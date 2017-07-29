OK Dinghy European Championship at Faaborg Sailing Club - Day 2

by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 9:53 pm

After three more exciting races there is only one point separating Lars Johan Brodtkorb and Charlie Cumbley at the 2017 OK Dinghy European Championship in Faaborg, Denmark, after sharing the wins today in their group. The defending champion, Denmark's Bo Petersen, is nine points behind. The other race wins went to Jan Kurfeld from Germany, Jens Lauge from Denmark and New Zealand's Luke Gower.

With the Danish summer now seemingly reduced to just one day, Wednesday, the fleet once again launched under falling rain and low clouds and endured nearly seven hours on the water in the wintry Danish conditions. The rain cleared after the first race of the day as the wind shifted from south to west, but it remained a generally bleak and grey day as three races tested the endurance and patience of the 130 OK Dinghy sailors.

Both Brodtkorb and Cumbley are in the same group, so are having a daily battle on the water. Thursday's score was two wins to Cumbley and one to Brodtkorb, Cumbley having to chase down the Norwegian in the opening race to secure the win.

Defending champion, Bo Petersen, is feeling a lot of local pressure to retain his title here, but a third in the opening race and a second in the last race has moved him up to third overall after several of the other contenders struggled today and picked up high scores.

"It's good fun, tricky racing. The sun was better yesterday, today a little rain, as we are used to, but it's nice to be here."

"The fleet is tough and you have to struggle a lot to be up there. Yesterday was tricky racing, but today was more normal. We are halfway now, so let's see what happens."

On the home town pressure "Everybody wants to talk to me, I can't go in the zone. I can't relax enough to make decisions and have to tell stories, but so it is."

About the event, "I don't think there had ever been a fleet this big here. The way Faaborg Seljklub has done this, they are really doing a great job to show everybody a good time, and that's nice."

Jan Kurfeld, from Germany, won the opening race in his group before being pulled out of the second race while in the lead after picking up a second yellow flag for a Rule 42 infringement.

The second race of the second group turned into a Danish benefit with Jens Lauge taking the win from long time leader Henrik Kofoed Larsen.

Greg Wilcox, from New Zealand, is now up to eighth overall, said of the event, "It's a lot of boats out there and a fair bit of carnage. The corners are pretty full and the are some very, very good sailors, so it's hard work trying to keep up."

"The speed in the fleet is so similar so if you are back a bit everyone is going the same speed. In the old days the good guys were faster, now everyone is the same speed and that's great for the fleet, but it makes it harder."

"I had a bit of a tough day. The first race was good and I got a third. The second race I was pretty deep for most of it and managed to hook a shift up the last beat to about tenth and in the last one we were all fighting it out and I got a fourth."

The third best performer of the day was Gower, who sneaked a second place off Wilcox in the first race and then stormed the final race to win by several minutes, gaining hugely on the second upwind to hold a comfortable lead.

Gower, "I had a good start and went out to the left with Greg and got some good shifts and rounded the top mark in a good spot and managed to extend on every beat. I got lucky on a few shifts. A good day's sailing."

"This is my second year in the OK after my first Worlds last year in Quiberon. It was a good learning curve and I ended up mid-fleet. I just got a new boat so I am at the right end of the fleet now which is good."

"It's a great competition here with 130 boats, a good quality fleet. If you put one foot wrong you are spat out the back door pretty quickly"

On winning the race, "Very satisfying. It's been a long time since I won a race like this, so feels great."

"I haven't sailed for about 10 years until last year so I'm just getting back into it. I love the OK. It's a great boat, very nice class, all the guys are great, having a beer after sailing and I couldn't ask for more really."

Racing continues on Friday with three races scheduled as part of the 10 race series, which concludes on Saturday. After Friday's races, the fleets will be split into gold and silver groups for the final two races on Saturday.

Event website with live tracking: 2017.okeuropeans.org

Results after day 2:

Pos Nat Sail No Helm Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q5 Pts 1st NOR 428 Lars Johan Brodtkorb 1 1 ‑2 2 1 5 2nd GBR 1 Charlie Cumbley 2 ‑3 1 1 2 6 3rd DEN 1471 Bo Petersen ‑10 2 3 8 2 15 4th NZL 573 Luke Gower ‑11 7 2 6 1 16 5th SWE 100 Thomas Hanson‑Mild 1 ‑9 8 4 3 16 6th GER 71 Andre Budzien 2 4 8 3 ‑10 17 7th POL 1 Tomasz Gaj ‑27 2 7 3 6 18 8th NZL 566 Greg Wilcox ‑19 3 3 10 4 20 9th SWE 797 Mats Caap 4 7 5 4 ‑16 20 10th GER 772 Oliver Gronholz 9 4 4 5 ‑14 22 11th DEN 10 Jens Lauge ‑34 11 6 1 5 23 12th GER 3 Wolfgang Hofener ‑16 5 9 7 4 25 13th DEN 1450 Anders Andersen 12 1 10 ‑19 7 30 14th DEN 1485 Johan Bjorling 8 ‑22 11 5 7 31 15th DEN 3 Jorgen Svendsen 13 6 5 ‑14 8 32 16th DEN 1397 Henrik Kofoed Larsen ‑28 14 15 2 3 34 17th GBR 2179 Tony Woods 13 5 4 ‑23 15 37 18th DEN 1495 Jesper Højer 11 ‑12 7 12 10 40 19th POL 14 Pawel Pawlaczyk ‑30 12 16 8 5 41 20th GER 803 Martin von Zimmermann 7 17 9 ‑23 11 44 21st DEN 1492 Jesper Bendix 16 11 12 ‑29 9 48 22nd DEN 8 Frederik Svendsen 3 8 (DNC) 32 6 49 23rd GBR 2188 Ian Hopwood ‑59 6 16 10 19 51 24th SWE 6 Hakan Tornqvist 14 ‑34 20 11 12 57 25th SWE 59 Lars Edwall 21 10 ‑29 19 8 58 26th SWE 2830 Jonas Borjesson ‑39 8 14 7 32 61 27th GBR 21 Christopher Arnell 20 9 22 12 ‑23 63 28th DEN 1477 Jorgen Holm 17 ‑31 10 20 18 65 29th GER 5 Ralf Tietje 28 10 17 11 ‑35 66 30th GER 789 Ingo Ballerstein 7 24 ‑28 25 12 68 31st SWE 2803 Marten Bernesand 3 16 27 26 ‑31 72 32nd GER 791 Frank Strelow ‑26 24 14 9 25 72 33rd GER 7 Andreas Pich 10 28 13 ‑34 21 72 34th GBR 2185 Ed Bradburn 22 ‑28 18 15 17 72 35th DEN 1433 Henrik Kimmer Petersen 6 25 ‑36 16 27 74 36th SWE 2788 Jan‑Erik Engholm 6 18 25 ‑27 26 75 37th SWE 20 Stefan Pavia 24 27 19 6 (DNC) 76 38th GER 775 Jorg Rademacher 32 21 11 13 ‑40 77 39th DEN 1 Bo Reker Andersen 23 29 18 9 (BFD) 79 40th POL 19 Grzegorz Salamon 15 21 28 ‑47 15 79 41st GER 721 Jørn Wille 20 ‑38 27 15 17 79 42nd POL 7 Marek Bernat 9 13 25 34 ‑36 81 43rd GER 806 Jan Kurfeld 5 (BFD) 1 DNC 9 82 44th DEN 22 Ask Askholm ‑52 18 23 17 24 82 45th DEN 1442 Peter Heide 22 ‑32 19 17 24 82 46th GER 731 Thomas Glas 27 20 24 (DNC) 13 84 47th DEN 140 Jan Hempel Sparsø 25 15 30 ‑37 14 84 48th GBR 67 Andrew Rushworth 5 40 ‑41 16 26 87 49th SWE 8 Bengt Larsson 15 30 6 ‑60 39 90 50th SWE 2812 Stefan Fagerlund 12 29 32 18 ‑47 91 51st GBR 2145 Douglas Powell 37 ‑47 23 14 20 94 52nd DEN 703 Christian Thomsen 4 34 38 ‑41 19 95 53rd DEN 77 Jesper Strandberg ‑33 26 26 32 11 95 54th GER 12 Stefan Rassau 18 ‑46 33 22 22 95 55th DEN 1304 Christian Midtgaard 29 14 13 41 ‑44 97 56th DEN 1303 John Skjoldby Petersen 17 ‑38 22 30 29 98 57th SWE 2809 Thomas Skeppmark 30 16 ‑40 18 37 101 58th DEN 1463 Lars Andresen ‑44 13 31 31 27 102 59th BEL 230 Jacques Pirenne 32 23 20 ‑36 28 103 60th DEN 1465 Niels Bjørling (BFD) 36 15 21 33 105 61st DEN 1457 Christian Teller 31 27 21 26 ‑52 105 62nd GER 4 Lutz Boguhn 21 19 36 30 ‑39 106 63rd GER 8 Ronald Foest ‑42 33 39 22 13 107 64th DEN 1454 Fritz Banner Pedersen ‑58 23 41 13 34 111 65th DEN 1382 Stig Lassen 18 31 ‑44 36 29 114 66th DEN 66 Frank Berg 25 33 37 ‑40 20 115 67th GER 11 Rainer Pospiech 36 17 30 ‑38 36 119 68th DEN 1483 Henri Skou 14 30 ‑58 28 49 121 69th SWE 3 Jonny Billstrom 26 46 29 20 ‑54 121 70th DEN 107 Joe Schubert 33 (BFD) 24 42 22 121 71st POL 44 Przemyslaw Drozdzik ‑40 26 37 33 25 121 72nd POL 9 Przemysnaw Kryszczynski (BFD) 20 21 31 50 122 73rd DEN 1395 Anders Buhl 19 35 31 39 ‑42 124 74th GER 767 Maja Hansson‑Mild ‑43 32 33 43 18 126 75th DEN 1481 Nils Trolland 38 (BFD) 12 43 34 127 76th DEN 1316 Jesper Sommer ‑43 35 42 35 16 128 77th NED 667 Hessel Hoekstra ‑47 15 34 39 41 129 78th SWE 2804 Ingmar Janson 34 36 26 33 (DNC) 129 79th DEN 1377 Jonathan Prom Scharff 8 42 17 (DNC) DNC 134 80th SWE 80 Arne Malm 31 41 ‑46 24 41 137 81st DEN 7 Malte Pedersen ‑45 DP 32 25 40 141 82nd DEN 1396 Stig Frandsen 60 22 40 21 (DNC) 143 83rd GER 22 Dirk Gericke 35 25 42 ‑56 42 144 84th SWE 2749 Jan‑Eric Nystedt 50 19 (BFD) 40 38 147 85th DEN 1473 BrianTerp 37 39 43 ‑45 28 147 86th DEN 1482 Tim Normann 36 ‑59 38 55 23 152 87th GBR 4 Simon Cox 38 ‑60 35 35 45 153 88th DEN 1392 Poul Vincents 35 ‑51 39 49 31 154 89th DEN 1424 Henrik Hamann 39 39 ‑56 38 38 154 90th DEN 1415 Thomas Christensen 44 37 45 ‑48 30 156 91st GBR 2124 Will Croxford 48 ‑52 34 27 48 157 92nd DEN 1430 Rene Brunn (DSQ) 45 35 29 49 158 93rd GER 777 Jorg Sylvester 23 ‑52 46 44 47 160 94th DEN 1484 Olof Stenstrom 29 ‑55 49 50 35 163 95th DEN 70 Bo Jensen 41 43 ‑52 46 33 163 96th GER 678 Heinz Ridder 49 ‑54 43 28 45 165 97th GER 607 Gerd Breitbart 24 40 54 50 ‑59 168 98th DEN 1333 Mads Bjorndal Robl ‑57 47 53 24 48 172 99th SWE 111 Bertil Eliasson 45 41 ‑50 45 43 174 100th DEN 666 Peter Zeiler 55 ‑58 53 48 21 177 101st SWE 55 Ulf Sahle 46 43 48 42 ‑50 179 102nd DEN 1441 Peter Korsbjerg 41 42 ‑54 51 46 180 103rd DEN 126 Lars Moller 52 55 44 ‑57 30 181 104th SWE 2816 Claes Avellan 40 58 ‑62 56 32 186 105th GER 680 Jan‑Dietmar Dellas ‑55 44 47 47 51 189 106th DEN 1489 Morten Jensen 53 49 ‑57 37 55 194 107th DEN 1336 Thomas Kvist 48 45 49 52 ‑53 194 108th SWE 2802 Claes Heyman ‑56 50 48 54 43 195 109th NED 638 Sipke Heokstra 47 44 59 46 ‑60 196 110th DEN 1499 Anders Gerhardt‑Hansen (DNF) 56 59 49 37 201 111th GBR 2163 Gavin Waldron 54 50 47 51 ‑56 202 112th DEN 1437 Per Sorensen 54 48 (DNC) 55 46 203 113th NED 669 Sybren Hornstra 51 49 51 ‑53 52 203 114th SWE 2792 Anders Widding 51 (DNC) 52 53 51 207 115th DEN 1461 Soren Nielsen (BFD) BFD 45 44 53 209 116th DEN 1305 Flemming Hostgaard 46 56 50 ‑58 57 209 117th BEL 203 Joost Rommelaere 53 48 51 59 ‑63 211 118th DEN 1458 Soren Sigurdsson 62 59 (DNC) 52 44 217 119th GER 539 Uli Borchers 49 ‑61 55 57 58 219 120th DEN 14 Peter Thybo 57 57 55 54 (DNC) 223 121st GBR 2080 Paul Pike 50 57 60 60 ‑61 227 122nd BEL 214 Paul Verrijdt 42 53 (DNC) DNC DNC 229 123rd DEN 1262 Dirch Zibrandtsen 56 62 ‑63 58 55 231 124th GER 788 Jessica Finke ‑61 61 56 61 54 232 125th DEN 1212 Klaus Jørgensen ‑64 54 61 59 62 236 126th GER 651 Frederik Rontgen 58 60 58 62 (DNC) 238 127th DEN 1417 Ingo Griem (DNF) 53 57 DNC DNC 244 128th DEN 112 Svend Jacobsen 63 51 (DNS) DNS DNC 248 129th GBR 2183 Richard Burton (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 268 130th POL 40 Robert Swiecki (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC 268