Knox-Johnston On Sailing by Robin Knox-Johnston
WASZP training at Datchet Water Sailing Club

by Victoria Payne today at 9:18 pm
WASZP training at Datchet with Ross Harvey © Victoria Payne

All a Buzz with WASZP training at Datchet Water

A small swarm of Waszps gathered at Datchet Water for some training with the coach Ross Harvey. They learnt about boat set up, using the ride height adjuster, and how to best get up on the foils, maintain foiling and understanding the apparent wind angles.

We had a whole variety of wind conditions so the Waszps had to practice their low riding skills on the Saturday with marginal gusts for foiling. The Sunday had much better wind for foiling and the next stage was to practice the footwork for the foiling jibe and get out on the water and practice round a figure of eight course It was great for the Waszps to get together and swap experiences of this exciting new class and make new friends.

Some of the Waszps are now off to Campione, Lake Garda Italy for the WASZP Games which can be followed on Facebook: www.facebook.com/waszpgames

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies Youth Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Brightlingsea SC- 2 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug
