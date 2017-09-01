Parkstone announce adidas as headline sponsor for Poole Week regatta

Zhik Poole Week day 1 © David Harding / Zhik Poole Week day 1 © David Harding / www.sailingscenes.com

by Sarah Hornby today at 6:24 pm

adidas have once again agreed to be title sponsor for Parkstone Yacht Club's Poole Week regatta. As part of the sponsorship, adidas are giving away up to £200 worth of sailing clothing in a daily prize draw.

Every day, winners will be drawn at random after racing, so everyone will be in with a chance of winning. You just have to take part to be eligible. As if competitive dinghy racing in stunning setting of Poole Harbour wasn't enough!

Poole Week, organised by Parkstone Yacht Club, is one of the South Coast's biggest dinghy regattas with over 100 boats already entered. Six days of competitive racing will take place between Sunday 27th August and Friday 1st September August. Classes include: Wayfarers,

Lasers, Flying Fifteens, Cornish Shrimpers, X One Designs, Poole Dolphins, RS200 and 2.4mR, plus a handicap fleet.

adidas started developing shoes for sailing athletes in 2007. Since then, their designers and technicians, working with some of the world leading sailing athletes, have created high performance sailing gear for all kinds of sailors.

Geof Gibbons, chair of the organising committee, says, 'We're delighted to have adidas on board once more as our title sponsors. Their support and generous prizes add an extra dimension to what is already a very popular event. We're expecting some great racing and it's fantastic to be able to reward entrants with such high quality prizes.'

There's plenty for non-sailors to enjoy too. Local attractions include the award-winning beaches, the Jurassic coast, the New Forest and Monkey World. The great atmosphere culminates in a Bermuda themed party on the last night.

The competition is still open to enter with a specially discounted price up until August 8th. Full details are available on the Parkstone Yacht Club website.

www.parkstoneyachtclub.com