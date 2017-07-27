Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016
Product Feature
Championship Laser Racing by Glenn Bourke
Championship Laser Racing by Glenn Bourke
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Tour de France à la Voile Act 9 Day 2 in Nice

by Andi Robertson on 29 Jul 26-27 July 2017

At the conclusion of a truly entertaining Super Final, Fondation FDJ - Des Mains et Des Pieds skippered by Damien Iehl and Damien Seguin, Tresors de Tahiti skippered by Teva Plichart and Beijaflore Sailing skippered by Valentin Bellet, have secured the top three places on the overall podium in one of the most competitive and exciting editions of the Tour de France a la Voile to date.

In a shocking error of judgement on the starting line of today's Super Final Race for the top eight boats Team SFS, firmly entrenched in second place after relinquishing the lead of the Tour in Act 4, took a black flag disqualification for crossing the line early. Their overzealous tactics earned them immediate disqualification and caused them to miss out on a podium place by just one point.

Heading into the Super Final of this taxing 23-day competition Fondation FDJ Des Main et Des Pieds already had overall victory mathematically secured since yesterday evening. Free from the pressure their adversaries were feeling, Iehl and Seguin's team sailed a perfect and seemingly effortless race, cruising over the finish line in first place, comfortably clear of the pack. Prior to today FDJ boasted only one outright race win over the course of the Tour, however their steady run of solid results – counting 7 podium finishes and never scoring less than 40 out of a possible 50 - proves that consistency is key in this marathon event. This is Paralympic champion Damien Seguin's third Tour and his first collaboration with Damien Iehl, ace match racer and three-time Tour winner.

"This victory in the Super Final is the icing on the cake." commented Seguin today. "To be honest at the start in Dunkirk we didn't really believe we could lift the Cup in Nice, our aim was to finish in the top five. But as the Acts went on and we hung on to the podium we saw that a win was possible. We were constant, the others made some mistakes. Our team was really solid in the Mediterranean stages."

By comparison Team SFS had posted six wins (4 in Costal Raids and 2 in the Nautical Stadiums) but suffered heavy losses due to dismasting in Act 6 in Roses, Spain and a penalisation from the jury during Act 4 in Arzon for a lighter than permitted anchor weight. Their highs and lows culminated in today's disqualification for which they paid the highest of prices.

After the Bronze and Silver groups (split according to their overall ranking yesterday evening) completed their conclusive heats to decide places 9 to 29, it was time for the main event, a single race for the top eight boats. The supporters and crowds of spectators gathered along Nice's Promenade des Anglais on this sunny Saturday to watch the Super Final, held in a near perfect 10-15 knot breeze, were not disappointed by a spectacular final showdown in the Bay of Angels.

With victory all tied up by Fondation FDJ, today's double-points scoring race was all about the final thrust for podium places. The five boats following the preordained winner (Team SFS, Trésors de Tahiti, Beijaflore, Team Oman Sail, Team Lorina Limonade – Golfe du Morbihan) were separated by just 16 points this morning, and with the Super Final Nautical Stadium race delivering double points (100 for the winner, 98 for second place etc.), the reward for an outstanding final flourish would be the second and third steps on the podium.

The disqualification of Team SFS proved an unexpected gift to the next four boats in the overall classification, already clamouring for a podium place in extremis. Seeing their chance of silverware open up, Beijaflore Sailing did not hesitate and sailed a clean race to finish second and claim the third rung on the podium. Behind them, Tresors de Tahiti fought their way magnificently back up the fleet after a disappointing start and duelled with Vivacar.fr throughout the conclusive legs, managing in the end to cross the line in front and securing second place overall.

Teva Plichart, skipper of Trésors de Tahiti had an incredible day: "SFS gave us another nice present on the starting line but we took a penalty that put us in a bad place. We didn't give up and we hung in there to finish just behind Beijaflore. We've had ups and downs in this, we almost didn't make it here for financial reasons and finishing second is a great feeling."

Valentin Bellet, skipper of Beijaflore: "The whole team is happy with this third place. We did the sums this morning and we we knew it would be very tight. SFS opened the door to the podium for us. I personally finished second last year and third this year. I hope I make it to first next year."

In addition to the highly successful French contingent, the fleet included teams flying the Belgian, British, Omani, Spanish and Swiss flags. Team Oman Sail, however, was the only team in the Super Final not flying the Tricolor. Led by veteran French match race and offshore sailor Thierry Douillard and GBR double-Olympic sailor Stevie Morrison, the team reached fifth place overall in the previous edition and set out with the objective of finishing on the podium this year.

A few niggles on the race course and a fifth place finish in the Final meant that this did not materialise, but Morrison was philosophical about the reasons behind that: "It was a great race fundamentally. But if you leave it to the last there's an element of chance, that's why a sailing event isn't just one race. We're frustrated but we sailed a good race today. We had a bad furl which we didn't see in time. That turned into a loss of 100 metres so that was a team mistake. Would we like to be third? Yes. But the reality is we should have gained a lot more points earlier on in the event."

The prize for top Amateur team goes home with Homkia / Les Sables d'Olonne Agglomération while Lorina Mojito – Golfe du Morbihan conquered the Youth classification a few days ago during the penultimate Act in Marseille. Double Vendee Globe winner Michel Desjoyeaux awarded the Finagaz prize for Fighting Spirit to Team Installux Aluminium who placed second in the Amateur fleet.

www.tourvoile.fr/en

Team 'Fondation FDJ – Des Pieds et Des Mains' take overall victory in the Tour de France à la Voile 2017 - photo © Jean-Marie Liot / ASO
Team 'Fondation FDJ – Des Pieds et Des Mains' take overall victory in the Tour de France à la Voile 2017 - photo © Jean-Marie Liot / ASO
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Tour de France à la Voile Act 9 day 1
Calm consistency wins While Team SFS triumphed in spectacular style in today's Coastal Raid, a third place finish in Nice was more than sufficient to assure Fondation FDJ – Des Pieds et Des Mains overall victory in the 40th edition of the Tour de France à la Voile. Posted on 28 Jul Tour de France à la Voile Act 8 day 2
Mixing it up in Marseille Another brilliantly entertaining Nautical Stadium race day once again upset the apple carts in the final stretch of the Tour de France à la Voile 2017. Today's elimination stage and Super Final failed to dislodge the top dogs from their vantage points. Posted on 27 Jul Tour de France à la Voile Act 8 day 1
Mistral takes over in Marseille Act 8 of the 40th Tour de France a la Voile did not get off to the most auspicious of starts in Marseille as the region's notorious Mistral wind put paid to any hopes of sailing today. Posted on 26 Jul Tour de France à la Voile Act 7 day 2
Blistering Super Final shakes Tahiti from top spot In the windiest of the 14 race days faced yet in the Tour de France à la Voile, another spectacular Super Final saw a sparkling Lorina Limonade – Golf du Morbihan take to the heavy conditions with gusto. Posted on 24 Jul Tour de France à la Voile Act 7 day 1
Patience pays in blowy Camargue Coastal Raid The 29 teams competing in the 2017 Tour de France à la Voile waited patiently for almost two hours under a blazing Mediterranean sun for the start of today's Coastal Raid, the seventh in the series. Posted on 23 Jul Tour de France à la Voile Act 6 day 2
Tour leaders in the chocolates in Roses Téva Plichart's Trésors de Tahiti showed all the traits of potential Tour Voile champions not just in the smooth, assured manner in which they won today's Act 6 Super Final but also the way in which they managed their route into the final in Roses. Posted on 22 Jul Tour de France à la Voile Act 6 day 1
Outgunned in Roses Double Paralympic medallist Damien Seguin, Damien Iehl and Benjamin Amiot on Fondation FDJ Des Pieds et Des Mains seized their opportunity in the thrilling final metres to the finish line, eased past Lorina Limonade Golfe du Morbihan to steal victory. Posted on 21 Jul Title sponsors return for 2018 Poole Regatta
Shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events Poole Regatta 2018 is now less than a year away and is shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events once again. International Paint has confirmed that they will retain their title sponsorship for the 8th regatta in a row. Posted on 21 Jul Tour de France à la Voile moves to Spain
Travelling from Les Sables d'Olonne to Roses Wednesday is the biggest travel day of the 40th Tour de France à la Voile, time for the eight hour road trip from Les Sables d'Olonne on the Atlantic Vendée coast of France to the Mediterranean and the bay of Roses. Posted on 19 Jul Tour de France à la Voile Act 5 day 2
Team SFS go double double but Trésors de Tahiti lead to Spain Team SFS completed their second double of the 40th Tour de France à la Voile when Sofian Bouvet and crew added the Act 5 Nautical Stadium win off the sunny beaches of Les Sables d'Olonne to Monday's Coastal Race win. Posted on 18 Jul

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies Youth Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Brightlingsea SC- 2 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy