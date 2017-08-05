Fever-Tree moment: Louay Habib catches up with Paul Blowers at Lendy Cowes Week

Paul Blowers enjoying a Mermaid Gin and Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic Water at Lendy Cowes Week © Louay Habib Paul Blowers enjoying a Mermaid Gin and Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic Water at Lendy Cowes Week © Louay Habib

by Louay Habib today at 2:00 pm

Paul Blowers won the Etchells World Championship last year for the second time. Paul lives on the Isle of Wight, and has tremendous local knowledge of the tricky racing conditions in the Solent. Paul was enjoying a Mermaid Gin and Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic Water, after racing on the first day of Lendy Cowes Week.

"It's just a fantastic place to sail, and like a good cocktail, you have have the right ingredients to produce a winning combination at Cowes Week.

"I was privileged to be part of John Bertrand's team to win the Etchells Worlds last September, and in my own back yard that was very special. John is a good friend and a real legend in the sport. He was the skipper of Australia II, which broke the longest winning streak in any sport, defeating Dennis Connor's team to win the America's Cup, which the Americans had held for 127 years."

www.fever-tree.com