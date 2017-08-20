Entries now open for Clarkson Cup and SIRCOA race weekend

by Royal Southampton YC today at 4:49 pm

Join Royal Southampton Yacht Club for a superb weekend racing regatta in the Solent. We offer great competition over three race courses on two days.

The racing on Saturday will start in the central Solent and the second race will finish at a location convenient for an overnight stopover in Yarmouth, where there will be reserved space available on the Harold Hayles Pontoon, allowing the fleet to berth together overnight.

There will also be an evening social event and meal in the Royal Solent Yacht Club. Please reserve your berth and settle your berthing fees in advance by telephoning Harold Hayles on 01983 760373 - letting them know you are part of the event!.

Sunday's race will start in the Western Solent and lead the fleet back towards Cowes for the finish.

Racing is open to all IRC and MOCRA rated boats and a Club Class is available to boats without an IRC rating certificate provided they have submitted an RSYC self-measurement form before the event.

The Clarkson Cup races also form one of SIRCOA series rounds For further details, please go to sircoa.wordpress.com