McDougall + McConaghy International Moth World Championship - Day 4

by Jonny Fullerton today at 9:16 pm

The final series of racing at the 2017 McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds got underway today in glamorous conditions on Lake Garda. The Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets were released just after lunchtime for four races each on two race courses.

The Gold fleet left the shore about 1400hrs to sail on the South course in warm sunshine and a 12 - 14 knots breeze from 200 degrees. The two lap courses were short and sharp taking the lead boat about 25 minutes to complete.

77 boats shot off the start line on starboard tack to tack directly in front of the Fraglia Vela Malcesine club house, where spectators were able to get a bird's eye view from the shore.

Some competitors got squeezed out at the pin end but the start was called clear and Nathan Outteridge (AUS) absolutely nailed it. But at the leeward gate on lap 1, current world champion, Paul Goodison (GBR) had a 30 metre lead from Scott Babbage (AUS), Rob Greenhalgh (GBR), Nathan Outteridge (AUS) and Pete Burling (NZL).

Goodison hugged the breeze on the shoreline to finish with another gun, followed by Babbage in second, having a much better day after all his breakages. Greenhalgh completed the podium, Burling just squeezed past Outteridge on the last gybe for the finish.

For race 2, the course was stretched out to 1.3nm as the breeze swung to 210 degrees. The second start was another packed line and again several competitors got squeezed out including Rob Greenhalgh and Josh Mcknight (AUS). Pete Burling rounded in the lead closely followed by Tom Slingsby (AUS) with Scott Babbage in third, Paul Goodison in fifth.

Burling extended on all legs to close out his first 2017 Moth Worlds race win, Slingsby took a well earned second and Paul Goodison clawed back to third. The two former 49er & AC team mates Iain 'Goobs' Jensen and Nathan Outteridge finished fourth and fifth.

It was getting late in the afternoon by the time race 3 begun but conditions remained similar, with 12 - 14 knots of breeze and flat water but it had become more patchy with streaks down the middle of the course rather than along the Eastern lake shore.

Again Paul Goodison tussled for the lead, this time against Nathan Outteridge and Iain 'Goobs' Jensen. Disaster for Rob Greenhalgh as he suffers a broken mainsheet strop and has to retire. Positions stayed the same for the top three but a Corinthian sailor, Dave Hivey (GBR) snuck into fourth to break up the professionals. Pete Burling finished this one in fifth.

The lead contenders all piled down to the pin end for the start of race 4. Nathan Outteridge again nailed it with Tom Slingsby on his hip. Burling, Goodison and Babbage were all in the scrum but Rob Greenhalgh's timing was just out forcing him wide to duck round to start behind the pack.

It was another mad dash to the shore to tack in front of the club house. Burling and Goodison met on opposite tacks at the top mark and it was Burling who ducked Goody to round just in the lead. Outteridge rounded third. The packed rounding forced a couple of leaders to go wide of the upwind gate.

Downwind the race became a three way battle between the three former world champions, Burling, Goodison and Outteridge. On the last leg, positions changed, Babbage came to the line on opposite tacks to Outteridge and just managed to cross his bows to take his first win of the championship, both sailors enjoying a much better day on the water. Goodison took third and Burling fourth and Slingsby 5th.

When the finals series results were added to the Qualification results the overall classification has Paul Goodison taking the lead on 8 points from arch rival Laser Gold medallist Tom Slingsby on 17 points and Iain Jensen moving up to third on 21 points. After finishing 15th in the Qualification series, Pete Burling has a much better day to pull up to 4th whilst Rob Greenhalgh as a day to forget discarding a DNF and counting a 17th. Both Nathan Outteridge and Scott Babbage are back in the top ten after their breakdowns in the Qualification series. Another top contender Ben 'the Patonator' Paton (GBR) suffered a re-reoccurrence of his arm injury forcing him out of the last two races.

Dave Hivey (GBR) stays top Corinthian sneaking into the top 10 and Jason Belben scores 20,19,19 to remain top Master in 24th position overall.

In the Silver fleet, John Clifton (GBR) port tacked the entire fleet to win race 1 of the day by a country mile. He repeated in race 2 and scored a 7 and 4 to open a big lead over second placed David Holenweg (SUI) and Philipp Buhl (GER).

In the Bronze fleet, Hans Rasmussen (DEN) has a huge lead over Maximilian Mage (GER) and David Simmonds (GBR).

Weary sailors returned ashore early in the evening for a 'Bruschetta and Ravioli' spread as the sun set over the lake. The perfect ending to a perfect day.

Racing continues for all fleets tomorrow, (Saturday). The earliest start time will be 1300hrs (local time).

Event website: www.mothworlds.org/malcesine

Tracking: www.u-track.it/index.php/moth-worlds-2017

Gold fleet after day 4 (one discard):

Pos Sail No Helm Q F1 F2 F3 F4 Pts 1 GBR 1 GOODISON PAUL 1 1 ‑3 1 3 8 2 AUS 4386 SLINGSBY TOM 2 ‑7 2 7 5 17 3 AUS 4514 JENSEN IAIN 4 8 4 3 ‑13 21 4 NZL 4190 BURLING PETER 15 4 1 ‑5 4 22 5 GBR 4491 GREENHALGH ROBERT 3 3 7 (ret) 17 31 6 AUS 10 MIGHELL HAROLD 11 6 9 ‑10 9 34 7 AUS 4038 OUTTERIDGE NATHAN 35 ‑5 5 2 2 35 8 AUS 6 MCKNIGHT JOSH 5 ‑25 13 11 6 37 9 AUS 4 BABBAGE SCOTT 41 2 ‑6 6 1 40 10 GBR 4513 HIVEY DAVID 9 ‑18 15 4 12 40 11 ITA 4180 DE PAOLI AMBROSI CARLO 13 ‑17 12 13 11 47 12 AUS 3656 DAMIC LUKA 10 ‑31 16 17 7 49 13 GBR 4050 HISCOCKS SIMON 6 11 10 ‑31 22 50 14 ITA 4431 FERRIGHI GIAN MARIA 18 15 14 8 ‑33 51 15 AUS 4205 THOMAS STEVEN 14 9 ‑44 9 24 54 16 ITA 4340 BRUNI FRANCESCO 20 13 ‑35 12 14 54 17 GBR 4501 ELLIS DAN 23 10 17 14 ‑27 57 18 ITA 4147 BIANCHI FRANCESCO 19 ‑28 8 21 15 59 19 GBR 4433 WARD DAN 17 20 19 15 ‑25 67 20 AUS 7 GOUGH ROB 21 12 22 20 ‑26 70 21 AUS 4332 BURTON TOM 7 ‑35 24 29 10 71 22 AUS 4095 KAJIMOTO KOHEI 22 16 31 ‑60 8 71 23 SUI 4270 PSAROFAGHIS ARNAUD 16 ‑32 18 19 21 71 24 GBR 4309 MCMILLAN JIM 12 ‑30 25 25 16 76 25 GBR 4509 BELBEN JASON 24 ‑29 20 22 19 77 26 ITA 4138 FERRIGHI STEFANO 44 ‑37 21 18 23 94 27 ITA 4040 LANULFI MARCO 27 23 33 (dnf) 20 95 28 IRL 4517 FITZPATRICK RORY 25 24 30 ‑37 34 106 29 GBR 5 PATON BEN 8 14 11 (ret) dnf 108 30 GBR 3939 ASHER NIC 34 ‑42 39 16 29 108 31 AUS 4495 TAILBY REECE 60 19 ‑36 36 18 113 32 FRA 4383 PRESTI PHILIPPE 28 26 37 32 ‑41 116 33 USA 4302 FUNK BRAD 69 21 23 27 ‑40 119 34 GBR 4512 OFFER TOM 26 36 ‑48 38 31 124 35 IRL 4148 KENEFICK DAVID 33 41 40 30 ‑45 135 36 FRA 4412 MARIE BENOIT 31 33 46 ‑63 35 137 37 ARG 4331 GREGGI FRANCO 29 50 26 ‑62 42 140 38 AUS 4418 CHEW MATTHEW 32 22 32 64 (ufd) 142 39 GER 3797 GIELEN FABIAN 36 53 ‑66 33 30 143 40 AUT 3799 STELZL MAXIMILIAN 30 39 50 34 ‑56 146 41 AUS 3832 THORPE LES 64 (ufd) 34 42 28 146 42 SUI 4404 PETRINO ADRIANO 61 48 ‑58 24 36 148 43 GBR 4350 SMITHWHITE DAVID 51 44 29 47 ‑58 155 44 SUI 4152 RIGOT GUILLAUME 67 34 49 28 ‑50 157 45 AUS 4221 SARE WARREN 42 ‑56 38 51 38 158 46 SWE 4330 JARUDD EMIL 65 ‑43 41 41 32 158 47 GBR 4508 VINCENT DAN 47 38 ‑60 48 39 159 48 GBR 4448 ALBRECHT LEIGH 52 ‑68 27 56 44 163 49 AUS 4063 SOUTER DEAN 55 62 ‑68 26 37 164 50 GBR 4480 MASON RICHARD 49 27 28 (dnf) dnf 164 51 ITA 4460 MAZZETTI FABIO 38 40 52 46 ‑55 167 52 GBR 4336 HEATHCOTE JONATHAN 40 (dnf) dnf 23 43 170 53 GBR 4149 HOLDEN OLIVER 73 45 43 35 ‑52 171 54 AUS 8 MCDOUGALL ANDREW 54 47 42 (ret) 46 172 55 ITA 4389 ZILIANI MARIO 48 49 47 ‑50 49 179 56 GBR 4347 BRIDLE EDDIE 56 ‑51 45 45 51 180 57 GBR 4277 HARTLEY JEREMY 62 ‑59 55 49 48 192 58 POR 4299 ANDRADE FRANCISCO 37 57 (ufd) 61 47 193 59 GBR 3959 GLIDDON PAUL 59 (ufd) 63 39 53 194 60 GBR 4499 HUTTON DOMINIC 50 ‑67 53 52 57 197 61 GER 3975 CLASEN JACOB 68 54 ‑65 44 54 198 62 FRA 4310 ARTHAUD AYMERIC 66 58 59 40 (dnf) 202 63 FIN 4406 LEHTINEN LAURI 43 52 62 57 ‑65 203 64 AUS 4216 GENDERS JOHN 46 61 56 53 ‑64 203 65 GBR 4311 ADAMS ALEX 57 ‑64 64 43 60 206 66 ARG 4367 COSENTINO IVAN 53 60 51 59 ‑62 207 67 IRL 4380 MURPHY ANNALISE 45 55 57 ‑65 63 208 68 AUS 4222 PEARSON BRENT 58 ‑65 61 54 59 213 69 GBR 4037 JEEVES CHRIS 71 ‑63 54 58 61 221 70 AUT 4511 SCHANLEITNER MICHAEL 63 46 69 (dnf) dnf 230 71 GBR 4500 STARK MATTHEW 72 66 ‑67 55 66 235 72 SWE 4459 INKYOV JORDAN (DANNY) 39 (dnf) dnf dnf dnf 251 73 FRA 4274 COL SEBASTIEN 70 (dnf) dnf dnf dns 270

Silver fleet after day 4 (one discard):

Pos Sail No Helm Q F1 F2 F3 F4 Pts 1 GBR 4275 CLIFTON JOHN 75 1 1 ‑7 4 56 2 SUI 4312 HOLENWEG DAVID 110 ‑9 2 2 3 84 3 GER 4060 BUHL PHILIPP 93 ‑49 4 17 2 85 4 FIN 3851 LINDAHL ERIK 81 ‑23 9 11 12 88 5 GBR 4096 PENFOLD TIM 80 ‑33 11 4 18 89 6 AUS 3717 SHERRING JACK 96 5 3 18 ‑33 92 7 GBR 4442 STONEHAM KYLE 124 ‑30 6 1 1 95 8 GBR 4075 PYBUS DOUG 77 12 5 27 (dnf) 99 9 ITA 4355 MAGGI NICOLA 90 10 13 ‑53 16 99 10 HKG 4334 PARTRIDGE ROB 106 4 18 ‑32 6 102 11 JPN 3989 GOTO HIROKI 109 17 ‑29 5 7 104 12 GBR 4121 PHARE JAMES 118 3 ‑16 12 8 105 13 AUS 4456 GRAVARE MARTIN 84 26 ‑28 8 14 106 14 AUS 4247 WARREN FANG 141 2 10 3 ‑13 112 15 GBR 4308 BURLTON CRAIG 78 14 8 (dnf) 35 112 16 GER 4047 JOHN ANDREAS 74 20 20 ‑30 23 112 17 NED 4424 COSTER KALLE 100 ‑36 15 24 11 119 18 GBR 4122 FRIEND ANDREW 111 11 ‑34 16 19 124 19 IRL 4374 MCMAHON EWAN 98 24 21 15 ‑32 128 20 BEL 3915 GOOD MORGAN 85 25 24 25 ‑57 132 21 IRL 4139 O TOOLE NEIL 142 16 17 6 ‑29 137 22 AUS 3770 DEUSSEN NICK 104 8 ‑50 37 21 138 23 GER 3389 HUBER THOMAS 88 38 31 9 ‑66 138 24 USA 4017 KNOWLES MATT 86 18 22 44 ‑52 142 25 FIN 4382 UUSI‑AUTTI JANNE 132 15 14 ‑66 24 143 26 GBR 4492 STREATFEILD NIC 144 21 7 ‑39 22 148 27 GBR 4248 BAKER NEIL 145 28 12 10 ‑56 148 28 GBR 4136 REDFEARN EDWARD 99 ‑58 23 50 9 150 29 GBR 4278 KOUKOURAKIS ALEX 83 7 (ufd) ufd 10 151 30 GBR 4434 LUTHI CHRISTIAN 107 34 ‑37 13 31 152 31 GBR 3979 ROSS JAMES 130 ‑37 19 19 27 154 32 POR 3609 BRITES HENRIQUE 128 27 ‑44 21 20 155 33 JPN 4300 TABATA WAKAKO 108 ‑48 32 29 25 160 34 GBR 4438 LEA MATTHEW 82 ‑50 33 33 37 160 35 AUT 4015 HRIBAR PHILIPP 97 ‑60 55 28 17 167 36 FRA 97 FEYDIT HUGO 148 6 ‑64 14 51 171 37 AUS 4142 GODDARD ALAN 89 54 25 ‑65 34 173 38 AUS 3999 YORK KEAGAN 79 ‑72 41 48 30 175 39 GBR 3877 GLIDDON JOSIE 113 31 36 31 ‑53 177 40 GER 4027 ADOLPH KAI 116 19 ‑54 46 36 181 41 NOR 4328 RINGSTAD ALEXANDER 103 ‑55 42 20 47 181 42 AUS 3981 HACKNEY EDWARD 95 46 68 (ufd) 5 185 43 SWE 4252 GRAVAR EMMA 114 22 ‑46 38 46 185 44 GBR 4214 BARNES MICHAEL 129 41 30 ‑54 26 185 45 IRL 4396 KISSANE ALISTAIR 87 61 45 22 (dnf) 187 46 NZL 3733 POWRIE TOM 112 42 27 ‑45 40 188 47 AUT 4251 HOFER MATTHAEUS 125 32 35 40 ‑60 194 48 AUS 3570 SMITH PHIL 119 40 38 34 ‑50 194 49 DEN 4281 MELSON FREDERIK JUST 122 29 40 47 ‑59 199 50 SUI 4401 FUCHS ALESSANDRO 140 47 43 23 ‑48 209 51 GBR 4484 JESSOP DAVID 94 59 61 26 ‑62 210 52 NZL 4329 GOODES STUART 105 (ufd) 48 49 42 211 53 SUI 3776 SCHILLER PHILIPPE 137 ‑73 51 41 28 213 54 POR 3715 LEAL TIAGO 127 43 ‑52 36 49 215 55 GRE 4104 BOUSSOULAS GEORGE 134 ‑57 39 35 54 219 56 ITA 4209 TRIMARCHI MICHELE 101 56 49 ‑58 44 219 57 AUT 4354 HIRSCH MARKUS 92 35 47 (dnf) dnf 220 58 NED 3794 BERENS MENNO 123 ‑63 58 42 41 224 59 IRI 4516 HYLAND ADAM 120 13 ‑71 67 63 225 60 NZL 4229 KIFF RICHARD 136 51 26 56 ‑65 225 61 NZL 4218 SWANSON ROWAN 117 ‑67 59 43 43 226 62 ARG 4226 CORREA HENDERSON JUAN 126 66 ‑70 63 15 231 63 SUI 4397 DECARLI NICOLA 131 ‑62 53 51 39 232 64 AUS 3905 STEVENSON PHIL 133 39 ‑57 57 55 241 65 AUS 4187 SPIERS EMMA 102 ‑64 62 59 64 255 66 ITA 4078 BEVILACQUA VINCENZO 115 ‑69 69 62 45 256 67 USA 4458 DOWNING ZACK 135 44 ‑63 61 61 258 68 FRA 4065 REZZOUG ANTHONY 76 71 56 (dnf) dnf 258 69 NZL 4362 EVANS RUSS 146 ‑68 66 60 38 264 70 AUT 3219 KOBALE OLIVER 138 53 60 64 (dnf) 272 71 ARG 4167 CONTESSI DOMINGO JOSE 143 65 ‑67 55 58 276 72 GER 4421 KASASKE FABIAN 121 70 73 52 (dnf) 278 73 SWE 4253 GRAVARE MAGNUS 139 45 65 (dnf) dnf 282 74 SUI 3625 RIGOT FABRICE 91 (dnf) dnf dnf dnf 288 75 GBR 4343 SAINSBURY JAMES 147 52 72 (dnf) dnf 300

Bronze fleet after day 4 (one discard):

Pos Sail No Helm Q F1 F2 F3 F4 Pts 1 DEN 4307 RASMUSSEN HANS 155 23 10 ‑26 17 61 2 GER 4417 MAGE MAXIMILIAN 151 ‑5 1 2 2 108 3 GBR 3980 SIMMONDS DAVID 153 2 ‑5 4 1 112 4 AUS 4324 ROLLERSON GRANT 150 3 4 ‑16 12 121 5 FIN 4087 CASTREN THOMAS 162 ‑21 3 1 5 126 6 AUS 4215 EDMUNDS LLOYD 157 ‑6 6 5 3 128 7 ARG 4368 CONTESSI MASSIMO 152 10 ‑27 11 8 133 8 FRA 4286 VAIREAUX MOANA 164 7 ‑11 3 6 136 9 CRO 4126 DOGAN LUKA 163 4 8 12 ‑21 142 10 GBR 4036 CLARKE CHRIS 167 1 ‑44 7 14 145 11 DEN 4140 LANG PETER 182 8 2 6 ‑11 149 12 IRL 4097 DEVLIN JIM 169 16 ‑19 13 4 157 13 JPN 4127 KAWATA TAKAAKI 177 (bfd) 7 10 15 160 14 FRA 3972 ANDRILLON YANN 184 (dnf) 13 8 9 165 15 SWE 4363 LOVDEN MAGNUS 181 15 12 ‑18 7 166 16 POL 4153 JANKOWSKI JAKUB 159 9 ‑28 21 25 170 17 NZL 4390 BULLOT MIKE 193 11 ‑32 9 10 171 18 POL 3842 DOMANSKI MICHAL 173 18 ‑25 14 16 174 19 AUS 4235 BOULDEN WILL 172 13 14 ‑30 27 180 20 FRA 4072 CIRET MADEG 176 14 9 ‑36 34 185 21 SUI 4430 DAZIO ROBERTO 160 31 ‑42 19 19 185 22 DEN 4062 QUORNING PETER 180 ‑28 16 22 18 186 23 GBR 3922 GAMBLE PADDY 171 24 15 27 ‑29 191 24 GBR 4208 LAMBERT THOMAS 158 20 23 ‑38 33 191 25 FRA 4171 PEDOTE GIANCARLO 175 ‑32 17 28 20 192 26 NED 4280 WEBER CONSTANTIJN 154 19 49 20 (dnf) 193 27 GBR 3941 BURRAGE MILES 174 (dns) 39 15 13 194 28 POR 3978 BELLO FERNANDO 185 ‑27 18 23 22 198 29 GBR 4100 WHITE CHRIS 186 ‑46 20 17 26 200 30 GBR 4369 HIGBY ALEX 166 26 ‑36 31 23 202 31 GER 4375 THIAS MICHAEL 168 ‑40 26 25 30 204 32 AUT 3986 RAKUSCHAN PHILIPP 179 25 ‑33 24 28 206 33 DEN 4519 FREY OLE 191 17 ‑41 29 31 217 34 AUT 3892 KARNUTSCH FLORIAN 161 35 30 ‑40 39 220 35 GBR 4118 DICKER MARK 165 29 35 44 (dnf) 228 36 GBR 4298 GOODRUM GREG 178 37 29 ‑48 38 232 37 AUS 4497 OLDFIELD GLEN 194 30 24 ‑46 35 233 38 ITA 4486 SAIDELLI NICOLO 187 ‑38 37 34 24 233 39 SLO 4201 TOMORI LUKA 170 41 34 ‑49 42 241 40 GER 4034 HELLRIEGEL ERNST 183 ‑53 43 33 36 246 41 GBR 4291 JEFFRIES ANDY 156 50 ‑55 41 44 248 42 NED 3623 VERSCHUURE ROALD 195 39 ‑45 32 37 253 43 GBR 4342 SIMMONDS GRAHAM 213 12 21 56 (dnf) 257 44 AUS 3833 DANKS PETER 198 33 38 ‑51 48 265 45 GBR 3870 GATEHOUSE EDDIE 202 36 ‑48 45 32 266 46 GER 3627 MAGE FRANZISKA 199 34 40 ‑52 49 271 47 SUI 4042 MANI SANDRO 216 22 ‑65 39 46 275 48 GBR 3944 BEVAN PHIL 212 42 22 (dnf) 43 275 49 GBR 4179 HUGHES GERRY 197 43 ‑47 47 41 277 50 AUT 3924 KOBALE KONSTANTIN 218 45 31 37 (dnf) 281 51 AUS 3827 HALLAM JAMES 201 47 50 35 (dnf) 282 52 GBR 3629 MEHEW TOM 200 44 ‑58 42 50 284 53 FRA 3718 POIZIVARA FRED 189 49 ‑56 53 47 287 54 FRA 4144 BEL JEAN‑NOAL 205 48 ‑53 43 45 294 55 GBR 3607 DAVIS ALAN 192 57 ‑64 58 53 309 56 GBR 3914 COONEY NEIL 207 ‑56 46 50 52 311 57 SWE 4264 MAGNERIUS MICHAEL 188 60 ‑63 59 54 311 58 AUS 4021 ROBINSON DAVID 149 (dns) dnf dnf dnf 315 59 AUS 3961 SAUL JOHN 204 55 ‑59 54 55 320 60 SUI 4031 DARR YVO 215 59 ‑60 55 40 322 61 GER 3601 ZEISER CHRISTOPH 208 51 51 ‑57 57 322 62 AUS 4243 PONTREMOLI RICCARDO 210 (dns) 52 60 51 331 63 GBR 4361 SMITH DONALD 203 54 54 (dnf) dnf 334 64 GER 3321 WINTER CHRISTIAN 214 58 ‑61 61 56 343 65 USA 4305 BURSOR SCOTT 209 52 57 (dnf) dnf 345 66 GER 4377 MAEGE CARLO 190 (dns) dnf dnf dnf 352 67 CAN 4197 BRAZIER ANDREW 196 (dns) dnf dnf dnf 358 68 SUI 4303 BADERTSCHER STEFAN 206 (dns) 62 dnf dnf 363 69 BEL 4049 GALEOTTI GIOVANNI 211 61 (dnf) dnf dnf 371 70 SUI 4502 SCHENK DOMINIK 217 (dns) dnf dnf dnf 381