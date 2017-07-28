Please select your home edition
Yorkshireman to skipper PSP Logistics team in Clipper Race

by Morgan Kasmarik today at 9:19 am 28 July 2017
The PSP Logistics team in the Clipper 2017-18 Race will be led by Roy Taylor © onEdition

It has been revealed that Clipper 2017-18 Race Skipper Roy Taylor, 47, from Barnsley, South Yorkshire, will lead the PSP Logistics team entry in the 40,000-nautical mile event, setting sail from Liverpool on Sunday 20 August, 2017.

PSP Logistics, the British freight and international transportation company, made its ocean racing team debut in the Clipper 2013-14 Race, and completed a second campaign in the 2015-16 edition. The company is also returning for its fifth consecutive edition as the Official Logistics Supplier in the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

On his appointment as the PSP Logistics Skipper, Roy said: "I'm really looking forward to working with our Team Partner PSP Logistics.

"It's exciting news for the team, especially with Race Start in Liverpool just weeks away. My team is coming together really well and I think we are going to have a very enjoyable and safe campaign."

A former Royal Air Force Weapons Technician, Roy has spent the past decade working as a sailing instructor in both the UK and Germany. Before becoming a Clipper Race Skipper, he worked with young people from the Marine Society and Sea Cadets of the United Kingdom's training brig, the TS Royalist.

Frank Dixie, Founder and Managing Director of PSP Logistics, said: "I am delighted Roy will be the PSP Logistics Skipper for the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

"Similar to our rules for transporting boats, I'd urge Roy and the PSP Logistics team to be fast, efficient, and most of all, safe. At PSP Logistics, we make life-long connections with the people we meet across the world and we're sure the team will do just that as they encounter new people, cultures, and places."

As well as providing general sea and air freight services to clients all over the globe, PSP Logistics specialises in project shipping, which includes large out-of-gauge cargo such as yachts and wind turbines.

The Clipper Race is the world's greatest ocean challenge and is raced by people like you. More than 700 non-professional sailors, representing over 40 nationalities, will compete for eleven months on a fleet of twelve identical 70-foot ocean racing yachts, each led by a professional skipper.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race will start in Liverpool on Sunday 20 August 2017 and returns almost a year later on Saturday 28 July 2018, after following its global route which includes stopovers in Punta del Este, Cape Town, Fremantle, Sydney, Hobart, the Whitsundays, Sanya, Qingdao, Seattle, Panama, New York, and Derry Londonderry.

www.clipperroundtheworld.com

PSP Logistics will enter a team in Clipper 2017-18 Race - photo © onEdition
PSP Logistics will enter a team in Clipper 2017-18 Race - photo © onEdition

