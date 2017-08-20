Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016
Product Feature
Racing Rules Companion 2017-2020 by Bryan Willis
Racing Rules Companion 2017-2020 by Bryan Willis
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Europe class sails
located in Spain

Entries now open for Clarkson Cup and SIRCOA race weekend

by Royal Southampton YC today at 4:49 pm 19-20 August 2017

Join Royal Southampton Yacht Club for a superb weekend racing regatta in the Solent. We offer great competition over three race courses on two days.

The racing on Saturday will start in the central Solent and the second race will finish at a location convenient for an overnight stopover in Yarmouth, where there will be reserved space available on the Harold Hayles Pontoon, allowing the fleet to berth together overnight.

There will also be an evening social event and meal in the Royal Solent Yacht Club. Please reserve your berth and settle your berthing fees in advance by telephoning Harold Hayles on 01983 760373 - letting them know you are part of the event!.

Sunday's race will start in the Western Solent and lead the fleet back towards Cowes for the finish.

Racing is open to all IRC and MOCRA rated boats and a Club Class is available to boats without an IRC rating certificate provided they have submitted an RSYC self-measurement form before the event.

The Clarkson Cup races also form one of SIRCOA series rounds For further details, please go to sircoa.wordpress.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Lendy Cowes Week day 1
Intensely tactical racing required persistence and bravery The opening day of Lendy Cowes Week dawned with bright sunny spells and a westerly breeze of around 10-15 knots. However, a weather front that gave rain to most of southern England moved across the race area at lunchtime, depressing the wind strength. Posted on 29 Jul Musto launches Pimp my Ride competition
For young sailors at Lendy Cowes Week One of the longest running events in the UK, Lendy Cowes Week has earned international acclaim as the world's best-known sailing regatta. Musto are proud to be sponsoring the 'Under 25 Trophy' at Lendy Cowes Week, once again. Posted on 20 Jun Lendy Cowes Week
New title sponsor announced Leading peer to peer lending platform, Lendy, has been announced as the new Title Sponsor of Cowes Week for the next three years, beginning with this year's regatta which starts on 29th July 2017. Posted on 7 Jun Don't miss early bird entry
For Cowes Week 2017 If you're thinking about taking part in Cowes Week 2017, don't forget that the Early Bird discounted entry fee ends at midnight on Tuesday 30th May after which time the Standard entry fee will apply. Posted on 20 May IRC Double Handed Nationals preview
4th edition to be held in September The 4th edition of the IRC Double Handed National Championships will take place in the Solent from Friday 8th to Sunday 10th September 2017. Posted on 1 Apr Royal Southampton Yacht Club steps aboard
For Southampton Sailing Week The Royal Southampton Yacht Club is throwing its support behind the first ever Southampton Sailing Week (May 24 to 29) as official race organiser. Posted on 25 Mar RSYC Double Handed Racing Series
Koris sign up as title sponsor In the year that Sir Ben Ainslie leads Britain's challenge for the America's Cup, Koris have become the title sponsor of the RSYC's annual Double Handed race series. This series is probably the most popular double handed series in the country. Posted on 18 Mar Moving sporting interests
New General Manager and Club Secretary at Royal Southampton YC The Royal Southampton Yacht Club is to have a new General Manager and Club Secretary following the move by present General Manager and Secretary, Gary Stocks to take up a new position in rugby football. Posted on 12 Nov 2016 Young Carers to have first sailing taster
With Royal Southampton Yacht Club Trust Paralympic Gold medallist Helena Lucas and an honorary member of the Royal Southampton, is to be an ambassador for the Yacht Club Trust which is to stage its first sailing event in November. Posted on 7 Nov 2016 Cowes Week continues support of Youth Sailing
With Discounted Entry Fees Cowes Week Limited are delighted to announce that they will continue their youth initiative which offers discounted entry fees to boats with crews of under 25 year olds. Posted on 1 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug Brightlingsea SC Monohull dinghies Youth Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Brightlingsea SC- 2 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy