dnf 432 49 AUT 3924 KOBALE KONSTANTIN / Male / 28‑Jun‑1996 218 46 31 37 (dnf) 24 34 24 (dnf) dnf 435 50 FRA 3718 POIZIVARA FRED / Male / 26‑Aug‑1973 189 50 ‑56 ‑53 49 40 39 49 38 39 442 51 FRA 4144 BEL JEAN‑NOL / Male / 24‑Dec‑1966 205 ‑49 ‑53 43 47 47 43 36 40 37 451 52 GBR 3914 COONEY NEIL / Male / 16‑Jan‑1969 207 ‑57 46 50 ‑54 45 46 39 31 38 458 53 GBR 4179 HUGHES GERRY / Male / 09‑Sep‑1959 197 44 47 47 43 (dnf) 53 37 47 (dnf) 464 54 GBR 4342 SIMMONDS GRAHAM / Male / 22‑Jul‑1961 213 12 21 56 (dnf) 18 50 (dnf) dnf dnf 467 55 AUS 3961 SAUL JOHN / Male / 11‑Mar‑1960 204 56 ‑59 54 57 51 ‑58 21 45 42 482 56 GBR 3607 DAVIS ALAN / Male / 12‑Mar‑1975 192 ‑58 ‑64 58 55 53 54 47 44 40 492 57 SWE 4264 MAGNERIUS MICHAEL / Male / 22‑Mar‑1963 188 61 ‑63 59 56 (ufd) 52 50 43 41 500 58 GBR 3629 MEHEW TOM / Male / 17‑Sep‑1979 200 45 58 42 52 48 (dnf) 48 (dnf) dnf 512 59 SUI 4031 DRR YVO / Male / 15‑Jan‑1977 215 ‑60 60 55 42 54 (dnf) 51 42 45 517 60 GER 3321 WINTER CHRISTIAN / Male / 30‑Nov‑1978 214 59 ‑61 ‑61 58 55 57 52 48 44 541 61 USA 4305 BURSOR SCOTT / Male / 21‑Jul‑1971 209 53 57 (dnf) (dnf) 49 49 dnf 37 dnf 552 62 GER 3601 ZEISER CHRISTOPH / Male / 07‑Aug‑1989 208 52 51 57 59 52 (dnf) (dnf) dnf dnf 576 63 AUS 4021 ROBINSON DAVID / Male / 05‑Dec‑1951 149 (dns) (dnf) dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf 599 64 SUI 4303 BADERTSCHER STEFAN / Male / 30‑Apr‑1970 206 (dns) 62 (dnf) dnf 50 55 dnf dnf dnf 610 65 AUS 4243 PONTREMOLI RICCARDO / Male / 02‑Mar‑1968 210 (dns) 52 60 53 (dnf) dnf dnf dnf dnf 617 66 GBR 4361 SMITH DONALD / Male / 14‑Dec‑1954 203 55 54 (dnf) (dnf) dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf 619 67 GER 4377 MAEGE CARLO / Male / 27‑Oct‑1958 190 (dns) (dnf) dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf 636 68 CAN 4197 BRAZIER ANDREW / Male / 13‑Nov‑1988 196 (dns) (dnf) dnf dnf dnf dns dnf dnf dnf 642 69 BEL 4049 GALEOTTI GIOVANNI / Male / 19‑May‑1962 211 62 (dnf) (dnf) dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf 656 70 SUI 4502 SCHENK DOMINIK / Male / 29‑Apr‑1976 217 (dns) (dnf) dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf 665