McDougall + McConaghy International Moth World Championship - Day 5

by Jonny Fullerton today at 10:19 pm

The final series of racing at the 2017 McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds got underway today in more glamorous conditions on Lake Garda. The Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets were released just after lunchtime for four races on two race courses.

The hottest Moth Gold fleet ever left the shore around 1300 hrs for four back-to-back races on the Southern course in a light to moderate breeze from the South. Consistent shifts and an over eager hungry fleet led to a string of U flags, black flags, postponements and one race cancellation when the breeze collapsed at the top end of the course.

Eventually two hours later a frustrated PRO managed to get the fleet to behave enough to sail a shortened version of the usual windward / leeward race track. The breeze settled in about 12 - 14 knots but at the top end, it was quite a lot weaker, nearer 8 knots and marginal foiling. From the start it was a mad sprint to hit the shore, right in front of the Fraglia Vela Malcesine club, again proving popular with spectators and the weekend diners out on the terrace. The leaders tacked up the shore line taking advantage of all the little bays where the breeze scalloped in puffs.

A number of boats overstood the top mark, Pete Burling (NZL) led Nathan Outteridge (AUS) and Rob Greenhalgh (GBR) third. The downwind dash was really quick, Burling crossed the finish line in around 15 minutes. Outteridge second, Greenhalgh third and Paul Goodison (GBR) in fourth, his worst position of the regatta to date! Iain 'Goobs' Jensen up in the leaders again in fifth but Tom Slingsby (AUS), second at the start of the day, crossed in seventh.

A short turn around and race 2 started in similar conditions, however, the race course was extended a bit to make a longer race track. More general recalls and the black flag came out again. The first leg was again a mad sprint to the Eastern Lake shore. Again it was Burling leading the pack from Kohei Kajimoto, a Japanese Moth sailor who lives in Australia. Goodison was back in sixth position but gaining rapidly on Kohei downwind to the finish. Burling finished this one by a big margin, Kajimoto holding on for a really well deserved second and Goodison settling for third. Jensen consistently racing in for fourth and an excellent finish for Corinthian sailor Matthew Chew from Queensland in Australia.

PRO Tim Hancock didn't hang about banging off the races, rolling straight into race 3 of the day. No real changes on the course again and all clear at the start this time. Goodison led this one from the flying Kiwi, Burling with Jensen just behind. Scott Babbage (AUS) was back in the mix but Greenhalgh deep in the teens. On the last downwind Burling came in on a tight angle making use of the pressure that had started to build in the middle of the race track (a regular occurrence at this time of day). However, Jensen and Babbage had judged the layline to the finish to perfection, soaking past Burling. Goodison scored his first bullet of the day, Jensen second, Babbage third, Burling dropping to fourth. Josh McKnight came in for his best finish of the final series in fifth. Slingsby in his customary seventh was beginning to lose his grip on second overall.

The last Gold fleet race of the day, number 8 of the championship, was started in a patchy breeze as the sun was getting low in the sky. The sight of a fleet of Moths spread across the lake in the late evening sunlight was a photographers dream and fully appreciated by the onlookers sipping their Aperol aperitifs under the club umbrellas. Some of the big names watching some racing included Russell Coutts and his lads, and Olympic Gold medallist Santiago Lange, another master getting used to foiling catamarans.

As the leaders surged up the middle of the course it was, of course, the current world champion Goodison fighting it out with 2015 world champion Burling. This time there was the sad sight of the other former world champion Outteridge, limping in to shore with a broken wing bar. The Brit and the Kiwi were sprinting clear but the chase was on for the remaining podium place. Babbage was having another good race and the home Italian fans were pleased to see Francesco Bruni amongst the leaders.

Goodison glided down the final leg in the fading sunlight to take his second bullet of the day and keep a comfortable cushion between himself and Burling before the final day or racing. Burling crossed in second to pull himself up to second overall and Babbage took third to pull back into the top six.

Going into the final day of racing, Paul Goodison has a handy 13 point cushion over Pete Burling on 26 points. Iain 'Goobs' Jensen had another excellent day to move into a comfortable third position on 29 points.

Goody sums up his day: "In the first race I overlaid the first mark a bit and it put me down the fleet after that I got it together, I had a little scare on the last run in the last race, I snapped the tip off the foil so I was sailing around with a bit of drag, but hung on in there and came good in the end so pretty pleased with today. Kiwi Pete was starting really well and going upwind really nicely so it made me pick up my game a bit later in the day."

Pete Burling adds: "It was a pretty long day on the water, I think we were out for about 5 and a half hours so most people will sleep pretty well tonight. I am just getting used to the boat and in that last race I felt I had pretty good speed but a bit tired. Goody just kept hiking!"

Tom Slingsby slipped to fourth with a 7,8,7,8 for the day. Despite suffering more damage, Nathan Outteridge was saved by the fact a second discard comes into play after eight final races are completed, so moves into fifth on 48 points.

Rob Greenhalgh drops down to seventh after another tough day on the water but Dave Hivey holds onto tenth spot. Also, the two Italian boats Francesca Bruni and Carlo de Paoli Ambrosi are just outside the top ten in 11th and 12th respectively.

Gian Marie Ferrighi of Italy didn't finish the last race of the day but remains top in the Youth category in an impressive 16th position. Rob Gough (AUS) overtakes Jason Belben (GBR) to the top Master spot. Annaslise Murphy (IRL), still with a constant smile on her face, remains the top female competitor.

The Silver fleet raced 4 races on the trot on the North course. John Clifton (GBR) continues to lead but David Holenweg from Switzerland has a good day to close the gap. In third is Olympic Laser sailor Philipp Buhl from Germany.

The Bronze fleet went out at lunchtime for 2 races then came back for a break before returning to the South course for 2 more races in the evening breeze. Grand Master, Hans Rasmussen from Denmark leads the fleet from Maximillian Mage from Germany and Youth category sailor, David Simmonds from the UK.

An exhausted cluster of mothies returned ashore for a rather exquisite aperitif and Marzadro Buffet at Fraglia Vela Malcesine supplied by event sponsor Zhik.

The final day of racing for all fleets on Sunday will not commence before 12 noon. Racing can be watched by the tracking website shown below.

Gold fleet after day 5:

Pos Sail No Helm Q F1 F2 F3 F4 F5 F6 F7 F8 Pts 1 GBR 1 GOODISON PAUL 1 1 ‑3 1 3 ‑4 3 1 1 13 2 NZL 4190 BURLING PETER 15 ‑4 1 ‑5 4 1 1 4 2 26 3 AUS 4514 JENSEN IAIN 4 ‑8 4 3 ‑13 5 4 2 5 29 4 AUS 4386 SLINGSBY TOM 2 7 2 7 5 7 ‑8 7 ‑8 38 5 AUS 4038 OUTTERIDGE NATHAN 35 5 5 2 2 2 ‑10 6 (dnf) 48 6 AUS 4 BABBAGE SCOTT 41 2 ‑6 6 1 ‑17 6 3 3 52 7 GBR 4491 GREENHALGH ROBERT 3 3 7 (ret) ‑17 3 11 14 13 55 8 AUS 6 MCKNIGHT JOSH 5 ‑25 ‑13 11 6 10 12 5 6 57 9 AUS 10 MIGHELL HAROLD 11 6 9 10 9 6 9 ‑16 ‑17 59 10 GBR 4513 HIVEY DAVID 9 ‑18 15 4 12 13 13 8 ‑16 74 11 ITA 4340 BRUNI FRANCESCO 20 13 ‑35 12 14 (bfd) 15 12 4 85 12 ITA 4180 DE PAOLI AMBROSI CARLO 13 ‑17 12 13 11 ‑15 14 13 11 85 13 AUS 4332 BURTON TOM 7 ‑35 24 ‑29 10 12 17 9 7 87 14 AUS 4205 THOMAS STEVEN 14 9 ‑44 9 24 8 ‑27 17 20 99 15 AUS 3656 DAMIC LUKA 10 ‑31 16 17 7 ‑29 19 19 14 101 16 ITA 4431 FERRIGHI GIAN MARIA 18 15 14 8 ‑33 9 28 21 (dnf) 109 17 ITA 4147 BIANCHI FRANCESCO 19 ‑28 8 21 15 14 18 ‑28 22 113 18 GBR 4050 HISCOCKS SIMON 6 11 10 31 22 ‑57 16 ‑36 18 115 19 AUS 4095 KAJIMOTO KOHEI 22 16 31 ‑60 8 28 2 15 ‑59 116 20 GBR 4501 ELLIS DAN 23 10 17 14 ‑27 ‑30 20 20 19 116 21 SUI 4270 PSAROFAGHIS ARNAUD 16 ‑32 18 19 21 22 ‑25 11 12 116 22 AUS 4418 CHEW MATTHEW 32 22 32 ‑64 (ufd) 16 5 10 10 119 23 ITA 4138 FERRIGHI STEFANO 44 ‑37 21 18 23 ‑24 7 24 9 134 24 GBR 4433 WARD DAN 17 20 19 15 ‑25 23 21 ‑39 25 136 25 AUS 7 GOUGH ROB 21 12 22 20 ‑26 19 22 26 ‑31 137 26 GBR 4309 MCMILLAN JIM 12 30 25 25 16 ‑33 ‑61 18 15 139 27 GBR 4509 BELBEN JASON 24 ‑29 20 22 19 25 ‑31 23 29 154 28 AUS 4495 TAILBY REECE 60 19 ‑36 36 18 18 23 ‑65 24 178 29 ITA 4040 LANULFI MARCO 27 23 33 (dnf) 20 ‑58 37 41 38 211 30 GBR 3939 ASHER NIC 34 42 39 16 29 (dnf) 36 35 ‑58 221 31 GBR 4512 OFFER TOM 26 36 ‑48 38 31 37 ‑62 29 34 224 32 GBR 4480 MASON RICHARD 49 27 28 (dnf) (dnf) 20 63 30 23 226 33 ARG 4331 GREGGI FRANCO 29 50 26 ‑62 42 11 32 45 (dnf) 228 34 IRL 4148 KENEFICK DAVID 33 41 40 30 ‑46 ‑59 38 25 32 230 35 AUS 3832 THORPE LES 64 (ufd) 34 42 28 ‑45 29 42 21 238 36 FRA 4412 MARIE BENOIT 31 33 46 ‑63 35 26 34 ‑52 42 239 37 SWE 4330 JARUDD EMIL 65 ‑43 41 41 32 21 ‑45 37 27 243 38 AUS 8 MCDOUGALL ANDREW 54 ‑47 42 (ret) 47 35 24 33 26 244 39 GER 3797 GIELEN FABIAN 36 53 ‑66 33 30 (dnf) 46 22 36 247 40 GBR 4508 VINCENT DAN 47 38 ‑60 48 39 34 30 ‑66 28 251 41 AUS 4221 SARE WARREN 42 ‑56 38 51 38 41 33 31 ‑60 263 42 GBR 4336 HEATHCOTE JONATHAN 40 (dnf) (dnf) 23 43 38 35 49 49 267 43 AUT 3799 STELZL MAXIMILIAN 30 39 50 34 ‑57 (bfd) 40 40 41 267 44 IRL 4380 MURPHY ANNALISE 45 55 57 ‑65 ‑64 32 26 34 30 267 45 SUI 4404 PETRINO ADRIANO 61 48 ‑58 24 36 31 42 ‑51 48 269 46 GBR 4350 SMITHWHITE DAVID 51 44 29 47 ‑59 44 ‑51 27 47 273 47 GBR 4347 BRIDLE EDDIE 56 ‑51 45 45 ‑52 42 39 44 33 287 48 IRL 4517 FITZPATRICK RORY 25 24 30 37 34 (dnf) (dnf) dnf dnf 291 49 USA 4302 FUNK BRAD 69 21 23 27 40 (dnf) (dnf) 58 dnf 291 50 SUI 4152 RIGOT GUILLAUME 67 34 49 28 ‑51 (dnf) 48 48 39 292 51 GBR 4149 HOLDEN OLIVER 73 45 43 35 53 39 (dnf) 38 ‑61 301 52 POR 4299 ANDRADE FRANCISCO 37 57 (ufd) 61 48 27 49 32 (dnf) 302 53 AUS 4063 SOUTER DEAN 55 62 ‑68 26 37 (bfd) 41 54 45 304 54 FRA 4383 PRESTI PHILIPPE 28 26 37 32 41 (dnf) (dnf) dnf dnf 305 55 ITA 4389 ZILIANI MARIO 48 49 47 50 50 36 (dnf) ‑56 40 306 56 ITA 4460 MAZZETTI FABIO 38 40 52 46 56 (bfd) ‑57 47 54 324 57 GBR 4448 ALBRECHT LEIGH 52 ‑68 27 56 44 (bfd) 64 67 35 329 58 GBR 5 PATON BEN 8 14 11 (ret) (dnf) dnf dnf dnf dnf 330 59 GBR 3959 GLIDDON PAUL 59 (ufd) ‑63 39 54 56 59 43 43 333 60 GBR 4499 HUTTON DOMINIC 50 ‑67 53 52 58 40 ‑65 61 37 336 61 GER 3975 CLASEN JACOB 68 54 ‑65 44 ‑55 46 47 55 44 336 62 FRA 4310 ARTHAUD AYMERIC 66 58 ‑59 40 45 47 53 ‑68 55 343 63 GBR 4311 ADAMS ALEX 57 ‑64 ‑64 43 61 48 52 50 52 345 64 AUT 4511 SCHANLEITNER MICHAEL 63 46 69 (dnf) (dnf) 43 43 53 50 345 65 ARG 4367 COSENTINO IVAN 53 ‑60 51 59 ‑63 50 54 46 51 348 66 FIN 4406 LEHTINEN LAURI 43 52 ‑62 57 ‑66 49 44 59 57 350 67 GBR 4277 HARTLEY JEREMY 62 ‑59 55 49 49 55 50 ‑62 53 351 68 AUS 4216 GENDERS JOHN 46 ‑61 56 53 ‑65 54 55 57 46 354 69 AUS 4222 PEARSON BRENT 58 ‑65 61 54 60 52 56 64 (dnf) 386 70 GBR 4037 JEEVES CHRIS 71 ‑63 54 58 ‑62 51 60 60 62 393 71 GBR 4500 STARK MATTHEW 72 66 ‑67 55 ‑67 53 58 63 56 399 72 SWE 4459 INKYOV JORDAN (DANNY) 39 (dnf) (dnf) dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf 473 73 FRA 4274 COL SEBASTIEN 70 (dnf) (dnf) dnf dns dnf dnf dnf dnf 492

Silver fleet after day 5:

Pos Sail No Helm Q F1 F2 F3 F4 F5 F6 F7 F8 Pts 1 GBR 4275 CLIFTON JOHN 75 1 1 7 4 2 10 ‑19 ‑14 75 2 SUI 4312 HOLENWEG DAVID 110 ‑9 2 2 3 1 ‑5 2 1 88 3 GER 4060 BUHL PHILIPP 93 ‑49 4 ‑17 2 3 7 4 8 90 4 GBR 4442 STONEHAM KYLE 124 ‑30 6 1 1 ‑19 1 1 3 100 5 FIN 3851 LINDAHL ERIK 81 ‑23 9 11 12 ‑15 8 10 5 111 6 GBR 4121 PHARE JAMES 118 3 ‑16 12 8 4 9 5 ‑57 123 7 AUS 4247 WARREN FANG 141 2 10 3 ‑13 9 ‑40 3 6 130 8 JPN 3989 GOTO HIROKI 109 17 ‑29 5 7 25 2 8 ‑62 139 9 GBR 4075 PYBUS DOUG 77 12 5 27 16 (dnf) (dnf) 9 19 143 10 GER 4047 JOHN ANDREAS 74 20 20 ‑30 23 22 6 ‑64 4 144 11 ITA 4355 MAGGI NICOLA 90 10 13 ‑54 15 8 19 24 (dnf) 149 12 NED 4424 COSTER KALLE 100 ‑36 15 24 11 11 14 ‑52 7 151 13 GBR 4096 PENFOLD TIM 80 ‑33 11 4 18 27 25 11 ‑32 152 14 AUS 3981 HACKNEY EDWARD 95 46 ‑68 (ufd) 5 34 3 6 2 162 15 USA 4017 KNOWLES MATT 86 18 22 ‑44 ‑53 24 4 15 24 165 16 GBR 4278 KOUKOURAKIS ALEX 83 7 (ufd) (ufd) 10 5 20 12 55 167 17 GBR 4248 BAKER NEIL 145 ‑28 12 10 ‑57 7 18 13 12 170 18 AUS 3770 DEUSSEN NICK 104 8 ‑50 ‑37 21 6 17 31 16 171 19 AUS 3717 SHERRING JACK 96 5 3 18 34 ‑61 ‑49 40 17 183 20 GBR 4308 BURLTON CRAIG 78 14 8 (dnf) 36 ‑52 41 27 18 199 21 IRL 4374 MCMAHON EWAN 98 24 21 15 33 ‑64 30 ‑45 11 202 22 BEL 3915 GOOD MORGAN 85 25 24 25 ‑58 ‑31 15 26 29 202 23 IRL 4139 O TOOLE NEIL 142 16 17 6 ‑30 ‑70 27 16 26 206 24 GBR 4438 LEA MATTHEW 82 ‑50 33 33 ‑38 23 28 14 21 209 25 GBR 3979 ROSS JAMES 130 ‑37 19 19 28 21 ‑35 21 15 212 26 JPN 4300 TABATA WAKAKO 108 ‑48 32 29 26 ‑41 31 18 9 219 27 AUS 3999 YORK KEAGAN 79 ‑72 41 49 31 13 12 20 ‑60 222 28 GBR 4122 FRIEND ANDREW 111 11 34 16 19 33 ‑57 32 (dnf) 223 29 GBR 4492 STREATFEILD NIC 144 21 7 39 22 ‑56 21 ‑46 31 239 30 GBR 4136 REDFEARN EDWARD 99 ‑58 23 51 9 20 ‑61 49 20 240 31 FRA 97 FEYDIT HUGO 148 6 ‑64 14 ‑52 32 34 28 28 242 32 AUS 4456 GRAVARE MARTIN 84 26 28 8 14 35 (dnf) (dnf) dnf 245 33 FIN 4382 UUSI‑AUTTI JANNE 132 15 14 ‑66 25 ‑55 33 39 33 249 34 SWE 4252 GRAVAR EMMA 114 22 46 38 ‑47 29 (dnf) 17 23 254 35 GBR 4214 BARNES MICHAEL 129 41 30 ‑55 27 17 13 ‑56 41 257 36 SUI 3776 SCHILLER PHILIPPE 137 ‑73 ‑51 41 29 36 32 7 25 263 37 AUT 4015 HRIBAR PHILIPP 97 60 55 28 17 14 22 (dnf) (dnf) 263 38 GER 4027 ADOLPH KAI 116 19 ‑54 ‑47 37 18 42 34 35 265 39 AUS 4142 GODDARD ALAN 89 ‑54 25 45 35 39 24 ‑47 40 268 40 NZL 4329 GOODES STUART 105 (ufd) 48 ‑50 43 38 36 23 10 270 41 NOR 4328 RINGSTAD ALEXANDER 103 ‑55 42 20 48 12 37 ‑62 39 270 42 GBR 4434 LUTHI CHRISTIAN 107 34 37 13 32 40 ‑56 43 ‑49 273 43 AUT 4251 HOFER MATTHAEUS 125 32 35 ‑40 ‑61 30 23 36 30 273 44 POR 3609 BRITES HENRIQUE 128 27 44 21 20 28 ‑52 ‑55 48 275 45 HKG 4334 PARTRIDGE ROB 106 4 18 32 6 67 (dnf) (dnf) dnf 277 46 GBR 4484 JESSOP DAVID 94 59 ‑61 26 ‑63 10 43 50 38 290 47 IRL 4396 KISSANE ALISTAIR 87 61 45 22 (dnf) 16 11 (dnf) dnf 290 48 SUI 4401 FUCHS ALESSANDRO 140 ‑47 43 23 ‑49 37 44 33 22 298 49 AUT 4354 HIRSCH MARKUS 92 35 47 (dnf) (dnf) 47 16 48 51 306 50 GER 3389 HUBER THOMAS 88 38 31 9 24 69 (dnf) (dnf) dnf 307 51 POR 3715 LEAL TIAGO 127 43 ‑52 36 50 42 ‑54 22 42 322 52 NZL 4229 KIFF RICHARD 136 51 26 ‑57 ‑66 49 46 30 34 328 53 GBR 3877 GLIDDON JOSIE 113 31 36 31 54 ‑66 58 44 ‑61 333 54 NZL 3733 POWRIE TOM 112 42 27 46 41 ‑54 ‑59 53 46 334 55 AUS 3570 SMITH PHIL 119 40 38 34 51 50 39 ‑60 ‑58 334 56 GRE 4104 BOUSSOULAS GEORGE 134 57 39 35 55 ‑63 38 ‑58 36 351 57 SUI 3625 RIGOT FABRICE 91 (dnf) (dnf) dnf dnf 26 dnf 25 13 352 58 SUI 4397 DECARLI NICOLA 131 ‑62 53 52 40 51 26 42 ‑54 353 59 AUS 4187 SPIERS EMMA 102 ‑64 62 60 ‑65 43 50 29 45 359 60 NED 3794 BERENS MENNO 123 ‑63 58 42 42 ‑59 29 54 53 361 61 NZL 4218 SWANSON ROWAN 117 ‑67 59 43 44 48 47 ‑61 50 372 62 ITA 4209 TRIMARCHI MICHELE 101 56 49 ‑59 45 58 ‑64 59 44 381 63 ITA 4078 BEVILACQUA VINCENZO 115 ‑69 ‑69 63 46 62 48 41 52 392 64 AUT 3219 KOBALE OLIVER 138 53 60 65 (dnf) 44 45 35 (dnf) 397 65 SWE 4253 GRAVARE MAGNUS 139 45 65 (dnf) (dnf) 57 62 57 27 409 66 DEN 4281 MELSON FREDERIK JUST 122 29 40 48 60 (dnf) (dnf) dnf dnf 412 67 ARG 4167 CONTESSI DOMINGO JOSE 143 65 ‑67 56 59 ‑71 53 37 47 415 68 NZL 4362 EVANS RUSS 146 ‑68 ‑66 61 39 60 63 51 43 417 69 USA 4458 DOWNING ZACK 135 44 ‑63 62 62 53 51 ‑63 56 420 70 AUS 3905 STEVENSON PHIL 133 39 57 58 56 45 (dnf) (dnf) dnf 421 71 ARG 4226 CORREA HENDERSON JUAN 126 66 ‑70 64 ‑67 65 55 38 59 434 72 IRI 4516 HYLAND ADAM 120 13 71 67 64 (dnf) (dnf) dnf dnf 449 73 GBR 4343 SAINSBURY JAMES 147 52 72 (dnf) (dnf) 46 dnf dnf 37 459 74 GER 4421 KASASKE FABIAN 121 70 73 53 (dnf) 68 60 (dnf) dnf 483 75 FRA 4065 REZZOUG ANTHONY 76 71 56 (dnf) (dnf) dnf dnf dnf dnf 486

Bronze fleet after day 5:

Pos Sail No Helm Q F1 F2 F3 F4 F5 F6 Pts 1 DEN 4307 RASMUSSEN HANS 155 24 10 ‑26 17 21 20 103 2 GER 4417 MAGE MAXIMILIAN 151 5 1 2 2 ‑11 1 114 3 GBR 3980 SIMMONDS DAVID 153 2 5 4 1 ‑8 8 125 4 AUS 4215 EDMUNDS LLOYD 157 ‑6 6 5 3 2 2 132 5 FIN 4087 CASTREN THOMAS 162 ‑22 3 1 5 9 3 138 6 AUS 4324 ROLLERSON GRANT 150 3 4 16 12 (dnf) 16 153 7 ARG 4368 CONTESSI MASSIMO 152 10 ‑27 11 8 13 7 153 8 DEN 4140 LANG PETER 182 8 2 6 ‑11 6 5 160 9 FRA 4286 VAIREAUX MOANA 164 7 11 3 6 ‑16 15 162 10 GBR 4036 CLARKE CHRIS 167 1 ‑44 7 14 12 9 166 11 CRO 4126 DOGAN LUKA 163 4 8 12 ‑23 14 11 167 12 SWE 4363 LOVDEN MAGNUS 181 15 12 ‑18 7 1 6 173 13 IRL 4097 DEVLIN JIM 169 16 19 13 4 (ufd) 10 186 14 JPN 4127 KAWATA TAKAAKI 177 (bfd) 7 10 15 4 25 189 15 NZL 4390 BULLOT MIKE 193 11 ‑32 9 10 5 14 190 16 AUS 4235 BOULDEN WILL 172 13 14 ‑30 29 3 12 197 17 POL 4153 JANKOWSKI JAKUB 159 9 ‑28 21 27 15 17 204 18 GBR 4208 LAMBERT THOMAS 158 21 23 ‑38 35 7 4 205 19 NED 4280 WEBER CONSTANTIJN 154 20 ‑49 20 21 26 21 213 20 POL 3842 DOMANSKI MICHAL 173 18 25 14 16 ‑27 19 218 21 GBR 3941 BURRAGE MILES 174 19 ‑39 15 13 10 35 219 22 FRA 3972 ANDRILLON YANN 184 (dnf) 13 8 9 19 36 220 23 GBR 3922 GAMBLE PADDY 171 25 15 27 ‑31 17 13 222 24 DEN 4062 QUORNING PETER 180 29 16 22 18 (ufd) 18 233 25 POR 3978 BELLO FERNANDO 185 ‑28 18 23 24 20 24 244 26 FRA 4072 CIRET MADEG 176 14 9 36 36 ‑37 22 245 27 AUT 3986 RAKUSCHAN PHILIPP 179 26 ‑33 24 30 22 30 261 28 SUI 4430 DAZIO ROBERTO 160 32 42 19 19 (ufd) 37 265 29 GBR 4369 HIGBY ALEX 166 27 ‑36 31 25 31 31 267 30 GER 4375 THIAS MICHAEL 168 41 26 25 32 ‑42 28 275 31 DEN 4519 FREY OLE 191 17 ‑41 29 33 25 33 277 32 GBR 4100 WHITE CHRIS 186 ‑47 20 17 28 39 45 286 33 GBR 3787 DICKER MARK 165 30 35 44 (dnf) 34 27 290 34 AUT 3892 KARNUTSCH FLORIAN 161 36 30 40 ‑41 41 29 292 35 AUS 4497 OLDFIELD GLEN 194 31 24 ‑46 37 32 26 294 36 FRA 4171 PEDOTE GIANCARLO 175 33 17 28 20 (dnf) dnf 296 37 GBR 4298 GOODRUM GREG 178 38 29 ‑48 40 36 38 309 38 GBR 4291 JEFFRIES ANDY 156 51 ‑55 41 46 23 41 315 39 GBR 4342 SIMMONDS GRAHAM 213 12 21 56 (dnf) 18 50 325 40 AUS 3827 HALLAM JAMES 201 48 ‑50 35 22 30 44 329 41 NED 3623 VERSCHUURE ROALD 195 40 ‑45 32 39 43 32 331 42 GBR 3944 BEVAN PHIL 212 43 22 (dnf) 45 33 23 334 43 GER 4034 HELLRIEGEL ERNST 183 ‑54 43 33 38 38 51 337 44 SLO 4201 TOMORI LUKA 170 42 34 ‑49 44 46 48 338 45 AUT 3924 KOBALE KONSTANTIN 218 46 31 37 (dnf) 24 34 340 46 GER 3627 MAGE FRANZISKA 199 35 40 ‑52 51 28 42 344 47 ITA 4486 SAIDELLI NICOLO 187 39 37 34 26 (dnf) dnf 345 48 AUS 3833 DANKS PETER 198 34 38 51 50 29 ‑56 348 49 GBR 3870 GATEHOUSE EDDIE 202 37 ‑48 45 34 44 40 353 50 SUI 4042 MANI SANDRO 216 23 ‑65 39 48 35 47 360 51 FRA 3718 POIZIVARA FRED 189 50 ‑56 53 49 40 39 369 52 GBR 4179 HUGHES GERRY 197 44 47 47 43 (dnf) 53 380 53 FRA 4144 BEL JEAN‑NOAL 205 49 ‑53 43 47 47 43 387 54 GBR 3629 MEHEW TOM 200 45 58 42 52 48 (dnf) 393 55 GBR 3914 COONEY NEIL 207 ‑57 46 50 54 45 46 404 56 GBR 3607 DAVIS ALAN 192 58 ‑64 58 55 53 54 419 57 SWE 4264 MAGNERIUS MICHAEL 188 61 63 59 56 (ufd) 52 429 58 AUS 3961 SAUL JOHN 204 56 ‑59 54 57 51 58 432 59 GER 3601 ZEISER CHRISTOPH 208 52 51 57 59 52 (dnf) 434 60 SUI 4031 DARR YVO 215 60 60 55 42 54 (dnf) 439 61 USA 4305 BURSOR SCOTT 209 53 57 (dnf) dnf 49 49 444 62 AUS 4021 ROBINSON DAVID 149 (dns) dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf 457 63 GER 3321 WINTER CHRISTIAN 214 59 ‑61 61 58 55 57 458 64 SUI 4303 BADERTSCHER STEFAN 206 (dns) 62 dnf dnf 50 55 468 65 AUS 4243 PONTREMOLI RICCARDO 210 (dns) 52 60 53 dnf dnf 475 66 GBR 4361 SMITH DONALD 203 55 54 (dnf) dnf dnf dnf 477 67 GER 4377 MAEGE CARLO 190 (dns) dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf 494 68 CAN 4197 BRAZIER ANDREW 196 (dns) dnf dnf dnf dnf dns 500 69 BEL 4049 GALEOTTI GIOVANNI 211 62 (dnf) dnf dnf dnf dnf 514 70 SUI 4502 SCHENK DOMINIK 217 (dns) dnf dnf dnf dnf dnf 523