Paul Goodison's reaction after retaining his Moth Worlds title

by Jonny Fullerton today at 3:27 pm

Paul Goodison has retained the International Moth World Championship title in the most competitive fleet of all time at Lake Garda. We get his initial reaction on the water after his amazing win...

You're the first man in foiling Moth history to win world titles back-to-back. How does that feel?

Paul: That's a nice little stat!

What do you put your dominance during the week down to?

Paul: I've had good speed and sailed well. I said at the beginning of this week that I felt it would come down to three or four guys going into the last race, all with a chance to win, and I really didn't expect to win with a race to spare - it's just incredible.

Even with the quality of this fleet, you pretty much showed them the way in every race, with some of the biggest names in sailing behind you. You've got to be stoked with that.

Paul: It's incredible. I just love this racing. After sitting and watching too much at the America's Cup and not being able to race in the last year, it means so much to come here and sail as well as I've done.

You're just about to turn the big four-oh as well so there's something to celebrate for the old fellas as well!

Paul: Thanks buddy!

