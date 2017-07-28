Please select your home edition
Edition
Synergy Marine 2017 Open Bic 728x90 2
Product Feature
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins
Team Racing Companion by Chris Atkins

Ramsgate Week 2017 - Overall

by Martin Law today at 10:38 am 23-28 July 2017

The grand finale of Ramsgate week is the Gold Cup. As well as being the last series race, the Gold Cup pits classes of all handicaps against each other in an attempt to answer the basic question: are more expensive boats faster?

The answer seems to be yes but with a few notable exceptions. The IRC classes sailed an 18 nm mainly windward / leeward course which took the fleet to Deal and back in just over two hours. The wind started at 15 knots from the South West and built to well over 20.

At the front, Richard Matthew's Oystercatcher XXXI had a great battle with the Delft team in their Farr 30. At times Delft were reaching 18 knots downwind on a course that possibly favoured their symmetric spinnaker over an assy. Delft finished four minutes ahead to take the Gold Cup. They also scored a second in the IRC 1 series only one point behind Oystercatcher XXXI.

Gold Cup third place went to the IRC 2 boat Slingback (John Barrett and Paul Woodward) who have a had an excellent week, and a tight battle with Rod Oates and Gavin Mcgee's J105 Slingshot. Slingback managed to take the IRC 2 series by two points. Mike and Jo Brand took the series third place in their new X-34, Foxy.

This will be remembered as a week of tough conditions by the cruiser classes. Eleven boats did not make the start line due to a mixture of gear failure and general fatigue no doubt. An inshore route to Deal and back was chosen to shield the boats from the worst of the spring tide.

A gusty downwind leg home sorted out the finishing order. Another case of 'Who dares hoist their spinnaker'. John and Michelle Stonely of Pippy dared, and won the Gold cup. Mallard came second and Zephyros third.

The overall class 5 winner was Frank Barrett's Maverick, an Elan 333. 'Blown Away' was second and Rush third. Class 6 was won by the Netherlands Nicholson 33 skippered by Dennis Reijke. Howard Bates was two points behind them in the Westerly Fulmer, Mallard. Third was David Appleton's Impala Shoestring.

Class 7 was dominated by Bernard's Sealy's Westwind 38 Karibia Breezes. Second was John Syring's Morning Star of Hythe, an S&S 34 close followed by Avventura, a Franchini 43L owned by Mark Andrews and Jonathan Hague.

Full Results available at www.ramsgateweek.com/results-2017.php

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race start
Offshore racing is never for the faint of heart A fleet of 56 yachts set off from Sydney Harbour this afternoon as the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) started the 32nd Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race in what initially light conditions. Posted today at 8:55 am Ramsgate Week day 5
Progress against the building spring tide was challenging Cruising classes started upwind at the club line. The strong following tide made the line approach difficult to judge necessitating a general recall. After a short beat into Pegwell Bay the fleet headed down to Broadstairs and back to Ramsgate. Posted on 28 Jul Ramsgate Week day 4
Fortune favours those who dare hoist Classes 1-6 raced on the same course today from a committee boat line with staggered starts. This made for an exciting spectacle as the big and small boats rubbed shoulders. The spring tide was in full flood and the wind was 20-25 kts from the South. Posted on 27 Jul Lendy Cowes Week Charity Sailing
Andrew Simpson Foundation are going to be busy The Andrew Simpson Foundation (ASF) is delighted to announce that Lendy - The Property Platform has generously agreed to support the ASF Discover Sailing programme, being run daily throughout Lendy Cowes Week. Posted on 26 Jul Ramsgate Week day 3
Coastal races prove eventful The cruising classes were sent south from the start line at Ramsgate harbour 8 miles along the coast towards Dover, passing a Mark off deal Pier on the return. By luck, or possibly by clever design the spring tide was with the fleet the whole trip. Posted on 26 Jul Milestone 200th competitor offers welcome boost
To Audi Hamilton Island Race Week organisers The milestone 200th entry into the 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week provides a much needed boost to the Hamilton Island team who have made a mammoth effort to ensure the iconic Whitsunday destination is looking its best for the August 19 kick-off. Posted on 26 Jul Ramsgate Week day 2
After one or two broaches all kites were soon lowered Monday marked the start of the IRC and cruiser handicap race series incorporating the regional IRC championships. Posted on 25 Jul The largest and most diverse fleet ever
Almost 400 yachts registered for Rolex Fastnet Race The Royal Ocean Racing Club (RORC), race founder and organizer of the Rolex Fastnet Race, has said that the fleet that will contest the 2017 edition looks set to be the largest and most diverse in offshore racing history. Posted on 25 Jul Rambler 88 wins RORC Channel Race
Line honours and IRC victory after 160 nm George David's American Canting Keel Maxi, Rambler 88 has won the 2017 RORC Channel Race, making it two wins in a row, having also won the RORC Cowes Dinard St Malo Race. Rambler 88 took Line Honours in the 160 nautical mile race. Posted on 24 Jul Royal Southern Joseph Perrier July Regatta
Champagne prizes go down well The Joseph Perrier July Regatta is the third in the Royal Southern Yacht Club Summer Series, featuring two days of racing in the Solent for IRC Classes, One Designs, Mixed Sportsboats, and a Cruiser Class. Posted on 24 Jul

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Bala SC private meeting SEAVETS for private meeting
Bala SC- 29 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy