J/88 North American Championship at Youngstown Yacht Club - Day 1

by Christopher Howell today at 9:03 am

Thirteen J/88s took to the waters of Lake Ontario on Friday, where 15-20 knots of breeze allowed four wavy races at the J/88 North American Championship, part of the CanAm Challenge at Youngstown Yacht Club in New York.

Laura Weyler's Hijinks has collected a hefty advantage with scores of 1,1,3,1 for 6 points. Mike Bruno's Wings holds the second spot with 15 points. Two boats are tied on points at 17 for third and fourth, respectively: James Egloff's Touch 2 Play and Iris Vogel's Deviation.

Hijinks, with local Adam Burns at the helm, took bullets in the first two meetings, followed by Doug Newhouse's Yonder and Egloff in race one, and by Tim Finkle's Seaweed and Bruno in race two. Bruno then won the third contest, ahead of Egloff and Weyler. Vogel and Doug McKeige's Jazz watched Hijinks notch its third victory of the day in Friday's final duel.

Racing continues through Sunday. Complete results may be found at www.yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=3001, and photos are available on the J/88 Class Facebook page.