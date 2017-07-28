McDougall + McConaghy International Moth World Championship - Day 4
by Jonny Fullerton today at 9:16 pm
25-28 July 2017
The final series of racing at the 2017 McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds got underway today in glamorous conditions on Lake Garda. The Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets were released just after lunchtime for four races each on two race courses.
The Gold fleet left the shore about 1400hrs to sail on the South course in warm sunshine and a 12 - 14 knots breeze from 200 degrees. The two lap courses were short and sharp taking the lead boat about 25 minutes to complete.
77 boats shot off the start line on starboard tack to tack directly in front of the Fraglia Vela Malcesine club house, where spectators were able to get a bird's eye view from the shore.
Some competitors got squeezed out at the pin end but the start was called clear and Nathan Outteridge (AUS) absolutely nailed it. But at the leeward gate on lap 1, current world champion, Paul Goodison (GBR) had a 30 metre lead from Scott Babbage (AUS), Rob Greenhalgh (GBR), Nathan Outteridge (AUS) and Pete Burling (NZL).
Goodison hugged the breeze on the shoreline to finish with another gun, followed by Babbage in second, having a much better day after all his breakages. Greenhalgh completed the podium, Burling just squeezed past Outteridge on the last gybe for the finish.
For race 2, the course was stretched out to 1.3nm as the breeze swung to 210 degrees. The second start was another packed line and again several competitors got squeezed out including Rob Greenhalgh and Josh Mcknight (AUS). Pete Burling rounded in the lead closely followed by Tom Slingsby (AUS) with Scott Babbage in third, Paul Goodison in fifth.
Burling extended on all legs to close out his first 2017 Moth Worlds race win, Slingsby took a well earned second and Paul Goodison clawed back to third. The two former 49er & AC team mates Iain 'Goobs' Jensen and Nathan Outteridge finished fourth and fifth.
It was getting late in the afternoon by the time race 3 begun but conditions remained similar, with 12 - 14 knots of breeze and flat water but it had become more patchy with streaks down the middle of the course rather than along the Eastern lake shore.
Again Paul Goodison tussled for the lead, this time against Nathan Outteridge and Iain 'Goobs' Jensen. Disaster for Rob Greenhalgh as he suffers a broken mainsheet strop and has to retire. Positions stayed the same for the top three but a Corinthian sailor, Dave Hivey (GBR) snuck into fourth to break up the professionals. Pete Burling finished this one in fifth.
The lead contenders all piled down to the pin end for the start of race 4. Nathan Outteridge again nailed it with Tom Slingsby on his hip. Burling, Goodison and Babbage were all in the scrum but Rob Greenhalgh's timing was just out forcing him wide to duck round to start behind the pack.
It was another mad dash to the shore to tack in front of the club house. Burling and Goodison met on opposite tacks at the top mark and it was Burling who ducked Goody to round just in the lead. Outteridge rounded third. The packed rounding forced a couple of leaders to go wide of the upwind gate.
Downwind the race became a three way battle between the three former world champions, Burling, Goodison and Outteridge. On the last leg, positions changed, Babbage came to the line on opposite tacks to Outteridge and just managed to cross his bows to take his first win of the championship, both sailors enjoying a much better day on the water. Goodison took third and Burling fourth and Slingsby 5th.
When the finals series results were added to the Qualification results the overall classification has Paul Goodison taking the lead on 8 points from arch rival Laser Gold medallist Tom Slingsby on 17 points and Iain Jensen moving up to third on 21 points. After finishing 15th in the Qualification series, Pete Burling has a much better day to pull up to 4th whilst Rob Greenhalgh as a day to forget discarding a DNF and counting a 17th. Both Nathan Outteridge and Scott Babbage are back in the top ten after their breakdowns in the Qualification series. Another top contender Ben 'the Patonator' Paton (GBR) suffered a re-reoccurrence of his arm injury forcing him out of the last two races.
Dave Hivey (GBR) stays top Corinthian sneaking into the top 10 and Jason Belben scores 20,19,19 to remain top Master in 24th position overall.
In the Silver fleet, John Clifton (GBR) port tacked the entire fleet to win race 1 of the day by a country mile. He repeated in race 2 and scored a 7 and 4 to open a big lead over second placed David Holenweg (SUI) and Philipp Buhl (GER).
In the Bronze fleet, Hans Rasmussen (DEN) has a huge lead over Maximilian Mage (GER) and David Simmonds (GBR).
Weary sailors returned ashore early in the evening for a 'Bruschetta and Ravioli' spread as the sun set over the lake. The perfect ending to a perfect day.
Racing continues for all fleets tomorrow, (Saturday). The earliest start time will be 1300hrs (local time).
Event website: www.mothworlds.org/malcesine
Tracking: www.u-track.it/index.php/moth-worlds-2017
Gold fleet after day 4 (one discard):
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Q
|F1
|F2
|F3
|F4
|Pts
|1
|GBR 1
|GOODISON PAUL
|1
|1
|‑3
|1
|3
|8
|2
|AUS 4386
|SLINGSBY TOM
|2
|‑7
|2
|7
|5
|17
|3
|AUS 4514
|JENSEN IAIN
|4
|8
|4
|3
|‑13
|21
|4
|NZL 4190
|BURLING PETER
|15
|4
|1
|‑5
|4
|22
|5
|GBR 4491
|GREENHALGH ROBERT
|3
|3
|7
|(ret)
|17
|31
|6
|AUS 10
|MIGHELL HAROLD
|11
|6
|9
|‑10
|9
|34
|7
|AUS 4038
|OUTTERIDGE NATHAN
|35
|‑5
|5
|2
|2
|35
|8
|AUS 6
|MCKNIGHT JOSH
|5
|‑25
|13
|11
|6
|37
|9
|AUS 4
|BABBAGE SCOTT
|41
|2
|‑6
|6
|1
|40
|10
|GBR 4513
|HIVEY DAVID
|9
|‑18
|15
|4
|12
|40
|11
|ITA 4180
|DE PAOLI AMBROSI CARLO
|13
|‑17
|12
|13
|11
|47
|12
|AUS 3656
|DAMIC LUKA
|10
|‑31
|16
|17
|7
|49
|13
|GBR 4050
|HISCOCKS SIMON
|6
|11
|10
|‑31
|22
|50
|14
|ITA 4431
|FERRIGHI GIAN MARIA
|18
|15
|14
|8
|‑33
|51
|15
|AUS 4205
|THOMAS STEVEN
|14
|9
|‑44
|9
|24
|54
|16
|ITA 4340
|BRUNI FRANCESCO
|20
|13
|‑35
|12
|14
|54
|17
|GBR 4501
|ELLIS DAN
|23
|10
|17
|14
|‑27
|57
|18
|ITA 4147
|BIANCHI FRANCESCO
|19
|‑28
|8
|21
|15
|59
|19
|GBR 4433
|WARD DAN
|17
|20
|19
|15
|‑25
|67
|20
|AUS 7
|GOUGH ROB
|21
|12
|22
|20
|‑26
|70
|21
|AUS 4332
|BURTON TOM
|7
|‑35
|24
|29
|10
|71
|22
|AUS 4095
|KAJIMOTO KOHEI
|22
|16
|31
|‑60
|8
|71
|23
|SUI 4270
|PSAROFAGHIS ARNAUD
|16
|‑32
|18
|19
|21
|71
|24
|GBR 4309
|MCMILLAN JIM
|12
|‑30
|25
|25
|16
|76
|25
|GBR 4509
|BELBEN JASON
|24
|‑29
|20
|22
|19
|77
|26
|ITA 4138
|FERRIGHI STEFANO
|44
|‑37
|21
|18
|23
|94
|27
|ITA 4040
|LANULFI MARCO
|27
|23
|33
|(dnf)
|20
|95
|28
|IRL 4517
|FITZPATRICK RORY
|25
|24
|30
|‑37
|34
|106
|29
|GBR 5
|PATON BEN
|8
|14
|11
|(ret)
|dnf
|108
|30
|GBR 3939
|ASHER NIC
|34
|‑42
|39
|16
|29
|108
|31
|AUS 4495
|TAILBY REECE
|60
|19
|‑36
|36
|18
|113
|32
|FRA 4383
|PRESTI PHILIPPE
|28
|26
|37
|32
|‑41
|116
|33
|USA 4302
|FUNK BRAD
|69
|21
|23
|27
|‑40
|119
|34
|GBR 4512
|OFFER TOM
|26
|36
|‑48
|38
|31
|124
|35
|IRL 4148
|KENEFICK DAVID
|33
|41
|40
|30
|‑45
|135
|36
|FRA 4412
|MARIE BENOIT
|31
|33
|46
|‑63
|35
|137
|37
|ARG 4331
|GREGGI FRANCO
|29
|50
|26
|‑62
|42
|140
|38
|AUS 4418
|CHEW MATTHEW
|32
|22
|32
|64
|(ufd)
|142
|39
|GER 3797
|GIELEN FABIAN
|36
|53
|‑66
|33
|30
|143
|40
|AUT 3799
|STELZL MAXIMILIAN
|30
|39
|50
|34
|‑56
|146
|41
|AUS 3832
|THORPE LES
|64
|(ufd)
|34
|42
|28
|146
|42
|SUI 4404
|PETRINO ADRIANO
|61
|48
|‑58
|24
|36
|148
|43
|GBR 4350
|SMITHWHITE DAVID
|51
|44
|29
|47
|‑58
|155
|44
|SUI 4152
|RIGOT GUILLAUME
|67
|34
|49
|28
|‑50
|157
|45
|AUS 4221
|SARE WARREN
|42
|‑56
|38
|51
|38
|158
|46
|SWE 4330
|JARUDD EMIL
|65
|‑43
|41
|41
|32
|158
|47
|GBR 4508
|VINCENT DAN
|47
|38
|‑60
|48
|39
|159
|48
|GBR 4448
|ALBRECHT LEIGH
|52
|‑68
|27
|56
|44
|163
|49
|AUS 4063
|SOUTER DEAN
|55
|62
|‑68
|26
|37
|164
|50
|GBR 4480
|MASON RICHARD
|49
|27
|28
|(dnf)
|dnf
|164
|51
|ITA 4460
|MAZZETTI FABIO
|38
|40
|52
|46
|‑55
|167
|52
|GBR 4336
|HEATHCOTE JONATHAN
|40
|(dnf)
|dnf
|23
|43
|170
|53
|GBR 4149
|HOLDEN OLIVER
|73
|45
|43
|35
|‑52
|171
|54
|AUS 8
|MCDOUGALL ANDREW
|54
|47
|42
|(ret)
|46
|172
|55
|ITA 4389
|ZILIANI MARIO
|48
|49
|47
|‑50
|49
|179
|56
|GBR 4347
|BRIDLE EDDIE
|56
|‑51
|45
|45
|51
|180
|57
|GBR 4277
|HARTLEY JEREMY
|62
|‑59
|55
|49
|48
|192
|58
|POR 4299
|ANDRADE FRANCISCO
|37
|57
|(ufd)
|61
|47
|193
|59
|GBR 3959
|GLIDDON PAUL
|59
|(ufd)
|63
|39
|53
|194
|60
|GBR 4499
|HUTTON DOMINIC
|50
|‑67
|53
|52
|57
|197
|61
|GER 3975
|CLASEN JACOB
|68
|54
|‑65
|44
|54
|198
|62
|FRA 4310
|ARTHAUD AYMERIC
|66
|58
|59
|40
|(dnf)
|202
|63
|FIN 4406
|LEHTINEN LAURI
|43
|52
|62
|57
|‑65
|203
|64
|AUS 4216
|GENDERS JOHN
|46
|61
|56
|53
|‑64
|203
|65
|GBR 4311
|ADAMS ALEX
|57
|‑64
|64
|43
|60
|206
|66
|ARG 4367
|COSENTINO IVAN
|53
|60
|51
|59
|‑62
|207
|67
|IRL 4380
|MURPHY ANNALISE
|45
|55
|57
|‑65
|63
|208
|68
|AUS 4222
|PEARSON BRENT
|58
|‑65
|61
|54
|59
|213
|69
|GBR 4037
|JEEVES CHRIS
|71
|‑63
|54
|58
|61
|221
|70
|AUT 4511
|SCHANLEITNER MICHAEL
|63
|46
|69
|(dnf)
|dnf
|230
|71
|GBR 4500
|STARK MATTHEW
|72
|66
|‑67
|55
|66
|235
|72
|SWE 4459
|INKYOV JORDAN (DANNY)
|39
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|251
|73
|FRA 4274
|COL SEBASTIEN
|70
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnf
|dns
|270
Silver fleet after day 4 (one discard):
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Q
|F1
|F2
|F3
|F4
|Pts
|1
|GBR 4275
|CLIFTON JOHN
|75
|1
|1
|‑7
|4
|56
|2
|SUI 4312
|HOLENWEG DAVID
|110
|‑9
|2
|2
|3
|84
|3
|GER 4060
|BUHL PHILIPP
|93
|‑49
|4
|17
|2
|85
|4
|FIN 3851
|LINDAHL ERIK
|81
|‑23
|9
|11
|12
|88
|5
|GBR 4096
|PENFOLD TIM
|80
|‑33
|11
|4
|18
|89
|6
|AUS 3717
|SHERRING JACK
|96
|5
|3
|18
|‑33
|92
|7
|GBR 4442
|STONEHAM KYLE
|124
|‑30
|6
|1
|1
|95
|8
|GBR 4075
|PYBUS DOUG
|77
|12
|5
|27
|(dnf)
|99
|9
|ITA 4355
|MAGGI NICOLA
|90
|10
|13
|‑53
|16
|99
|10
|HKG 4334
|PARTRIDGE ROB
|106
|4
|18
|‑32
|6
|102
|11
|JPN 3989
|GOTO HIROKI
|109
|17
|‑29
|5
|7
|104
|12
|GBR 4121
|PHARE JAMES
|118
|3
|‑16
|12
|8
|105
|13
|AUS 4456
|GRAVARE MARTIN
|84
|26
|‑28
|8
|14
|106
|14
|AUS 4247
|WARREN FANG
|141
|2
|10
|3
|‑13
|112
|15
|GBR 4308
|BURLTON CRAIG
|78
|14
|8
|(dnf)
|35
|112
|16
|GER 4047
|JOHN ANDREAS
|74
|20
|20
|‑30
|23
|112
|17
|NED 4424
|COSTER KALLE
|100
|‑36
|15
|24
|11
|119
|18
|GBR 4122
|FRIEND ANDREW
|111
|11
|‑34
|16
|19
|124
|19
|IRL 4374
|MCMAHON EWAN
|98
|24
|21
|15
|‑32
|128
|20
|BEL 3915
|GOOD MORGAN
|85
|25
|24
|25
|‑57
|132
|21
|IRL 4139
|O TOOLE NEIL
|142
|16
|17
|6
|‑29
|137
|22
|AUS 3770
|DEUSSEN NICK
|104
|8
|‑50
|37
|21
|138
|23
|GER 3389
|HUBER THOMAS
|88
|38
|31
|9
|‑66
|138
|24
|USA 4017
|KNOWLES MATT
|86
|18
|22
|44
|‑52
|142
|25
|FIN 4382
|UUSI‑AUTTI JANNE
|132
|15
|14
|‑66
|24
|143
|26
|GBR 4492
|STREATFEILD NIC
|144
|21
|7
|‑39
|22
|148
|27
|GBR 4248
|BAKER NEIL
|145
|28
|12
|10
|‑56
|148
|28
|GBR 4136
|REDFEARN EDWARD
|99
|‑58
|23
|50
|9
|150
|29
|GBR 4278
|KOUKOURAKIS ALEX
|83
|7
|(ufd)
|ufd
|10
|151
|30
|GBR 4434
|LUTHI CHRISTIAN
|107
|34
|‑37
|13
|31
|152
|31
|GBR 3979
|ROSS JAMES
|130
|‑37
|19
|19
|27
|154
|32
|POR 3609
|BRITES HENRIQUE
|128
|27
|‑44
|21
|20
|155
|33
|JPN 4300
|TABATA WAKAKO
|108
|‑48
|32
|29
|25
|160
|34
|GBR 4438
|LEA MATTHEW
|82
|‑50
|33
|33
|37
|160
|35
|AUT 4015
|HRIBAR PHILIPP
|97
|‑60
|55
|28
|17
|167
|36
|FRA 97
|FEYDIT HUGO
|148
|6
|‑64
|14
|51
|171
|37
|AUS 4142
|GODDARD ALAN
|89
|54
|25
|‑65
|34
|173
|38
|AUS 3999
|YORK KEAGAN
|79
|‑72
|41
|48
|30
|175
|39
|GBR 3877
|GLIDDON JOSIE
|113
|31
|36
|31
|‑53
|177
|40
|GER 4027
|ADOLPH KAI
|116
|19
|‑54
|46
|36
|181
|41
|NOR 4328
|RINGSTAD ALEXANDER
|103
|‑55
|42
|20
|47
|181
|42
|AUS 3981
|HACKNEY EDWARD
|95
|46
|68
|(ufd)
|5
|185
|43
|SWE 4252
|GRAVAR EMMA
|114
|22
|‑46
|38
|46
|185
|44
|GBR 4214
|BARNES MICHAEL
|129
|41
|30
|‑54
|26
|185
|45
|IRL 4396
|KISSANE ALISTAIR
|87
|61
|45
|22
|(dnf)
|187
|46
|NZL 3733
|POWRIE TOM
|112
|42
|27
|‑45
|40
|188
|47
|AUT 4251
|HOFER MATTHAEUS
|125
|32
|35
|40
|‑60
|194
|48
|AUS 3570
|SMITH PHIL
|119
|40
|38
|34
|‑50
|194
|49
|DEN 4281
|MELSON FREDERIK JUST
|122
|29
|40
|47
|‑59
|199
|50
|SUI 4401
|FUCHS ALESSANDRO
|140
|47
|43
|23
|‑48
|209
|51
|GBR 4484
|JESSOP DAVID
|94
|59
|61
|26
|‑62
|210
|52
|NZL 4329
|GOODES STUART
|105
|(ufd)
|48
|49
|42
|211
|53
|SUI 3776
|SCHILLER PHILIPPE
|137
|‑73
|51
|41
|28
|213
|54
|POR 3715
|LEAL TIAGO
|127
|43
|‑52
|36
|49
|215
|55
|GRE 4104
|BOUSSOULAS GEORGE
|134
|‑57
|39
|35
|54
|219
|56
|ITA 4209
|TRIMARCHI MICHELE
|101
|56
|49
|‑58
|44
|219
|57
|AUT 4354
|HIRSCH MARKUS
|92
|35
|47
|(dnf)
|dnf
|220
|58
|NED 3794
|BERENS MENNO
|123
|‑63
|58
|42
|41
|224
|59
|IRI 4516
|HYLAND ADAM
|120
|13
|‑71
|67
|63
|225
|60
|NZL 4229
|KIFF RICHARD
|136
|51
|26
|56
|‑65
|225
|61
|NZL 4218
|SWANSON ROWAN
|117
|‑67
|59
|43
|43
|226
|62
|ARG 4226
|CORREA HENDERSON JUAN
|126
|66
|‑70
|63
|15
|231
|63
|SUI 4397
|DECARLI NICOLA
|131
|‑62
|53
|51
|39
|232
|64
|AUS 3905
|STEVENSON PHIL
|133
|39
|‑57
|57
|55
|241
|65
|AUS 4187
|SPIERS EMMA
|102
|‑64
|62
|59
|64
|255
|66
|ITA 4078
|BEVILACQUA VINCENZO
|115
|‑69
|69
|62
|45
|256
|67
|USA 4458
|DOWNING ZACK
|135
|44
|‑63
|61
|61
|258
|68
|FRA 4065
|REZZOUG ANTHONY
|76
|71
|56
|(dnf)
|dnf
|258
|69
|NZL 4362
|EVANS RUSS
|146
|‑68
|66
|60
|38
|264
|70
|AUT 3219
|KOBALE OLIVER
|138
|53
|60
|64
|(dnf)
|272
|71
|ARG 4167
|CONTESSI DOMINGO JOSE
|143
|65
|‑67
|55
|58
|276
|72
|GER 4421
|KASASKE FABIAN
|121
|70
|73
|52
|(dnf)
|278
|73
|SWE 4253
|GRAVARE MAGNUS
|139
|45
|65
|(dnf)
|dnf
|282
|74
|SUI 3625
|RIGOT FABRICE
|91
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|288
|75
|GBR 4343
|SAINSBURY JAMES
|147
|52
|72
|(dnf)
|dnf
|300
Bronze fleet after day 4 (one discard):
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Q
|F1
|F2
|F3
|F4
|Pts
|1
|DEN 4307
|RASMUSSEN HANS
|155
|23
|10
|‑26
|17
|61
|2
|GER 4417
|MAGE MAXIMILIAN
|151
|‑5
|1
|2
|2
|108
|3
|GBR 3980
|SIMMONDS DAVID
|153
|2
|‑5
|4
|1
|112
|4
|AUS 4324
|ROLLERSON GRANT
|150
|3
|4
|‑16
|12
|121
|5
|FIN 4087
|CASTREN THOMAS
|162
|‑21
|3
|1
|5
|126
|6
|AUS 4215
|EDMUNDS LLOYD
|157
|‑6
|6
|5
|3
|128
|7
|ARG 4368
|CONTESSI MASSIMO
|152
|10
|‑27
|11
|8
|133
|8
|FRA 4286
|VAIREAUX MOANA
|164
|7
|‑11
|3
|6
|136
|9
|CRO 4126
|DOGAN LUKA
|163
|4
|8
|12
|‑21
|142
|10
|GBR 4036
|CLARKE CHRIS
|167
|1
|‑44
|7
|14
|145
|11
|DEN 4140
|LANG PETER
|182
|8
|2
|6
|‑11
|149
|12
|IRL 4097
|DEVLIN JIM
|169
|16
|‑19
|13
|4
|157
|13
|JPN 4127
|KAWATA TAKAAKI
|177
|(bfd)
|7
|10
|15
|160
|14
|FRA 3972
|ANDRILLON YANN
|184
|(dnf)
|13
|8
|9
|165
|15
|SWE 4363
|LOVDEN MAGNUS
|181
|15
|12
|‑18
|7
|166
|16
|POL 4153
|JANKOWSKI JAKUB
|159
|9
|‑28
|21
|25
|170
|17
|NZL 4390
|BULLOT MIKE
|193
|11
|‑32
|9
|10
|171
|18
|POL 3842
|DOMANSKI MICHAL
|173
|18
|‑25
|14
|16
|174
|19
|AUS 4235
|BOULDEN WILL
|172
|13
|14
|‑30
|27
|180
|20
|FRA 4072
|CIRET MADEG
|176
|14
|9
|‑36
|34
|185
|21
|SUI 4430
|DAZIO ROBERTO
|160
|31
|‑42
|19
|19
|185
|22
|DEN 4062
|QUORNING PETER
|180
|‑28
|16
|22
|18
|186
|23
|GBR 3922
|GAMBLE PADDY
|171
|24
|15
|27
|‑29
|191
|24
|GBR 4208
|LAMBERT THOMAS
|158
|20
|23
|‑38
|33
|191
|25
|FRA 4171
|PEDOTE GIANCARLO
|175
|‑32
|17
|28
|20
|192
|26
|NED 4280
|WEBER CONSTANTIJN
|154
|19
|49
|20
|(dnf)
|193
|27
|GBR 3941
|BURRAGE MILES
|174
|(dns)
|39
|15
|13
|194
|28
|POR 3978
|BELLO FERNANDO
|185
|‑27
|18
|23
|22
|198
|29
|GBR 4100
|WHITE CHRIS
|186
|‑46
|20
|17
|26
|200
|30
|GBR 4369
|HIGBY ALEX
|166
|26
|‑36
|31
|23
|202
|31
|GER 4375
|THIAS MICHAEL
|168
|‑40
|26
|25
|30
|204
|32
|AUT 3986
|RAKUSCHAN PHILIPP
|179
|25
|‑33
|24
|28
|206
|33
|DEN 4519
|FREY OLE
|191
|17
|‑41
|29
|31
|217
|34
|AUT 3892
|KARNUTSCH FLORIAN
|161
|35
|30
|‑40
|39
|220
|35
|GBR 4118
|DICKER MARK
|165
|29
|35
|44
|(dnf)
|228
|36
|GBR 4298
|GOODRUM GREG
|178
|37
|29
|‑48
|38
|232
|37
|AUS 4497
|OLDFIELD GLEN
|194
|30
|24
|‑46
|35
|233
|38
|ITA 4486
|SAIDELLI NICOLO
|187
|‑38
|37
|34
|24
|233
|39
|SLO 4201
|TOMORI LUKA
|170
|41
|34
|‑49
|42
|241
|40
|GER 4034
|HELLRIEGEL ERNST
|183
|‑53
|43
|33
|36
|246
|41
|GBR 4291
|JEFFRIES ANDY
|156
|50
|‑55
|41
|44
|248
|42
|NED 3623
|VERSCHUURE ROALD
|195
|39
|‑45
|32
|37
|253
|43
|GBR 4342
|SIMMONDS GRAHAM
|213
|12
|21
|56
|(dnf)
|257
|44
|AUS 3833
|DANKS PETER
|198
|33
|38
|‑51
|48
|265
|45
|GBR 3870
|GATEHOUSE EDDIE
|202
|36
|‑48
|45
|32
|266
|46
|GER 3627
|MAGE FRANZISKA
|199
|34
|40
|‑52
|49
|271
|47
|SUI 4042
|MANI SANDRO
|216
|22
|‑65
|39
|46
|275
|48
|GBR 3944
|BEVAN PHIL
|212
|42
|22
|(dnf)
|43
|275
|49
|GBR 4179
|HUGHES GERRY
|197
|43
|‑47
|47
|41
|277
|50
|AUT 3924
|KOBALE KONSTANTIN
|218
|45
|31
|37
|(dnf)
|281
|51
|AUS 3827
|HALLAM JAMES
|201
|47
|50
|35
|(dnf)
|282
|52
|GBR 3629
|MEHEW TOM
|200
|44
|‑58
|42
|50
|284
|53
|FRA 3718
|POIZIVARA FRED
|189
|49
|‑56
|53
|47
|287
|54
|FRA 4144
|BEL JEAN‑NOAL
|205
|48
|‑53
|43
|45
|294
|55
|GBR 3607
|DAVIS ALAN
|192
|57
|‑64
|58
|53
|309
|56
|GBR 3914
|COONEY NEIL
|207
|‑56
|46
|50
|52
|311
|57
|SWE 4264
|MAGNERIUS MICHAEL
|188
|60
|‑63
|59
|54
|311
|58
|AUS 4021
|ROBINSON DAVID
|149
|(dns)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|315
|59
|AUS 3961
|SAUL JOHN
|204
|55
|‑59
|54
|55
|320
|60
|SUI 4031
|DARR YVO
|215
|59
|‑60
|55
|40
|322
|61
|GER 3601
|ZEISER CHRISTOPH
|208
|51
|51
|‑57
|57
|322
|62
|AUS 4243
|PONTREMOLI RICCARDO
|210
|(dns)
|52
|60
|51
|331
|63
|GBR 4361
|SMITH DONALD
|203
|54
|54
|(dnf)
|dnf
|334
|64
|GER 3321
|WINTER CHRISTIAN
|214
|58
|‑61
|61
|56
|343
|65
|USA 4305
|BURSOR SCOTT
|209
|52
|57
|(dnf)
|dnf
|345
|66
|GER 4377
|MAEGE CARLO
|190
|(dns)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|352
|67
|CAN 4197
|BRAZIER ANDREW
|196
|(dns)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|358
|68
|SUI 4303
|BADERTSCHER STEFAN
|206
|(dns)
|62
|dnf
|dnf
|363
|69
|BEL 4049
|GALEOTTI GIOVANNI
|211
|61
|(dnf)
|dnf
|dnf
|371
|70
|SUI 4502
|SCHENK DOMINIK
|217
|(dns)
|dnf
|dnf
|dnf
|381
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!