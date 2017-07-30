J/88 North American Championship at Youngstown Yacht Club - Day 2

by Christopher Howell on 29 Jul

After two more races at the J/88 North American Championship (part of the CanAm Challenge at Youngstown Yacht Club in New York), Laura Weyler's Hijinks maintained her place atop the leaderboard, now holding an eight-point advantage heading into the final races on Sunday.

With Adam Burns at the helm, Hijinks lodged its lowest finish thus far — a fifth — in race five, but was able to discard the score as their throw-out after race six. A second in that contest leaves Hijinks with 8 net points in six races. Iris Vogel's Deviation earned a 2,3 on Saturday to move into second place at 16 net points. Tim Finkle's Seaweed and Doug Newhouse's Yonder are tied just one notch back.

Saturday began with breeze at 10-12 knots and lumpy seas, as Newhouse's Yonder triumphed over Vogel's Deviation and James Egloff's Touch 2 Play. The Race Committee had to shorten the course in the next race as winds decreased. Finkle's Seaweed earned the win, trailed by Weyler and Vogel. The thirteen J/88s stayed on the water hoping for the breeze to return, but an additional race was not able to be completed.

Complete results may be found at www.yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=3001 and photos are available on the J/88 Class Facebook page.