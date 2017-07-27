Please select your home edition
Edition
MS Amlin 2017 Name Change 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Mirror Cover
Rain and Sun Mirror Cover

Boats for sale

Mirror 69776
located in Colchester
Mirror Dinghy
located in Darlington

Gul Mirror National Championships at Restronguet Sailing Club - Day 2

by Martin Egan today at 1:06 pm 27 July 2017

Racing on Day 2 of the Gul Mirror Nationals took place in a westerly force 4-5 with gusts and with plenty of capsizes and gear failures to keep the patrol boats busy. Once again it was Dave & Imogen Wade who took line honours in Race 4, with Richard & George Bullock second, and Simon & Tyson Barwood third.

Race 5 got away under a 'P' flag after two general recalls. Once again it was Dave & Imogen stamping their authority on the fleet as they built a huge lead to win ahead of Simon & Tyson with Chris & Daisy Fuller from Hayling Island SC third.

The weather claimed another victim when the mast on 5846 - Bananaskin, the oldest boat in the fleet, sailed by Zoe & Jack Beckly from Restronguet, came down when an swaged eye splice on the standing rigging failed.

The wind seemed to increase further for the start of Race 6; this seemed to suit Simon & Tyson who lead around the first mark, but by the finish it was Dave & Imogen ahead with Gavin & Oliver Cooke from Balmoral SC in third.

With even more wind forecast for Friday, race 7 was held. Once again Simon & Tyson led at the first mark, but this time they held it to the finish, ahead of Dave & Imogen with Richard & George third.

Results after day 2:

PosSail NoBoatNatHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
1st70852 GBRDave WadeImogen WadeNorthampton SC‑32111128
2nd70921Tyson BarwoodAUSSimon BarwoodTyson BarwoodRoyal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club‑1412322111
30th70743Arthur LambchopAUSGavin CookeOliver CookeBalmoral Sailing Club(DNC)DNCDNC3016323174
4th70915RipplesGBRChris FullerDaisy FullerHayling Island SC5‑218434428
8th70603Course you canGBRRichard SenderTom SenderTonbridge Town Sailing Club137‑1610145554
6th70592MCA Demo BoatAUSStan BlandPenny BlandWoollahra Sailing Club1914776‑2544
10th70595WINDER CHARTER 2AUSTara WilsonCelia MayBalmoral Sailing Club121310‑191171467
3rd70654SwiftGBRRichard BullockGeorge BullockItchenor Sailing Club46524‑8324
14th70703Double TroubleGBRTom Ewart‑SmithMonty HeathItchenor Sailing Club304(OCS)13109773
15th70846Soul SurferRSAGrant EkermansHelen Jansen Van VuurenTSC‑2914112118101589
12th70806MischiefGBRSandy SimpsonDouglas SimpsonBassenthwaite SC111012121211‑1368
13th70520SmurfGBRCamilla BullockZara BullockItchenor Sailing Club10129111712(DNC)71
18th70785Vegemite SandwichAUSRichard RowellTessa RowellDunsborough Bay Yacht Club‑211721201913696
7th70796KitKatGBRMaddie HantraisEmilia HouseItchenor‑235698141153
11th70667Instant CustardGBRDee FlemingThomas KelsallStaunton Harold SC7‑201514915868
16th70410EmmelbeeRSAPaul ChanguionPolly ChanguionRoyal Natal Yacht Club‑221517822161290
33rd70447FeverGBRKyle brownFreya brownRestronguet(DNC)DNCDNC22271717185
17th70618TinytaanicGBRThomas CrookDaniel CrookTrearddur Bay SC161113(RET)21181695
9th70811HypeGBRArchie HawkinsJack StevensLooe Sailing Club1518365‑19956
19th70625KISS MY RUDDERGBRThomas McLarenGeorge McLarenLooe Sailing Club17‑311915132020104
24th37922Small FryGBRBarrie PhypersMax PhypersRSC272626242421‑30148
23rd70673Gone With The Wind IIIGBRGeorge LenneyMartin EganRestronguet SC1928‑2925202227141
22nd70184Eat my shortsGBRThomas LanganRuby Porterlooe sailing club18242216‑312322125
21st70537Complete and utter chaosGBRMorgan steeperFleur BennetLooe sailing club919‑2523232421119
29th70513 GBRRon VassShiloh Woodroffe‑VassReading S.C‑36323226302528173
26th70209ChaosGBRConnor LanganDaniel Blewettlooe sailing club282528‑29252626158
35th70714Peer PressureGBRSteven BlandJoseph BlandThe Poole Yacht Club(DNF)DNCDNC18352718200
34th66787HoneychuGBRJulie Vass Reading S.C(DNC)293037372831192
20th70840 AUSRosie RowellMatilda RowellDunsborough Bay Yacht Club2616181715‑2919111
27th70222Whatever!GBRHannah StaffBethan StaffLooe Sailing Club252327‑35323029166
28th70287InfernoGBRScarlett cragoRomilly cragoLooe sailing club242223‑34343134168
32nd70791SnowyGBRAlice BullockLaura HantraisItchenor Sailing Club‑35342432283233183
25th70549Purple ReignGBROscar PhypersNuala SellwoodRestronguet Sailing Club284(RET)RET33DNS149
38th15563BlyskawicaGBRWilliam SellwoodEmma SellwoodRestronguet Sailing Club343333(RET)3634RET221
42nd70629MoonshadowGBRIsabella WebbGrace BlandPoole Yacht Club(RET)RETDNF40RETDNC32276
37th65591Deal With ItGBRHarrison WebbTristan WebbPoole Yacht Club3236343326(DNS)DNC212
39th70624Vitamin SeaGBRCharles HouseEdward HouseItchenor Sailing Club(DNF)35353933RETDNC244
45th63392LegacyGBRBen Lloyd‑KingWilfred Lloyd‑KingRestronguet Sailing Club(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC306
43rd70390Salty DogGBRSandy AndersonLauren AndersonRestranguet Sailing Club(RET)DNCDNC27RETDNCDNC282
5th70688SnowdropGBRDavid LeachTamara LeachCrawley Mariners YC63756(RET)1037
45th70905Big DippersGBRPaul NicholsGabriel NicholsChew Valley Lake Sailing Club(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC306
45th70822 RSAHeinie WentzelMathew FranckeIzivungu(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC306
45th70845P&B RSARSAMarlon JoneLebo JanuaryIzivungu(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC306
45th70844Harken ‑ UllmanRSAHoward LeotoShane WhiteIzivungu(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC306
31st70412MCA Demo BoatRSAKuba MiszewskiWilliam GordgeTSC2027202829(RET)DNC175
44th69957RocketGBRDaniel seabourneCharlie BecklyRestrouguet(DNF)DNFDNF31DNCRETDNC286
45th70003Encore une foiseGBRJake BonsorKirsty MillsWarsash(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC306
40th70725greyhoundGBRBella CockwellTamsin StaceyRestronguet3337(DNC)38DNCRETDNC261
36th5846BananaskinGBRZoÃ« BecklyJack BecklyRestronguet Sailing Club31303136(RET)RET24203
41st70695ExpelliarmusGBRPhilip GoodwinFelix GoodwinItchenor Sailing Club8(RET)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC263
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Gul Mirror National Championships day 1
The water was reported as 'quite warm' Sailors arriving at Restronguet Sailing Club for the first day of the Gul UK Nationals found it was a bit mizzley, but after a short delay, the fleet launched and racing got under way in a solid 3-4 but with lots lighter patches. Posted on 27 Jul Ian Walker Interview
Musto ambassador, Volvo Ocean Race winner, Olympic medallist We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Posted on 21 Jul North West Junior Travellers at Bassenthwaite
Including the RS Tera Northern Championship Over the weekend of 10-11 June Bassenthwaite Sailing Club held a multi fleet open meeting, mainly for junior sailors, generally sailing single handed boats. Posted on 12 Jun New Boats From P&B
Fitted out to your individual specification P&B, the nation's favourite one-stop shop for all sailing equipment and chandlery, offers a range of new boats fitted out to your individual specification. Posted on 31 Mar Gul and sailing event sponsorship
We speak to Mike Pickering We spoke to Mike Pickering at Gul Watersports about the events and sailors that they sponsor, why these partnerships are of benefit to the company, how prizes should be divided up in a fleet, and what the most important aspect of an event is to Gul. Posted on 21 Mar Mirror to be displayed on the Gul stand
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Gul, title sponsor of the Mirror World Championship at Restronguet Sailing Club, have donated some space for the Mirror Class Association to display a Winder Boats Mirror Dinghy that is available for charter at the worlds. Posted on 2 Mar Visit Gul at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
See the all new steamers, Code Zero Longjohn & Longjane This year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace will provide a showcase for the very best in dinghy sailing apparel. Gul Watersports will be featuring the new Code Zero range of sailing wetsuits. Posted on 27 Feb Itchenor Sailing Club prepares
For a busy season of sailing Itchenor Sailing Club in Chichester prepares to kick off a busy season of sailing with renowned regattas, top tournaments and family fixtures among the line-up. Posted on 22 Feb Sailing's Mr Nice Guy
We interview Dave Hall of Hyde Sails We spoke to Dave Hall about his sailing, his on-off relationship with the Fireball, his life in the marine industry including his role introducing the 29er to Europe, and his times at Hyde Sails. Posted on 17 Jan 2017 Gul Mirror Worlds
NoR published and entry system now open The Notice Of Race for the 2017 Gul Mirror World Championship and British National Championship has now been published and can be downloaded via the link. Posted on 10 Jan

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC Mirror Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Mirror Abersoch Mirror Week for Mirror
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy