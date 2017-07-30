Even more great savings for RYA members – Time Inc join RYA member reward partner programme

by Emma Slater today at 10:09 am

Publishers, Time Inc, are the latest organisation to come on board as RYA Member Reward Partners offering exclusive offers and discounts to the RYA's 109,000 plus members.

Members can now take advantage of up to 38% discount on subscriptions to Time Inc marine publications including, Yachting Monthly, Yachting World, Practical Boat Owner and Motorboat & Yachting.

"Becoming an RYA Member Reward Partner is an absolutely perfect fit for us", commented Samantha Blakey, Head of Marketing; Marine, Sport & Hobbies, Time Inc: "We are delighted to offer all RYA members an exclusive discount to our fantastic range of marine magazines."

Yachting Monthly is a perfect fit for cruising yachtsmen of all levels. Whether cruising across the channel, around the coast or further afield in blue waters Yachting Monthly provides readers with the information they need to get the most from their boating.

For the very best in world class yachting, from blue water cruiser to super-yachts, sign up for a subscription to Yachting World. Readers enjoy the latest news on international racing and cruising events, destination guides, reviews of the world's finest yachts plus in-depth equipment reports and analysis.

For readers looking for practical know-how to get the very best from their boat, Practical Boat Owner is for them. From buying a boat to modifying, repairing, restoring or kitting out with the latest electronic equipment, PBO has it covered, as well as a comprehensive listing section featuring the latest pre owned boats and equipment for sale as well as other marine services.

While Motor Boat & Yachting provides inspirational cruising destinations, rigorous boat tests, product information, and expert advice. Each month find out about the best new boats on the market, and cover cruising areas that are both practical and inspirational.

"We are always looking to introduce new partners that bring a real benefit to our members and we are confident that our members will welcome this new addition to the reward partner programme", commented Gemma Garrett, Membership Engagement Officer.

For more information and details on how to take advantage of these great new offers visit the RYA Magazines member benefits page and click on the relevant publication www.rya.org.uk/go/magazines

The RYA has over 70 member reward partners offering exclusive discounts and offers to its 109,000 plus members. To join the RYA visit www.rya.org.uk/go/join

Love Boating? Then why not join the association that promotes and protects, safe, successful and rewarding British boating. Join today and support the RYA in protecting your boating rights and freedoms. Take advantage of free advice and support on all aspects of your boating, as well as enjoying a range of fantastic personal member offers. Find out more by calling 02380 604 159, email or visit www.rya.org.uk