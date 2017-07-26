Gul Mirror National Championships at Restronguet Sailing Club - Day 1

by Martin Egan today at 10:25 pm

Sailors arriving at Restronguet Sailing Club for the first day of the Gul UK Nationals found it was a bit mizzley, but after a short delay, the fleet launched and racing got under way in a solid 3-4 but with lots lighter patches, sudden gusts and shifts which caused a few capsizes, lots of place changes and kept the Race Team busy.

Racing on the windward-leeward course was held in the north end of the Carrick Roads and the ebbing spring tide caused a few some problems around the windward mark. The water was reported as 'quite warm' by those who capsized and 'quite shallow near the windward mark' by Steve Bland from Poole YC who capsized, got his mast stuck in the mud and bent it getting it out.

First blood went to Stan & Penny Bland from Woollahra Sailing Club in Sydney with Esme Shepherd & Nuala Sellwood from Restronguet taking second.

In Race two there was a general recall, but the fleet got away at the second attempt under a 'P' flag. This time it was Simon & Tyson Barwood from Royal Freshwater Bay YC who took the bullet with Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampton SC 2nd.

By the time of the third race it had finally stopped raining. The fleet got away first time, but with Tom Ewart-Smith & Monty Heath from Itchenor SC adjudged OCS. This time Dave & Imogen took line honours after a close battle with Simon & Tyson.

So Dave & Imogen won the day with Esme & Nuala 2nd, Richard & George Bullock from Itchenor SC 3rd.

Event website: 2017worlds.mirrorsailing.org

Results after day 1:

Pos Nat Sail No Boat Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 Pts 1st GBR 70852 Dave Wade Imogen Wade Northampton SC 3 2 1 6 2nd GBR 70549 Purple Reign Oscar Phypers Nuala Sellwood Restronguet Sailing Club 2 8 4 14 3rd GBR 70654 Swift Richard Bullock George Bullock Itchenor Sailing Club 4 6 5 15 4th GBR 70688 Snowdrop David Leach Tamara Leach Crawley Mariners YC 6 3 7 16 5th AUS 70921 Tyson Barwood Simon Barwood Tyson Barwood Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club 14 1 2 17 6th AUS 70592 MCA Demo Boat Stan Bland Penny Bland Woollahra Sailing Club 1 9 14 24 7th GBR 70520 Smurf Camilla Bullock Zara Bullock Itchenor Sailing Club 10 12 9 31 8th GBR 70806 Mischief Sandy Simpson Douglas Simpson Bassenthwaite SC 11 10 12 33 9th GBR 70796 KitKat Maddie Hantrais Emilia House Itchenor 23 5 6 34 10th GBR 70915 Ripples Chris Fuller Daisy Fuller Hayling Island SC 5 21 8 34 11th AUS 70595 WINDER CHARTER 2 Tara Wilson Celia May Balmoral Sailing Club 12 13 10 35 12th GBR 70811 Hype Archie Hawkins Jack Stevens Looe Sailing Club 15 18 3 36 13th GBR 70603 Course you can Richard Sender Tom Sender Tonbridge Town Sailing Club 13 7 16 36 14th GBR 70618 Tinytaanic Thomas Crook Daniel Crook Trearddur Bay SC 16 11 13 40 15th GBR 70667 Instant Custard Dee Fleming Thomas Kelsall Staunton Harold SC 7 20 15 42 16th GBR 70537 Complete and utter chaos Morgan steeper Fleur Bennet Looe sailing club 9 19 25 53 17th RSA 70846 Soul Surfer Grant Ekermans Helen Jansen Van Vuuren TSC 29 14 11 54 18th RSA 70410 Emmelbee Paul Changuion Polly Changuion Royal Natal Yacht Club 22 15 17 54 19th AUS 70785 Vegemite Sandwich Richard Rowell Tessa Rowell Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club 21 17 21 59 20th AUS 70840 Rosie Rowell Matilda Rowell Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club 26 16 18 60 21st GBR 70184 Eat my shorts Thomas Langan Ruby Porter looe sailing club 18 24 22 64 22nd GBR 70625 KISS MY RUDDER Thomas McLaren George McLaren Looe Sailing Club 17 31 19 67 23rd RSA 70412 MCA Demo Boat Kuba Miszewski William Gordge TSC 20 27 20 67 24th GBR 70287 Inferno Scarlett crago Romilly crago Looe sailing club 24 22 23 69 25th GBR 70222 Whatever! Hannah Staff Bethan Staff Looe Sailing Club 25 23 27 75 26th GBR 70673 Gone With The Wind III George Lenney Martin Egan Restronguet SC 19 28 29 76 27th GBR 37922 Small Fry Barrie Phypers Max Phypers RSC 27 26 26 79 28th GBR 70209 Chaos Connor Langan Daniel Blewett looe sailing club 28 25 28 81 29th GBR 70703 Double Trouble Tom Ewart‑Smith Monty Heath Itchenor Sailing Club 30 4 OCS 85 30th GBR 5846 Bananaskin ZoÃ"Beckly Jack Beckly Restronguet Sailing Club 31 30 31 92 31st GBR 70791 Snowy Alice Bullock Laura Hantrais Itchenor Sailing Club 35 34 24 93 32nd GBR 70513 Ron Vass Shiloh Woodroffe‑Vass Reading S.C 36 32 32 100 33rd GBR 15563 Blyskawica William Sellwood Emma Sellwood Restronguet Sailing Club 34 33 33 100 34th GBR 65591 Deal With It Harrison Webb Tristan Webb Poole Yacht Club 32 36 34 102 35th GBR 70695 Expelliarmus Philip Goodwin Felix Goodwin Itchenor Sailing Club 8 RET DNC 110 36th GBR 66787 Honeychu Julie Vass Reading S.C DNC 29 30 110 37th GBR 70725 greyhound Bella Cockwell Tamsin Stacey Restronguet 33 37 DNC 121 38th GBR 70624 Vitamin Sea Charles House Edward House Itchenor Sailing Club DNF 35 35 121 39th GBR 70447 Fever Kyle brown Freya brown Restronguet DNC DNC DNC 153 39th GBR 63392 Legacy Ben Lloyd‑King Wilfred Lloyd‑King Restronguet Sailing Club DNC DNC DNC 153 39th GBR 70629 Moonshadow Isabella Webb Grace Bland Poole Yacht Club RET RET DNF 153 39th RSA 70822 Heinie Wentzel Mathew Francke Izivungu DNC DNC DNC 153 39th RSA 70845 P&B RSA Marlon Jone Lebo January Izivungu DNC DNC DNC 153 39th RSA 70844 Harken ‑ Ullman Howard Leoto Shane White Izivungu DNC DNC DNC 153 39th GBR 70390 Salty Dog Sandy Anderson Lauren Anderson Restranguet Sailing Club RET DNC DNC 153 39th GBR 70905 Big Dippers Paul Nichols Gabriel Nichols Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club DNC DNC DNC 153 39th GBR 69957 Rocket Daniel seabourne Charlie Beckly Restrouguet DNF DNF DNF 153 39th GBR 70003 Encore une foise Jake Bonsor Kirsty Mills Warsash DNC DNC DNC 153 39th GBR 70714 Peer Pressure Steven Bland Joseph Bland The Poole Yacht Club DNF DNC DNC 153 39th AUS 70784 Arthur Lambchop Gavin Cooke Oliver Cooke Balmoral Sailing Club DNC DNC DNC 153