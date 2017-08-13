Two days left to enter Spinlock IRC Welsh Championships

Spinlock IRC Welsh Championships 2016 © Andy Green / Spinlock IRC Welsh Championships 2016 © Andy Green / www.greenseaphotography.co.uk

by Plas Heli / PSC today at 10:23 am

Only two days left for the early bird discount for the Spinlock IRC Welsh National Championship (1st August is the last day!). It is also important that competitors enter as soon as possible so that we can reserve a free berth on the event pontoons (first come basis).

IRC CLASSES

Sovereigns cup 2017 IRC class 1 champion Rob McConnell sailing A35 "Fools Gold" planning to defend his Welsh title in IRC 1 with Richard Fildes "Imposter" also entered who took NHC 1 ahead of Rob last year.

Other exciting boats in Class 1 are Dark Angel from Swansea YC and RDYC's Stratisfear.

Graham Hallworth and Mike Crompton are bringing "Injenuous" from SCYC and will feature in IRC2, with local boat Will Partington's "Honeybee" rumoured to have many upgrades this season, ready to once again do battle with Dave Hughes's Sigma 33 "Legless again", already campaigned in Scotland and Ireland this season. Also watch out for the well-prepared Checkmate!

PSC's J109 "Sgrech" will join other J109's; Just Jay from Holyhead and David Lean's Jeepster whilst the on-form Mojito will be returning from the Fastnet Race. The keen crew will however be racing on the 1720 "Mojito Bach" All of these boats could feature on the leader-board.

So it's all brewing up for a great weekend of racing on the water managed by the Royal Dee race management team and great socials off the water in Plas Heli.

CRUISER CLASS

Racing for cruising type boats, with free NHC handicaps supplied by race management. The class will sail just one 2-3 hour race per day, starting and finishing off the PSC club line, away from the IRC fleets.

It's a fantastic opportunity for cruisers wishing to sample some racing in an easy format with Race Officer Robin Evans setting courses which will provide some reaching legs and take in some local landmarks!

With a special entry fee of just £50 it represents an excellent way to be part of this fantastic championships and hopefully get some great racing.

SMALL KEELBOAT FLEET (UNDER 8M)

These will race off the PSC start and finish line and it is planned to hold two races a day using courses from the PSC race card or as modified by Race Officer Robin Evans (similar to the Pwllheli challenge.)

Scored under IRC and NHC and racing around the PSC marks should provide a great racing challenge for this fleet and spectacle for shore-side supporters.

If the fleet numbers dictate entrants may be provided with a choice of joining the cruiser or IRC fleets.

With a special entry fee of just £50 it represents an excellent way to be part of this fantastic championships and hopefully get some great racing.

PRIZES

Class winners will be presented with perpetual trophies presented by Royal Dee Yacht Club and also an unique trophy - something special for the mantelpiece.

There are also Spinlock day prizes - must be present to receive!

SOCIAL PROGRAMME

The social programme starts on Thursday evening with the Commodore's Reception.

Friday evening day prize giving is followed by 'The Crew Dinner'.

Saturday's day prize- giving is followed by 'Championship on-deck BBQ'.

On Sunday the main Prize Giving with Hot Roast Baps.

RACE MANAGEMENT

PRO Mike Butterfield's Royal Dee Yacht Club Race Management team will have the benefit of Derek Matthews beautiful 'Pleione Of Dee' as a committee boat.

The team is also joined by Sailwave guru Huw Pearce who will be responsible for publishing race results for the IRC Classes in IRC and NHC.

There is room in the mark laying ribs for anyone who would like to get up close to the action - and help out with lifting and dropping racing marks. OR help out on the Committee Boat - a good way to learn about race management and be part of a great race management team!

Online entry: www.ircwelshchamps.com/index.php/entry-form

Sailing instructions: www.ircwelshchamps.com/index.php/si-s