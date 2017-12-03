Sail Melbourne international entries now open

Optimists in the sunshine on day 4 at Sail Melbourne © Jeff Crow / Sport Library Optimists in the sunshine on day 4 at Sail Melbourne © Jeff Crow / Sport Library

by New Tack Events today at 10:08 pm

Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017.

The Notice of Race and online entry system as well as many other regatta details have now gone live on the Event's refreshed website at www.sailmelbourne.com.au.

Sail Melbourne International is the first regatta of the recently announced Australian Sailing / Yachting New Zealand "Tasman Project" whereby there will be the support and attendance of both the Australian Sailing Team and the New Zealand Sailing Team.

The Invited, Junior and Youth classes will again have the unique opportunity of mixing and competing alongside their Olympic heroes, providing a fantastic aspirational pathway for up and coming passionate young sailors.

The event will be held at its' new home at the recently redeveloped Royal Brighton Yacht Club and will be raced in a split format with four days of racing for the Olympic Classes (Wed 27th to Sat 2nd Dec) and three days (Fri 1st to Sun 3rd Dec) for the majority of the Invited Classes.

Classes for 2017 are...

Olympic Classes:

Laser (Standard)

Laser (Radial)

Finn

470 (Men & Women)

49er Men

49er FX/FX Open

Nacra 17

RSX (9.5m2)

RSX (8.5m2)

Invited Classes:

2.4mR

Laser 4.7

Laser Radial

International 420 Dinghy

International 29er

Nacra 15

Optimist (Open & Intermediate)

Open Bic (Open)

Minnow

Bic Techno

Hansa 303

Foiling Kites

Sabres

Int Contender

Dragons

Etchells

Sail Melbourne Event Director and Sydney 2000 Olympic Gold Medallist Mark Turnbull said, "We are really excited to launch the 2017 Sail Melbourne International regattas entries today. Sail Melbourne has long been the Southern Hemisphere's largest and premier annual International and Olympic sailing regatta and over its 25-year history has evolved and changed hosting numerous World, Regional and National Championships. This culminated in last year hosting the 2016 Sailing World Cup - Final. This year we are re-launching Sail Melbourne International as a standalone event and look forward to being able to deliver a great sailors' regatta in the classes and format that the sailors want from the fantastic newly redeveloped facilities of Royal Brighton Yacht Club. Our main focus is to build numbers and providing international level competition on home waters in Melbourne as we start to look towards Tokyo 2020."

For more information on the event visit www.sailmelbourne.com.au or simply follow the event on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SailMelbourne