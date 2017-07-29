Please select your home edition
Edition
Trident-UK 2012 May
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Breeze Jacket
Henri Lloyd Breeze Jacket

Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk - Day 2

by ORC Media today at 11:05 am 26-29 July 2017

North Sails Day starts three days of inshore racing in light and shifty conditions...with more rain...as leaderboards dominated by Finns and Swedes

The rain that drenched everyone yesterday in the opening act of the Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk 2017 continued again today, and with just enough wind to yield two completed North Sails inshore races to add to the event's scoreboards.

Among the 13 teams from 5 nations in Class A, two teams are rising to the top of the standings after two races today. Tea Ekengren-Suaren's Swan 45 Blue Nights from Finland did well today, scoring 2nd by only 35 seconds after 1.25 hours of racing in the first 7.05-mile two-lap windward-leeward race, and winning the 6.7-mile course of the same type in the second race today by nearly a minute over yesterday's race winner, Erik Berth's sistership Tarok VII from Denmark. Blue Nights is thus now in the lead with 5 points over Tarok VII on 6 points, with Axel Seehafer's Soto 40 Sportsfreund in third on 12 points.

"We have been sailing fairly conservatively, not taking many big risks and focusing instead on boatspeed," says Patrik Linqvist, navigator on Blue Nights. "This has been working well for us so far because the competition is very tough. This is the largest ORC Europeans regatta ever, and you can see the calibre of the boats and the number of pro sailors is quite high here, everyone is taking this quite seriously."

For their own preparation on Blue Nights Linqvist said they have "a core crew that has raced together for years, but for this year we have upgraded the crew with imported talent to strengthen the team. We trained in May, raced in the Finnish National Championship together, then again last week at the Polish Open Championship, so we have put many days in together to prepare for this week."

Linqvist is also on the ORC Management Committee, and thus has an overall perspective on the performance of the system, and thinks it is working very well here. "The top five boats are very different in size and type, yet when all are well-sailed the differences come down to very little in corrected time, only two minutes after well over an hour of racing. This is what we see on the water so we think the system is fair and working well."

Freedom (Class B) on day 2 of the Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk - photo © Robert Hajduk / www.shuttersail.com
Freedom (Class B) on day 2 of the Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk - photo © Robert Hajduk / www.shuttersail.com

In the 29 boats in Class B from 10 nations, the top five finishers in both races were all of the same boat type: X-41. This is not surprising, this class having had highly competitive one-design racing among themselves over the past several years in and around the Baltic region. The teams are thus well-honed and competitive, as evidenced by the close margins between boats: in both races the top five were like Class A also within 2 minutes of corrected time after over an hour of racing.

Martin Eslander's Xini Freedom from Finland is doing the best of the X-41's on scores of 5-2-1, ahead of Priit Tammenmagi's Premium skippered by Mati Sepp from Estonia by 6 points, with only 3 points separating the next five places in the standings. This could very well be the class to watch to produce the closest and most contentious results.

Class C on day 2 of the Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk - photo © Robert Hajduk / www.shuttersail.com
Class C on day 2 of the Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk - photo © Robert Hajduk / www.shuttersail.com

And on strong scores of 1-1-3 in a fleet of 40 boats from 9 nations, Class C is currently in control of the Pro4U team from Sweden, who won this class at the last ORC European Championship held in the Baltic region in Parnu, Estonia in 2015. This a very mature team who is sailing near-flawlessly in their modified First 36.7 hailing from Gothenburg. Their lead by five points is over the reigning European champion, Aivar Tuulberg's Arcona 340 Katariina II from Estonia being driven by Nicolo Bianchi from Italy. The team has just arrived from having competed at the ORC Worlds in Trieste a couple weeks ago under similar wind conditions (without the rain), and before racing today Bianchi said "this will not be an easy regatta either."

Racing will resume tomorrow with another two inshore races planned to start at 11:30 AM, with Windward/Leeward courses set in two course areas nearby in the Gulf of Gdansk. Live trackers will be used once again, with access made through portals on the event website.

More information, photos, videos and results will be found at the event website at orceuropeans2017.com

Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk - Day 2 - photo © Robert Hajduk / www.shuttersail.com
Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk - Day 2 - photo © Robert Hajduk / www.shuttersail.com
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

ORC European Championship day 1
Wet start in Gdansk Race managers at the Dr Irena Eris ORC European Championship Gdansk 2017 started the competition today with the Raymarine Offshore Race, required in the championship format and a test of the fleet's offshore sailing skills. Posted on 27 Jul ORC European Championship preview
4 days of offshore and inshore competition in Gdansk After two days of measurement, registration and practice racing today and tomorrow, 83 teams from 11 countries throughout Europe will start racing on Wednesday 26 July for four days of offshore and inshore competition. Posted on 25 Jul ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 overall
Mascalzone Latino, Be Wild & Airis new champions In an exciting finale to a week of mostly light air sailing, overall class winners were not decided until the last race in all classes today at the ORC Worlds Trieste 2017. Posted on 9 Jul ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 day 5
The light airs continue The light air continued yet again on Friday on the Gulf of Trieste for the ORC Worlds Trieste 2017, but a scheduled delay allowed race managers to have the fleet wait and enjoy some time ashore before getting them out to the course area. Posted on 8 Jul ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 day 4
Another light airs day In another light air day of flat water and breeze never exceeding 8 knots, inshore racing resumed for the second day at the ORC Worlds Trieste 2017. Posted on 7 Jul ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 day 3
Sheraa, Nube and Mummy One-Lab Met lead After a brief delay awaiting breeze, the start of inshore racing on the third day of the ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 saw another day of light air - 6-8 knots from the southwest - but racing was nonetheless surprisingly close on corrected time. Posted on 6 Jul Light conditions challenge fleet
In ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 Offshore Races Sometimes offshore racing can be gruelling, not for too much wind but for too little. In conditions that yesterday and last night tried the patience of both competitors and the Race Committee, the fleet of 116 teams finally limped across the finish line. Posted on 5 Jul ORC Worlds Trieste 2017 starts tomorrow
115 entries from 19 countries taking part After over a year of preparation, a consortium of organizers from six regional clubs near Trieste, the Porto San Rocco Marina, and the Offshore Racing Congress (ORC) are pleased that 115 entries from 19 countries have accepted their invitations. Posted on 2 Jul Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez 2017 preview
On course for an exceptional vintage An unmissable gathering at the end of September in the legendary port, the Voiles de Saint-Tropez approaches its 19th edition with continued enthusiasm. Posted on 25 Jun Freccia Rossa's momentous display
In the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup Patience, mental fortitude and an unrelenting desire to surmount the challenges posed by fickle weather conditions defined the racing at the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup. Posted on 17 Jun

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Bala SC private meeting SEAVETS for private meeting
Bala SC- 29 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Bassenthwaite SC- 29 Jul Bassenthwaite SC Monohull dinghies The ONE Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing week for Monohull dinghies
Bassenthwaite SC- 1 Aug to 13 Aug Staunton Harold SC British Moth Nationals for British Moth
Staunton Harold SC- 2 Aug to 5 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy