49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans at Kiel - Day 1

by Ben Remocker today at 7:11 pm 27 July - 4 August 2017

Strong but shifty winds of 10-25 knots across the Kieler Bucht provided a perfect start to the Olympic 49er and 49erFX European Championship today. Four Qualifying races in the men's 49er fleet saw Team GBR's Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell edge out the field by a point, while just ten points separate the top 17 boats at this early stage in the biggest continental championship of them all.

Several powerful thunderstorms kept the adrenaline working while huge windspeed fluctuations made accurate settings a moving target, as Aussie sailor Dave Gilmour explained: "Finding the sweet spot was for the setting each race was a crap shoot, just had to hope for the best."

Surprising many with their strong performance despite their youth, GBR's Jack Hawkins and Chris Thomas burst onto the Kiel scene with a podium spot after four races. Until recently members of the UK's Development Squad, they sit tied for second with Austrian 49er team Benjamin Bildstein and David Hussl.

Argentina's LANGE brothers – sons of Nacra 17 Gold Medalist Santiago Lange (Rio, 2017) – saw misfortune ruin a solid top-5 day. Their collision with the Whitcraft brothers ended their racing thanks to a broken wing, and the resultant protest and redress hearing may change their current DNF later tonight.

Spain's top-ranked Olympic contenders Diego Botin and Iago Lopez sit well below expectations in 14th thanks to a UFD penalty; they'll have work to do tomorrow to get back to the kind of form that has many picking them as likely medalists in three years' time.

49er FX Europeans at Kiel day 1 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy
49er FX Europeans at Kiel day 1 - photo © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy

In the 49erFX, newly announced Volvo Ocean Race crew and Olympic bronze medalist Jena Hansen and Katja Iversen continue their podium ways (Bronze medal, Rio 2016) with a 1-point lead after three Qualifying races in 8-20 knots of wind. "It was strange on the water with the wind very up and down, but we kept our heads out of the boat and managed the course well so we're quite happy," said Iversen (Listen to a full interview with her here) The Danes sit with a 1-point lead over the Netherlands' Biekering and Janmaat, while numerous ties mean plenty of potential for huge gains and losses as qualifying continues during tomorrow's scheduled 4-race day.

49er and 49erFX fleets will continue their schedule tomorrow while the Nacra 17 fleets (foiling and c-foil) begin their racing at 2 PM. Weather forecasts call for more moderate to strong offshore winds. That means variability, which should provide a tough test for the first-ever foiling Nacra 17 regatta.

Qualifying begins at 11am (Central European Time) starting with the 49er, followed by the 49er and Nacra 17 classes at 1400.

Results can be found at 49er.org/event/2017-european-championship and nacra17.org/events/2017-european-championship

Related Articles

All eyes on Tokyo 2020
For Aussie sailors at European Championships today Racing at the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra Europeans begins on Sunday night (AEST) in Kiel, Germany with a strong fleet of Aussies taking to the water to compete against some of the world's best across all classes. Posted today at 5:38 am A foiling first for Nacra crews
European Championship challenge beckons Olympic classes sailing begins a new foiling chapter next week with Britain's Nacra 17 crews among those set to race in the European Championships, marking the mixed multihull's transition to full foiling for the Tokyo 2020 cycle. Posted on 29 Jul The World Sailing Show - July 2017
How the America's Cup was won and more This month's World Sailing Show comes from the heart of the 35th America's Cup, Bermuda where this beautiful mid Atlantic island put on a show like no other. Flying Cup boats, Superyachts, the J-Class and the Youth America's Cup pulled the crowds. Posted on 6 Jul World Sailing Presidential Newsletter
Kim Andersen continues to keep us informed Another month has flown by, and as ever, it is my great pleasure to keep you all informed about what we at World Sailing have been working on during this period. Posted on 4 Jul 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans preview
Outer fjord in Kiel to become a high speed course After Kiel Week, events continue on the outer fjord in Kiel Schilksee with high speed racing. From 27th July until 4th August, the fastest Olympic classes; the 49er, 49erFX and Nacra17 will be on the water for some dynamic racing. Posted on 2 Jul Magnus Olsson Scholarships presented
By Santiago Lange at a ceremony in Stockholm On Wednesday, the annual scholarships awarded by Mange Olsson's Memorial Fund were presented at a ceremony at Nya Djurgårdsvarvet in Stockholm. Posted on 1 Jul Kieler Woche overall
Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold On a windy final day at Kiel Week, Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day of Kiel Week. Posted on 25 Jun Titles to German, Polish and Spanish sailors
At the Para World Sailing Championships Home nation favourite Heiko Kröger claimed the title in the 2.4 Norlin OD, Poland's Piotr Cichocki clinically snapped up gold in the Men's Hansa 303 and Spain's Violeta del Reino sailed exceptionally on the final day to seal a convincing victory. Posted on 25 Jun Going down to the wire
At the Para World Sailing Championships A scintillating finale at the Para World Sailing Championships is on the cards in Kiel, Germany after the penultimate day of competition was as close as close could be. Posted on 24 Jun Kieler Woche day 8
Finns set for match race duel in Medal Races Victory in the Finns at Kiel Week looks set to come down to a duel between Sweden's Max Salminen and Estonia's Deniss Karpak. After winning the final race on a breezy afternoon, Salminen sits at the top of the leaderboard on equal points with his rival. Posted on 24 Jun

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies Youth Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Brightlingsea SC- 2 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug
