Gul Mirror National Championships at Restronguet Sailing Club - Day 2

by Martin Egan today at 1:06 pm

Racing on Day 2 of the Gul Mirror Nationals took place in a westerly force 4-5 with gusts and with plenty of capsizes and gear failures to keep the patrol boats busy. Once again it was Dave & Imogen Wade who took line honours in Race 4, with Richard & George Bullock second, and Simon & Tyson Barwood third.

Race 5 got away under a 'P' flag after two general recalls. Once again it was Dave & Imogen stamping their authority on the fleet as they built a huge lead to win ahead of Simon & Tyson with Chris & Daisy Fuller from Hayling Island SC third.

The weather claimed another victim when the mast on 5846 - Bananaskin, the oldest boat in the fleet, sailed by Zoe & Jack Beckly from Restronguet, came down when an swaged eye splice on the standing rigging failed.

The wind seemed to increase further for the start of Race 6; this seemed to suit Simon & Tyson who lead around the first mark, but by the finish it was Dave & Imogen ahead with Gavin & Oliver Cooke from Balmoral SC in third.

With even more wind forecast for Friday, race 7 was held. Once again Simon & Tyson led at the first mark, but this time they held it to the finish, ahead of Dave & Imogen with Richard & George third.

Results after day 2:

Pos Sail No Boat Nat Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Pts 1st 70852 GBR Dave Wade Imogen Wade Northampton SC ‑3 2 1 1 1 1 2 8 2nd 70921 Tyson Barwood AUS Simon Barwood Tyson Barwood Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club ‑14 1 2 3 2 2 1 11 30th 70743 Arthur Lambchop AUS Gavin Cooke Oliver Cooke Balmoral Sailing Club (DNC) DNC DNC 30 16 3 23 174 4th 70915 Ripples GBR Chris Fuller Daisy Fuller Hayling Island SC 5 ‑21 8 4 3 4 4 28 8th 70603 Course you can GBR Richard Sender Tom Sender Tonbridge Town Sailing Club 13 7 ‑16 10 14 5 5 54 6th 70592 MCA Demo Boat AUS Stan Bland Penny Bland Woollahra Sailing Club 1 9 14 7 7 6 ‑25 44 10th 70595 WINDER CHARTER 2 AUS Tara Wilson Celia May Balmoral Sailing Club 12 13 10 ‑19 11 7 14 67 3rd 70654 Swift GBR Richard Bullock George Bullock Itchenor Sailing Club 4 6 5 2 4 ‑8 3 24 14th 70703 Double Trouble GBR Tom Ewart‑Smith Monty Heath Itchenor Sailing Club 30 4 (OCS) 13 10 9 7 73 15th 70846 Soul Surfer RSA Grant Ekermans Helen Jansen Van Vuuren TSC ‑29 14 11 21 18 10 15 89 12th 70806 Mischief GBR Sandy Simpson Douglas Simpson Bassenthwaite SC 11 10 12 12 12 11 ‑13 68 13th 70520 Smurf GBR Camilla Bullock Zara Bullock Itchenor Sailing Club 10 12 9 11 17 12 (DNC) 71 18th 70785 Vegemite Sandwich AUS Richard Rowell Tessa Rowell Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club ‑21 17 21 20 19 13 6 96 7th 70796 KitKat GBR Maddie Hantrais Emilia House Itchenor ‑23 5 6 9 8 14 11 53 11th 70667 Instant Custard GBR Dee Fleming Thomas Kelsall Staunton Harold SC 7 ‑20 15 14 9 15 8 68 16th 70410 Emmelbee RSA Paul Changuion Polly Changuion Royal Natal Yacht Club ‑22 15 17 8 22 16 12 90 33rd 70447 Fever GBR Kyle brown Freya brown Restronguet (DNC) DNC DNC 22 27 17 17 185 17th 70618 Tinytaanic GBR Thomas Crook Daniel Crook Trearddur Bay SC 16 11 13 (RET) 21 18 16 95 9th 70811 Hype GBR Archie Hawkins Jack Stevens Looe Sailing Club 15 18 3 6 5 ‑19 9 56 19th 70625 KISS MY RUDDER GBR Thomas McLaren George McLaren Looe Sailing Club 17 ‑31 19 15 13 20 20 104 24th 37922 Small Fry GBR Barrie Phypers Max Phypers RSC 27 26 26 24 24 21 ‑30 148 23rd 70673 Gone With The Wind III GBR George Lenney Martin Egan Restronguet SC 19 28 ‑29 25 20 22 27 141 22nd 70184 Eat my shorts GBR Thomas Langan Ruby Porter looe sailing club 18 24 22 16 ‑31 23 22 125 21st 70537 Complete and utter chaos GBR Morgan steeper Fleur Bennet Looe sailing club 9 19 ‑25 23 23 24 21 119 29th 70513 GBR Ron Vass Shiloh Woodroffe‑Vass Reading S.C ‑36 32 32 26 30 25 28 173 26th 70209 Chaos GBR Connor Langan Daniel Blewett looe sailing club 28 25 28 ‑29 25 26 26 158 35th 70714 Peer Pressure GBR Steven Bland Joseph Bland The Poole Yacht Club (DNF) DNC DNC 18 35 27 18 200 34th 66787 Honeychu GBR Julie Vass Reading S.C (DNC) 29 30 37 37 28 31 192 20th 70840 AUS Rosie Rowell Matilda Rowell Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club 26 16 18 17 15 ‑29 19 111 27th 70222 Whatever! GBR Hannah Staff Bethan Staff Looe Sailing Club 25 23 27 ‑35 32 30 29 166 28th 70287 Inferno GBR Scarlett crago Romilly crago Looe sailing club 24 22 23 ‑34 34 31 34 168 32nd 70791 Snowy GBR Alice Bullock Laura Hantrais Itchenor Sailing Club ‑35 34 24 32 28 32 33 183 25th 70549 Purple Reign GBR Oscar Phypers Nuala Sellwood Restronguet Sailing Club 2 8 4 (RET) RET 33 DNS 149 38th 15563 Blyskawica GBR William Sellwood Emma Sellwood Restronguet Sailing Club 34 33 33 (RET) 36 34 RET 221 42nd 70629 Moonshadow GBR Isabella Webb Grace Bland Poole Yacht Club (RET) RET DNF 40 RET DNC 32 276 37th 65591 Deal With It GBR Harrison Webb Tristan Webb Poole Yacht Club 32 36 34 33 26 (DNS) DNC 212 39th 70624 Vitamin Sea GBR Charles House Edward House Itchenor Sailing Club (DNF) 35 35 39 33 RET DNC 244 45th 63392 Legacy GBR Ben Lloyd‑King Wilfred Lloyd‑King Restronguet Sailing Club (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 306 43rd 70390 Salty Dog GBR Sandy Anderson Lauren Anderson Restranguet Sailing Club (RET) DNC DNC 27 RET DNC DNC 282 5th 70688 Snowdrop GBR David Leach Tamara Leach Crawley Mariners YC 6 3 7 5 6 (RET) 10 37 45th 70905 Big Dippers GBR Paul Nichols Gabriel Nichols Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 306 45th 70822 RSA Heinie Wentzel Mathew Francke Izivungu (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 306 45th 70845 P&B RSA RSA Marlon Jone Lebo January Izivungu (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 306 45th 70844 Harken ‑ Ullman RSA Howard Leoto Shane White Izivungu (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 306 31st 70412 MCA Demo Boat RSA Kuba Miszewski William Gordge TSC 20 27 20 28 29 (RET) DNC 175 44th 69957 Rocket GBR Daniel seabourne Charlie Beckly Restrouguet (DNF) DNF DNF 31 DNC RET DNC 286 45th 70003 Encore une foise GBR Jake Bonsor Kirsty Mills Warsash (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 306 40th 70725 greyhound GBR Bella Cockwell Tamsin Stacey Restronguet 33 37 (DNC) 38 DNC RET DNC 261 36th 5846 Bananaskin GBR ZoÃ« Beckly Jack Beckly Restronguet Sailing Club 31 30 31 36 (RET) RET 24 203 41st 70695 Expelliarmus GBR Philip Goodwin Felix Goodwin Itchenor Sailing Club 8 (RET) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 263