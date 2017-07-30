420 Open European Championships in Athens - Day 3

by Luissa Smith today at 6:55 am

All change on race day 3 at the 420 Open Europeans in Athens, Greece, as the breeze kicked in and the race track got just a bit more exciting, compared to the previous light wind days.

The breeze was around 19-21 knots, gusting up to 25 knots when racing got underway. As the afternoon unfolded, the breeze decreased, before returning to a challenging 20 knots. The sea was lumpy, with the top reach the most thrilling part of the race track as teams steamed down to the gybe mark. A few capsize and broken rudder casualties were the only consequences of a fantastic race day.

The 179 teams from 22 nations now reach halfway stage of the Championship, so time to assess placings as they seek to consolidate and seek out every incremental gain over the next three race days. In the Open fleet, the 77 teams will be split into gold and silver fleets for the final 6 races, whilst the Ladies and U17 fleets continue their 12-race single series.

Ladies

Emma Kaneti/Ciara Rodriguez-Hora (USA) scored another race win, partnered with a discard score, after finishing 31st in the second race of the day. The conditions were frisky, make one mistake and you were right back in the fleet. Their phenomenal scorecard until today's finish still places them on a 16 point advantage.

"We are happy to stay at the front of the leaderboard for sure, as we had a pretty rough second race," said Kaneti. "We didn't have a great start, but we have been consistent so far so are happy with how we are sailing.

"It was much windier today, and I guess we prefer heavier wind, although at times today it might have been a bit heavier than we would have liked."

Holding on close behind, but with a growing points deficit are France's Violette Orange/Camille Orion, chased hard by the USA's Carmen Cowles/Emma Cowles, who clamber back up to third and sit just 1 point behind from today's perfect scores of 2,1.

"It's an incredible event, a lot of competitors and a real experience to be here," commented Orange who is a familiar face at international events.

Orion added, "We are in the match for the podium here and that is our target."

Hatty Morsley/Pippa Cropley (GBR) picked up their first ever win at an international event yesterday, and repeated form today to seize a third place in race 5, following up with a 32nd, to sit in 6th overall. The pair's eyes are targeting a top leaderboard position at the 420 Europeans, which they hope will convert to secure their place to represent Great Britain at the Youth Sailing World Championship in Sanya, China later this year.

"It's really fun and the competition is really tough," enthused Morsley. "All the girls are really good, especially when the wind gets up. It is hard but really good. We just want to focus on top ten finishes, and for the week we aim to get a top ten overall."

A leaderboard charge from France's Juliette Dubreuil/Alice Cousin, who relished today's big breeze and easily grabbed two top ten results, in contrast to their scoreboard which is otherwise littered with high scoring finishes. The pair leap up to 20th from 33rd.

Ladies Top 5 after 6 Races:

1. Emma KANETI/Ciara RODRIGUEZ-HORAN (USA 54066) - 11 pts

2. Violette DORANGE/Camille ORION (FRA 56277) - 27 pts

3. Carmen COWLES/Emma COWLES (USA 56365) - 28 pts

4. Maria CABA/Pilar CABA (ESP 56245) - 30 pts

5. Marta GARRIDO/Clara LLABRÉS (ESP 56260) - 46 pts

Open

It's been a bit like a waiting game, anticipating the inevitable rise of Italy's Edoardo Ferraro/Francesco Orlando. Today they bounced into the lead, with race results of 1,3 in the blue fleet. The duo sit on a small 5 point margin over team mates Andrea Spagnolli/Kevin Rio, who scored the same results but the other way around, 3,1, in the yellow fleet.

"It was a very good day, with two difficult races," said Ferraro. "In the first race there was such a lot of wind, but in the second there were two different winds, and on the right it was light and on left strong wind – it was so different.

"We were in trouble in the first part of the second race, but with some good tacks and gybe by gybe we caught the group.

"In this next three days, we must be aware, and we must be just a little bit scared, because the boats behind us are very good teams. We have the Italians, our friends, and the Greeks were last year's U17 World Champions," he concluded with an appropriate measure of respect.

Overnight leaders Carlos Balaguer/Antoni Massanet of Spain struggled in the opening race 5, scoring a 19th and their worst finish of the series so far, but responded in the final race with a 2nd place.

"My favourite conditions were yesterday," said Massanet, "with the Oscar flag up and we can pump. But today, I prefer even more, and I hope we can do even better."

"There is a lot of pressure difference and shifts on the race track, but we really like racing here," added Balaguer.

Their day didn't quite turn out as planned as they slipped to third, but are still well on target for a top finish. The pair is already selected to represent Spain at the Youth Sailing Worlds, so just have to focus on their own racing here, without the added national selection pressure.

The top thirty-nine teams now advance through to gold fleet, and relief for Australia's Cole Tapper/Thomas Green who qualify through as the 39th boat.

Open Top 5 after 6 Races:

1. Edoardo FERRARO/Francesco ORLANDO (ITA 56278) - 12 pts

2. Andrea SPAGNOLLI/Kevin RIO (ITA 56028) - 17 pts

3. Carlos BALAGUER/Antoni MASSANET (ESP 55947) - 20 pts

4. Telis ATHANASOPOULOS YOGO/Dimitris TASSIOS (GRE 56371) - 20 pts

5. Elias ARETZ/Pablo GARCÍA (ESP 56251) - 24 pts

Under 17

A cracking race day for the USA's young pairing of Max Anker/Leyton Borcherding who took out both race wins and sit in 2nd overall at the halfway stage of the Championship. Five points ahead are series leaders Demetrio Sposato/Gabriele Centrone, with Germany's Bjarne Studt/Piet Strohm holding firm in third.

"It was a pretty large range of breeze and a good direction of breeze, and we had little time to think, so it was just bow down and go for speed," explained Anker on their approach to the race track. "We just want to stay consistent, and are happy whatever the weather."

Third placed, Studt/Strohm from Germany continue their super consistent rhythm.

"We have been sailing constantly, and we are pleased as this is our first international event," reflected Strohm. "We like stronger winds, so are happy with today. We just want to get better."

Carlotta Scodnik/Camilla Scodnik of Italy continue their run as top girls team, and shift up to 4th overall from scores of 2,7.

Under 17 Top 5 after 6 Races:

1. Demetrio SPOSATO/Gabriele CENTRONE (ITA 56124) - 15 pts

2. Max ANKER/Leyton BORCHERDING (USA 56128) - 20 pts

3. Bjarne STUDT/Piet STROHM (GER 55251) - 23 pts

4. Carlotta SCODNIK/Camilla SCODNIK (ITA 56272) - 32 pts

5. Martín WIZNER/Pedro AMENEIRO (ESP 56016) - 34 pts

