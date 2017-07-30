Please select your home edition
Details on writing and sending reports to us can be found here
Tweets
Summer Packaging Checklist from TridentUK
by TridentUK today at 12:06 pm
30 July 2017
Boat Care
Book, DVDs
Chandlery
Clothing
Cover & Sails
Engines
Trailers & Trollies
Dinghy Classes
Gill Race Team Bag
£49.00
Ronstan Dry Sailing Rucksack
10% OFF
rrp £83.02
NOW £74.72
Trident 12L Dry Bag
£
13.95
TridentUK Wet/Dry Holdall 70L
rrp £60 NOW
£
50.00
+ FREE UK Delivery
Dinghy Cruising Book
£14.99
Where to Launch around the Coast Book
£9.95
Wetnotes Waterproof Pocket Notebook
£14.00
QuickTide 2017/18
£7.99
Folding Grapnel Anchor with Spoon Flukes
Different sizes available
from £9.00
Sea Anchor Drogue 600mm Diameter
£30.00
Canadian Paddle
Different sizes available
from £34.25
Pneumatic Trolley Wheel 16"x 4"
£16.50
or 2 for £30
Cobra HH500 Floating Handheld VHF w/ Bluetooth
10% OFF
rrp £170
NOW £153.00
Waveline 7x50 Marine Binoculars
£36.00
Gill Personal Rescue Knife
£29.00
Maypole 8"-10" Wheelclamp
£27.00
Trident Sport Buoyancy Aid
10% OFF
rrp
£4
5 NOW £40.50
+ FREE UK Delivery
Baltic Pet Buoyancy Aid
from
£21.50
Davis Self Inflating Key Buoy
£7.15
Crewsaver Long Rubber Boots
£52.50
K. Palfreeman
Verified Purchase
Usual top class service
Always first rate !
Anon
Verified Purchase
Excellent Customer Service
Very friendly, quick delivery good packaging. When I had a query they were very friendly and helpful on the phone. I will definitely be back!
If you want any help or advice, please contact us
email
or call 0191 490 1736
Team Trident
Upcoming Events
Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug
National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul
PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul
Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug
National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug
National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug
The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug
Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug
Youth Regatta for Monohull dinghies
Brightlingsea SC- 2 Aug
Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug
