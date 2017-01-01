WASZP training at Datchet Water Sailing Club

WASZP training at Datchet with Ross Harvey © Victoria Payne WASZP training at Datchet with Ross Harvey © Victoria Payne

by Victoria Payne today at 9:18 pm

All a Buzz with WASZP training at Datchet Water

A small swarm of Waszps gathered at Datchet Water for some training with the coach Ross Harvey. They learnt about boat set up, using the ride height adjuster, and how to best get up on the foils, maintain foiling and understanding the apparent wind angles.

We had a whole variety of wind conditions so the Waszps had to practice their low riding skills on the Saturday with marginal gusts for foiling. The Sunday had much better wind for foiling and the next stage was to practice the footwork for the foiling jibe and get out on the water and practice round a figure of eight course It was great for the Waszps to get together and swap experiences of this exciting new class and make new friends.

Some of the Waszps are now off to Campione, Lake Garda Italy for the WASZP Games which can be followed on Facebook: www.facebook.com/waszpgames