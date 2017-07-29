Please select your home edition
Helming to Win by Nick Craig
Helming to Win by Nick Craig

OK Dinghy European Championship at Faaborg Sailing Club - Overall

by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 1:58 pm 26-29 July 2017

Lars Johan Brodtkorb made history today by becoming the first Norwegian ever to win a major OK Dinghy Championship, after the final day of the 2017 OK Dinghy European Championship in Faaborg, Denmark was cancelled because of strong winds. Charlie Cumbley from Britain takes the silver and the defending champion, Bo Petersen, takes the bronze.

The forecast strong winds arriving during the night, along with even more rain. Many sailors began packing on waking, but the stalwarts and hardy sailors braved the elements in the dinghy park and hoped to sail. However by 12.00 the conditions had not improved and the forecast was not promising, so the race officer abandoned all further racing.

Last year when Petersen sailed against Cumbley, the Brit broke his rudder in the deciding race. Petersen said, "I am more than happy with the bronze. I had a half chance to get up to gold or silver but I could also lose the bronze very quickly. I got better and better during the event but was still only three points ahead of Thomas [Hansson-Mild]."

"I am proud of winning the bronze in my old home town and it shows that the small towns can do something great if they really work hard for it. This week they got people get out on the water to look at the races and had the big screen in the big tent overlooking the harbour. I am very proud to be part of that."

Cumbley adds another silver medal to his bronze and silver at the World Championship, but the gold continues to elude him.

"It's always a shame when we don't get the last day's sailing in especially as we were into the first instalment of the gold fleet racing. But that's the way the cookie crumbles."

"Massive congratulations to Lars Johan. He sailed really well and slick and fast and I had to sail as well as I could just to keep in the mix."

"It's a shame we didn't have a last race tangle, but I think it's been a really excellently organized regatta, the host cub has done a fantastic job making everyone welcome, and despite the weather, which was less than summer like, it's been really good and I have really enjoyed myself and looking forward to next year."

Maja Hansson-Mild wins First Lady at the OK Dinghy European Championship - photo © Robert Deaves
Maja Hansson-Mild wins First Lady at the OK Dinghy European Championship - photo © Robert Deaves

Brodtkorb said, "It feels really good to win. If not for the standings I would have hoped we could sail, but if I was training I would have probably gone out, but it was probably a little bit much for racing. I went to look and it was really windy."

On his expectations, "I didn't know what to expect. I knew I could be competitive but that was just because I know Jorgen's sails and I think that's important. The days I trained I pretty much only used it for finding mast positions and such."

"It was kind of preparation for the Finn because I am always working on that and trying to find the best set up. The mast position is very similar to the Finn, and it doesn't much matter about the boat, as the mast position is so important. I was not quite satisfied before the event, as I couldn't quite figure it out in time, but changing things around makes it more fun, as it all makes a difference and I really like changing and trying."

On the OK Dinghy, "I knew how the boat looked so I came because I knew it would be good training, and when the competition started I was always going to try my best but I didn't really know what to expect."

While the weather here has been the dominant factor, next year the event moves to the Mediterranean at Bandol on the Côte d'Azur, where the hope is for less Danish weather, but the same great hospitality and competitive racing.

Event website with live tracking: 2017.okeuropeans.org

Mats Caap at the OK Dinghy European Championship - photo © Robert Deaves
Mats Caap at the OK Dinghy European Championship - photo © Robert Deaves

Overall Results (same as day 3):

PosNatSail NoHelmQ1Q2Q3Q4Q5Q6Q7Pts
1stNOR428Lars Johan Brodtkorb112211‑48
2ndGBR1Charlie Cumbley2‑31123110
3rdDEN1471Bo Petersen‑1023822421
4thSWE100Thomas Hanson‑Mild1‑98435324
5thNZL573Luke Gower‑1172613625
6thSWE797Mats Caap4754‑166228
7thGER772Oliver Gronholz9445‑145330
8thPOL1Tomasz Gaj‑27273641032
9thGER71Andre Budzien2483‑108833
10thNZL566Greg Wilcox‑193310461238
11thDEN1485Johan Bjorling8‑2211571941
12thGER3Wolfgang Hofener‑16597411541
13thDEN1450Anders Andersen12110‑19713649
14thGER803Martin von Zimmermann7179‑23114553
15thDEN10Jens Lauge‑3411615122055
16thDEN1495Jesper Højer111271210‑171163
17thDEN1397Henrik Kofoed Larsen‑2814152372566
18thGBR2179Tony Woods1354231514‑3774
19thPOL14Pawel Pawlaczyk‑30121685201475
20thGBR2188Ian Hopwood‑596161019161077
21stGER806Jan Kurfeld5(BFD)1RET92286
22ndGBR21Christopher Arnell2092212‑2381586
23rdDEN1492Jesper Bendix161112‑299102886
24thGER7Andreas Pich102813‑34219788
25thDEN1477Jorgen Holm17‑31102018151292
26thDEN1Bo Reker Andersen2329189(BFD)7894
27thSWE2803Marten Bernesand3162726‑311018100
28thSWE59Lars Edwall21102919813‑43100
29thSWE2830Jonas Borjesson‑39814732391101
30thGER775Jorg Rademacher32211113‑401213102
31stGER5Ralf Tietje28101711‑351729112
32ndDEN3Jorgen Svendsen1365148(DNC)DNC113
33rdSWE2788Jan‑Erik Engholm61825‑27262020115
34thSWE6Hakan Tornqvist14‑342011122929115
35thGBR2185Ed Bradburn22‑281815171827117
36thGER789Ingo Ballerstein72428251222‑36118
37thDEN1433Henrik Kimmer Petersen625‑3616272223119
38thPOL19Grzegorz Salamon152128‑47152614119
39thDEN140Jan Hempel Sparsø251530‑37141817119
40thGBR67Andrew Rushworth540‑4116262113121
41stGER791Frank Strelow262414925‑2726124
42ndGER731Thomas Glas272024(DNC)132318125
43rdSWE2812Stefan Fagerlund12293218‑48269126
44thDEN1442Peter Heide22‑321917243017129
45thSWE8Bengt Larsson15306‑60401921131
46thPOL7Marek Bernat913253436(DNC)15132
47thDEN22Ask Askholm‑52182317242426132
48thGBR2145Douglas Powell37‑472314201525134
49thDEN1463Lars Andresen‑44133131271419135
50thDEN703Christian Thomsen43438‑4119367138
51stDEN1303John Skjoldby Petersen17‑382230293011139
52ndDEN1304Christian Midtgaard29141341‑45934140
53rdDEN77Jesper Strandberg332626321123‑35151
54thGER721Jørn Wille203827151735‑47152
55thPOL44Przemyslaw Drozdzik‑40263733252516162
56thBEL230Jacques Pirenne3223203628‑5023162
57thDEN1457Christian Teller31272126‑533127163
58thGER11Rainer Pospiech361730‑38362421164
59thPOL9Przemysnaw Kryszczynski(BFD)202131512124168
60thSWE3Jonny Billstrom26462920‑552522168
61stDEN1395Anders Buhl19353139‑431134169
62ndDEN1454Fritz Banner Pedersen‑58234113344616173
63rdGER4Lutz Boguhn211936303931(DNC)176
64thSWE2809Thomas Skeppmark3016401838‑4538180
65thDEN1465Niels Bjørling(BFD)361521332848181
66thDEN1481Nils Trolland38(BFD)1243342728182
67thGER8Ronald Foest4233392213‑5233182
68thDEN8Frederik Svendsen38(DNC)326DNCDNC183
69thGER12Stefan Rassau184633222248(DNC)189
70thDEN1382Stig Lassen1831443629‑4535193
71stGER767Maja Hansson‑Mild‑43323343183731194
72ndGBR4Simon Cox38‑613535461922195
73rdDEN1483Henri Skou1430‑5828494333197
74thSWE2804Ingmar Janson343626333733‑42199
75thDEN1316Jesper Sommer‑43354235163741206
76thDEN1424Henrik Hamann3939‑5638383519208
77thDEN7Malte Pedersen‑45 DP3225412937208
78thSWE20Stefan Pavia2427196(DNC)DNCDNC210
79thGBR2124Will Croxford48‑533427491636210
80thDEN1396Stig Frandsen60224021(DNC)4130214
81stSWE2749Jan‑Eric Nystedt5019(BFD)40393238218
82ndNED667Hessel Hoekstra‑47153439424346219
83rdSWE80Arne Malm3141‑4624414240219
84thDEN1430Rene Brunn(DSQ)453529502832219
85thDEN66Frank Berg2533374020(DNC)DNC222
86thDEN1473BrianTerp373943‑45283342222
87thDEN1415Thomas Christensen443745‑48304131228
88thDEN1484Olof Stenstrom29‑554950353632231
89thGER22Dirk Gericke352542‑56425140235
90thDEN1441Peter Korsbjerg4142‑5451473424239
91stDEN1482Tim Normann36‑603855233949240
92ndGER678Heinz Ridder49‑544328453441240
93rdDEN107Joe Schubert33(BFD)244222DNC54242
94thGER777Jorg Sylvester23‑524644473845243
95thDEN1392Poul Vincents35‑513949314451249
96thDEN70Bo Jensen4143‑5246335045258
97thDEN1336Thomas Kvist48454952‑533830262
98thDEN1333Mads Bjorndal Robl‑57475324484746265
99thDEN1377Jonathan Prom Scharff84217(DNC)DNCDNCDNC268
100thSWE55Ulf Sahle464348425040‑54269
101stGER607Gerd Breitbart24405450‑605452274
102ndDEN1461Soren Nielsen(BFD)524544544039274
103rdGER680Jan‑Dietmar Dellas‑55444747514444277
104thDEN126Lars Moller525644‑57304949280
105thNED669Sybren Hornstra514951‑53523247282
106thDEN1489Morten Jensen5349‑5737564744286
107thSWE2802Claes Heyman‑56504854434253290
108thSWE111Bertil Eliasson4541504544(DNC)DNC292
109thDEN1499Anders Gerhardt‑Hansen(DNF)565949375539295
110thSWE2792Anders Widding51(DNC)5253524643297
111thSWE2816Claes Avellan4058‑6256325458298
112thNED638Sipke Heokstra47445946‑615351300
113thGBR2163Gavin Waldron54504751‑574950301
114thDEN666Peter Zeiler5559534821(DNC)DNC303
115thDEN1437Per Sorensen5448(DNC)55465252307
116thDEN1305Flemming Hostgaard465750‑58585148310
117thDEN1458Soren Sigurdsson6259(DNC)52444850315
118thBEL203Joost Rommelaere53485159‑645356320
119thGER539Uli Borchers49‑625557595655331
120thGBR2080Paul Pike50586060‑625655339
121stDEN1262Dirch Zibrandtsen5662‑6358555553339
122ndGER788Jessica Finke‑61615661545756345
123rdDEN14Peter Thybo57575554(DNC)DNCDNC357
124thBEL214Paul Verrijdt4253(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC363
125thDEN1417Ingo Griem(DNF)5457DNCDNCDNC57369
126thDEN1212Klaus Jørgensen6455615963(DNC)DNC369
127thGER651Frederik Rontgen58605862(DNC)DNCDNC372
128thDEN112Svend Jacobsen6351(DNS)DNSDNCDNCDNC382
129thGBR2183Richard Burton(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC402
130thPOL40Robert Swiecki(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC402

