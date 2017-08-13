Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Deckvest - 728x90
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Racer Jacket
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Racer Jacket

Boats for sale

2010 Corby 25Ep IRC Racer
located in Pwllheli

Two days left to enter Spinlock IRC Welsh Championships

by Plas Heli / PSC today at 10:23 am 11-13 August 2017
Spinlock IRC Welsh Championships 2016 © Andy Green / www.greenseaphotography.co.uk

Only two days left for the early bird discount for the Spinlock IRC Welsh National Championship (1st August is the last day!). It is also important that competitors enter as soon as possible so that we can reserve a free berth on the event pontoons (first come basis).

IRC CLASSES

Sovereigns cup 2017 IRC class 1 champion Rob McConnell sailing A35 "Fools Gold" planning to defend his Welsh title in IRC 1 with Richard Fildes "Imposter" also entered who took NHC 1 ahead of Rob last year.

Other exciting boats in Class 1 are Dark Angel from Swansea YC and RDYC's Stratisfear.

Graham Hallworth and Mike Crompton are bringing "Injenuous" from SCYC and will feature in IRC2, with local boat Will Partington's "Honeybee" rumoured to have many upgrades this season, ready to once again do battle with Dave Hughes's Sigma 33 "Legless again", already campaigned in Scotland and Ireland this season. Also watch out for the well-prepared Checkmate!

PSC's J109 "Sgrech" will join other J109's; Just Jay from Holyhead and David Lean's Jeepster whilst the on-form Mojito will be returning from the Fastnet Race. The keen crew will however be racing on the 1720 "Mojito Bach" All of these boats could feature on the leader-board.

So it's all brewing up for a great weekend of racing on the water managed by the Royal Dee race management team and great socials off the water in Plas Heli.

CRUISER CLASS

Racing for cruising type boats, with free NHC handicaps supplied by race management. The class will sail just one 2-3 hour race per day, starting and finishing off the PSC club line, away from the IRC fleets.

It's a fantastic opportunity for cruisers wishing to sample some racing in an easy format with Race Officer Robin Evans setting courses which will provide some reaching legs and take in some local landmarks!

With a special entry fee of just £50 it represents an excellent way to be part of this fantastic championships and hopefully get some great racing.

SMALL KEELBOAT FLEET (UNDER 8M)

These will race off the PSC start and finish line and it is planned to hold two races a day using courses from the PSC race card or as modified by Race Officer Robin Evans (similar to the Pwllheli challenge.)

Scored under IRC and NHC and racing around the PSC marks should provide a great racing challenge for this fleet and spectacle for shore-side supporters.

If the fleet numbers dictate entrants may be provided with a choice of joining the cruiser or IRC fleets.

With a special entry fee of just £50 it represents an excellent way to be part of this fantastic championships and hopefully get some great racing.

PRIZES

Class winners will be presented with perpetual trophies presented by Royal Dee Yacht Club and also an unique trophy - something special for the mantelpiece.

There are also Spinlock day prizes - must be present to receive!

SOCIAL PROGRAMME

The social programme starts on Thursday evening with the Commodore's Reception.

Friday evening day prize giving is followed by 'The Crew Dinner'.

Saturday's day prize- giving is followed by 'Championship on-deck BBQ'.

On Sunday the main Prize Giving with Hot Roast Baps.

RACE MANAGEMENT

PRO Mike Butterfield's Royal Dee Yacht Club Race Management team will have the benefit of Derek Matthews beautiful 'Pleione Of Dee' as a committee boat.

The team is also joined by Sailwave guru Huw Pearce who will be responsible for publishing race results for the IRC Classes in IRC and NHC.

There is room in the mark laying ribs for anyone who would like to get up close to the action - and help out with lifting and dropping racing marks. OR help out on the Committee Boat - a good way to learn about race management and be part of a great race management team!

Online entry: www.ircwelshchamps.com/index.php/entry-form
Sailing instructions: www.ircwelshchamps.com/index.php/si-s

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Rolex Middle Sea Race fleet is building steadily
Under 90 days to go to the 38th edition With just under 100 days to go to the 38th edition of the Rolex Middle Sea Race, the current entry list shows every sign of matching the number and diversity of yachts of recent years. Posted today at 11:11 am Lendy Cowes Week day 1
Intensely tactical racing required persistence and bravery The opening day of Lendy Cowes Week dawned with bright sunny spells and a westerly breeze of around 10-15 knots. However, a weather front that gave rain to most of southern England moved across the race area at lunchtime, depressing the wind strength. Posted on 29 Jul Ramsgate Week overall
Are more expensive boats faster? The grand finale of Ramsgate week is the Gold Cup. As well as being the last series race, the Gold cup pits classes of all handicaps against each other in an attempt to answer the basic question: are more expensive boats faster? Posted on 29 Jul Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race start
Offshore racing is never for the faint of heart A fleet of 56 yachts set off from Sydney Harbour this afternoon as the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia (CYCA) started the 32nd Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Yacht Race in what initially light conditions. Posted on 29 Jul Ramsgate Week day 5
Progress against the building spring tide was challenging Cruising classes started upwind at the club line. The strong following tide made the line approach difficult to judge necessitating a general recall. After a short beat into Pegwell Bay the fleet headed down to Broadstairs and back to Ramsgate. Posted on 28 Jul Ramsgate Week day 4
Fortune favours those who dare hoist Classes 1-6 raced on the same course today from a committee boat line with staggered starts. This made for an exciting spectacle as the big and small boats rubbed shoulders. The spring tide was in full flood and the wind was 20-25 kts from the South. Posted on 27 Jul Lendy Cowes Week Charity Sailing
Andrew Simpson Foundation are going to be busy The Andrew Simpson Foundation (ASF) is delighted to announce that Lendy - The Property Platform has generously agreed to support the ASF Discover Sailing programme, being run daily throughout Lendy Cowes Week. Posted on 26 Jul Ramsgate Week day 3
Coastal races prove eventful The cruising classes were sent south from the start line at Ramsgate harbour 8 miles along the coast towards Dover, passing a Mark off deal Pier on the return. By luck, or possibly by clever design the spring tide was with the fleet the whole trip. Posted on 26 Jul Milestone 200th competitor offers welcome boost
To Audi Hamilton Island Race Week organisers The milestone 200th entry into the 2017 Audi Hamilton Island Race Week provides a much needed boost to the Hamilton Island team who have made a mammoth effort to ensure the iconic Whitsunday destination is looking its best for the August 19 kick-off. Posted on 26 Jul Ramsgate Week day 2
After one or two broaches all kites were soon lowered Monday marked the start of the IRC and cruiser handicap race series incorporating the regional IRC championships. Posted on 25 Jul

Upcoming Events

Pwllheli SC IRC IRC Welsh Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and White sails cruisers
Pwllheli SC- 11 Aug to 13 Aug Plas Heli Welsh National Sailing Academy IRC IRC Welsh Championships for IRC yachts and Sportsboats and White sails cruisers
Plas Heli Welsh National Sailing Academy- 11 Aug to 13 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy