McDougall + McConaghy International Moth World Championship - Day 5
by Jonny Fullerton today at 10:19 pm
25-28 July 2017
The final series of racing at the 2017 McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds got underway today in more glamorous conditions on Lake Garda. The Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets were released just after lunchtime for four races on two race courses.
The hottest Moth Gold fleet ever left the shore around 1300 hrs for four back-to-back races on the Southern course in a light to moderate breeze from the South. Consistent shifts and an over eager hungry fleet led to a string of U flags, black flags, postponements and one race cancellation when the breeze collapsed at the top end of the course.
Eventually two hours later a frustrated PRO managed to get the fleet to behave enough to sail a shortened version of the usual windward / leeward race track. The breeze settled in about 12 - 14 knots but at the top end, it was quite a lot weaker, nearer 8 knots and marginal foiling. From the start it was a mad sprint to hit the shore, right in front of the Fraglia Vela Malcesine club, again proving popular with spectators and the weekend diners out on the terrace. The leaders tacked up the shore line taking advantage of all the little bays where the breeze scalloped in puffs.
A number of boats overstood the top mark, Pete Burling (NZL) led Nathan Outteridge (AUS) and Rob Greenhalgh (GBR) third. The downwind dash was really quick, Burling crossed the finish line in around 15 minutes. Outteridge second, Greenhalgh third and Paul Goodison (GBR) in fourth, his worst position of the regatta to date! Iain 'Goobs' Jensen up in the leaders again in fifth but Tom Slingsby (AUS), second at the start of the day, crossed in seventh.
A short turn around and race 2 started in similar conditions, however, the race course was extended a bit to make a longer race track. More general recalls and the black flag came out again. The first leg was again a mad sprint to the Eastern Lake shore. Again it was Burling leading the pack from Kohei Kajimoto, a Japanese Moth sailor who lives in Australia. Goodison was back in sixth position but gaining rapidly on Kohei downwind to the finish. Burling finished this one by a big margin, Kajimoto holding on for a really well deserved second and Goodison settling for third. Jensen consistently racing in for fourth and an excellent finish for Corinthian sailor Matthew Chew from Queensland in Australia.
PRO Tim Hancock didn't hang about banging off the races, rolling straight into race 3 of the day. No real changes on the course again and all clear at the start this time. Goodison led this one from the flying Kiwi, Burling with Jensen just behind. Scott Babbage (AUS) was back in the mix but Greenhalgh deep in the teens. On the last downwind Burling came in on a tight angle making use of the pressure that had started to build in the middle of the race track (a regular occurrence at this time of day). However, Jensen and Babbage had judged the layline to the finish to perfection, soaking past Burling. Goodison scored his first bullet of the day, Jensen second, Babbage third, Burling dropping to fourth. Josh McKnight came in for his best finish of the final series in fifth. Slingsby in his customary seventh was beginning to lose his grip on second overall.
The last Gold fleet race of the day, number 8 of the championship, was started in a patchy breeze as the sun was getting low in the sky. The sight of a fleet of Moths spread across the lake in the late evening sunlight was a photographers dream and fully appreciated by the onlookers sipping their Aperol aperitifs under the club umbrellas. Some of the big names watching some racing included Russell Coutts and his lads, and Olympic Gold medallist Santiago Lange, another master getting used to foiling catamarans.
As the leaders surged up the middle of the course it was, of course, the current world champion Goodison fighting it out with 2015 world champion Burling. This time there was the sad sight of the other former world champion Outteridge, limping in to shore with a broken wing bar. The Brit and the Kiwi were sprinting clear but the chase was on for the remaining podium place. Babbage was having another good race and the home Italian fans were pleased to see Francesco Bruni amongst the leaders.
Goodison glided down the final leg in the fading sunlight to take his second bullet of the day and keep a comfortable cushion between himself and Burling before the final day or racing. Burling crossed in second to pull himself up to second overall and Babbage took third to pull back into the top six.
Going into the final day of racing, Paul Goodison has a handy 13 point cushion over Pete Burling on 26 points. Iain 'Goobs' Jensen had another excellent day to move into a comfortable third position on 29 points.
Goody sums up his day: "In the first race I overlaid the first mark a bit and it put me down the fleet after that I got it together, I had a little scare on the last run in the last race, I snapped the tip off the foil so I was sailing around with a bit of drag, but hung on in there and came good in the end so pretty pleased with today. Kiwi Pete was starting really well and going upwind really nicely so it made me pick up my game a bit later in the day."
Pete Burling adds: "It was a pretty long day on the water, I think we were out for about 5 and a half hours so most people will sleep pretty well tonight. I am just getting used to the boat and in that last race I felt I had pretty good speed but a bit tired. Goody just kept hiking!"
Tom Slingsby slipped to fourth with a 7,8,7,8 for the day. Despite suffering more damage, Nathan Outteridge was saved by the fact a second discard comes into play after eight final races are completed, so moves into fifth on 48 points.
Rob Greenhalgh drops down to seventh after another tough day on the water but Dave Hivey holds onto tenth spot. Also, the two Italian boats Francesca Bruni and Carlo de Paoli Ambrosi are just outside the top ten in 11th and 12th respectively.
Gian Marie Ferrighi of Italy didn't finish the last race of the day but remains top in the Youth category in an impressive 16th position. Rob Gough (AUS) overtakes Jason Belben (GBR) to the top Master spot. Annaslise Murphy (IRL), still with a constant smile on her face, remains the top female competitor.
The Silver fleet raced 4 races on the trot on the North course. John Clifton (GBR) continues to lead but David Holenweg from Switzerland has a good day to close the gap. In third is Olympic Laser sailor Philipp Buhl from Germany.
The Bronze fleet went out at lunchtime for 2 races then came back for a break before returning to the South course for 2 more races in the evening breeze. Grand Master, Hans Rasmussen from Denmark leads the fleet from Maximillian Mage from Germany and Youth category sailor, David Simmonds from the UK.
An exhausted cluster of mothies returned ashore for a rather exquisite aperitif and Marzadro Buffet at Fraglia Vela Malcesine supplied by event sponsor Zhik.
The final day of racing for all fleets on Sunday will not commence before 12 noon. Racing can be watched by the tracking website shown below.
Gold fleet after day 5:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Q
|F1
|F2
|F3
|F4
|F5
|F6
|F7
|F8
|Pts
|1
|GBR 1
|GOODISON PAUL
|1
|1
|‑3
|1
|3
|‑4
|3
|1
|1
|13
|2
|NZL 4190
|BURLING PETER
|15
|‑4
|1
|‑5
|4
|1
|1
|4
|2
|26
|3
|AUS 4514
|JENSEN IAIN
|4
|‑8
|4
|3
|‑13
|5
|4
|2
|5
|29
|4
|AUS 4386
|SLINGSBY TOM
|2
|7
|2
|7
|5
|7
|‑8
|7
|‑8
|38
|5
|AUS 4038
|OUTTERIDGE NATHAN
|35
|5
|5
|2
|2
|2
|‑10
|6
|(dnf)
|48
|6
|AUS 4
|BABBAGE SCOTT
|41
|2
|‑6
|6
|1
|‑17
|6
|3
|3
|52
|7
|GBR 4491
|GREENHALGH ROBERT
|3
|3
|7
|(ret)
|‑17
|3
|11
|14
|13
|55
|8
|AUS 6
|MCKNIGHT JOSH
|5
|‑25
|‑13
|11
|6
|10
|12
|5
|6
|57
|9
|AUS 10
|MIGHELL HAROLD
|11
|6
|9
|10
|9
|6
|9
|‑16
|‑17
|59
|10
|GBR 4513
|HIVEY DAVID
|9
|‑18
|15
|4
|12
|13
|13
|8
|‑16
|74
|11
|ITA 4340
|BRUNI FRANCESCO
|20
|13
|‑35
|12
|14
|(bfd)
|15
|12
|4
|85
|12
|ITA 4180
|DE PAOLI AMBROSI CARLO
|13
|‑17
|12
|13
|11
|‑15
|14
|13
|11
|85
|13
|AUS 4332
|BURTON TOM
|7
|‑35
|24
|‑29
|10
|12
|17
|9
|7
|87
|14
|AUS 4205
|THOMAS STEVEN
|14
|9
|‑44
|9
|24
|8
|‑27
|17
|20
|99
|15
|AUS 3656
|DAMIC LUKA
|10
|‑31
|16
|17
|7
|‑29
|19
|19
|14
|101
|16
|ITA 4431
|FERRIGHI GIAN MARIA
|18
|15
|14
|8
|‑33
|9
|28
|21
|(dnf)
|109
|17
|ITA 4147
|BIANCHI FRANCESCO
|19
|‑28
|8
|21
|15
|14
|18
|‑28
|22
|113
|18
|GBR 4050
|HISCOCKS SIMON
|6
|11
|10
|31
|22
|‑57
|16
|‑36
|18
|115
|19
|AUS 4095
|KAJIMOTO KOHEI
|22
|16
|31
|‑60
|8
|28
|2
|15
|‑59
|116
|20
|GBR 4501
|ELLIS DAN
|23
|10
|17
|14
|‑27
|‑30
|20
|20
|19
|116
|21
|SUI 4270
|PSAROFAGHIS ARNAUD
|16
|‑32
|18
|19
|21
|22
|‑25
|11
|12
|116
|22
|AUS 4418
|CHEW MATTHEW
|32
|22
|32
|‑64
|(ufd)
|16
|5
|10
|10
|119
|23
|ITA 4138
|FERRIGHI STEFANO
|44
|‑37
|21
|18
|23
|‑24
|7
|24
|9
|134
|24
|GBR 4433
|WARD DAN
|17
|20
|19
|15
|‑25
|23
|21
|‑39
|25
|136
|25
|AUS 7
|GOUGH ROB
|21
|12
|22
|20
|‑26
|19
|22
|26
|‑31
|137
|26
|GBR 4309
|MCMILLAN JIM
|12
|30
|25
|25
|16
|‑33
|‑61
|18
|15
|139
|27
|GBR 4509
|BELBEN JASON
|24
|‑29
|20
|22
|19
|25
|‑31
|23
|29
|154
|28
|AUS 4495
|TAILBY REECE
|60
|19
|‑36
|36
|18
|18
|23
|‑65
|24
|178
|29
|ITA 4040
|LANULFI MARCO
|27
|23
|33
|(dnf)
|20
|‑58
|37
|41
|38
|211
|30
|GBR 3939
|ASHER NIC
|34
|42
|39
|16
|29
|(dnf)
|36
|35
|‑58
|221
|31
|GBR 4512
|OFFER TOM
|26
|36
|‑48
|38
|31
|37
|‑62
|29
|34
|224
|32
|GBR 4480
|MASON RICHARD
|49
|27
|28
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|20
|63
|30
|23
|226
|33
|ARG 4331
|GREGGI FRANCO
|29
|50
|26
|‑62
|42
|11
|32
|45
|(dnf)
|228
|34
|IRL 4148
|KENEFICK DAVID
|33
|41
|40
|30
|‑46
|‑59
|38
|25
|32
|230
|35
|AUS 3832
|THORPE LES
|64
|(ufd)
|34
|42
|28
|‑45
|29
|42
|21
|238
|36
|FRA 4412
|MARIE BENOIT
|31
|33
|46
|‑63
|35
|26
|34
|‑52
|42
|239
|37
|SWE 4330
|JARUDD EMIL
|65
|‑43
|41
|41
|32
|21
|‑45
|37
|27
|243
|38
|AUS 8
|MCDOUGALL ANDREW
|54
|‑47
|42
|(ret)
|47
|35
|24
|33
|26
|244
|39
|GER 3797
|GIELEN FABIAN
|36
|53
|‑66
|33
|30
|(dnf)
|46
|22
|36
|247
|40
|GBR 4508
|VINCENT DAN
|47
|38
|‑60
|48
|39
|34
|30
|‑66
|28
|251
|41
|AUS 4221
|SARE WARREN
|42
|‑56
|38
|51
|38
|41
|33
|31
|‑60
|263
|42
|GBR 4336
|HEATHCOTE JONATHAN
|40
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|23
|43
|38
|35
|49
|49
|267
|43
|AUT 3799
|STELZL MAXIMILIAN
|30
|39
|50
|34
|‑57
|(bfd)
|40
|40
|41
|267
|44
|IRL 4380
|MURPHY ANNALISE
|45
|55
|57
|‑65
|‑64
|32
|26
|34
|30
|267
|45
|SUI 4404
|PETRINO ADRIANO
|61
|48
|‑58
|24
|36
|31
|42
|‑51
|48
|269
|46
|GBR 4350
|SMITHWHITE DAVID
|51
|44
|29
|47
|‑59
|44
|‑51
|27
|47
|273
|47
|GBR 4347
|BRIDLE EDDIE
|56
|‑51
|45
|45
|‑52
|42
|39
|44
|33
|287
|48
|IRL 4517
|FITZPATRICK RORY
|25
|24
|30
|37
|34
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnf
|291
|49
|USA 4302
|FUNK BRAD
|69
|21
|23
|27
|40
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|58
|dnf
|291
|50
|SUI 4152
|RIGOT GUILLAUME
|67
|34
|49
|28
|‑51
|(dnf)
|48
|48
|39
|292
|51
|GBR 4149
|HOLDEN OLIVER
|73
|45
|43
|35
|53
|39
|(dnf)
|38
|‑61
|301
|52
|POR 4299
|ANDRADE FRANCISCO
|37
|57
|(ufd)
|61
|48
|27
|49
|32
|(dnf)
|302
|53
|AUS 4063
|SOUTER DEAN
|55
|62
|‑68
|26
|37
|(bfd)
|41
|54
|45
|304
|54
|FRA 4383
|PRESTI PHILIPPE
|28
|26
|37
|32
|41
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnf
|305
|55
|ITA 4389
|ZILIANI MARIO
|48
|49
|47
|50
|50
|36
|(dnf)
|‑56
|40
|306
|56
|ITA 4460
|MAZZETTI FABIO
|38
|40
|52
|46
|56
|(bfd)
|‑57
|47
|54
|324
|57
|GBR 4448
|ALBRECHT LEIGH
|52
|‑68
|27
|56
|44
|(bfd)
|64
|67
|35
|329
|58
|GBR 5
|PATON BEN
|8
|14
|11
|(ret)
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|330
|59
|GBR 3959
|GLIDDON PAUL
|59
|(ufd)
|‑63
|39
|54
|56
|59
|43
|43
|333
|60
|GBR 4499
|HUTTON DOMINIC
|50
|‑67
|53
|52
|58
|40
|‑65
|61
|37
|336
|61
|GER 3975
|CLASEN JACOB
|68
|54
|‑65
|44
|‑55
|46
|47
|55
|44
|336
|62
|FRA 4310
|ARTHAUD AYMERIC
|66
|58
|‑59
|40
|45
|47
|53
|‑68
|55
|343
|63
|GBR 4311
|ADAMS ALEX
|57
|‑64
|‑64
|43
|61
|48
|52
|50
|52
|345
|64
|AUT 4511
|SCHANLEITNER MICHAEL
|63
|46
|69
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|43
|43
|53
|50
|345
|65
|ARG 4367
|COSENTINO IVAN
|53
|‑60
|51
|59
|‑63
|50
|54
|46
|51
|348
|66
|FIN 4406
|LEHTINEN LAURI
|43
|52
|‑62
|57
|‑66
|49
|44
|59
|57
|350
|67
|GBR 4277
|HARTLEY JEREMY
|62
|‑59
|55
|49
|49
|55
|50
|‑62
|53
|351
|68
|AUS 4216
|GENDERS JOHN
|46
|‑61
|56
|53
|‑65
|54
|55
|57
|46
|354
|69
|AUS 4222
|PEARSON BRENT
|58
|‑65
|61
|54
|60
|52
|56
|64
|(dnf)
|386
|70
|GBR 4037
|JEEVES CHRIS
|71
|‑63
|54
|58
|‑62
|51
|60
|60
|62
|393
|71
|GBR 4500
|STARK MATTHEW
|72
|66
|‑67
|55
|‑67
|53
|58
|63
|56
|399
|72
|SWE 4459
|INKYOV JORDAN (DANNY)
|39
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|473
|73
|FRA 4274
|COL SEBASTIEN
|70
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dns
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|492
Silver fleet after day 5:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Q
|F1
|F2
|F3
|F4
|F5
|F6
|F7
|F8
|Pts
|1
|GBR 4275
|CLIFTON JOHN
|75
|1
|1
|7
|4
|2
|10
|‑19
|‑14
|75
|2
|SUI 4312
|HOLENWEG DAVID
|110
|‑9
|2
|2
|3
|1
|‑5
|2
|1
|88
|3
|GER 4060
|BUHL PHILIPP
|93
|‑49
|4
|‑17
|2
|3
|7
|4
|8
|90
|4
|GBR 4442
|STONEHAM KYLE
|124
|‑30
|6
|1
|1
|‑19
|1
|1
|3
|100
|5
|FIN 3851
|LINDAHL ERIK
|81
|‑23
|9
|11
|12
|‑15
|8
|10
|5
|111
|6
|GBR 4121
|PHARE JAMES
|118
|3
|‑16
|12
|8
|4
|9
|5
|‑57
|123
|7
|AUS 4247
|WARREN FANG
|141
|2
|10
|3
|‑13
|9
|‑40
|3
|6
|130
|8
|JPN 3989
|GOTO HIROKI
|109
|17
|‑29
|5
|7
|25
|2
|8
|‑62
|139
|9
|GBR 4075
|PYBUS DOUG
|77
|12
|5
|27
|16
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|9
|19
|143
|10
|GER 4047
|JOHN ANDREAS
|74
|20
|20
|‑30
|23
|22
|6
|‑64
|4
|144
|11
|ITA 4355
|MAGGI NICOLA
|90
|10
|13
|‑54
|15
|8
|19
|24
|(dnf)
|149
|12
|NED 4424
|COSTER KALLE
|100
|‑36
|15
|24
|11
|11
|14
|‑52
|7
|151
|13
|GBR 4096
|PENFOLD TIM
|80
|‑33
|11
|4
|18
|27
|25
|11
|‑32
|152
|14
|AUS 3981
|HACKNEY EDWARD
|95
|46
|‑68
|(ufd)
|5
|34
|3
|6
|2
|162
|15
|USA 4017
|KNOWLES MATT
|86
|18
|22
|‑44
|‑53
|24
|4
|15
|24
|165
|16
|GBR 4278
|KOUKOURAKIS ALEX
|83
|7
|(ufd)
|(ufd)
|10
|5
|20
|12
|55
|167
|17
|GBR 4248
|BAKER NEIL
|145
|‑28
|12
|10
|‑57
|7
|18
|13
|12
|170
|18
|AUS 3770
|DEUSSEN NICK
|104
|8
|‑50
|‑37
|21
|6
|17
|31
|16
|171
|19
|AUS 3717
|SHERRING JACK
|96
|5
|3
|18
|34
|‑61
|‑49
|40
|17
|183
|20
|GBR 4308
|BURLTON CRAIG
|78
|14
|8
|(dnf)
|36
|‑52
|41
|27
|18
|199
|21
|IRL 4374
|MCMAHON EWAN
|98
|24
|21
|15
|33
|‑64
|30
|‑45
|11
|202
|22
|BEL 3915
|GOOD MORGAN
|85
|25
|24
|25
|‑58
|‑31
|15
|26
|29
|202
|23
|IRL 4139
|O TOOLE NEIL
|142
|16
|17
|6
|‑30
|‑70
|27
|16
|26
|206
|24
|GBR 4438
|LEA MATTHEW
|82
|‑50
|33
|33
|‑38
|23
|28
|14
|21
|209
|25
|GBR 3979
|ROSS JAMES
|130
|‑37
|19
|19
|28
|21
|‑35
|21
|15
|212
|26
|JPN 4300
|TABATA WAKAKO
|108
|‑48
|32
|29
|26
|‑41
|31
|18
|9
|219
|27
|AUS 3999
|YORK KEAGAN
|79
|‑72
|41
|49
|31
|13
|12
|20
|‑60
|222
|28
|GBR 4122
|FRIEND ANDREW
|111
|11
|34
|16
|19
|33
|‑57
|32
|(dnf)
|223
|29
|GBR 4492
|STREATFEILD NIC
|144
|21
|7
|39
|22
|‑56
|21
|‑46
|31
|239
|30
|GBR 4136
|REDFEARN EDWARD
|99
|‑58
|23
|51
|9
|20
|‑61
|49
|20
|240
|31
|FRA 97
|FEYDIT HUGO
|148
|6
|‑64
|14
|‑52
|32
|34
|28
|28
|242
|32
|AUS 4456
|GRAVARE MARTIN
|84
|26
|28
|8
|14
|35
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|dnf
|245
|33
|FIN 4382
|UUSI‑AUTTI JANNE
|132
|15
|14
|‑66
|25
|‑55
|33
|39
|33
|249
|34
|SWE 4252
|GRAVAR EMMA
|114
|22
|46
|38
|‑47
|29
|(dnf)
|17
|23
|254
|35
|GBR 4214
|BARNES MICHAEL
|129
|41
|30
|‑55
|27
|17
|13
|‑56
|41
|257
|36
|SUI 3776
|SCHILLER PHILIPPE
|137
|‑73
|‑51
|41
|29
|36
|32
|7
|25
|263
|37
|AUT 4015
|HRIBAR PHILIPP
|97
|60
|55
|28
|17
|14
|22
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|263
|38
|GER 4027
|ADOLPH KAI
|116
|19
|‑54
|‑47
|37
|18
|42
|34
|35
|265
|39
|AUS 4142
|GODDARD ALAN
|89
|‑54
|25
|45
|35
|39
|24
|‑47
|40
|268
|40
|NZL 4329
|GOODES STUART
|105
|(ufd)
|48
|‑50
|43
|38
|36
|23
|10
|270
|41
|NOR 4328
|RINGSTAD ALEXANDER
|103
|‑55
|42
|20
|48
|12
|37
|‑62
|39
|270
|42
|GBR 4434
|LUTHI CHRISTIAN
|107
|34
|37
|13
|32
|40
|‑56
|43
|‑49
|273
|43
|AUT 4251
|HOFER MATTHAEUS
|125
|32
|35
|‑40
|‑61
|30
|23
|36
|30
|273
|44
|POR 3609
|BRITES HENRIQUE
|128
|27
|44
|21
|20
|28
|‑52
|‑55
|48
|275
|45
|HKG 4334
|PARTRIDGE ROB
|106
|4
|18
|32
|6
|67
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|dnf
|277
|46
|GBR 4484
|JESSOP DAVID
|94
|59
|‑61
|26
|‑63
|10
|43
|50
|38
|290
|47
|IRL 4396
|KISSANE ALISTAIR
|87
|61
|45
|22
|(dnf)
|16
|11
|(dnf)
|dnf
|290
|48
|SUI 4401
|FUCHS ALESSANDRO
|140
|‑47
|43
|23
|‑49
|37
|44
|33
|22
|298
|49
|AUT 4354
|HIRSCH MARKUS
|92
|35
|47
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|47
|16
|48
|51
|306
|50
|GER 3389
|HUBER THOMAS
|88
|38
|31
|9
|24
|69
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|dnf
|307
|51
|POR 3715
|LEAL TIAGO
|127
|43
|‑52
|36
|50
|42
|‑54
|22
|42
|322
|52
|NZL 4229
|KIFF RICHARD
|136
|51
|26
|‑57
|‑66
|49
|46
|30
|34
|328
|53
|GBR 3877
|GLIDDON JOSIE
|113
|31
|36
|31
|54
|‑66
|58
|44
|‑61
|333
|54
|NZL 3733
|POWRIE TOM
|112
|42
|27
|46
|41
|‑54
|‑59
|53
|46
|334
|55
|AUS 3570
|SMITH PHIL
|119
|40
|38
|34
|51
|50
|39
|‑60
|‑58
|334
|56
|GRE 4104
|BOUSSOULAS GEORGE
|134
|57
|39
|35
|55
|‑63
|38
|‑58
|36
|351
|57
|SUI 3625
|RIGOT FABRICE
|91
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnf
|26
|dnf
|25
|13
|352
|58
|SUI 4397
|DECARLI NICOLA
|131
|‑62
|53
|52
|40
|51
|26
|42
|‑54
|353
|59
|AUS 4187
|SPIERS EMMA
|102
|‑64
|62
|60
|‑65
|43
|50
|29
|45
|359
|60
|NED 3794
|BERENS MENNO
|123
|‑63
|58
|42
|42
|‑59
|29
|54
|53
|361
|61
|NZL 4218
|SWANSON ROWAN
|117
|‑67
|59
|43
|44
|48
|47
|‑61
|50
|372
|62
|ITA 4209
|TRIMARCHI MICHELE
|101
|56
|49
|‑59
|45
|58
|‑64
|59
|44
|381
|63
|ITA 4078
|BEVILACQUA VINCENZO
|115
|‑69
|‑69
|63
|46
|62
|48
|41
|52
|392
|64
|AUT 3219
|KOBALE OLIVER
|138
|53
|60
|65
|(dnf)
|44
|45
|35
|(dnf)
|397
|65
|SWE 4253
|GRAVARE MAGNUS
|139
|45
|65
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|57
|62
|57
|27
|409
|66
|DEN 4281
|MELSON FREDERIK JUST
|122
|29
|40
|48
|60
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnf
|412
|67
|ARG 4167
|CONTESSI DOMINGO JOSE
|143
|65
|‑67
|56
|59
|‑71
|53
|37
|47
|415
|68
|NZL 4362
|EVANS RUSS
|146
|‑68
|‑66
|61
|39
|60
|63
|51
|43
|417
|69
|USA 4458
|DOWNING ZACK
|135
|44
|‑63
|62
|62
|53
|51
|‑63
|56
|420
|70
|AUS 3905
|STEVENSON PHIL
|133
|39
|57
|58
|56
|45
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|dnf
|421
|71
|ARG 4226
|CORREA HENDERSON JUAN
|126
|66
|‑70
|64
|‑67
|65
|55
|38
|59
|434
|72
|IRI 4516
|HYLAND ADAM
|120
|13
|71
|67
|64
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnf
|449
|73
|GBR 4343
|SAINSBURY JAMES
|147
|52
|72
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|46
|dnf
|dnf
|37
|459
|74
|GER 4421
|KASASKE FABIAN
|121
|70
|73
|53
|(dnf)
|68
|60
|(dnf)
|dnf
|483
|75
|FRA 4065
|REZZOUG ANTHONY
|76
|71
|56
|(dnf)
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|486
Bronze fleet after day 5:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Q
|F1
|F2
|F3
|F4
|F5
|F6
|Pts
|1
|DEN 4307
|RASMUSSEN HANS
|155
|24
|10
|‑26
|17
|21
|20
|103
|2
|GER 4417
|MAGE MAXIMILIAN
|151
|5
|1
|2
|2
|‑11
|1
|114
|3
|GBR 3980
|SIMMONDS DAVID
|153
|2
|5
|4
|1
|‑8
|8
|125
|4
|AUS 4215
|EDMUNDS LLOYD
|157
|‑6
|6
|5
|3
|2
|2
|132
|5
|FIN 4087
|CASTREN THOMAS
|162
|‑22
|3
|1
|5
|9
|3
|138
|6
|AUS 4324
|ROLLERSON GRANT
|150
|3
|4
|16
|12
|(dnf)
|16
|153
|7
|ARG 4368
|CONTESSI MASSIMO
|152
|10
|‑27
|11
|8
|13
|7
|153
|8
|DEN 4140
|LANG PETER
|182
|8
|2
|6
|‑11
|6
|5
|160
|9
|FRA 4286
|VAIREAUX MOANA
|164
|7
|11
|3
|6
|‑16
|15
|162
|10
|GBR 4036
|CLARKE CHRIS
|167
|1
|‑44
|7
|14
|12
|9
|166
|11
|CRO 4126
|DOGAN LUKA
|163
|4
|8
|12
|‑23
|14
|11
|167
|12
|SWE 4363
|LOVDEN MAGNUS
|181
|15
|12
|‑18
|7
|1
|6
|173
|13
|IRL 4097
|DEVLIN JIM
|169
|16
|19
|13
|4
|(ufd)
|10
|186
|14
|JPN 4127
|KAWATA TAKAAKI
|177
|(bfd)
|7
|10
|15
|4
|25
|189
|15
|NZL 4390
|BULLOT MIKE
|193
|11
|‑32
|9
|10
|5
|14
|190
|16
|AUS 4235
|BOULDEN WILL
|172
|13
|14
|‑30
|29
|3
|12
|197
|17
|POL 4153
|JANKOWSKI JAKUB
|159
|9
|‑28
|21
|27
|15
|17
|204
|18
|GBR 4208
|LAMBERT THOMAS
|158
|21
|23
|‑38
|35
|7
|4
|205
|19
|NED 4280
|WEBER CONSTANTIJN
|154
|20
|‑49
|20
|21
|26
|21
|213
|20
|POL 3842
|DOMANSKI MICHAL
|173
|18
|25
|14
|16
|‑27
|19
|218
|21
|GBR 3941
|BURRAGE MILES
|174
|19
|‑39
|15
|13
|10
|35
|219
|22
|FRA 3972
|ANDRILLON YANN
|184
|(dnf)
|13
|8
|9
|19
|36
|220
|23
|GBR 3922
|GAMBLE PADDY
|171
|25
|15
|27
|‑31
|17
|13
|222
|24
|DEN 4062
|QUORNING PETER
|180
|29
|16
|22
|18
|(ufd)
|18
|233
|25
|POR 3978
|BELLO FERNANDO
|185
|‑28
|18
|23
|24
|20
|24
|244
|26
|FRA 4072
|CIRET MADEG
|176
|14
|9
|36
|36
|‑37
|22
|245
|27
|AUT 3986
|RAKUSCHAN PHILIPP
|179
|26
|‑33
|24
|30
|22
|30
|261
|28
|SUI 4430
|DAZIO ROBERTO
|160
|32
|42
|19
|19
|(ufd)
|37
|265
|29
|GBR 4369
|HIGBY ALEX
|166
|27
|‑36
|31
|25
|31
|31
|267
|30
|GER 4375
|THIAS MICHAEL
|168
|41
|26
|25
|32
|‑42
|28
|275
|31
|DEN 4519
|FREY OLE
|191
|17
|‑41
|29
|33
|25
|33
|277
|32
|GBR 4100
|WHITE CHRIS
|186
|‑47
|20
|17
|28
|39
|45
|286
|33
|GBR 3787
|DICKER MARK
|165
|30
|35
|44
|(dnf)
|34
|27
|290
|34
|AUT 3892
|KARNUTSCH FLORIAN
|161
|36
|30
|40
|‑41
|41
|29
|292
|35
|AUS 4497
|OLDFIELD GLEN
|194
|31
|24
|‑46
|37
|32
|26
|294
|36
|FRA 4171
|PEDOTE GIANCARLO
|175
|33
|17
|28
|20
|(dnf)
|dnf
|296
|37
|GBR 4298
|GOODRUM GREG
|178
|38
|29
|‑48
|40
|36
|38
|309
|38
|GBR 4291
|JEFFRIES ANDY
|156
|51
|‑55
|41
|46
|23
|41
|315
|39
|GBR 4342
|SIMMONDS GRAHAM
|213
|12
|21
|56
|(dnf)
|18
|50
|325
|40
|AUS 3827
|HALLAM JAMES
|201
|48
|‑50
|35
|22
|30
|44
|329
|41
|NED 3623
|VERSCHUURE ROALD
|195
|40
|‑45
|32
|39
|43
|32
|331
|42
|GBR 3944
|BEVAN PHIL
|212
|43
|22
|(dnf)
|45
|33
|23
|334
|43
|GER 4034
|HELLRIEGEL ERNST
|183
|‑54
|43
|33
|38
|38
|51
|337
|44
|SLO 4201
|TOMORI LUKA
|170
|42
|34
|‑49
|44
|46
|48
|338
|45
|AUT 3924
|KOBALE KONSTANTIN
|218
|46
|31
|37
|(dnf)
|24
|34
|340
|46
|GER 3627
|MAGE FRANZISKA
|199
|35
|40
|‑52
|51
|28
|42
|344
|47
|ITA 4486
|SAIDELLI NICOLO
|187
|39
|37
|34
|26
|(dnf)
|dnf
|345
|48
|AUS 3833
|DANKS PETER
|198
|34
|38
|51
|50
|29
|‑56
|348
|49
|GBR 3870
|GATEHOUSE EDDIE
|202
|37
|‑48
|45
|34
|44
|40
|353
|50
|SUI 4042
|MANI SANDRO
|216
|23
|‑65
|39
|48
|35
|47
|360
|51
|FRA 3718
|POIZIVARA FRED
|189
|50
|‑56
|53
|49
|40
|39
|369
|52
|GBR 4179
|HUGHES GERRY
|197
|44
|47
|47
|43
|(dnf)
|53
|380
|53
|FRA 4144
|BEL JEAN‑NOAL
|205
|49
|‑53
|43
|47
|47
|43
|387
|54
|GBR 3629
|MEHEW TOM
|200
|45
|58
|42
|52
|48
|(dnf)
|393
|55
|GBR 3914
|COONEY NEIL
|207
|‑57
|46
|50
|54
|45
|46
|404
|56
|GBR 3607
|DAVIS ALAN
|192
|58
|‑64
|58
|55
|53
|54
|419
|57
|SWE 4264
|MAGNERIUS MICHAEL
|188
|61
|63
|59
|56
|(ufd)
|52
|429
|58
|AUS 3961
|SAUL JOHN
|204
|56
|‑59
|54
|57
|51
|58
|432
|59
|GER 3601
|ZEISER CHRISTOPH
|208
|52
|51
|57
|59
|52
|(dnf)
|434
|60
|SUI 4031
|DARR YVO
|215
|60
|60
|55
|42
|54
|(dnf)
|439
|61
|USA 4305
|BURSOR SCOTT
|209
|53
|57
|(dnf)
|dnf
|49
|49
|444
|62
|AUS 4021
|ROBINSON DAVID
|149
|(dns)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|457
|63
|GER 3321
|WINTER CHRISTIAN
|214
|59
|‑61
|61
|58
|55
|57
|458
|64
|SUI 4303
|BADERTSCHER STEFAN
|206
|(dns)
|62
|dnf
|dnf
|50
|55
|468
|65
|AUS 4243
|PONTREMOLI RICCARDO
|210
|(dns)
|52
|60
|53
|dnf
|dnf
|475
|66
|GBR 4361
|SMITH DONALD
|203
|55
|54
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|477
|67
|GER 4377
|MAEGE CARLO
|190
|(dns)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|494
|68
|CAN 4197
|BRAZIER ANDREW
|196
|(dns)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|dns
|500
|69
|BEL 4049
|GALEOTTI GIOVANNI
|211
|62
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|514
|70
|SUI 4502
|SCHENK DOMINIK
|217
|(dns)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|523
