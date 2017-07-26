Gul Mirror National Championships at Restronguet Sailing Club - Day 1
by Martin Egan today at 10:25 pm
26 July 2017
Sailors arriving at Restronguet Sailing Club for the first day of the Gul UK Nationals found it was a bit mizzley, but after a short delay, the fleet launched and racing got under way in a solid 3-4 but with lots lighter patches, sudden gusts and shifts which caused a few capsizes, lots of place changes and kept the Race Team busy.
Racing on the windward-leeward course was held in the north end of the Carrick Roads and the ebbing spring tide caused a few some problems around the windward mark. The water was reported as 'quite warm' by those who capsized and 'quite shallow near the windward mark' by Steve Bland from Poole YC who capsized, got his mast stuck in the mud and bent it getting it out.
First blood went to Stan & Penny Bland from Woollahra Sailing Club in Sydney with Esme Shepherd & Nuala Sellwood from Restronguet taking second.
In Race two there was a general recall, but the fleet got away at the second attempt under a 'P' flag. This time it was Simon & Tyson Barwood from Royal Freshwater Bay YC who took the bullet with Dave & Imogen Wade from Northampton SC 2nd.
By the time of the third race it had finally stopped raining. The fleet got away first time, but with Tom Ewart-Smith & Monty Heath from Itchenor SC adjudged OCS. This time Dave & Imogen took line honours after a close battle with Simon & Tyson.
So Dave & Imogen won the day with Esme & Nuala 2nd, Richard & George Bullock from Itchenor SC 3rd.
Event website: 2017worlds.mirrorsailing.org
Results after day 1:
|Pos
|Nat
|Sail No
|Boat
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|GBR
|70852
|
|Dave Wade
|Imogen Wade
|Northampton SC
|3
|2
|1
|6
|2nd
|GBR
|70549
|Purple Reign
|Oscar Phypers
|Nuala Sellwood
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|2
|8
|4
|14
|3rd
|GBR
|70654
|Swift
|Richard Bullock
|George Bullock
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|4
|6
|5
|15
|4th
|GBR
|70688
|Snowdrop
|David Leach
|Tamara Leach
|Crawley Mariners YC
|6
|3
|7
|16
|5th
|AUS
|70921
|Tyson Barwood
|Simon Barwood
|Tyson Barwood
|Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club
|14
|1
|2
|17
|6th
|AUS
|70592
|MCA Demo Boat
|Stan Bland
|Penny Bland
|Woollahra Sailing Club
|1
|9
|14
|24
|7th
|GBR
|70520
|Smurf
|Camilla Bullock
|Zara Bullock
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|10
|12
|9
|31
|8th
|GBR
|70806
|Mischief
|Sandy Simpson
|Douglas Simpson
|Bassenthwaite SC
|11
|10
|12
|33
|9th
|GBR
|70796
|KitKat
|Maddie Hantrais
|Emilia House
|Itchenor
|23
|5
|6
|34
|10th
|GBR
|70915
|Ripples
|Chris Fuller
|Daisy Fuller
|Hayling Island SC
|5
|21
|8
|34
|11th
|AUS
|70595
|WINDER CHARTER 2
|Tara Wilson
|Celia May
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|12
|13
|10
|35
|12th
|GBR
|70811
|Hype
|Archie Hawkins
|Jack Stevens
|Looe Sailing Club
|15
|18
|3
|36
|13th
|GBR
|70603
|Course you can
|Richard Sender
|Tom Sender
|Tonbridge Town Sailing Club
|13
|7
|16
|36
|14th
|GBR
|70618
|Tinytaanic
|Thomas Crook
|Daniel Crook
|Trearddur Bay SC
|16
|11
|13
|40
|15th
|GBR
|70667
|Instant Custard
|Dee Fleming
|Thomas Kelsall
|Staunton Harold SC
|7
|20
|15
|42
|16th
|GBR
|70537
|Complete and utter chaos
|Morgan steeper
|Fleur Bennet
|Looe sailing club
|9
|19
|25
|53
|17th
|RSA
|70846
|Soul Surfer
|Grant Ekermans
|Helen Jansen Van Vuuren
|TSC
|29
|14
|11
|54
|18th
|RSA
|70410
|Emmelbee
|Paul Changuion
|Polly Changuion
|Royal Natal Yacht Club
|22
|15
|17
|54
|19th
|AUS
|70785
|Vegemite Sandwich
|Richard Rowell
|Tessa Rowell
|Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club
|21
|17
|21
|59
|20th
|AUS
|70840
|
|Rosie Rowell
|Matilda Rowell
|Dunsborough Bay Yacht Club
|26
|16
|18
|60
|21st
|GBR
|70184
|Eat my shorts
|Thomas Langan
|Ruby Porter
|looe sailing club
|18
|24
|22
|64
|22nd
|GBR
|70625
|KISS MY RUDDER
|Thomas McLaren
|George McLaren
|Looe Sailing Club
|17
|31
|19
|67
|23rd
|RSA
|70412
|MCA Demo Boat
|Kuba Miszewski
|William Gordge
|TSC
|20
|27
|20
|67
|24th
|GBR
|70287
|Inferno
|Scarlett crago
|Romilly crago
|Looe sailing club
|24
|22
|23
|69
|25th
|GBR
|70222
|Whatever!
|Hannah Staff
|Bethan Staff
|Looe Sailing Club
|25
|23
|27
|75
|26th
|GBR
|70673
|Gone With The Wind III
|George Lenney
|Martin Egan
|Restronguet SC
|19
|28
|29
|76
|27th
|GBR
|37922
|Small Fry
|Barrie Phypers
|Max Phypers
|RSC
|27
|26
|26
|79
|28th
|GBR
|70209
|Chaos
|Connor Langan
|Daniel Blewett
|looe sailing club
|28
|25
|28
|81
|29th
|GBR
|70703
|Double Trouble
|Tom Ewart‑Smith
|Monty Heath
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|30
|4
|OCS
|85
|30th
|GBR
|5846
|Bananaskin
|ZoÃ"Beckly
|Jack Beckly
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|31
|30
|31
|92
|31st
|GBR
|70791
|Snowy
|Alice Bullock
|Laura Hantrais
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|35
|34
|24
|93
|32nd
|GBR
|70513
|
|Ron Vass
|Shiloh Woodroffe‑Vass
|Reading S.C
|36
|32
|32
|100
|33rd
|GBR
|15563
|Blyskawica
|William Sellwood
|Emma Sellwood
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|34
|33
|33
|100
|34th
|GBR
|65591
|Deal With It
|Harrison Webb
|Tristan Webb
|Poole Yacht Club
|32
|36
|34
|102
|35th
|GBR
|70695
|Expelliarmus
|Philip Goodwin
|Felix Goodwin
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|8
|RET
|DNC
|110
|36th
|GBR
|66787
|Honeychu
|Julie Vass
|
|Reading S.C
|DNC
|29
|30
|110
|37th
|GBR
|70725
|greyhound
|Bella Cockwell
|Tamsin Stacey
|Restronguet
|33
|37
|DNC
|121
|38th
|GBR
|70624
|Vitamin Sea
|Charles House
|Edward House
|Itchenor Sailing Club
|DNF
|35
|35
|121
|39th
|GBR
|70447
|Fever
|Kyle brown
|Freya brown
|Restronguet
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|153
|39th
|GBR
|63392
|Legacy
|Ben Lloyd‑King
|Wilfred Lloyd‑King
|Restronguet Sailing Club
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|153
|39th
|GBR
|70629
|Moonshadow
|Isabella Webb
|Grace Bland
|Poole Yacht Club
|RET
|RET
|DNF
|153
|39th
|RSA
|70822
|
|Heinie Wentzel
|Mathew Francke
|Izivungu
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|153
|39th
|RSA
|70845
|P&B RSA
|Marlon Jone
|Lebo January
|Izivungu
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|153
|39th
|RSA
|70844
|Harken ‑ Ullman
|Howard Leoto
|Shane White
|Izivungu
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|153
|39th
|GBR
|70390
|Salty Dog
|Sandy Anderson
|Lauren Anderson
|Restranguet Sailing Club
|RET
|DNC
|DNC
|153
|39th
|GBR
|70905
|Big Dippers
|Paul Nichols
|Gabriel Nichols
|Chew Valley Lake Sailing Club
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|153
|39th
|GBR
|69957
|Rocket
|Daniel seabourne
|Charlie Beckly
|Restrouguet
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|153
|39th
|GBR
|70003
|Encore une foise
|Jake Bonsor
|Kirsty Mills
|Warsash
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|153
|39th
|GBR
|70714
|Peer Pressure
|Steven Bland
|Joseph Bland
|The Poole Yacht Club
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|153
|39th
|AUS
|70784
|Arthur Lambchop
|Gavin Cooke
|Oliver Cooke
|Balmoral Sailing Club
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|153
