Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2016
Product Feature
The Mirror Book by Peter Aitken & Tim Davison
The Mirror Book by Peter Aitken & Tim Davison
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Mirror 69776
located in Colchester
Mirror Dinghy
located in Darlington

Gul Mirror National Championships at Restronguet Sailing Club - Day 1

by Martin Egan today at 10:25 pm 26 July 2017

Sailors arriving at Restronguet Sailing Club for the first day of the Gul UK Nationals found it was a bit mizzley, but after a short delay, the fleet launched and racing got under way in a solid 3-4 but with lots lighter patches, sudden gusts and shifts which caused a few capsizes, lots of place changes and kept the Race Team busy.

Racing on the windward-leeward course was held in the north end of the Carrick Roads and the ebbing spring tide caused a few some problems around the windward mark. The water was reported as 'quite warm' by those who capsized and 'quite shallow near the windward mark' by Steve Bland from Poole YC who capsized, got his mast stuck in the mud and bent it getting it out.

First blood went to Stan & Penny Bland from Woollahra Sailing Club in Sydney with Esme Shepherd & Nuala Sellwood from Restronguet taking second.

In Race two there was a general recall, but the fleet got away at the second attempt under a 'P' flag. This time it was Simon & Tyson Barwood from Royal Freshwater Bay YC who took the bullet with Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampton SC 2nd.

By the time of the third race it had finally stopped raining. The fleet got away first time, but with Tom Ewart-Smith & Monty Heath from Itchenor SC adjudged OCS. This time Dave & Imogen took line honours after a close battle with Simon & Tyson.

So Dave & Imogen won the day with Esme & Nuala 2nd, Richard & George Bullock from Itchenor SC 3rd.

Event website: 2017worlds.mirrorsailing.org

Results after day 1:

PosNatSail NoBoatHelmCrewClubR1R2R3Pts
1stGBR70852 Dave WadeImogen WadeNorthampton SC3216
2ndGBR70549Purple ReignOscar PhypersNuala SellwoodRestronguet Sailing Club28414
3rdGBR70654SwiftRichard BullockGeorge BullockItchenor Sailing Club46515
4thGBR70688SnowdropDavid LeachTamara LeachCrawley Mariners YC63716
5thAUS70921Tyson BarwoodSimon BarwoodTyson BarwoodRoyal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club141217
6thAUS70592MCA Demo BoatStan BlandPenny BlandWoollahra Sailing Club191424
7thGBR70520SmurfCamilla BullockZara BullockItchenor Sailing Club1012931
8thGBR70806MischiefSandy SimpsonDouglas SimpsonBassenthwaite SC11101233
9thGBR70796KitKatMaddie HantraisEmilia HouseItchenor235634
10thGBR70915RipplesChris FullerDaisy FullerHayling Island SC521834
11thAUS70595WINDER CHARTER 2Tara WilsonCelia MayBalmoral Sailing Club12131035
12thGBR70811HypeArchie HawkinsJack StevensLooe Sailing Club1518336
13thGBR70603Course you canRichard SenderTom SenderTonbridge Town Sailing Club1371636
14thGBR70618TinytaanicThomas CrookDaniel CrookTrearddur Bay SC16111340
15thGBR70667Instant CustardDee FlemingThomas KelsallStaunton Harold SC7201542
16thGBR70537Complete and utter chaosMorgan steeperFleur BennetLooe sailing club9192553
17thRSA70846Soul SurferGrant EkermansHelen Jansen Van VuurenTSC29141154
18thRSA70410EmmelbeePaul ChanguionPolly ChanguionRoyal Natal Yacht Club22151754
19thAUS70785Vegemite SandwichRichard RowellTessa RowellDunsborough Bay Yacht Club21172159
20thAUS70840 Rosie RowellMatilda RowellDunsborough Bay Yacht Club26161860
21stGBR70184Eat my shortsThomas LanganRuby Porterlooe sailing club18242264
22ndGBR70625KISS MY RUDDERThomas McLarenGeorge McLarenLooe Sailing Club17311967
23rdRSA70412MCA Demo BoatKuba MiszewskiWilliam GordgeTSC20272067
24thGBR70287InfernoScarlett cragoRomilly cragoLooe sailing club24222369
25thGBR70222Whatever!Hannah StaffBethan StaffLooe Sailing Club25232775
26thGBR70673Gone With The Wind IIIGeorge LenneyMartin EganRestronguet SC19282976
27thGBR37922Small FryBarrie PhypersMax PhypersRSC27262679
28thGBR70209ChaosConnor LanganDaniel Blewettlooe sailing club28252881
29thGBR70703Double TroubleTom Ewart‑SmithMonty HeathItchenor Sailing Club304OCS85
30thGBR5846BananaskinZoÃ"BecklyJack BecklyRestronguet Sailing Club31303192
31stGBR70791SnowyAlice BullockLaura HantraisItchenor Sailing Club35342493
32ndGBR70513 Ron VassShiloh Woodroffe‑VassReading S.C363232100
33rdGBR15563BlyskawicaWilliam SellwoodEmma SellwoodRestronguet Sailing Club343333100
34thGBR65591Deal With ItHarrison WebbTristan WebbPoole Yacht Club323634102
35thGBR70695ExpelliarmusPhilip GoodwinFelix GoodwinItchenor Sailing Club8RETDNC110
36thGBR66787HoneychuJulie Vass Reading S.CDNC2930110
37thGBR70725greyhoundBella CockwellTamsin StaceyRestronguet3337DNC121
38thGBR70624Vitamin SeaCharles HouseEdward HouseItchenor Sailing ClubDNF3535121
39thGBR70447FeverKyle brownFreya brownRestronguetDNCDNCDNC153
39thGBR63392LegacyBen Lloyd‑KingWilfred Lloyd‑KingRestronguet Sailing ClubDNCDNCDNC153
39thGBR70629MoonshadowIsabella WebbGrace BlandPoole Yacht ClubRETRETDNF153
39thRSA70822 Heinie WentzelMathew FranckeIzivunguDNCDNCDNC153
39thRSA70845P&B RSAMarlon JoneLebo JanuaryIzivunguDNCDNCDNC153
39thRSA70844Harken ‑ UllmanHoward LeotoShane WhiteIzivunguDNCDNCDNC153
39thGBR70390Salty DogSandy AndersonLauren AndersonRestranguet Sailing ClubRETDNCDNC153
39thGBR70905Big DippersPaul NicholsGabriel NicholsChew Valley Lake Sailing ClubDNCDNCDNC153
39thGBR69957RocketDaniel seabourneCharlie BecklyRestrouguetDNFDNFDNF153
39thGBR70003Encore une foiseJake BonsorKirsty MillsWarsashDNCDNCDNC153
39thGBR70714Peer PressureSteven BlandJoseph BlandThe Poole Yacht ClubDNFDNCDNC153
39thAUS70784Arthur LambchopGavin CookeOliver CookeBalmoral Sailing ClubDNCDNCDNC153
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Ian Walker Interview
Musto ambassador, Volvo Ocean Race winner, Olympic medallist We speak to Musto ambassador Ian Walker about his Volvo Ocean Race win, why food and clothing are so important offshore, his views on the America's Cup, his new desk job, sailing for fun, and 20 years of the John Merricks Sailing Trust. Posted on 21 Jul North West Junior Travellers at Bassenthwaite
Including the RS Tera Northern Championship Over the weekend of 10-11 June Bassenthwaite Sailing Club held a multi fleet open meeting, mainly for junior sailors, generally sailing single handed boats. Posted on 12 Jun New Boats From P&B
Fitted out to your individual specification P&B, the nation's favourite one-stop shop for all sailing equipment and chandlery, offers a range of new boats fitted out to your individual specification. Posted on 31 Mar Gul and sailing event sponsorship
We speak to Mike Pickering We spoke to Mike Pickering at Gul Watersports about the events and sailors that they sponsor, why these partnerships are of benefit to the company, how prizes should be divided up in a fleet, and what the most important aspect of an event is to Gul. Posted on 21 Mar Mirror to be displayed on the Gul stand
At the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show Gul, title sponsor of the Mirror World Championship at Restronguet Sailing Club, have donated some space for the Mirror Class Association to display a Winder Boats Mirror Dinghy that is available for charter at the worlds. Posted on 2 Mar Visit Gul at the RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show
See the all new steamers, Code Zero Longjohn & Longjane This year's RYA Suzuki Dinghy Show at Alexandra Palace will provide a showcase for the very best in dinghy sailing apparel. Gul Watersports will be featuring the new Code Zero range of sailing wetsuits. Posted on 27 Feb Itchenor Sailing Club prepares
For a busy season of sailing Itchenor Sailing Club in Chichester prepares to kick off a busy season of sailing with renowned regattas, top tournaments and family fixtures among the line-up. Posted on 22 Feb Sailing's Mr Nice Guy
We interview Dave Hall of Hyde Sails We spoke to Dave Hall about his sailing, his on-off relationship with the Fireball, his life in the marine industry including his role introducing the 29er to Europe, and his times at Hyde Sails. Posted on 17 Jan 2017 Gul Mirror Worlds
NoR published and entry system now open The Notice Of Race for the 2017 Gul Mirror World Championship and British National Championship has now been published and can be downloaded via the link. Posted on 10 Jan Heron and Mirrors at Yeadon
Some tense racing Winds, unusually, from the south-east cast interesting wind shadows across No. 8 buoy, making this one of the most strategic marks in the race. With eight Herons and two Mirrors, there was some tense, and unexpected, sailing. Posted on 9 Oct 2016

Upcoming Events

Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC Mirror Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Mirror Abersoch Mirror Week for Mirror
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy