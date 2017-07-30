Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2017 April
Product Feature
Gul Gamma Drysuit
Gul Gamma Drysuit
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

420 Open European Championships in Athens - Day 3

by Luissa Smith today at 6:55 am 25-30 July 2017

All change on race day 3 at the 420 Open Europeans in Athens, Greece, as the breeze kicked in and the race track got just a bit more exciting, compared to the previous light wind days.

The breeze was around 19-21 knots, gusting up to 25 knots when racing got underway. As the afternoon unfolded, the breeze decreased, before returning to a challenging 20 knots. The sea was lumpy, with the top reach the most thrilling part of the race track as teams steamed down to the gybe mark. A few capsize and broken rudder casualties were the only consequences of a fantastic race day.

The 179 teams from 22 nations now reach halfway stage of the Championship, so time to assess placings as they seek to consolidate and seek out every incremental gain over the next three race days. In the Open fleet, the 77 teams will be split into gold and silver fleets for the final 6 races, whilst the Ladies and U17 fleets continue their 12-race single series.

Ladies

Emma Kaneti/Ciara Rodriguez-Hora (USA) scored another race win, partnered with a discard score, after finishing 31st in the second race of the day. The conditions were frisky, make one mistake and you were right back in the fleet. Their phenomenal scorecard until today's finish still places them on a 16 point advantage.

"We are happy to stay at the front of the leaderboard for sure, as we had a pretty rough second race," said Kaneti. "We didn't have a great start, but we have been consistent so far so are happy with how we are sailing.

"It was much windier today, and I guess we prefer heavier wind, although at times today it might have been a bit heavier than we would have liked."

Holding on close behind, but with a growing points deficit are France's Violette Orange/Camille Orion, chased hard by the USA's Carmen Cowles/Emma Cowles, who clamber back up to third and sit just 1 point behind from today's perfect scores of 2,1.

"It's an incredible event, a lot of competitors and a real experience to be here," commented Orange who is a familiar face at international events.

Orion added, "We are in the match for the podium here and that is our target."

Hatty Morsley/Pippa Cropley (GBR) picked up their first ever win at an international event yesterday, and repeated form today to seize a third place in race 5, following up with a 32nd, to sit in 6th overall. The pair's eyes are targeting a top leaderboard position at the 420 Europeans, which they hope will convert to secure their place to represent Great Britain at the Youth Sailing World Championship in Sanya, China later this year.

"It's really fun and the competition is really tough," enthused Morsley. "All the girls are really good, especially when the wind gets up. It is hard but really good. We just want to focus on top ten finishes, and for the week we aim to get a top ten overall."

A leaderboard charge from France's Juliette Dubreuil/Alice Cousin, who relished today's big breeze and easily grabbed two top ten results, in contrast to their scoreboard which is otherwise littered with high scoring finishes. The pair leap up to 20th from 33rd.

Ladies Top 5 after 6 Races:

1. Emma KANETI/Ciara RODRIGUEZ-HORAN (USA 54066) - 11 pts
2. Violette DORANGE/Camille ORION (FRA 56277) - 27 pts
3. Carmen COWLES/Emma COWLES (USA 56365) - 28 pts
4. Maria CABA/Pilar CABA (ESP 56245) - 30 pts
5. Marta GARRIDO/Clara LLABRÉS (ESP 56260) - 46 pts

Carlotta SCODNIK and Camilla SCODNIK (ITA) on day 3 of the 420 Open European Championships in Athens - photo © Nikos Alevromytis / AleN
Carlotta SCODNIK and Camilla SCODNIK (ITA) on day 3 of the 420 Open European Championships in Athens - photo © Nikos Alevromytis / AleN

Open

It's been a bit like a waiting game, anticipating the inevitable rise of Italy's Edoardo Ferraro/Francesco Orlando. Today they bounced into the lead, with race results of 1,3 in the blue fleet. The duo sit on a small 5 point margin over team mates Andrea Spagnolli/Kevin Rio, who scored the same results but the other way around, 3,1, in the yellow fleet.

"It was a very good day, with two difficult races," said Ferraro. "In the first race there was such a lot of wind, but in the second there were two different winds, and on the right it was light and on left strong wind – it was so different.

"We were in trouble in the first part of the second race, but with some good tacks and gybe by gybe we caught the group.

"In this next three days, we must be aware, and we must be just a little bit scared, because the boats behind us are very good teams. We have the Italians, our friends, and the Greeks were last year's U17 World Champions," he concluded with an appropriate measure of respect.

Overnight leaders Carlos Balaguer/Antoni Massanet of Spain struggled in the opening race 5, scoring a 19th and their worst finish of the series so far, but responded in the final race with a 2nd place.

"My favourite conditions were yesterday," said Massanet, "with the Oscar flag up and we can pump. But today, I prefer even more, and I hope we can do even better."

"There is a lot of pressure difference and shifts on the race track, but we really like racing here," added Balaguer.

Their day didn't quite turn out as planned as they slipped to third, but are still well on target for a top finish. The pair is already selected to represent Spain at the Youth Sailing Worlds, so just have to focus on their own racing here, without the added national selection pressure.

The top thirty-nine teams now advance through to gold fleet, and relief for Australia's Cole Tapper/Thomas Green who qualify through as the 39th boat.

Open Top 5 after 6 Races:

1. Edoardo FERRARO/Francesco ORLANDO (ITA 56278) - 12 pts
2. Andrea SPAGNOLLI/Kevin RIO (ITA 56028) - 17 pts
3. Carlos BALAGUER/Antoni MASSANET (ESP 55947) - 20 pts
4. Telis ATHANASOPOULOS YOGO/Dimitris TASSIOS (GRE 56371) - 20 pts
5. Elias ARETZ/Pablo GARCÍA (ESP 56251) - 24 pts

Demetrio SPOSATO and Gabriele CENTRONE (ITA) on day 3 of the 420 Open European Championships in Athens - photo © Nikos Alevromytis / AleN
Demetrio SPOSATO and Gabriele CENTRONE (ITA) on day 3 of the 420 Open European Championships in Athens - photo © Nikos Alevromytis / AleN

Under 17

A cracking race day for the USA's young pairing of Max Anker/Leyton Borcherding who took out both race wins and sit in 2nd overall at the halfway stage of the Championship. Five points ahead are series leaders Demetrio Sposato/Gabriele Centrone, with Germany's Bjarne Studt/Piet Strohm holding firm in third.

"It was a pretty large range of breeze and a good direction of breeze, and we had little time to think, so it was just bow down and go for speed," explained Anker on their approach to the race track. "We just want to stay consistent, and are happy whatever the weather."

Third placed, Studt/Strohm from Germany continue their super consistent rhythm.

"We have been sailing constantly, and we are pleased as this is our first international event," reflected Strohm. "We like stronger winds, so are happy with today. We just want to get better."

Carlotta Scodnik/Camilla Scodnik of Italy continue their run as top girls team, and shift up to 4th overall from scores of 2,7.

Under 17 Top 5 after 6 Races:

1. Demetrio SPOSATO/Gabriele CENTRONE (ITA 56124) - 15 pts
2. Max ANKER/Leyton BORCHERDING (USA 56128) - 20 pts
3. Bjarne STUDT/Piet STROHM (GER 55251) - 23 pts
4. Carlotta SCODNIK/Camilla SCODNIK (ITA 56272) - 32 pts
5. Martín WIZNER/Pedro AMENEIRO (ESP 56016) - 34 pts

2017europeans.420sailing.org

Max ANKER and Leyton BORCHERDING (USA) on day 3 of the 420 Open European Championships in Athens - photo © Nikos Alevromytis / AleN
Max ANKER and Leyton BORCHERDING (USA) on day 3 of the 420 Open European Championships in Athens - photo © Nikos Alevromytis / AleN
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

420 Open European Championships day 2
Leaders deliver steady performances Onto day 2 at the 2017 420 Open European Championships, and two more races for each of the Open, Ladies and U17 fleets. Posted on 27 Jul 420 Open European Championships day 1
Indecisive breeze plays into hands of lightwind specialists Racing for the three racing divisions – Open, Ladies and U17 – is over two races courses in the Saronic Gulf, set against the iconic background of Athens and the breathtaking ancient site of the Acropolis. Posted on 26 Jul 420 Open European Championships preview
179 teams from 22 nations now ready in Athens The race track showdown at the 2017 420 Open European Championships kicks off on Tuesday 25 July 2017 on the waters off the iconic Olympic sailing city of Athens. Posted on 25 Jul Ian Walker Interview
Musto ambassador, Volvo Ocean Race winner, Olympic medallist We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Posted on 21 Jul TS5C Young Sportsperson of the Year
Awarded to sailor Jamie Harris In a glittering ceremony at Taunton Rugby Club, ITV's Somerset correspondent, Ben McGrail, presented awards to the county's inspirational sporting volunteers and coaches, outstanding athletes and quality clubs at the SASP 2017 Somerset Sports Awards. Posted on 3 Jul 314 sailors from 54 different schools
For Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships The bare statistics of 314 competitors from 54 different schools competing at Itchenor Sailing Club last week does not nearly tell the story of close and competitive sailing, fun on the water and new friends made. Posted on 3 Jul 420 Nationals at Helensburgh preview
New format combining racing and training The 420 Class is looking forward to a new venue and a new format for the 2017 Nationals. From 13-19 August Helensburgh SC will be hosting a week of racing and training that will test established teams while providing the ideal introduction for newcomers. Posted on 29 Jun U.S. Youth Sailing Championship
177 of America's top youth sailors in Texas The sun cascaded upon Corpus Christi Bay this morning for the fourth and final day of competition at the 2017 U.S. Youth Championships, hosted by Corpus Christi Yacht Club. Posted on 29 Jun 420 & Fireball Ulsters at Ballyholme
A mixture of conditions for the fleets Nearly 30 sailors attended the joint P&O Ferries 420 and Fireball Ulster Championships last weekend with a mixture of conditions to test out the sailors. Posted on 8 May Interview with Ellie Wootton and Issie Speirs
Team Allen sailors move from Cadets to 420s We spoke to Ellie Wootton and Issie Speirs, Team Allen sailors in the 420 class, about how they first started sailing, their time in Cadets, being part of Team Allen, who their sailing heroes are, and how their coaches have inspired them. Posted on 24 Apr

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy