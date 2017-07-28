Marlow brings tech assistance to Cowes Week 2017

Marlow, global leader in ropes and rigging, is packed up and ready for Cowes week!

The Marlow technical van will be at the largest regatta of its kind in the world again this year. As the go-to area for everything rope and rigging related, and in association with Spencer Rigging, the van is stocked with high performance ropes of all sizes for small keel boats up to 40' plus boats.

Products range from SK78, SK99 standard and Max cores, to high performance covers for emergency repairs and finished MGP ropes.

Paul Honess of Marlow Ropes said: "We are the ordering and drop-off point for emergency overnight repairs, and provide an advice service for any rigging issues that sailors may have".

"Cowes Week is a great British regatta for us and we have supported it for many years. We will be located in the Yacht Haven with the other technical support vehicles just by the jetty for quick and easy access."

Marlow Ropes is the competitive sailor's brand of choice, proudly manufactured in Hailsham, East Sussex. It is the official partner to the US and UK sailing teams, as well as TFW's racing partner, a position the leading rope innovator is familiar with - having supplied two of this year's America's Cup teams as well as the GC32 fleet and many foiling Moth champions.

www.marlowropes.com