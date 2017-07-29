OK Dinghy European Championship at Faaborg Sailing Club - Overall

by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 1:58 pm

Lars Johan Brodtkorb made history today by becoming the first Norwegian ever to win a major OK Dinghy Championship, after the final day of the 2017 OK Dinghy European Championship in Faaborg, Denmark was cancelled because of strong winds. Charlie Cumbley from Britain takes the silver and the defending champion, Bo Petersen, takes the bronze.

The forecast strong winds arriving during the night, along with even more rain. Many sailors began packing on waking, but the stalwarts and hardy sailors braved the elements in the dinghy park and hoped to sail. However by 12.00 the conditions had not improved and the forecast was not promising, so the race officer abandoned all further racing.

Last year when Petersen sailed against Cumbley, the Brit broke his rudder in the deciding race. Petersen said, "I am more than happy with the bronze. I had a half chance to get up to gold or silver but I could also lose the bronze very quickly. I got better and better during the event but was still only three points ahead of Thomas [Hansson-Mild]."

"I am proud of winning the bronze in my old home town and it shows that the small towns can do something great if they really work hard for it. This week they got people get out on the water to look at the races and had the big screen in the big tent overlooking the harbour. I am very proud to be part of that."

Cumbley adds another silver medal to his bronze and silver at the World Championship, but the gold continues to elude him.

"It's always a shame when we don't get the last day's sailing in especially as we were into the first instalment of the gold fleet racing. But that's the way the cookie crumbles."

"Massive congratulations to Lars Johan. He sailed really well and slick and fast and I had to sail as well as I could just to keep in the mix."

"It's a shame we didn't have a last race tangle, but I think it's been a really excellently organized regatta, the host cub has done a fantastic job making everyone welcome, and despite the weather, which was less than summer like, it's been really good and I have really enjoyed myself and looking forward to next year."

Brodtkorb said, "It feels really good to win. If not for the standings I would have hoped we could sail, but if I was training I would have probably gone out, but it was probably a little bit much for racing. I went to look and it was really windy."

On his expectations, "I didn't know what to expect. I knew I could be competitive but that was just because I know Jorgen's sails and I think that's important. The days I trained I pretty much only used it for finding mast positions and such."

"It was kind of preparation for the Finn because I am always working on that and trying to find the best set up. The mast position is very similar to the Finn, and it doesn't much matter about the boat, as the mast position is so important. I was not quite satisfied before the event, as I couldn't quite figure it out in time, but changing things around makes it more fun, as it all makes a difference and I really like changing and trying."

On the OK Dinghy, "I knew how the boat looked so I came because I knew it would be good training, and when the competition started I was always going to try my best but I didn't really know what to expect."

While the weather here has been the dominant factor, next year the event moves to the Mediterranean at Bandol on the Côte d'Azur, where the hope is for less Danish weather, but the same great hospitality and competitive racing.

Event website with live tracking: 2017.okeuropeans.org

Overall Results (same as day 3):

Pos Nat Sail No Helm Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q5 Q6 Q7 Pts 1st NOR 428 Lars Johan Brodtkorb 1 1 2 2 1 1 ‑4 8 2nd GBR 1 Charlie Cumbley 2 ‑3 1 1 2 3 1 10 3rd DEN 1471 Bo Petersen ‑10 2 3 8 2 2 4 21 4th SWE 100 Thomas Hanson‑Mild 1 ‑9 8 4 3 5 3 24 5th NZL 573 Luke Gower ‑11 7 2 6 1 3 6 25 6th SWE 797 Mats Caap 4 7 5 4 ‑16 6 2 28 7th GER 772 Oliver Gronholz 9 4 4 5 ‑14 5 3 30 8th POL 1 Tomasz Gaj ‑27 2 7 3 6 4 10 32 9th GER 71 Andre Budzien 2 4 8 3 ‑10 8 8 33 10th NZL 566 Greg Wilcox ‑19 3 3 10 4 6 12 38 11th DEN 1485 Johan Bjorling 8 ‑22 11 5 7 1 9 41 12th GER 3 Wolfgang Hofener ‑16 5 9 7 4 11 5 41 13th DEN 1450 Anders Andersen 12 1 10 ‑19 7 13 6 49 14th GER 803 Martin von Zimmermann 7 17 9 ‑23 11 4 5 53 15th DEN 10 Jens Lauge ‑34 11 6 1 5 12 20 55 16th DEN 1495 Jesper Højer 11 12 7 12 10 ‑17 11 63 17th DEN 1397 Henrik Kofoed Larsen ‑28 14 15 2 3 7 25 66 18th GBR 2179 Tony Woods 13 5 4 23 15 14 ‑37 74 19th POL 14 Pawel Pawlaczyk ‑30 12 16 8 5 20 14 75 20th GBR 2188 Ian Hopwood ‑59 6 16 10 19 16 10 77 21st GER 806 Jan Kurfeld 5 (BFD) 1 RET 9 2 2 86 22nd GBR 21 Christopher Arnell 20 9 22 12 ‑23 8 15 86 23rd DEN 1492 Jesper Bendix 16 11 12 ‑29 9 10 28 86 24th GER 7 Andreas Pich 10 28 13 ‑34 21 9 7 88 25th DEN 1477 Jorgen Holm 17 ‑31 10 20 18 15 12 92 26th DEN 1 Bo Reker Andersen 23 29 18 9 (BFD) 7 8 94 27th SWE 2803 Marten Bernesand 3 16 27 26 ‑31 10 18 100 28th SWE 59 Lars Edwall 21 10 29 19 8 13 ‑43 100 29th SWE 2830 Jonas Borjesson ‑39 8 14 7 32 39 1 101 30th GER 775 Jorg Rademacher 32 21 11 13 ‑40 12 13 102 31st GER 5 Ralf Tietje 28 10 17 11 ‑35 17 29 112 32nd DEN 3 Jorgen Svendsen 13 6 5 14 8 (DNC) DNC 113 33rd SWE 2788 Jan‑Erik Engholm 6 18 25 ‑27 26 20 20 115 34th SWE 6 Hakan Tornqvist 14 ‑34 20 11 12 29 29 115 35th GBR 2185 Ed Bradburn 22 ‑28 18 15 17 18 27 117 36th GER 789 Ingo Ballerstein 7 24 28 25 12 22 ‑36 118 37th DEN 1433 Henrik Kimmer Petersen 6 25 ‑36 16 27 22 23 119 38th POL 19 Grzegorz Salamon 15 21 28 ‑47 15 26 14 119 39th DEN 140 Jan Hempel Sparsø 25 15 30 ‑37 14 18 17 119 40th GBR 67 Andrew Rushworth 5 40 ‑41 16 26 21 13 121 41st GER 791 Frank Strelow 26 24 14 9 25 ‑27 26 124 42nd GER 731 Thomas Glas 27 20 24 (DNC) 13 23 18 125 43rd SWE 2812 Stefan Fagerlund 12 29 32 18 ‑48 26 9 126 44th DEN 1442 Peter Heide 22 ‑32 19 17 24 30 17 129 45th SWE 8 Bengt Larsson 15 30 6 ‑60 40 19 21 131 46th POL 7 Marek Bernat 9 13 25 34 36 (DNC) 15 132 47th DEN 22 Ask Askholm ‑52 18 23 17 24 24 26 132 48th GBR 2145 Douglas Powell 37 ‑47 23 14 20 15 25 134 49th DEN 1463 Lars Andresen ‑44 13 31 31 27 14 19 135 50th DEN 703 Christian Thomsen 4 34 38 ‑41 19 36 7 138 51st DEN 1303 John Skjoldby Petersen 17 ‑38 22 30 29 30 11 139 52nd DEN 1304 Christian Midtgaard 29 14 13 41 ‑45 9 34 140 53rd DEN 77 Jesper Strandberg 33 26 26 32 11 23 ‑35 151 54th GER 721 Jørn Wille 20 38 27 15 17 35 ‑47 152 55th POL 44 Przemyslaw Drozdzik ‑40 26 37 33 25 25 16 162 56th BEL 230 Jacques Pirenne 32 23 20 36 28 ‑50 23 162 57th DEN 1457 Christian Teller 31 27 21 26 ‑53 31 27 163 58th GER 11 Rainer Pospiech 36 17 30 ‑38 36 24 21 164 59th POL 9 Przemysnaw Kryszczynski (BFD) 20 21 31 51 21 24 168 60th SWE 3 Jonny Billstrom 26 46 29 20 ‑55 25 22 168 61st DEN 1395 Anders Buhl 19 35 31 39 ‑43 11 34 169 62nd DEN 1454 Fritz Banner Pedersen ‑58 23 41 13 34 46 16 173 63rd GER 4 Lutz Boguhn 21 19 36 30 39 31 (DNC) 176 64th SWE 2809 Thomas Skeppmark 30 16 40 18 38 ‑45 38 180 65th DEN 1465 Niels Bjørling (BFD) 36 15 21 33 28 48 181 66th DEN 1481 Nils Trolland 38 (BFD) 12 43 34 27 28 182 67th GER 8 Ronald Foest 42 33 39 22 13 ‑52 33 182 68th DEN 8 Frederik Svendsen 3 8 (DNC) 32 6 DNC DNC 183 69th GER 12 Stefan Rassau 18 46 33 22 22 48 (DNC) 189 70th DEN 1382 Stig Lassen 18 31 44 36 29 ‑45 35 193 71st GER 767 Maja Hansson‑Mild ‑43 32 33 43 18 37 31 194 72nd GBR 4 Simon Cox 38 ‑61 35 35 46 19 22 195 73rd DEN 1483 Henri Skou 14 30 ‑58 28 49 43 33 197 74th SWE 2804 Ingmar Janson 34 36 26 33 37 33 ‑42 199 75th DEN 1316 Jesper Sommer ‑43 35 42 35 16 37 41 206 76th DEN 1424 Henrik Hamann 39 39 ‑56 38 38 35 19 208 77th DEN 7 Malte Pedersen ‑45 DP 32 25 41 29 37 208 78th SWE 20 Stefan Pavia 24 27 19 6 (DNC) DNC DNC 210 79th GBR 2124 Will Croxford 48 ‑53 34 27 49 16 36 210 80th DEN 1396 Stig Frandsen 60 22 40 21 (DNC) 41 30 214 81st SWE 2749 Jan‑Eric Nystedt 50 19 (BFD) 40 39 32 38 218 82nd NED 667 Hessel Hoekstra ‑47 15 34 39 42 43 46 219 83rd SWE 80 Arne Malm 31 41 ‑46 24 41 42 40 219 84th DEN 1430 Rene Brunn (DSQ) 45 35 29 50 28 32 219 85th DEN 66 Frank Berg 25 33 37 40 20 (DNC) DNC 222 86th DEN 1473 BrianTerp 37 39 43 ‑45 28 33 42 222 87th DEN 1415 Thomas Christensen 44 37 45 ‑48 30 41 31 228 88th DEN 1484 Olof Stenstrom 29 ‑55 49 50 35 36 32 231 89th GER 22 Dirk Gericke 35 25 42 ‑56 42 51 40 235 90th DEN 1441 Peter Korsbjerg 41 42 ‑54 51 47 34 24 239 91st DEN 1482 Tim Normann 36 ‑60 38 55 23 39 49 240 92nd GER 678 Heinz Ridder 49 ‑54 43 28 45 34 41 240 93rd DEN 107 Joe Schubert 33 (BFD) 24 42 22 DNC 54 242 94th GER 777 Jorg Sylvester 23 ‑52 46 44 47 38 45 243 95th DEN 1392 Poul Vincents 35 ‑51 39 49 31 44 51 249 96th DEN 70 Bo Jensen 41 43 ‑52 46 33 50 45 258 97th DEN 1336 Thomas Kvist 48 45 49 52 ‑53 38 30 262 98th DEN 1333 Mads Bjorndal Robl ‑57 47 53 24 48 47 46 265 99th DEN 1377 Jonathan Prom Scharff 8 42 17 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 268 100th SWE 55 Ulf Sahle 46 43 48 42 50 40 ‑54 269 101st GER 607 Gerd Breitbart 24 40 54 50 ‑60 54 52 274 102nd DEN 1461 Soren Nielsen (BFD) 52 45 44 54 40 39 274 103rd GER 680 Jan‑Dietmar Dellas ‑55 44 47 47 51 44 44 277 104th DEN 126 Lars Moller 52 56 44 ‑57 30 49 49 280 105th NED 669 Sybren Hornstra 51 49 51 ‑53 52 32 47 282 106th DEN 1489 Morten Jensen 53 49 ‑57 37 56 47 44 286 107th SWE 2802 Claes Heyman ‑56 50 48 54 43 42 53 290 108th SWE 111 Bertil Eliasson 45 41 50 45 44 (DNC) DNC 292 109th DEN 1499 Anders Gerhardt‑Hansen (DNF) 56 59 49 37 55 39 295 110th SWE 2792 Anders Widding 51 (DNC) 52 53 52 46 43 297 111th SWE 2816 Claes Avellan 40 58 ‑62 56 32 54 58 298 112th NED 638 Sipke Heokstra 47 44 59 46 ‑61 53 51 300 113th GBR 2163 Gavin Waldron 54 50 47 51 ‑57 49 50 301 114th DEN 666 Peter Zeiler 55 59 53 48 21 (DNC) DNC 303 115th DEN 1437 Per Sorensen 54 48 (DNC) 55 46 52 52 307 116th DEN 1305 Flemming Hostgaard 46 57 50 ‑58 58 51 48 310 117th DEN 1458 Soren Sigurdsson 62 59 (DNC) 52 44 48 50 315 118th BEL 203 Joost Rommelaere 53 48 51 59 ‑64 53 56 320 119th GER 539 Uli Borchers 49 ‑62 55 57 59 56 55 331 120th GBR 2080 Paul Pike 50 58 60 60 ‑62 56 55 339 121st DEN 1262 Dirch Zibrandtsen 56 62 ‑63 58 55 55 53 339 122nd GER 788 Jessica Finke ‑61 61 56 61 54 57 56 345 123rd DEN 14 Peter Thybo 57 57 55 54 (DNC) DNC DNC 357 124th BEL 214 Paul Verrijdt 42 53 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 363 125th DEN 1417 Ingo Griem (DNF) 54 57 DNC DNC DNC 57 369 126th DEN 1212 Klaus Jørgensen 64 55 61 59 63 (DNC) DNC 369 127th GER 651 Frederik Rontgen 58 60 58 62 (DNC) DNC DNC 372 128th DEN 112 Svend Jacobsen 63 51 (DNS) DNS DNC DNC DNC 382 129th GBR 2183 Richard Burton (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 402 130th POL 40 Robert Swiecki (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 402