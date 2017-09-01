Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
Octane Top
Octane Top

Parkstone announce adidas as headline sponsor for Poole Week regatta

by Sarah Hornby today at 6:24 pm 27 August - 1 September 2017
Zhik Poole Week day 1 © David Harding / www.sailingscenes.com

adidas have once again agreed to be title sponsor for Parkstone Yacht Club's Poole Week regatta. As part of the sponsorship, adidas are giving away up to £200 worth of sailing clothing in a daily prize draw.

Every day, winners will be drawn at random after racing, so everyone will be in with a chance of winning. You just have to take part to be eligible. As if competitive dinghy racing in stunning setting of Poole Harbour wasn't enough!

Poole Week, organised by Parkstone Yacht Club, is one of the South Coast's biggest dinghy regattas with over 100 boats already entered. Six days of competitive racing will take place between Sunday 27th August and Friday 1st September August. Classes include: Wayfarers,

Lasers, Flying Fifteens, Cornish Shrimpers, X One Designs, Poole Dolphins, RS200 and 2.4mR, plus a handicap fleet.

adidas started developing shoes for sailing athletes in 2007. Since then, their designers and technicians, working with some of the world leading sailing athletes, have created high performance sailing gear for all kinds of sailors.

Geof Gibbons, chair of the organising committee, says, 'We're delighted to have adidas on board once more as our title sponsors. Their support and generous prizes add an extra dimension to what is already a very popular event. We're expecting some great racing and it's fantastic to be able to reward entrants with such high quality prizes.'

There's plenty for non-sailors to enjoy too. Local attractions include the award-winning beaches, the Jurassic coast, the New Forest and Monkey World. The great atmosphere culminates in a Bermuda themed party on the last night.

The competition is still open to enter with a specially discounted price up until August 8th. Full details are available on the Parkstone Yacht Club website.

www.parkstoneyachtclub.com

adidas Poole Week day 6 - photo © David Harding / www.sailingscenes.com
adidas Poole Week day 6 - photo © David Harding / www.sailingscenes.com
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Rooster Topper World Championships overall
Five perfect days of sailing at Loctudy The Topper is undeniably one of the world's fastest growing youth boats with over 200 competing at this year's world championships in Loctudy. Even though the level of competition is intense, the primary focus has always been enjoyment. Posted today at 1:13 pm Lendy Cowes Week day 1
Intensely tactical racing required persistence and bravery The opening day of Lendy Cowes Week dawned with bright sunny spells and a westerly breeze of around 10-15 knots. However, a weather front that gave rain to most of southern England moved across the race area at lunchtime, depressing the wind strength. Posted on 29 Jul Rooster Topper World Championships day 4
Too many port end flyers ends in disaster Wednesday night and the campsite is unusually quiet for 10pm. The atmosphere has changed. It is the evening before the start of the 2 days of final competition. The flights have been determined. Posted on 28 Jul Rooster Topper World Championships day 3
Weather not as glorious as the first two days Wednesday morning arrived quickly for the sailors as the last battle for prime positions in the final grouping commenced. A dull ominous sky gave the first indication that the weather may not as glorious as the first two days. Posted on 27 Jul Rooster Topper World Championships day 2
Tide is a major factor on this race course Day two and a completely different set of conditions faced the competitors with a lighter wind and a more noticeable tidal current. This was the day for those who may not have had such a perfect start to the competition. Posted on 27 Jul Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 15
Floating bridge chains trap some boats in the river 44 boats came to the start line for the Island Sailing Club's Evening Race Series. The warm summer evening, with 15/18 knots of WSW breeze gave excellent sailing conditions. Posted on 26 Jul Wayfarer Eastern Area Championship
With a riotous quiz, then late-night boat repairs The Wayfarer Eastern Area Championship, which was also the fifth event in the Craftinsure National Circuit and Travellers Series 2017, was hosted by Medway Yacht Club over the weekend of 22/23 July. Posted on 26 Jul Title sponsors return for 2018 Poole Regatta
Shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events Poole Regatta 2018 is now less than a year away and is shaping up to be one of the UK's key yacht racing events once again. International Paint has confirmed that they will retain their title sponsorship for the 8th regatta in a row. Posted on 21 Jul RS200s at Parkstone
2ndhandinghies.com SW Ugly Tour event A good solid forecast of 12-15kts was full of promise on the build up the to Parkstone RS200 open, part of the SW Ugly Tour, sponsored by 2ndhanddingies.com. Posted on 16 Jul 'Big Monday' at Parkstone
48 Lasers answer the call It has become a tradition amongst Laser sailors at Parkstone that one of the regular Monday night sailing sessions be deemed, 'Big Monday'. The idea behind the title is to encourage as many people as possible onto the water. Posted on 7 Jul

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies Youth Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Brightlingsea SC- 2 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy