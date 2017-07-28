Please select your home edition
McDougall + McConaghy International Moth World Championship - Day 4

by Jonny Fullerton today at 9:16 pm 25-28 July 2017

The final series of racing at the 2017 McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds got underway today in glamorous conditions on Lake Garda. The Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets were released just after lunchtime for four races each on two race courses.

The Gold fleet left the shore about 1400hrs to sail on the South course in warm sunshine and a 12 - 14 knots breeze from 200 degrees. The two lap courses were short and sharp taking the lead boat about 25 minutes to complete.

77 boats shot off the start line on starboard tack to tack directly in front of the Fraglia Vela Malcesine club house, where spectators were able to get a bird's eye view from the shore.

Some competitors got squeezed out at the pin end but the start was called clear and Nathan Outteridge (AUS) absolutely nailed it. But at the leeward gate on lap 1, current world champion, Paul Goodison (GBR) had a 30 metre lead from Scott Babbage (AUS), Rob Greenhalgh (GBR), Nathan Outteridge (AUS) and Pete Burling (NZL).

Goodison hugged the breeze on the shoreline to finish with another gun, followed by Babbage in second, having a much better day after all his breakages. Greenhalgh completed the podium, Burling just squeezed past Outteridge on the last gybe for the finish.

For race 2, the course was stretched out to 1.3nm as the breeze swung to 210 degrees. The second start was another packed line and again several competitors got squeezed out including Rob Greenhalgh and Josh Mcknight (AUS). Pete Burling rounded in the lead closely followed by Tom Slingsby (AUS) with Scott Babbage in third, Paul Goodison in fifth.

Burling extended on all legs to close out his first 2017 Moth Worlds race win, Slingsby took a well earned second and Paul Goodison clawed back to third. The two former 49er & AC team mates Iain 'Goobs' Jensen and Nathan Outteridge finished fourth and fifth.

It was getting late in the afternoon by the time race 3 begun but conditions remained similar, with 12 - 14 knots of breeze and flat water but it had become more patchy with streaks down the middle of the course rather than along the Eastern lake shore.

Again Paul Goodison tussled for the lead, this time against Nathan Outteridge and Iain 'Goobs' Jensen. Disaster for Rob Greenhalgh as he suffers a broken mainsheet strop and has to retire. Positions stayed the same for the top three but a Corinthian sailor, Dave Hivey (GBR) snuck into fourth to break up the professionals. Pete Burling finished this one in fifth.

The lead contenders all piled down to the pin end for the start of race 4. Nathan Outteridge again nailed it with Tom Slingsby on his hip. Burling, Goodison and Babbage were all in the scrum but Rob Greenhalgh's timing was just out forcing him wide to duck round to start behind the pack.

It was another mad dash to the shore to tack in front of the club house. Burling and Goodison met on opposite tacks at the top mark and it was Burling who ducked Goody to round just in the lead. Outteridge rounded third. The packed rounding forced a couple of leaders to go wide of the upwind gate.

Day 4 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini
Day 4 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini

Downwind the race became a three way battle between the three former world champions, Burling, Goodison and Outteridge. On the last leg, positions changed, Babbage came to the line on opposite tacks to Outteridge and just managed to cross his bows to take his first win of the championship, both sailors enjoying a much better day on the water. Goodison took third and Burling fourth and Slingsby 5th.

When the finals series results were added to the Qualification results the overall classification has Paul Goodison taking the lead on 8 points from arch rival Laser Gold medallist Tom Slingsby on 17 points and Iain Jensen moving up to third on 21 points. After finishing 15th in the Qualification series, Pete Burling has a much better day to pull up to 4th whilst Rob Greenhalgh as a day to forget discarding a DNF and counting a 17th. Both Nathan Outteridge and Scott Babbage are back in the top ten after their breakdowns in the Qualification series. Another top contender Ben 'the Patonator' Paton (GBR) suffered a re-reoccurrence of his arm injury forcing him out of the last two races.

Dave Hivey (GBR) stays top Corinthian sneaking into the top 10 and Jason Belben scores 20,19,19 to remain top Master in 24th position overall.

In the Silver fleet, John Clifton (GBR) port tacked the entire fleet to win race 1 of the day by a country mile. He repeated in race 2 and scored a 7 and 4 to open a big lead over second placed David Holenweg (SUI) and Philipp Buhl (GER).

In the Bronze fleet, Hans Rasmussen (DEN) has a huge lead over Maximilian Mage (GER) and David Simmonds (GBR).

Weary sailors returned ashore early in the evening for a 'Bruschetta and Ravioli' spread as the sun set over the lake. The perfect ending to a perfect day.

Racing continues for all fleets tomorrow, (Saturday). The earliest start time will be 1300hrs (local time).

Event website: www.mothworlds.org/malcesine
Tracking: www.u-track.it/index.php/moth-worlds-2017

Day 4 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini
Day 4 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini

Gold fleet after day 4 (one discard):

PosSail NoHelmQF1F2F3F4Pts
1GBR 1GOODISON PAUL 11‑3138
2AUS 4386SLINGSBY TOM 2‑727517
3AUS 4514JENSEN IAIN 4843‑1321
4NZL 4190BURLING PETER 1541‑5422
5GBR 4491GREENHALGH ROBERT 337(ret)1731
6AUS 10MIGHELL HAROLD 1169‑10934
7AUS 4038OUTTERIDGE NATHAN 35‑552235
8AUS 6MCKNIGHT JOSH 5‑251311637
9AUS 4BABBAGE SCOTT 412‑66140
10GBR 4513HIVEY DAVID 9‑181541240
11ITA 4180DE PAOLI AMBROSI CARLO 13‑1712131147
12AUS 3656DAMIC LUKA 10‑311617749
13GBR 4050HISCOCKS SIMON 61110‑312250
14ITA 4431FERRIGHI GIAN MARIA 1815148‑3351
15AUS 4205THOMAS STEVEN 149‑4492454
16ITA 4340BRUNI FRANCESCO 2013‑35121454
17GBR 4501ELLIS DAN 23101714‑2757
18ITA 4147BIANCHI FRANCESCO 19‑288211559
19GBR 4433WARD DAN 17201915‑2567
20AUS 7GOUGH ROB 21122220‑2670
21AUS 4332BURTON TOM 7‑3524291071
22AUS 4095KAJIMOTO KOHEI 221631‑60871
23SUI 4270PSAROFAGHIS ARNAUD 16‑3218192171
24GBR 4309MCMILLAN JIM 12‑3025251676
25GBR 4509BELBEN JASON 24‑2920221977
26ITA 4138FERRIGHI STEFANO 44‑3721182394
27ITA 4040LANULFI MARCO 272333(dnf)2095
28IRL 4517FITZPATRICK RORY 252430‑3734106
29GBR 5PATON BEN 81411(ret)dnf108
30GBR 3939ASHER NIC 34‑42391629108
31AUS 4495TAILBY REECE 6019‑363618113
32FRA 4383PRESTI PHILIPPE 28263732‑41116
33USA 4302FUNK BRAD 69212327‑40119
34GBR 4512OFFER TOM 2636‑483831124
35IRL 4148KENEFICK DAVID 33414030‑45135
36FRA 4412MARIE BENOIT 313346‑6335137
37ARG 4331GREGGI FRANCO 295026‑6242140
38AUS 4418CHEW MATTHEW 32223264(ufd)142
39GER 3797GIELEN FABIAN 3653‑663330143
40AUT 3799STELZL MAXIMILIAN 30395034‑56146
41AUS 3832THORPE LES 64(ufd)344228146
42SUI 4404PETRINO ADRIANO 6148‑582436148
43GBR 4350SMITHWHITE DAVID 51442947‑58155
44SUI 4152RIGOT GUILLAUME 67344928‑50157
45AUS 4221SARE WARREN 42‑56385138158
46SWE 4330JARUDD EMIL 65‑43414132158
47GBR 4508VINCENT DAN 4738‑604839159
48GBR 4448ALBRECHT LEIGH 52‑68275644163
49AUS 4063SOUTER DEAN 5562‑682637164
50GBR 4480MASON RICHARD 492728(dnf)dnf164
51ITA 4460MAZZETTI FABIO 38405246‑55167
52GBR 4336HEATHCOTE JONATHAN 40(dnf)dnf2343170
53GBR 4149HOLDEN OLIVER 73454335‑52171
54AUS 8MCDOUGALL ANDREW 544742(ret)46172
55ITA 4389ZILIANI MARIO 484947‑5049179
56GBR 4347BRIDLE EDDIE 56‑51454551180
57GBR 4277HARTLEY JEREMY 62‑59554948192
58POR 4299ANDRADE FRANCISCO 3757(ufd)6147193
59GBR 3959GLIDDON PAUL 59(ufd)633953194
60GBR 4499HUTTON DOMINIC 50‑67535257197
61GER 3975CLASEN JACOB 6854‑654454198
62FRA 4310ARTHAUD AYMERIC 66585940(dnf)202
63FIN 4406LEHTINEN LAURI 43526257‑65203
64AUS 4216GENDERS JOHN 46615653‑64203
65GBR 4311ADAMS ALEX 57‑64644360206
66ARG 4367COSENTINO IVAN 53605159‑62207
67IRL 4380MURPHY ANNALISE 455557‑6563208
68AUS 4222PEARSON BRENT 58‑65615459213
69GBR 4037JEEVES CHRIS 71‑63545861221
70AUT 4511SCHANLEITNER MICHAEL 634669(dnf)dnf230
71GBR 4500STARK MATTHEW 7266‑675566235
72SWE 4459INKYOV JORDAN (DANNY) 39(dnf)dnfdnfdnf251
73FRA 4274COL SEBASTIEN 70(dnf)dnfdnfdns270

Silver fleet after day 4 (one discard):

PosSail NoHelmQF1F2F3F4Pts
1GBR 4275CLIFTON JOHN 7511‑7456
2SUI 4312HOLENWEG DAVID 110‑922384
3GER 4060BUHL PHILIPP 93‑49417285
4FIN 3851LINDAHL ERIK 81‑239111288
5GBR 4096PENFOLD TIM 80‑331141889
6AUS 3717SHERRING JACK 965318‑3392
7GBR 4442STONEHAM KYLE 124‑3061195
8GBR 4075PYBUS DOUG 7712527(dnf)99
9ITA 4355MAGGI NICOLA 901013‑531699
10HKG 4334PARTRIDGE ROB 106418‑326102
11JPN 3989GOTO HIROKI 10917‑2957104
12GBR 4121PHARE JAMES 1183‑16128105
13AUS 4456GRAVARE MARTIN 8426‑28814106
14AUS 4247WARREN FANG 1412103‑13112
15GBR 4308BURLTON CRAIG 78148(dnf)35112
16GER 4047JOHN ANDREAS 742020‑3023112
17NED 4424COSTER KALLE 100‑36152411119
18GBR 4122FRIEND ANDREW 11111‑341619124
19IRL 4374MCMAHON EWAN 98242115‑32128
20BEL 3915GOOD MORGAN 85252425‑57132
21IRL 4139O TOOLE NEIL 14216176‑29137
22AUS 3770DEUSSEN NICK 1048‑503721138
23GER 3389HUBER THOMAS 8838319‑66138
24USA 4017KNOWLES MATT 86182244‑52142
25FIN 4382UUSI‑AUTTI JANNE 1321514‑6624143
26GBR 4492STREATFEILD NIC 144217‑3922148
27GBR 4248BAKER NEIL 145281210‑56148
28GBR 4136REDFEARN EDWARD 99‑5823509150
29GBR 4278KOUKOURAKIS ALEX 837(ufd)ufd10151
30GBR 4434LUTHI CHRISTIAN 10734‑371331152
31GBR 3979ROSS JAMES 130‑37191927154
32POR 3609BRITES HENRIQUE 12827‑442120155
33JPN 4300TABATA WAKAKO 108‑48322925160
34GBR 4438LEA MATTHEW 82‑50333337160
35AUT 4015HRIBAR PHILIPP 97‑60552817167
36FRA 97FEYDIT HUGO 1486‑641451171
37AUS 4142GODDARD ALAN 895425‑6534173
38AUS 3999YORK KEAGAN 79‑72414830175
39GBR 3877GLIDDON JOSIE 113313631‑53177
40GER 4027ADOLPH KAI 11619‑544636181
41NOR 4328RINGSTAD ALEXANDER 103‑55422047181
42AUS 3981HACKNEY EDWARD 954668(ufd)5185
43SWE 4252GRAVAR EMMA 11422‑463846185
44GBR 4214BARNES MICHAEL 1294130‑5426185
45IRL 4396KISSANE ALISTAIR 87614522(dnf)187
46NZL 3733POWRIE TOM 1124227‑4540188
47AUT 4251HOFER MATTHAEUS 125323540‑60194
48AUS 3570SMITH PHIL 119403834‑50194
49DEN 4281MELSON FREDERIK JUST 122294047‑59199
50SUI 4401FUCHS ALESSANDRO 140474323‑48209
51GBR 4484JESSOP DAVID 94596126‑62210
52NZL 4329GOODES STUART 105(ufd)484942211
53SUI 3776SCHILLER PHILIPPE 137‑73514128213
54POR 3715LEAL TIAGO 12743‑523649215
55GRE 4104BOUSSOULAS GEORGE 134‑57393554219
56ITA 4209TRIMARCHI MICHELE 1015649‑5844219
57AUT 4354HIRSCH MARKUS 923547(dnf)dnf220
58NED 3794BERENS MENNO 123‑63584241224
59IRI 4516HYLAND ADAM 12013‑716763225
60NZL 4229KIFF RICHARD 136512656‑65225
61NZL 4218SWANSON ROWAN 117‑67594343226
62ARG 4226CORREA HENDERSON JUAN 12666‑706315231
63SUI 4397DECARLI NICOLA 131‑62535139232
64AUS 3905STEVENSON PHIL 13339‑575755241
65AUS 4187SPIERS EMMA 102‑64625964255
66ITA 4078BEVILACQUA VINCENZO 115‑69696245256
67USA 4458DOWNING ZACK 13544‑636161258
68FRA 4065REZZOUG ANTHONY 767156(dnf)dnf258
69NZL 4362EVANS RUSS 146‑68666038264
70AUT 3219KOBALE OLIVER 138536064(dnf)272
71ARG 4167CONTESSI DOMINGO JOSE 14365‑675558276
72GER 4421KASASKE FABIAN 121707352(dnf)278
73SWE 4253GRAVARE MAGNUS 1394565(dnf)dnf282
74SUI 3625RIGOT FABRICE 91(dnf)dnfdnfdnf288
75GBR 4343SAINSBURY JAMES 1475272(dnf)dnf300

Bronze fleet after day 4 (one discard):

PosSail NoHelmQF1F2F3F4Pts
1DEN 4307RASMUSSEN HANS 1552310‑261761
2GER 4417MAGE MAXIMILIAN 151‑5122108
3GBR 3980SIMMONDS DAVID 1532‑541112
4AUS 4324ROLLERSON GRANT 15034‑1612121
5FIN 4087CASTREN THOMAS 162‑21315126
6AUS 4215EDMUNDS LLOYD 157‑6653128
7ARG 4368CONTESSI MASSIMO 15210‑27118133
8FRA 4286VAIREAUX MOANA 1647‑1136136
9CRO 4126DOGAN LUKA 1634812‑21142
10GBR 4036CLARKE CHRIS 1671‑44714145
11DEN 4140LANG PETER 182826‑11149
12IRL 4097DEVLIN JIM 16916‑19134157
13JPN 4127KAWATA TAKAAKI 177(bfd)71015160
14FRA 3972ANDRILLON YANN 184(dnf)1389165
15SWE 4363LOVDEN MAGNUS 1811512‑187166
16POL 4153JANKOWSKI JAKUB 1599‑282125170
17NZL 4390BULLOT MIKE 19311‑32910171
18POL 3842DOMANSKI MICHAL 17318‑251416174
19AUS 4235BOULDEN WILL 1721314‑3027180
20FRA 4072CIRET MADEG 176149‑3634185
21SUI 4430DAZIO ROBERTO 16031‑421919185
22DEN 4062QUORNING PETER 180‑28162218186
23GBR 3922GAMBLE PADDY 171241527‑29191
24GBR 4208LAMBERT THOMAS 1582023‑3833191
25FRA 4171PEDOTE GIANCARLO 175‑32172820192
26NED 4280WEBER CONSTANTIJN 154194920(dnf)193
27GBR 3941BURRAGE MILES 174(dns)391513194
28POR 3978BELLO FERNANDO 185‑27182322198
29GBR 4100WHITE CHRIS 186‑46201726200
30GBR 4369HIGBY ALEX 16626‑363123202
31GER 4375THIAS MICHAEL 168‑40262530204
32AUT 3986RAKUSCHAN PHILIPP 17925‑332428206
33DEN 4519FREY OLE 19117‑412931217
34AUT 3892KARNUTSCH FLORIAN 1613530‑4039220
35GBR 4118DICKER MARK 165293544(dnf)228
36GBR 4298GOODRUM GREG 1783729‑4838232
37AUS 4497OLDFIELD GLEN 1943024‑4635233
38ITA 4486SAIDELLI NICOLO 187‑38373424233
39SLO 4201TOMORI LUKA 1704134‑4942241
40GER 4034HELLRIEGEL ERNST 183‑53433336246
41GBR 4291JEFFRIES ANDY 15650‑554144248
42NED 3623VERSCHUURE ROALD 19539‑453237253
43GBR 4342SIMMONDS GRAHAM 213122156(dnf)257
44AUS 3833DANKS PETER 1983338‑5148265
45GBR 3870GATEHOUSE EDDIE 20236‑484532266
46GER 3627MAGE FRANZISKA 1993440‑5249271
47SUI 4042MANI SANDRO 21622‑653946275
48GBR 3944BEVAN PHIL 2124222(dnf)43275
49GBR 4179HUGHES GERRY 19743‑474741277
50AUT 3924KOBALE KONSTANTIN 218453137(dnf)281
51AUS 3827HALLAM JAMES 201475035(dnf)282
52GBR 3629MEHEW TOM 20044‑584250284
53FRA 3718POIZIVARA FRED 18949‑565347287
54FRA 4144BEL JEAN‑NOAL 20548‑534345294
55GBR 3607DAVIS ALAN 19257‑645853309
56GBR 3914COONEY NEIL 207‑56465052311
57SWE 4264MAGNERIUS MICHAEL 18860‑635954311
58AUS 4021ROBINSON DAVID 149(dns)dnfdnfdnf315
59AUS 3961SAUL JOHN 20455‑595455320
60SUI 4031DARR YVO 21559‑605540322
61GER 3601ZEISER CHRISTOPH 2085151‑5757322
62AUS 4243PONTREMOLI RICCARDO 210(dns)526051331
63GBR 4361SMITH DONALD 2035454(dnf)dnf334
64GER 3321WINTER CHRISTIAN 21458‑616156343
65USA 4305BURSOR SCOTT 2095257(dnf)dnf345
66GER 4377MAEGE CARLO 190(dns)dnfdnfdnf352
67CAN 4197BRAZIER ANDREW 196(dns)dnfdnfdnf358
68SUI 4303BADERTSCHER STEFAN 206(dns)62dnfdnf363
69BEL 4049GALEOTTI GIOVANNI 21161(dnf)dnfdnf371
70SUI 4502SCHENK DOMINIK 217(dns)dnfdnfdnf381

