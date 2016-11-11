Please select your home edition
Edition
Rooster Sailing - Aquafleece Leaderboard
Product Feature
Zhik Women's Superwarm Skiff Suit
Zhik Women's Superwarm Skiff Suit

4000 European Championship at Quiberon, France

by Neil Heffernan & Richard de Fleury today at 7:57 am

Nine British teams (counting one based in Paris and another from Berlin and New York) made the trip to Quiberon, France, joining French, Italian and Belgium teams for the 4000 Eurocup – and what an event it was!

Close racing in a fleet of 34 boats, check; F4+ wind every day, check; great socials, check; great organisation by the French Class Association, the Race Committee and ENVSN Quiberon, check. Truly an excellent event that left everyone buzzing.

The first day's racing proved to be a tough challenge not only finding the best route up the beat but also finding the elusive gusts to ride downhill. This certainly led to some hit and miss results across the field but, it is fair to say the standard of the fleet has definitely increased with tight racing all over the course despite a very challenging finish line requiring some short order gybes.

Day 2 looked much like the first but with a little more wind and more reliable gusts with most teams finding more consistency. The excitement of close racing was added to as there was a drone buzzing around filming the fleet capturing some great footage. The good, or bad, news depending on your opinion is no one managed any spectacular fails on camera although there were rumours of missing rudders, crews abandoning ship and some even one boat hugging the top mark having arrived there first!

We hope this footage may encourage some new blood into the class to come and join us in what is a very affordable high performance boat and may also remind some old 4000 sailors what they are missing. The boat may be older and a little bit heavier than their newer counterparts, but you will be hard pressed to access high performance sailing for less money. Not to mention top quality fleet support from Rooster Sailing.

Day 3 – BIG FRIDAY – Having considered the forecast of an impending storm front moving through the race officials moved racing earlier to try and beat the really big winds. Success! Two races were squeezed in to the building breeze in some classic 4000 conditions. The conditions certainly tested the crews with some having some big wipe-outs and a very tight finish even saw one boat finish in spectacular style on its side. After two races the RO elected to send the fleet ashore and enjoy the afternoon off enjoying the French hospitality.

4000 Europeans at Quiberon - photo © Yann Lhuisset / Lemon Prod
4000 Europeans at Quiberon - photo © Yann Lhuisset / Lemon Prod

Day 4 – Still all to play for - at the front Steve and Sarah Cockerill (GBR) had to make sure they beat Michael Duflos and Nicolas Saillard (FRA) to take the win. For the rest of the fleet places were still up for grabs following some jumbled results in the big winds the day before. The still strong winds certainly tested some tired crews and a large course provided some challenges to finding the best route round.

Overall victory was tightly fought between Steve and Sarah, and Michael and Nicolas, with Steve and Sarah eventually taking a well-earned title, demonstrating great boat speed and decision-making. Second British boat was father and son team Keri and Theo, finishing fifth overall – the intervening four places all being taken by French boats, illustrating the growing strength of the class in France and the amount of practice they have been getting in. Neil and Jo finished sixth, their yellow boat clearly enjoying the stronger winds.

4000 Europeans at Quiberon - photo © Yann Lhuisset / Lemon Prod
4000 Europeans at Quiberon - photo © Yann Lhuisset / Lemon Prod

Special mentions to Alex and Charlotte (13th) for both their co-ordinating team outfits and dangerous pace. More time in the boat together will undoubtedly see more of the top five finishes that they already achieved in this regatta. David and Matt (8th) were probably the only crew looking for even more wind, whilst John and Fran (10th) still held on to a top ten position despite sitting out Day 3's 30+ knot forecast.

Stewart and Mark (11th) got faster and faster through the event, propelled not only by their skill but also by Stewart's motivational team talks. Richard and Harry (16th) kept themselves within the top half – a not inconsiderable achievement given this is their second event together and Harry's first windy experience in a 4000. Kevin and Mark, in their first Euros, took 28th, and indeed would have finished a fair bit higher if they hadn't suffered gear failure on Day 2. Again a team on the up.

Full results here: www.ffvoile.fr/ffv/sportif/ClmtCompetDet.asp?clid=134866

Additional photos from the organisers, CDV 56 Voile Morbihan, can be found here.

Huge thanks to everyone who was involved in organising the event and we look forward to the UK nationals at Stone SC 19th-22nd August. Register your attendance now at doodle.com/poll/e6d5iz8m7kfs4ggm

There are also a small number of boats available to borrow, so if you haven't been in a 4000 for a while, but want to, e-mail and get yourselves out there!

For those who want to plan ahead we are in Riva del Garda for next year's Eurocup 1-4 August 2018.

4000 Europeans at Quiberon - photo © Yann Lhuisset / Lemon Prod
4000 Europeans at Quiberon - photo © Yann Lhuisset / Lemon Prod
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

4000s at Eastbourne
Alongside the RS800s, Musto Skiffs and B14s After a very successful event at Grafham Water two weeks earlier, when the numbers were swelled by two international teams from Italy and Belgium as well as several local boats, it was a somewhat depleted 4000 fleet that arrived at Eastbourne. Posted on 6 Jul From Cockerill to Rooster part 2
How Steve built the company into what it is today We spoke to Steve Cockerill, the founder of Rooster Sailing, about how he first started sailing, where it led him, his career and how he started in business for himself and created the Rooster Sailing brand. Posted on 11 Nov 2016 From Cockerill to Rooster part 1
Steve's story in his own words We spoke to Steve Cockerill, the founder of Rooster Sailing, about how he first started sailing, where it led him, his career and how he started in business for himself and created the Rooster Sailing brand. Posted on 10 Nov 2016 4000s at Rutland
Final event of the 2016 season for the class Rutland Sailing Club again provided a cracking venue for the final event of the 4000 season. Saturday saw arriving crews greeted by less wind than had been forecast, but it filled in sufficiently for racing to get underway as planned. Posted on 28 Oct 2016 4000 UK Series at Grafham Water
An outbreak of "crews blues" A somewhat depleted 4000 fleet were greeted with a soggy Grafham last Saturday morning. After the exuberance of Garda and the Torbay Nationals, an outbreak of "crews blues" had struck, with some notable absences and last-minute crew substitutions. Posted on 14 Sep 2016 4000 Nationals at Torbay
Held during the Torbay Royal Regatta You know it's probably going to be too windy to go racing when it takes five people to step the mast, and unsurprisingly racing on the first day of the 4000 Nationals at Royal Torbay Yacht Club was cancelled due to the weather. Posted on 27 Aug 2016 4000 Europeans at Lake Garda
The dream location for a regatta Lake Garda is for many sailors the dream location for a regatta. Add 5 nations, 30 boats and the best club on the Lake at Riva, the ingredients certainly looked exciting for the 2016 Euro Cup. Posted on 29 Jul 2016 Torbay Royal Regatta preview
Sailing events start in just over 6 weeks time In just over 6 weeks time sailing events at the Torbay Royal Regatta 2016 will be underway and this year promises to be another great occasion with over a 100 yachts and dinghies expected. Posted on 4 Jul 2016 Spinfast at Rooster Sailing
The perfect spinnaker halyard for a dinghy Steve Cockerill, AKA the boat whisperer explain why Spinfast is the best line for a Spinnaker or Gennaker Halyard for a small dinghy. Spinfast is available from any of Rooster Sailing's distributers world wide. Posted on 7 Jun 2016 4000 UK Series at Yorkshire Dales
A surprisingly warm and sunny weekend Last weekend saw the 4000 fleet head north to Yorkshire Dales Sailing Club. Much to some peoples' surprise, we were greeted with a reasonably warm, sunny day with only a light breeze. Posted on 3 Jun 2016

Upcoming Events

Brightlingsea SC 4000 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy