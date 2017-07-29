Hobie Multiworlds and Europeans at Noordwijk, Netherlands - Day 8

by David Brookes today at 10:37 am

The second day of the Hobie® Wild Cat World Championships, Hobie 16 Open Europeans and Hobie Tiger International Cup sailors were treated to some excellent Hobie sailing conditions. With the last races of the day sailed in an average of 18 knots with a gust of 22 knots. With a small swell running the sailors had some of the best downwind sailing conditions.

The Hobie Wild Cat World Championships had four races, which tested the limit of the sailors.

Reigning World Champion Mitch Booth (ESP) said, "that was hard work with the wind." While former Hobie 14 & 16 World Champion Blaine Dodds, RSA said, "when the wind was pumping it was fun, though my crew Charles is maybe feeling a bit tired now."

The leaderboard shows the top three placegetters are all Hobie World Champions.

The Hobie 16 Gold Fleet leader board had a shuffle of placers with all the top spots being master sailors. With current Hobie 16 World Champion, Daniel Bornholt DEN back in eighth place. Unfortuntley for Daniel his crew was Georgia Warren_Myers who injured herself in the Hobie 14 World Championships and could not compete.

While Daniel found a very experienced crew in Rupert Harvengt, they have never meet until the first race yesterday. Also neither skipper nor crew speak a common language. This makes communication on the boat nearly impossible. Though it didn't stop Daniel and Rupert from winning the last race of the day.

Tomorrow will certainly be a challenge for the sailors with 20-25 knots predicted.

Full results can be found at www.hobieworlds.com

Images and videos of the races and event can be found on Facebook www.facebook.com/Hobie2017Noordwijk