Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
East Coast Rivers Cruising Companion by Janet Harber
East Coast Rivers Cruising Companion by Janet Harber

Sail Melbourne international entries now open

by New Tack Events today at 10:08 pm 27 November - 3 December 2017
Optimists in the sunshine on day 4 at Sail Melbourne © Jeff Crow / Sport Library

Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017.

The Notice of Race and online entry system as well as many other regatta details have now gone live on the Event's refreshed website at www.sailmelbourne.com.au.

Sail Melbourne International is the first regatta of the recently announced Australian Sailing / Yachting New Zealand "Tasman Project" whereby there will be the support and attendance of both the Australian Sailing Team and the New Zealand Sailing Team.

The Invited, Junior and Youth classes will again have the unique opportunity of mixing and competing alongside their Olympic heroes, providing a fantastic aspirational pathway for up and coming passionate young sailors.

The event will be held at its' new home at the recently redeveloped Royal Brighton Yacht Club and will be raced in a split format with four days of racing for the Olympic Classes (Wed 27th to Sat 2nd Dec) and three days (Fri 1st to Sun 3rd Dec) for the majority of the Invited Classes.

Classes for 2017 are...

Olympic Classes:

Laser (Standard)
Laser (Radial)
Finn
470 (Men & Women)
49er Men
49er FX/FX Open
Nacra 17
RSX (9.5m2)
RSX (8.5m2)

Invited Classes:

2.4mR
Laser 4.7
Laser Radial
International 420 Dinghy
International 29er
Nacra 15
Optimist (Open & Intermediate)
Open Bic (Open)
Minnow
Bic Techno
Hansa 303
Foiling Kites
Sabres
Int Contender
Dragons
Etchells

Sail Melbourne Event Director and Sydney 2000 Olympic Gold Medallist Mark Turnbull said, "We are really excited to launch the 2017 Sail Melbourne International regattas entries today. Sail Melbourne has long been the Southern Hemisphere's largest and premier annual International and Olympic sailing regatta and over its 25-year history has evolved and changed hosting numerous World, Regional and National Championships. This culminated in last year hosting the 2016 Sailing World Cup - Final. This year we are re-launching Sail Melbourne International as a standalone event and look forward to being able to deliver a great sailors' regatta in the classes and format that the sailors want from the fantastic newly redeveloped facilities of Royal Brighton Yacht Club. Our main focus is to build numbers and providing international level competition on home waters in Melbourne as we start to look towards Tokyo 2020."

For more information on the event visit www.sailmelbourne.com.au or simply follow the event on Facebook: www.facebook.com/SailMelbourne

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Laser Nationals at Abersoch overall
Final day showdown after two days ashore Racing resumed Friday for the final day's racing of this year's Laser Nationals following a two-day wait for the weather to calm down. While the sailors waited for the weather to improve, they were able to enjoy a number of social events. Posted today at 2:14 pm 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans overall
Germans win 49erFX, Italy wins foiling Nacra 17 in survival conditions In a day characterized by huge gusts, out-of-control runs, capsizes and wild wind shifts, Tina Lutz and Susan Beucke took complete control of the 49erFX fleet. Posted today at 9:52 am Zhik 29er Worlds at Long Beach day 5
Wind and expectations mount, as 'make-it or break-it day' looms Bolstered by better breeze, with steady winds of 12 to 16 knots, the team of Benji Daniel, 16, and Alex Burger, 21, RSA, widened their lead to place a firm grip on first place in the 29er World Championship regatta. Posted today at 7:29 am Lendy Cowes Week day 7
Return to gloriously sunny weather The penultimate day saw a return to gloriously sunny weather, with a west south westerly breeze of 15-22 knots. Today saw a change of start lines for many classes, with most Black Group yachts starting on the inner Royal Yacht Squadron line. Posted on 4 Aug Fletcher and Bithell seal 49er gold
As GBR claim four European medals The British Sailing Team secured four medals across three classes as racing drew to a close at the 49er, 49er FX and Nacra 17 Europeans in Kiel, Germany today (4 August). Posted on 4 Aug OK 60th Anniversary Celebration
To be held at Burghfield on 19th August The event is to be held at Burghfield Sailing Club on Saturday 19th August with the gates opening at midday. The bar and galley will be open and a special afternoon tea of home-made scones and cakes will be available throughout the afternoon. Posted on 4 Aug Zhik 29er Worlds at Long Beach day 4
Breeze kicks in, competitors dig in Despite a half-hour dock hold, before the boats launched this morning, the wind kicked in on this first day of Final Series races, and the competitors dug in, setting the tone for world-class sailing at Zhik 29er World Championship Regatta. Posted on 4 Aug 49er, 49erFX and Nacra 17 Europeans day 5
Big risks, big rewards on moving day With the all-important Medal Race cut-off kicking in today for all three fleets at the 49er/49erFX/Nacra17 European Championship in Kiel, Germany, all pressure was on the 'bubble' teams to perform at their best. Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 6
Big winds for the largest yachts Today delivered big winds to the largest yachts at Lendy Cowes Week, which have been competing in the Sevenstar Triple Crown series over the past three days. Posted on 3 Aug Laser Nationals at Abersoch day 4
No racing possible due to high winds No racing was possible on Wednesday at the Sailboats.co.uk UK National and Open Laser Championships due to high winds. Below are photos of the leaders in each of the fleets and links to the results. Posted on 3 Aug

Upcoming Events

Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Enterprise Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for Enterprise
South Caernarvonshire YC- 5 Aug to 11 Aug Brightlingsea SC Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week for Dinghies, traditional day boats, Cats
Brightlingsea SC- 5 Aug to 12 Aug Netley SC SigneT National Championships for SigneT
Netley SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Looe SC GP14 Nationals sponsored by Allen Brothers for GP14
Looe SC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug Red Wharf Bay SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY less than 1200 Anglesey Offshore Dinghy Race for Monohull dinghies/multihulls with PY less than 1200
Red Wharf Bay SC- 6 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh Open Week for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 12 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh champs for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy