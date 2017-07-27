Gul Mirror National Championships at Restronguet Sailing Club - Day 2
27 July 2017
Racing on Day 2 of the Gul Mirror Nationals took place in a westerly force 4-5 with gusts and with plenty of capsizes and gear failures to keep the patrol boats busy. Once again it was Dave & Imogen Wade who took line honours in Race 4, with Richard & George Bullock second, and Simon & Tyson Barwood third.
Race 5 got away under a 'P' flag after two general recalls. Once again it was Dave & Imogen stamping their authority on the fleet as they built a huge lead to win ahead of Simon & Tyson with Chris & Daisy Fuller from Hayling Island SC third.
The weather claimed another victim when the mast on 5846 - Bananaskin, the oldest boat in the fleet, sailed by Zoe & Jack Beckly from Restronguet, came down when an swaged eye splice on the standing rigging failed.
The wind seemed to increase further for the start of Race 6; this seemed to suit Simon & Tyson who lead around the first mark, but by the finish it was Dave & Imogen ahead with Gavin & Oliver Cooke from Balmoral SC in third.
With even more wind forecast for Friday, race 7 was held. Once again Simon & Tyson led at the first mark, but this time they held it to the finish, ahead of Dave & Imogen with Richard & George third.
Results after day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat
|Nat
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|Pts
|1st
|70852
|
|GBR
|Dave Wade
|Imogen Wade
|Northampton SC
|‑3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|8
|2nd
|70921
|Tyson Barwood
|AUS
|Simon Barwood
|Tyson Barwood
|Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club
|‑14
|1
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|11
|30th
|70743
|Arthur Lambchop
|AUS
|Gavin Cooke
|Oliver Cooke
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|30
|16
|3
|23
|174
|4th
|70915
|Ripples
|GBR
|Chris Fuller
|Daisy Fuller
|Hayling Island SC
|5
|‑21
|8
|4
|3
|4
|4
|28
|8th
|70603
|Course you can
|GBR
|Richard Sender
|Tom Sender
|Tonbridge Town Sailing Club
|13
|7
|‑16
|10
|14
|5
|5
|54
|6th
|70592
|MCA Demo Boat
|AUS
|Stan Bland
|Penny Bland
|Woollahra Sailing Club
|1
|9
|14
|7
|7
|6
|‑25
|44
|10th
|70595
|WINDER CHARTER 2
|AUS
|Tara Wilson
|Celia May
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|12
|13
|10
|‑19
|11
|7
|14
|67
|3rd
|70654
|Swift
|GBR
|Richard Bullock
|George Bullock
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|4
|6
|5
|2
|4
|‑8
|3
|24
|14th
|70703
|Double Trouble
|GBR
|Tom Ewart‑Smith
|Monty Heath
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|30
|4
|(OCS)
|13
|10
|9
|7
|73
|15th
|70846
|Soul Surfer
|RSA
|Grant Ekermans
|Helen Jansen Van Vuuren
|TSC
|‑29
|14
|11
|21
|18
|10
|15
|89
|12th
|70806
|Mischief
|GBR
|Sandy Simpson
|Douglas Simpson
|Bassenthwaite SC
|11
|10
|12
|12
|12
|11
|‑13
|68
|13th
|70520
|Smurf
|GBR
|Camilla Bullock
|Zara Bullock
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|10
|12
|9
|11
|17
|12
|(DNC)
|71
|18th
|70785
|Vegemite Sandwich
|AUS
|Richard Rowell
|Tessa Rowell
|Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club
|‑21
|17
|21
|20
|19
|13
|6
|96
|7th
|70796
|KitKat
|GBR
|Maddie Hantrais
|Emilia House
|Itchenor
|‑23
|5
|6
|9
|8
|14
|11
|53
|11th
|70667
|Instant Custard
|GBR
|Dee Fleming
|Thomas Kelsall
|Staunton Harold SC
|7
|‑20
|15
|14
|9
|15
|8
|68
|16th
|70410
|Emmelbee
|RSA
|Paul Changuion
|Polly Changuion
|Royal Natal Yacht Club
|‑22
|15
|17
|8
|22
|16
|12
|90
|33rd
|70447
|Fever
|GBR
|Kyle brown
|Freya brown
|Restronguet
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|22
|27
|17
|17
|185
|17th
|70618
|Tinytaanic
|GBR
|Thomas Crook
|Daniel Crook
|Trearddur Bay SC
|16
|11
|13
|(RET)
|21
|18
|16
|95
|9th
|70811
|Hype
|GBR
|Archie Hawkins
|Jack Stevens
|Looe Sailing Club
|15
|18
|3
|6
|5
|‑19
|9
|56
|19th
|70625
|KISS MY RUDDER
|GBR
|Thomas McLaren
|George McLaren
|Looe Sailing Club
|17
|‑31
|19
|15
|13
|20
|20
|104
|24th
|37922
|Small Fry
|GBR
|Barrie Phypers
|Max Phypers
|RSC
|27
|26
|26
|24
|24
|21
|‑30
|148
|23rd
|70673
|Gone With The Wind III
|GBR
|George Lenney
|Martin Egan
|Restronguet SC
|19
|28
|‑29
|25
|20
|22
|27
|141
|22nd
|70184
|Eat my shorts
|GBR
|Thomas Langan
|Ruby Porter
|looe sailing club
|18
|24
|22
|16
|‑31
|23
|22
|125
|21st
|70537
|Complete and utter chaos
|GBR
|Morgan steeper
|Fleur Bennet
|Looe sailing club
|9
|19
|‑25
|23
|23
|24
|21
|119
|29th
|70513
|
|GBR
|Ron Vass
|Shiloh Woodroffe‑Vass
|Reading S.C
|‑36
|32
|32
|26
|30
|25
|28
|173
|26th
|70209
|Chaos
|GBR
|Connor Langan
|Daniel Blewett
|looe sailing club
|28
|25
|28
|‑29
|25
|26
|26
|158
|35th
|70714
|Peer Pressure
|GBR
|Steven Bland
|Joseph Bland
|The Poole Yacht Club
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|18
|35
|27
|18
|200
|34th
|66787
|Honeychu
|GBR
|Julie Vass
|
|Reading S.C
|(DNC)
|29
|30
|37
|37
|28
|31
|192
|20th
|70840
|
|AUS
|Rosie Rowell
|Matilda Rowell
|Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club
|26
|16
|18
|17
|15
|‑29
|19
|111
|27th
|70222
|Whatever!
|GBR
|Hannah Staff
|Bethan Staff
|Looe Sailing Club
|25
|23
|27
|‑35
|32
|30
|29
|166
|28th
|70287
|Inferno
|GBR
|Scarlett crago
|Romilly crago
|Looe sailing club
|24
|22
|23
|‑34
|34
|31
|34
|168
|32nd
|70791
|Snowy
|GBR
|Alice Bullock
|Laura Hantrais
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|‑35
|34
|24
|32
|28
|32
|33
|183
|25th
|70549
|Purple Reign
|GBR
|Oscar Phypers
|Nuala Sellwood
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|2
|8
|4
|(RET)
|RET
|33
|DNS
|149
|38th
|15563
|Blyskawica
|GBR
|William Sellwood
|Emma Sellwood
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|34
|33
|33
|(RET)
|36
|34
|RET
|221
|42nd
|70629
|Moonshadow
|GBR
|Isabella Webb
|Grace Bland
|Poole Yacht Club
|(RET)
|RET
|DNF
|40
|RET
|DNC
|32
|276
|37th
|65591
|Deal With It
|GBR
|Harrison Webb
|Tristan Webb
|Poole Yacht Club
|32
|36
|34
|33
|26
|(DNS)
|DNC
|212
|39th
|70624
|Vitamin Sea
|GBR
|Charles House
|Edward House
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|(DNF)
|35
|35
|39
|33
|RET
|DNC
|244
|45th
|63392
|Legacy
|GBR
|Ben Lloyd‑King
|Wilfred Lloyd‑King
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|306
|43rd
|70390
|Salty Dog
|GBR
|Sandy Anderson
|Lauren Anderson
|Restranguet Sailing Club
|(RET)
|DNC
|DNC
|27
|RET
|DNC
|DNC
|282
|5th
|70688
|Snowdrop
|GBR
|David Leach
|Tamara Leach
|Crawley Mariners YC
|6
|3
|7
|5
|6
|(RET)
|10
|37
|45th
|70905
|Big Dippers
|GBR
|Paul Nichols
|Gabriel Nichols
|Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|306
|45th
|70822
|
|RSA
|Heinie Wentzel
|Mathew Francke
|Izivungu
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|306
|45th
|70845
|P&B RSA
|RSA
|Marlon Jone
|Lebo January
|Izivungu
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|306
|45th
|70844
|Harken ‑ Ullman
|RSA
|Howard Leoto
|Shane White
|Izivungu
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|306
|31st
|70412
|MCA Demo Boat
|RSA
|Kuba Miszewski
|William Gordge
|TSC
|20
|27
|20
|28
|29
|(RET)
|DNC
|175
|44th
|69957
|Rocket
|GBR
|Daniel seabourne
|Charlie Beckly
|Restrouguet
|(DNF)
|DNF
|DNF
|31
|DNC
|RET
|DNC
|286
|45th
|70003
|Encore une foise
|GBR
|Jake Bonsor
|Kirsty Mills
|Warsash
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|306
|40th
|70725
|greyhound
|GBR
|Bella Cockwell
|Tamsin Stacey
|Restronguet
|33
|37
|(DNC)
|38
|DNC
|RET
|DNC
|261
|36th
|5846
|Bananaskin
|GBR
|ZoÃ« Beckly
|Jack Beckly
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|31
|30
|31
|36
|(RET)
|RET
|24
|203
|41st
|70695
|Expelliarmus
|GBR
|Philip Goodwin
|Felix Goodwin
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|8
|(RET)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|263
