McDougall + McConaghy International Moth World Championship - Day 5

by Jonny Fullerton today at 10:19 pm 25-28 July 2017

The final series of racing at the 2017 McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds got underway today in more glamorous conditions on Lake Garda. The Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets were released just after lunchtime for four races on two race courses.

The hottest Moth Gold fleet ever left the shore around 1300 hrs for four back-to-back races on the Southern course in a light to moderate breeze from the South. Consistent shifts and an over eager hungry fleet led to a string of U flags, black flags, postponements and one race cancellation when the breeze collapsed at the top end of the course.

Eventually two hours later a frustrated PRO managed to get the fleet to behave enough to sail a shortened version of the usual windward / leeward race track. The breeze settled in about 12 - 14 knots but at the top end, it was quite a lot weaker, nearer 8 knots and marginal foiling. From the start it was a mad sprint to hit the shore, right in front of the Fraglia Vela Malcesine club, again proving popular with spectators and the weekend diners out on the terrace. The leaders tacked up the shore line taking advantage of all the little bays where the breeze scalloped in puffs.

A number of boats overstood the top mark, Pete Burling (NZL) led Nathan Outteridge (AUS) and Rob Greenhalgh (GBR) third. The downwind dash was really quick, Burling crossed the finish line in around 15 minutes. Outteridge second, Greenhalgh third and Paul Goodison (GBR) in fourth, his worst position of the regatta to date! Iain 'Goobs' Jensen up in the leaders again in fifth but Tom Slingsby (AUS), second at the start of the day, crossed in seventh.

A short turn around and race 2 started in similar conditions, however, the race course was extended a bit to make a longer race track. More general recalls and the black flag came out again. The first leg was again a mad sprint to the Eastern Lake shore. Again it was Burling leading the pack from Kohei Kajimoto, a Japanese Moth sailor who lives in Australia. Goodison was back in sixth position but gaining rapidly on Kohei downwind to the finish. Burling finished this one by a big margin, Kajimoto holding on for a really well deserved second and Goodison settling for third. Jensen consistently racing in for fourth and an excellent finish for Corinthian sailor Matthew Chew from Queensland in Australia.

PRO Tim Hancock didn't hang about banging off the races, rolling straight into race 3 of the day. No real changes on the course again and all clear at the start this time. Goodison led this one from the flying Kiwi, Burling with Jensen just behind. Scott Babbage (AUS) was back in the mix but Greenhalgh deep in the teens. On the last downwind Burling came in on a tight angle making use of the pressure that had started to build in the middle of the race track (a regular occurrence at this time of day). However, Jensen and Babbage had judged the layline to the finish to perfection, soaking past Burling. Goodison scored his first bullet of the day, Jensen second, Babbage third, Burling dropping to fourth. Josh McKnight came in for his best finish of the final series in fifth. Slingsby in his customary seventh was beginning to lose his grip on second overall.

Day 5 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini
Day 5 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini

The last Gold fleet race of the day, number 8 of the championship, was started in a patchy breeze as the sun was getting low in the sky. The sight of a fleet of Moths spread across the lake in the late evening sunlight was a photographers dream and fully appreciated by the onlookers sipping their Aperol aperitifs under the club umbrellas. Some of the big names watching some racing included Russell Coutts and his lads, and Olympic Gold medallist Santiago Lange, another master getting used to foiling catamarans.

As the leaders surged up the middle of the course it was, of course, the current world champion Goodison fighting it out with 2015 world champion Burling. This time there was the sad sight of the other former world champion Outteridge, limping in to shore with a broken wing bar. The Brit and the Kiwi were sprinting clear but the chase was on for the remaining podium place. Babbage was having another good race and the home Italian fans were pleased to see Francesco Bruni amongst the leaders.

Goodison glided down the final leg in the fading sunlight to take his second bullet of the day and keep a comfortable cushion between himself and Burling before the final day or racing. Burling crossed in second to pull himself up to second overall and Babbage took third to pull back into the top six.

Going into the final day of racing, Paul Goodison has a handy 13 point cushion over Pete Burling on 26 points. Iain 'Goobs' Jensen had another excellent day to move into a comfortable third position on 29 points.

Day 5 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini
Day 5 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini

Goody sums up his day: "In the first race I overlaid the first mark a bit and it put me down the fleet after that I got it together, I had a little scare on the last run in the last race, I snapped the tip off the foil so I was sailing around with a bit of drag, but hung on in there and came good in the end so pretty pleased with today. Kiwi Pete was starting really well and going upwind really nicely so it made me pick up my game a bit later in the day."

Pete Burling adds: "It was a pretty long day on the water, I think we were out for about 5 and a half hours so most people will sleep pretty well tonight. I am just getting used to the boat and in that last race I felt I had pretty good speed but a bit tired. Goody just kept hiking!"

Tom Slingsby slipped to fourth with a 7,8,7,8 for the day. Despite suffering more damage, Nathan Outteridge was saved by the fact a second discard comes into play after eight final races are completed, so moves into fifth on 48 points.

Rob Greenhalgh drops down to seventh after another tough day on the water but Dave Hivey holds onto tenth spot. Also, the two Italian boats Francesca Bruni and Carlo de Paoli Ambrosi are just outside the top ten in 11th and 12th respectively.

Gian Marie Ferrighi of Italy didn't finish the last race of the day but remains top in the Youth category in an impressive 16th position. Rob Gough (AUS) overtakes Jason Belben (GBR) to the top Master spot. Annaslise Murphy (IRL), still with a constant smile on her face, remains the top female competitor.

Day 5 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini
Day 5 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini

The Silver fleet raced 4 races on the trot on the North course. John Clifton (GBR) continues to lead but David Holenweg from Switzerland has a good day to close the gap. In third is Olympic Laser sailor Philipp Buhl from Germany.

The Bronze fleet went out at lunchtime for 2 races then came back for a break before returning to the South course for 2 more races in the evening breeze. Grand Master, Hans Rasmussen from Denmark leads the fleet from Maximillian Mage from Germany and Youth category sailor, David Simmonds from the UK.

An exhausted cluster of mothies returned ashore for a rather exquisite aperitif and Marzadro Buffet at Fraglia Vela Malcesine supplied by event sponsor Zhik.

The final day of racing for all fleets on Sunday will not commence before 12 noon. Racing can be watched by the tracking website shown below.

Event website: www.mothworlds.org/malcesine
Tracking: www.u-track.it/index.php/moth-worlds-2017

Gold fleet after day 5:

PosSail NoHelmQF1F2F3F4F5F6F7F8Pts
1GBR 1GOODISON PAUL 11‑313‑431113
2NZL 4190BURLING PETER 15‑41‑54114226
3AUS 4514JENSEN IAIN 4‑843‑13542529
4AUS 4386SLINGSBY TOM 272757‑87‑838
5AUS 4038OUTTERIDGE NATHAN 3555222‑106(dnf)48
6AUS 4BABBAGE SCOTT 412‑661‑1763352
7GBR 4491GREENHALGH ROBERT 337(ret)‑17311141355
8AUS 6MCKNIGHT JOSH 5‑25‑1311610125657
9AUS 10MIGHELL HAROLD 116910969‑16‑1759
10GBR 4513HIVEY DAVID 9‑181541213138‑1674
11ITA 4340BRUNI FRANCESCO 2013‑351214(bfd)1512485
12ITA 4180DE PAOLI AMBROSI CARLO 13‑17121311‑1514131185
13AUS 4332BURTON TOM 7‑3524‑291012179787
14AUS 4205THOMAS STEVEN 149‑449248‑27172099
15AUS 3656DAMIC LUKA 10‑3116177‑29191914101
16ITA 4431FERRIGHI GIAN MARIA 1815148‑3392821(dnf)109
17ITA 4147BIANCHI FRANCESCO 19‑28821151418‑2822113
18GBR 4050HISCOCKS SIMON 611103122‑5716‑3618115
19AUS 4095KAJIMOTO KOHEI 221631‑60828215‑59116
20GBR 4501ELLIS DAN 23101714‑27‑30202019116
21SUI 4270PSAROFAGHIS ARNAUD 16‑3218192122‑251112116
22AUS 4418CHEW MATTHEW 322232‑64(ufd)1651010119
23ITA 4138FERRIGHI STEFANO 44‑37211823‑247249134
24GBR 4433WARD DAN 17201915‑252321‑3925136
25AUS 7GOUGH ROB 21122220‑26192226‑31137
26GBR 4309MCMILLAN JIM 1230252516‑33‑611815139
27GBR 4509BELBEN JASON 24‑2920221925‑312329154
28AUS 4495TAILBY REECE 6019‑3636181823‑6524178
29ITA 4040LANULFI MARCO 272333(dnf)20‑58374138211
30GBR 3939ASHER NIC 3442391629(dnf)3635‑58221
31GBR 4512OFFER TOM 2636‑48383137‑622934224
32GBR 4480MASON RICHARD 492728(dnf)(dnf)20633023226
33ARG 4331GREGGI FRANCO 295026‑6242113245(dnf)228
34IRL 4148KENEFICK DAVID 33414030‑46‑59382532230
35AUS 3832THORPE LES 64(ufd)344228‑45294221238
36FRA 4412MARIE BENOIT 313346‑63352634‑5242239
37SWE 4330JARUDD EMIL 65‑4341413221‑453727243
38AUS 8MCDOUGALL ANDREW 54‑4742(ret)4735243326244
39GER 3797GIELEN FABIAN 3653‑663330(dnf)462236247
40GBR 4508VINCENT DAN 4738‑6048393430‑6628251
41AUS 4221SARE WARREN 42‑56385138413331‑60263
42GBR 4336HEATHCOTE JONATHAN 40(dnf)(dnf)234338354949267
43AUT 3799STELZL MAXIMILIAN 30395034‑57(bfd)404041267
44IRL 4380MURPHY ANNALISE 455557‑65‑6432263430267
45SUI 4404PETRINO ADRIANO 6148‑5824363142‑5148269
46GBR 4350SMITHWHITE DAVID 51442947‑5944‑512747273
47GBR 4347BRIDLE EDDIE 56‑514545‑5242394433287
48IRL 4517FITZPATRICK RORY 2524303734(dnf)(dnf)dnfdnf291
49USA 4302FUNK BRAD 6921232740(dnf)(dnf)58dnf291
50SUI 4152RIGOT GUILLAUME 67344928‑51(dnf)484839292
51GBR 4149HOLDEN OLIVER 734543355339(dnf)38‑61301
52POR 4299ANDRADE FRANCISCO 3757(ufd)6148274932(dnf)302
53AUS 4063SOUTER DEAN 5562‑682637(bfd)415445304
54FRA 4383PRESTI PHILIPPE 2826373241(dnf)(dnf)dnfdnf305
55ITA 4389ZILIANI MARIO 484947505036(dnf)‑5640306
56ITA 4460MAZZETTI FABIO 3840524656(bfd)‑574754324
57GBR 4448ALBRECHT LEIGH 52‑68275644(bfd)646735329
58GBR 5PATON BEN 81411(ret)(dnf)dnfdnfdnfdnf330
59GBR 3959GLIDDON PAUL 59(ufd)‑63395456594343333
60GBR 4499HUTTON DOMINIC 50‑6753525840‑656137336
61GER 3975CLASEN JACOB 6854‑6544‑5546475544336
62FRA 4310ARTHAUD AYMERIC 6658‑5940454753‑6855343
63GBR 4311ADAMS ALEX 57‑64‑64436148525052345
64AUT 4511SCHANLEITNER MICHAEL 634669(dnf)(dnf)43435350345
65ARG 4367COSENTINO IVAN 53‑605159‑6350544651348
66FIN 4406LEHTINEN LAURI 4352‑6257‑6649445957350
67GBR 4277HARTLEY JEREMY 62‑595549495550‑6253351
68AUS 4216GENDERS JOHN 46‑615653‑6554555746354
69AUS 4222PEARSON BRENT 58‑65615460525664(dnf)386
70GBR 4037JEEVES CHRIS 71‑635458‑6251606062393
71GBR 4500STARK MATTHEW 7266‑6755‑6753586356399
72SWE 4459INKYOV JORDAN (DANNY) 39(dnf)(dnf)dnfdnfdnfdnfdnfdnf473
73FRA 4274COL SEBASTIEN 70(dnf)(dnf)dnfdnsdnfdnfdnfdnf492

Silver fleet after day 5:

PosSail NoHelmQF1F2F3F4F5F6F7F8Pts
1GBR 4275CLIFTON JOHN 751174210‑19‑1475
2SUI 4312HOLENWEG DAVID 110‑92231‑52188
3GER 4060BUHL PHILIPP 93‑494‑172374890
4GBR 4442STONEHAM KYLE 124‑30611‑19113100
5FIN 3851LINDAHL ERIK 81‑2391112‑158105111
6GBR 4121PHARE JAMES 1183‑16128495‑57123
7AUS 4247WARREN FANG 1412103‑139‑4036130
8JPN 3989GOTO HIROKI 10917‑29572528‑62139
9GBR 4075PYBUS DOUG 771252716(dnf)(dnf)919143
10GER 4047JOHN ANDREAS 742020‑3023226‑644144
11ITA 4355MAGGI NICOLA 901013‑541581924(dnf)149
12NED 4424COSTER KALLE 100‑361524111114‑527151
13GBR 4096PENFOLD TIM 80‑3311418272511‑32152
14AUS 3981HACKNEY EDWARD 9546‑68(ufd)534362162
15USA 4017KNOWLES MATT 861822‑44‑532441524165
16GBR 4278KOUKOURAKIS ALEX 837(ufd)(ufd)105201255167
17GBR 4248BAKER NEIL 145‑281210‑577181312170
18AUS 3770DEUSSEN NICK 1048‑50‑37216173116171
19AUS 3717SHERRING JACK 96531834‑61‑494017183
20GBR 4308BURLTON CRAIG 78148(dnf)36‑52412718199
21IRL 4374MCMAHON EWAN 9824211533‑6430‑4511202
22BEL 3915GOOD MORGAN 85252425‑58‑31152629202
23IRL 4139O TOOLE NEIL 14216176‑30‑70271626206
24GBR 4438LEA MATTHEW 82‑503333‑3823281421209
25GBR 3979ROSS JAMES 130‑3719192821‑352115212
26JPN 4300TABATA WAKAKO 108‑48322926‑4131189219
27AUS 3999YORK KEAGAN 79‑72414931131220‑60222
28GBR 4122FRIEND ANDREW 1111134161933‑5732(dnf)223
29GBR 4492STREATFEILD NIC 1442173922‑5621‑4631239
30GBR 4136REDFEARN EDWARD 99‑582351920‑614920240
31FRA 97FEYDIT HUGO 1486‑6414‑5232342828242
32AUS 4456GRAVARE MARTIN 84262881435(dnf)(dnf)dnf245
33FIN 4382UUSI‑AUTTI JANNE 1321514‑6625‑55333933249
34SWE 4252GRAVAR EMMA 114224638‑4729(dnf)1723254
35GBR 4214BARNES MICHAEL 1294130‑55271713‑5641257
36SUI 3776SCHILLER PHILIPPE 137‑73‑5141293632725263
37AUT 4015HRIBAR PHILIPP 97605528171422(dnf)(dnf)263
38GER 4027ADOLPH KAI 11619‑54‑473718423435265
39AUS 4142GODDARD ALAN 89‑542545353924‑4740268
40NZL 4329GOODES STUART 105(ufd)48‑504338362310270
41NOR 4328RINGSTAD ALEXANDER 103‑554220481237‑6239270
42GBR 4434LUTHI CHRISTIAN 1073437133240‑5643‑49273
43AUT 4251HOFER MATTHAEUS 1253235‑40‑6130233630273
44POR 3609BRITES HENRIQUE 1282744212028‑52‑5548275
45HKG 4334PARTRIDGE ROB 10641832667(dnf)(dnf)dnf277
46GBR 4484JESSOP DAVID 9459‑6126‑6310435038290
47IRL 4396KISSANE ALISTAIR 87614522(dnf)1611(dnf)dnf290
48SUI 4401FUCHS ALESSANDRO 140‑474323‑4937443322298
49AUT 4354HIRSCH MARKUS 923547(dnf)(dnf)47164851306
50GER 3389HUBER THOMAS 88383192469(dnf)(dnf)dnf307
51POR 3715LEAL TIAGO 12743‑52365042‑542242322
52NZL 4229KIFF RICHARD 1365126‑57‑6649463034328
53GBR 3877GLIDDON JOSIE 11331363154‑665844‑61333
54NZL 3733POWRIE TOM 11242274641‑54‑595346334
55AUS 3570SMITH PHIL 119403834515039‑60‑58334
56GRE 4104BOUSSOULAS GEORGE 13457393555‑6338‑5836351
57SUI 3625RIGOT FABRICE 91(dnf)(dnf)dnfdnf26dnf2513352
58SUI 4397DECARLI NICOLA 131‑62535240512642‑54353
59AUS 4187SPIERS EMMA 102‑646260‑6543502945359
60NED 3794BERENS MENNO 123‑63584242‑59295453361
61NZL 4218SWANSON ROWAN 117‑675943444847‑6150372
62ITA 4209TRIMARCHI MICHELE 1015649‑594558‑645944381
63ITA 4078BEVILACQUA VINCENZO 115‑69‑69634662484152392
64AUT 3219KOBALE OLIVER 138536065(dnf)444535(dnf)397
65SWE 4253GRAVARE MAGNUS 1394565(dnf)(dnf)57625727409
66DEN 4281MELSON FREDERIK JUST 12229404860(dnf)(dnf)dnfdnf412
67ARG 4167CONTESSI DOMINGO JOSE 14365‑675659‑71533747415
68NZL 4362EVANS RUSS 146‑68‑66613960635143417
69USA 4458DOWNING ZACK 13544‑6362625351‑6356420
70AUS 3905STEVENSON PHIL 1333957585645(dnf)(dnf)dnf421
71ARG 4226CORREA HENDERSON JUAN 12666‑7064‑6765553859434
72IRI 4516HYLAND ADAM 12013716764(dnf)(dnf)dnfdnf449
73GBR 4343SAINSBURY JAMES 1475272(dnf)(dnf)46dnfdnf37459
74GER 4421KASASKE FABIAN 121707353(dnf)6860(dnf)dnf483
75FRA 4065REZZOUG ANTHONY 767156(dnf)(dnf)dnfdnfdnfdnf486

Bronze fleet after day 5:

PosSail NoHelmQF1F2F3F4F5F6Pts
1DEN 4307RASMUSSEN HANS 1552410‑26172120103
2GER 4417MAGE MAXIMILIAN 1515122‑111114
3GBR 3980SIMMONDS DAVID 1532541‑88125
4AUS 4215EDMUNDS LLOYD 157‑665322132
5FIN 4087CASTREN THOMAS 162‑2231593138
6AUS 4324ROLLERSON GRANT 150341612(dnf)16153
7ARG 4368CONTESSI MASSIMO 15210‑27118137153
8DEN 4140LANG PETER 182826‑1165160
9FRA 4286VAIREAUX MOANA 16471136‑1615162
10GBR 4036CLARKE CHRIS 1671‑44714129166
11CRO 4126DOGAN LUKA 1634812‑231411167
12SWE 4363LOVDEN MAGNUS 1811512‑18716173
13IRL 4097DEVLIN JIM 1691619134(ufd)10186
14JPN 4127KAWATA TAKAAKI 177(bfd)71015425189
15NZL 4390BULLOT MIKE 19311‑32910514190
16AUS 4235BOULDEN WILL 1721314‑3029312197
17POL 4153JANKOWSKI JAKUB 1599‑2821271517204
18GBR 4208LAMBERT THOMAS 1582123‑383574205
19NED 4280WEBER CONSTANTIJN 15420‑4920212621213
20POL 3842DOMANSKI MICHAL 17318251416‑2719218
21GBR 3941BURRAGE MILES 17419‑3915131035219
22FRA 3972ANDRILLON YANN 184(dnf)13891936220
23GBR 3922GAMBLE PADDY 171251527‑311713222
24DEN 4062QUORNING PETER 18029162218(ufd)18233
25POR 3978BELLO FERNANDO 185‑281823242024244
26FRA 4072CIRET MADEG 1761493636‑3722245
27AUT 3986RAKUSCHAN PHILIPP 17926‑3324302230261
28SUI 4430DAZIO ROBERTO 16032421919(ufd)37265
29GBR 4369HIGBY ALEX 16627‑3631253131267
30GER 4375THIAS MICHAEL 16841262532‑4228275
31DEN 4519FREY OLE 19117‑4129332533277
32GBR 4100WHITE CHRIS 186‑472017283945286
33GBR 3787DICKER MARK 165303544(dnf)3427290
34AUT 3892KARNUTSCH FLORIAN 161363040‑414129292
35AUS 4497OLDFIELD GLEN 1943124‑46373226294
36FRA 4171PEDOTE GIANCARLO 17533172820(dnf)dnf296
37GBR 4298GOODRUM GREG 1783829‑48403638309
38GBR 4291JEFFRIES ANDY 15651‑5541462341315
39GBR 4342SIMMONDS GRAHAM 213122156(dnf)1850325
40AUS 3827HALLAM JAMES 20148‑5035223044329
41NED 3623VERSCHUURE ROALD 19540‑4532394332331
42GBR 3944BEVAN PHIL 2124322(dnf)453323334
43GER 4034HELLRIEGEL ERNST 183‑544333383851337
44SLO 4201TOMORI LUKA 1704234‑49444648338
45AUT 3924KOBALE KONSTANTIN 218463137(dnf)2434340
46GER 3627MAGE FRANZISKA 1993540‑52512842344
47ITA 4486SAIDELLI NICOLO 18739373426(dnf)dnf345
48AUS 3833DANKS PETER 1983438515029‑56348
49GBR 3870GATEHOUSE EDDIE 20237‑4845344440353
50SUI 4042MANI SANDRO 21623‑6539483547360
51FRA 3718POIZIVARA FRED 18950‑5653494039369
52GBR 4179HUGHES GERRY 19744474743(dnf)53380
53FRA 4144BEL JEAN‑NOAL 20549‑5343474743387
54GBR 3629MEHEW TOM 2004558425248(dnf)393
55GBR 3914COONEY NEIL 207‑574650544546404
56GBR 3607DAVIS ALAN 19258‑6458555354419
57SWE 4264MAGNERIUS MICHAEL 18861635956(ufd)52429
58AUS 3961SAUL JOHN 20456‑5954575158432
59GER 3601ZEISER CHRISTOPH 2085251575952(dnf)434
60SUI 4031DARR YVO 2156060554254(dnf)439
61USA 4305BURSOR SCOTT 2095357(dnf)dnf4949444
62AUS 4021ROBINSON DAVID 149(dns)dnfdnfdnfdnfdnf457
63GER 3321WINTER CHRISTIAN 21459‑6161585557458
64SUI 4303BADERTSCHER STEFAN 206(dns)62dnfdnf5055468
65AUS 4243PONTREMOLI RICCARDO 210(dns)526053dnfdnf475
66GBR 4361SMITH DONALD 2035554(dnf)dnfdnfdnf477
67GER 4377MAEGE CARLO 190(dns)dnfdnfdnfdnfdnf494
68CAN 4197BRAZIER ANDREW 196(dns)dnfdnfdnfdnfdns500
69BEL 4049GALEOTTI GIOVANNI 21162(dnf)dnfdnfdnfdnf514
70SUI 4502SCHENK DOMINIK 217(dns)dnfdnfdnfdnfdnf523

Day 5 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini
Day 5 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini
