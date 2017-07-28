Please select your home edition
McDougall + McConaghy International Moth World Championship - Day 3

by Jonny Fullerton today at 7:05 pm 25-28 July 2017

The early morning Peler from the North provided contrasting fortunes for the fleet of 220 Moths racing day 3 of the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds 2017 hosted by Fraglia Vela Malcesine. After a lunchtime break to repair boats and refuel with more pasta, all fleets were sent back out for a much more sedate afternoon of racing, but again the Garda wind gods had other ideas. By 1600hrs the weak afternoon breeze shut down for the day determining the all important Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets for the Final series.

The Green and Blue fleets were sent out early for a 0830hrs start but a number of competitors stayed ashore to make a late judgement as to whether to sit out the first race of the day.

The Blue fleet was sailing the Southernmost course off the picturesque medieval city of Malcesine. However, just the downwind dash to the race course proved too much for many. The Peler was honking a good 20 - 25 knots with some steep waves. After about an hour the PRO got racing started but only about 16 boats got off on time. Some others joined shortly after to complete one lap and get a score on the board. For the second race of the day, race 4 of the event, the breeze did soften into the teens but the conditions were still gnarly and difficult for the club level sailors.

Paul Goodison (GBR) took up from where he left off yesterday adding another two wins to keep a perfect scoreline. He was pushed hard but never really threatened by another Olympic medallist from GBR, Simon Hiscocks, who finished with two excellent seconds. Tom Offer from Rock Sailing Club in the UK was also rewarded for his persistence adding a 3,4 to his score. There were good performances for some of the master category sailors, Americas Cup team coach, Philippe Presti (FRA) finished the tough first race and took 5th in the second. Another Americas Cup sailor, Francesco Bruni (ITA) got round the course finishing 5th in the first race.

The Green fleet set up at the Northern course which is where the lake is at its narrowest with the mountains either side. The breeze was similar here with 20 - 25 knots and with nasty steep waves. A number of Mothies reported boat speeds in the early thirties (knots), recorded on their instruments.

Day 3 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini
Day 3 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini

This group was randomly loaded with rock stars and proved to be the most dramatic of the day. Double world Moth champion and hot favourite, Nathan Outteridge (AUS) blitzed the first race but agonisingly suffered another major rig failure as his mast broke going at full speed.

"It was pretty fresh out there this morning, we were getting mid 20's and bigger gusts. At the top of our course, it was quite flat but lumpy at the bottom."

"I managed to win the first race but then in the second race I had a pitch pole in the middle of the bottom gate when I was in 2nd or 3rd, and snapped my mast, so that is two DNF's in two days from two different things, so I am just running over the boat pretty closely now."

Another top contender and long term Moth worlds podium finisher, Scott Babbage (AUS) also suffered further breakages with a vang failure. Even the unflappable current king of sailing, Pete Burling (NZL) suffered a number of stacks as he appeared to be suffering from control issues downwind. Pete finished 8 and 11 for the day.

Ben Paton (GBR) usually revels in the strong winds but having crossed the finish line in 3rd in the first race, he was leading race 2 when one of his ample biceps (arm muscles) caused him pain, forcing him to retire.

The standout sailor from the Yellow group was another 49er Gold medallist and AC sailor, Iain 'Goobs' Jensen who found form and speed in abundance to card 2,1 from the morning session.

"I was just getting around cleanly, the boat was working really nicely, it was definitely a survival day, there were big waves and gusts of up to 26 knots, so it was basically whoever didn't swim was going to be in the top few."

"A few guys had new foils on and we're still just getting used to them, but I had the standard Exocet small foils on and they were going well. It was really good fun, awesome sailing, some guys who had the Velocitek's on were recording top speeds of 32 knots." http://

Also enjoying the heavy stuff was Arnaud Psarofaghis (SUI) scoring 6,2. Emma Spiers from Australia did well to finish both races upright with a respectable 19,23 and one of the lightest and smallest Mothies, Josie Gliddon (GBR) finished 22,22 with her cut down rig proving a valuable asset. Around 25 boats finished both Green fleet races.

The Yellow and Red fleets left the shore around 1100hrs, by which time the breeze was beginning to drop down to a more manageable 12 - 15 knots, fading to 10 or less for their second race of the day. The waves had also dropped resulting in much less boat damage and capsizes.

There were 44 finishers in the first race and 50 finishers in the second for the Red fleet on the Northernmost course. The race track looked a bit more one sided with the fleets sailing straight off the start line to hit the steep Western shoreline of the Lake before mixing it up with the local ferries scuttling up the coast, totally mind boggled by what was happening around them!

Day 3 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini
Day 3 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini

At the front end former Moth world champion, Josh McKnight (AUS), sailing his own Moth design, shared top spot with Rob Greenhalgh (GBR) finishing with a 1,2 for the day.

Franco Greggi who is one of 5 boats from Buenos Aires in Argentina, was one of the outstanding performances of the day in the Red fleet, mixing it up with the leaders with a 3,5.

"It was a very difficult morning because you have to choose your mast and foils carefully, I chose the smallest foil I had and I am happy I did. My main idea was to start well where there were no boats and try to use my speed in order to get to the front. There are a lot of top sailors with a lot of speed so It was really good to be with the leaders. I am very happy I am in the top 30."

Another of the Corinthian sailors, Dave Hivey (GBR) continued his good form with a 7,3 to keep in the top group overall.

The Yellow fleet was the last to start their races, sailing on the Southern course off Malcesine. By the time they started the Peler was all but gone and they raced in a much more sedate 10 - 15 knots with flatter water. Tom Slingsby (AUS) fired another bullet and a 7th to stay in the lead bunch overall.

Fellow Australian Laser Gold medallist, Tom Burton finished 4,2 and a third Aussie, Harold Mighell from Sydney, finished 2nd, but with a bad second race finish of 26th. Corinthian, Rory Fitzpatrick, one of a flutter of Mothies from Ireland finished with an excellent 7 and 1 in the morning session.

The Yellow fleet was the first to be sent out for the afternoon session in a light 10 - 12 knots from the South and flat water however after a long wait the weather gods again foiled the race committee and racing had to be curtailed for the day.

Day 3 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini
Day 3 of the Moth Worlds on Lake Garda - photo © Martina Orsini

With 4 qualification races completed per group, sailors can discard their worst score. So the points table at the end of qualifying shows Paul Goodison (GBR) with a string of bullets followed closely by Tom Slingsby (AUS), with three wins and a discarded 7. Rob Greenhalgh (GBR) sits in 3rd, Iain Jensen (AUS) 4th and Josh Mcknight (AUS) 5th. Pete Burling (NZL) sits in 15th and due to damage Nathan Outteridge (AUS) is down in 35th. For the same reason, Scott Babbage (AUS) sits in 41. Some regular club Mothies stack up in the top 20 which is a credit to them in such a high-class field as this.

Annalise Murphy (IRL) is the top female competitor, easily qualifying in the Gold group. There is a cluster of women who will race against each other in the Silver fleet. Emma Spiers (AUS) 102, Wakaka Tabata (JPN) 108, Josie Gliddon (GBR) 113 and Emma Gravar (SWE) 114.

Of the Masters, Jason Belben of Stokes Bay sits in an admirable 23rd, one place ahead of long time Moth campaigner Rob Gough from Tasmania, Australia. Phil Stevenson, the grand master of the fleet is comfortably in the Silver fleet in 133 spot.

The two Italian Ferrighi brothers lead the Youth category (under 23yrs), Gian Marie qualifies in 18th and Stefano in 44th.

The Final Series of racing begins tomorrow (Friday) for Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets with a first start scheduled for 1300hrs.

Event website: www.mothworlds.org/malcesine
Tracking: www.u-track.it/index.php/moth-worlds-2017

Results after day 3:

PosNumeroNomeR1R2R3R4Punti
1GBR 1GOODISON PAUL ‑11113
2AUS 4386SLINGSBY TOM 111‑73
3GBR 4491GREENHALGH ROBERT 1‑2214
4AUS 4514JENSEN IAIN ‑63216
5AUS 6MCKNIGHT JOSH ‑44127
6GBR 4050HISCOCKS SIMON ‑53227
7GBR 5PATON BEN 223(dns)7
8AUS 4332BURTON TOM 2‑13428
9GBR 4513HIVEY DAVID 24‑739
10AUS 3656DAMIC LUKA 33(dns)39
11AUS 10MIGHELL HAROLD 712‑2610
12GBR 4309MCMILLAN JIM 34‑5310
13ITA 4180DE PAOLI AMBROSI CARLO ‑2024612
14AUS 4205THOMAS STEVEN 45‑11312
15NZL 4190BURLING PETER 238‑1113
16SUI 4270PSAROFAGHIS ARNAUD 5‑66213
17GBR 4433WARD DAN 463‑1813
18ITA 4431FERRIGHI GIAN MARIA 3‑74714
19ITA 4147BIANCHI FRANCESCO (dns)56415
20ITA 4340BRUNI FRANCESCO 645‑2515
21AUS 4095KAJIMOTO KOHEI 57‑44416
22GBR 4501ELLIS DAN ‑664616
23GBR 4509BELBEN JASON 46‑18616
24AUS 7GOUGH ROB ‑10251017
25IRL 4517FITZPATRICK RORY ‑13107118
26GBR 4512OFFER TOM 12‑323419
27ITA 4040LANULFI MARCO 65‑11819
28FRA 4383PRESTI PHILIPPE 97‑17521
29ARG 4331GREGGI FRANCO ‑15143522
30AUT 3799STELZL MAXIMILIAN 8‑1210523
31FRA 4412MARIE BENOIT 896‑1523
32AUS 4418CHEW MATTHEW 38(dns)1324
33IRL 4148KENEFICK DAVID 99‑15624
34GBR 3939ASHER NIC ‑1196924
35AUS 4038OUTTERIDGE NATHAN 1‑4212426
36GER 3797GIELEN FABIAN ‑14881127
37POR 4299ANDRADE FRANCISCO 9109‑3228
38ITA 4460MAZZETTI FABIO 1110‑17829
39SWE 4459INKYOV JORDAN (DANNY) ‑15119929
40GBR 4336HEATHCOTE JONATHAN (dns)1551030
41AUS 4BABBAGE SCOTT (dns)126431
42AUS 4221SARE WARREN 10138‑2231
43FIN 4406LEHTINEN LAURI ‑19187732
44ITA 4138FERRIGHI STEFANO 8‑47111332
45IRL 4380MURPHY ANNALISE ‑19816933
46AUS 4216GENDERS JOHN 10‑18131033
47GBR 4508VINCENT DAN 12‑3515734
48ITA 4389ZILIANI MARIO 71413‑5034
49GBR 4480MASON RICHARD 1119(ret)535
50GBR 4499HUTTON DOMINIC 9‑1791735
51GBR 4350SMITHWHITE DAVID 101312‑1935
52GBR 4448ALBRECHT LEIGH 135‑251836
53ARG 4367COSENTINO IV?N 18‑2071237
54AUS 8MCDOUGALL ANDREW ‑29892037
55AUS 4063SOUTER DEAN 716(dns)1639
56GBR 4347BRIDLE EDDIE ‑221812939
57GBR 4311ADAMS ALEX 1710‑181239
58AUS 4222PEARSON BRENT ‑3115141039
59GBR 3959GLIDDON PAUL 1215‑171239
60AUS 4495TAILBY REECE 720‑211340
61SUI 4404PETRINO ADRIANO ‑1712111740
62GBR 4277HARTLEY JEREMY 13‑22121540
63AUT 4511SCH?NLEITNER MICHAEL 2112‑26841
64AUS 3832THORPE LES ‑1815131442
65SWE 4330JARUDD EMIL 16‑30101844
66FRA 4310ARTHAUD AYMERIC 15‑38191145
67SUI 4152RIGOT GUILLAUME (dns)19141346
68GER 3975CLASEN JACOB ‑1914151746
69USA 4302FUNK BRAD 59‑393448
70FRA 4274COL SEBASTIEN 22(ufd)121448
71GBR 4037JEEVES CHRIS 181713‑1948
72GBR 4500STARK MATTHEW 18‑36161448
73GBR 4149HOLDEN OLIVER 14‑20181648
74GER 4047JOHN ANDREAS 1713‑251949
75GBR 4275CLIFTON JOHN ‑3112261250
76FRA 4065REZZOUG ANTHONY 14‑42172455
77GBR 4075PYBUS DOUG 2416(dns)1555
78GBR 4308BURLTON CRAIG ‑3417162255
79AUS 3999YORK KEAGAN 2424(dns)856
80GBR 4096PENFOLD TIM ‑2221142156
81FIN 3851LINDAHL ERIK ‑3025161556
82GBR 4438LEA MATTHEW 20‑23231457
83GBR 4278KOUKOURAKIS ALEX 132322‑3258
84AUS 4456GRAVARE MARTIN 14‑24242058
85BEL 3915GOOD MORGAN 23‑36181758
86USA 4017KNOWLES MATT 201919‑2158
87IRL 4396KISSANE ALISTAIR 122522‑3159
88GER 3389HUBER THOMAS 1911(dns)3060
89AUS 4142GODDARD ALAN ‑4524251160
90ITA 4355MAGGI NICOLA ‑2521142560
91SUI 3625RIGOT FABRICE 1516(dns)2960
92AUT 4354HIRSCH MARKUS 16‑32301662
93GER 4060BUHL PHILIPP 27(dns)191662
94GBR 4484JESSOP DAVID 1622(dns)2664
95AUS 3981HACKNEY EDWARD (ufd)4081866
96AUS 3717SHERRING JACK 20‑39232366
97AUT 4015HRIBAR PHILIPP 25‑32212167
98IRL 4374MCMAHON EWAN ‑2727152668
99GBR 4136REDFEARN EDWARD 3117‑362068
100NED 4424COSTER KALLE 172329‑3369
101ITA 4209TRIMARCHI MICHELE ‑3027241970
102AUS 4187SPIERS EMMA 27‑29202370
103NOR 4328RINGSTAD ALEXANDER ‑3514332572
104AUS 3770DEUSSEN NICK ‑3626202672
105NZL 4329GOODES STUART 213021‑3572
106HKG 4334PARTRIDGE ROB 117(dns)dns74
107GBR 4434LUTHI CHRISTIAN 211637‑4274
108JPN 4300TABATA WAKAKO 2331(dns)2074
109JPN 3989GOTO HIROKI 811(dns)dnf75
110SUI 4312HOLENWEG DAVID (dns)1110dns77
111GBR 4122FRIEND ANDREW 2525‑322878
112NZL 3733POWRIE TOM 23‑35213579
113GBR 3877GLIDDON JOSIE 35‑38222279
114SWE 4252GRAVAR EMMA 2427‑402879
115ITA 4078BEVILACQUA VINCENZO 33‑34202780
116GER 4027ADOLPH KAI 292427‑3480
117NZL 4218SWANSON ROWAN 33‑38192981
118GBR 4121PHARE JAMES 223822(dnf)82
119AUS 3570SMITH PHIL 3028(dns)2482
120IRI 4516HYLAND ADAM ‑3626272982
121GER 4421KAS?SKE FABIAN ‑4242103183
122DEN 4281MELSON FREDERIK JUST 2418(dns)4183
123NED 3794BERENS MENNO 29‑35243083
124GBR 4442STONEHAM KYLE ‑4642202587
125AUT 4251HOFER MATTHAEUS 2126‑414087
126ARG 4226CORREA HENDERSON JUAN 35‑44242887
127POR 3715LEAL TIAGO 2628‑403387
128POR 3609BRITES HENRIQUE 3228‑352787
129GBR 4214BARNES MICHAEL 38(dns)282288
130GBR 3979ROSS JAMES 2629(dns)3489
131SUI 4397DECARLI NICOLA 273230‑3889
132FIN 4382UUSI‑AUTTI JANNE (dns)29342790
133AUS 3905STEVENSON PHIL 283428(dns)90
134GRE 4104BOUSSOULAS GEORGE 323128(dnf)91
135USA 4458DOWNING ZACK 4128‑432392
136NZL 4229KIFF RICHARD (dns)41232892
137SUI 3776SCHILLER PHILIPPE ‑3330333093
138AUT 3219KOBALE OLIVER 37(dns)263295
139SWE 4253GR?VARE MAGNUS 30‑46273996
140SUI 4401FUCHS ALESSANDRO ‑4427323796
141AUS 4247WARREN FANG 1625(dns)dnf97
142IRL 4139O TOOLE NEIL 2319(dns)dns98
143ARG 4167CONTESSI DOMINGO JOSE 38‑40253598
144GBR 4492STREATFEILD NIC 293435‑3798
145GBR 4248BAKER NEIL 343331‑4498
146NZL 4362EVANS RUSS (dns)dns2321100
147GBR 4343SAINSBURY JAMES 3937‑4424100
148FRA 97FEYDIT HUGO 3337‑3930100
149AUS 4021ROBINSON DAVID ‑47462927102
150AUS 4324ROLLERSON GRANT 37‑473629102
151GER 4417M?GE MAXIMILIAN 2522(dns)dnf103
152ARG 4368CONTESSI MASSIMO ‑40392936104
153GBR 3980SIMMONDS DAVID 2821(dns)dns105
154NED 4280WEBER CONSTANTIJN 2623(dns)dns105
155DEN 4307RASMUSSEN HANS 2837(dns)46111
156GBR 4291JEFFRIES ANDY 3943(dns)31113
157AUS 4215EDMUNDS LLOYD 3226(dnf)dnf114
158GBR 4208LAMBERT THOMAS 3722(dns)dns115
159POL 4153JANKOWSKI JAKUB 414034(dnf)115
160SUI 4430DAZIO ROBERTO 4231(dns)43116
161AUT 3892KARNUTSCH FLORIAN 39‑464136116
162FIN 4087CASTREN THOMAS 2833(dns)dnf117
163CRO 4126DOGAN LUKA 3230(dns)dnf118
164FRA 4286VAIREAUX MOANA (dns)33ufd31120
165GBR 3787DICKER MARK 4245(dns)33120
166GBR 4369HIGBY ALEX 404438(dnf)122
167GBR 4036CLARKE CHRIS 3433(dns)dns123
168GER 4375THIAS MICHAEL ‑46364245123
169IRL 4097DEVLIN JIM (dns)3137dnf124
170SLO 4201TOMORI LUKA 4343‑4538124
171GBR 3922GAMBLE PADDY 4029(dns)dnf125
172AUS 4235BOULDEN WILL 3139(dns)dns126
173POL 3842DOMANSKI MICHAL 3634(ufd)dns126
174GBR 3941BURRAGE MILES 2645(dns)dnf127
175FRA 4171PEDOTE GIANCARLO 3437(dns)dnf127
176FRA 4072CIRET MADEG (dns)dns3141128
177JPN 4127KAWATA TAKAAKI 3551(dns)42128
178GBR 4298GOODRUM GREG 413948(dnf)128
179AUT 3986RAKUSCHAN PHILIPP ‑49433848129
180DEN 4062QUORNING PETER 3836(dns)dns130
181SWE 4363LOVDEN MAGNUS (ret)20retdns132
182DEN 4140LANG PETER (dns)21dnsdnf133
183GER 4034HELLRIEGEL ERNST 4335(dns)dns134
184FRA 3972ANDRILLON YANN (dns)dnsdns23135
185POR 3978BELLO FERNANDO 45‑494347135
186GBR 4100WHITE CHRIS 3645(dns)dnf137
187ITA 4486SAIDELLI NICOLO (dns)4042dnf138
188SWE 4264MAGNERIUS MICHAEL 48‑525040138
189FRA 3718POIZIVARA FRED 454746(dnf)138
190GER 4377MAEGE CARLO (dns)44dns39139
191DEN 4519FREY OLE 4341(dns)dnf140
192GBR 3607DAVIS ALAN 4045(dns)dns141
193NZL 4390BULLOT MIKE 4441(dns)dns141
194AUS 4497OLDFIELD GLEN 4741(dns)dnf144
195NED 3623VERSCHUURE ROALD 3752(dnf)dns145
196CAN 4197BRAZIER ANDREW 3950(dns)dns145
197GBR 4179HUGHES GERRY 475049(dnf)146
198AUS 3833DANKS PETER 4948(dns)49146
199GER 3627M?GE FRANZISKA 4844(dnf)dnf148
200GBR 3629MEHEW TOM 4448(dns)dnf148
201AUS 3827HALLAM JAMES 38(dns)dnsdns150
202GBR 3870GATEHOUSE EDDIE 4849(dns)dns153
203GBR 4361SMITH DONALD (dns)43dnsdns155
204AUS 3961SAUL JOHN 505452(dnf)156
205FRA 4144BEL JEAN‑NO?L 46(dns)dnsdnf158
206SUI 4303BADERTSCHER STEFAN (dns)dns47dnf159
207GBR 3914COONEY NEIL (dns)dns51dnf163
208GER 3601ZEISER CHRISTOPH (dns)51dnsdnf163
209USA 4305BURSOR SCOTT (ufd)53dnsdns165
210AUS 4243PONTREMOLI RICCARDO (dns)dnsdnsdns168
210BEL 4049GALEOTTI GIOVANNI (dns)dnsdnsdnf168
210GBR 3944BEVAN PHIL (dns)dnsdnsdnf168
210GBR 4342SIMMONDS GRAHAM (dns)dnsdnsdnf168
210GER 3321WINTER CHRISTIAN (dns)dnsdnsdns168
210SUI 4031D?RR YVO (ufd)dnsdnsdnf168
210SUI 4042MANI SANDRO (dns)dnsdnsdnf168
210SUI 4502SCHENK DOMINIK (dns)dnsdnfdnf168
210AUT 3924KOBALE KONSTANTIN (dns)dnsdnsdnf168
