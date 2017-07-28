McDougall + McConaghy International Moth World Championship - Day 3
by Jonny Fullerton today at 7:05 pm
25-28 July 2017
The early morning Peler from the North provided contrasting fortunes for the fleet of 220 Moths racing day 3 of the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds 2017 hosted by Fraglia Vela Malcesine. After a lunchtime break to repair boats and refuel with more pasta, all fleets were sent back out for a much more sedate afternoon of racing, but again the Garda wind gods had other ideas. By 1600hrs the weak afternoon breeze shut down for the day determining the all important Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets for the Final series.
The Green and Blue fleets were sent out early for a 0830hrs start but a number of competitors stayed ashore to make a late judgement as to whether to sit out the first race of the day.
The Blue fleet was sailing the Southernmost course off the picturesque medieval city of Malcesine. However, just the downwind dash to the race course proved too much for many. The Peler was honking a good 20 - 25 knots with some steep waves. After about an hour the PRO got racing started but only about 16 boats got off on time. Some others joined shortly after to complete one lap and get a score on the board. For the second race of the day, race 4 of the event, the breeze did soften into the teens but the conditions were still gnarly and difficult for the club level sailors.
Paul Goodison (GBR) took up from where he left off yesterday adding another two wins to keep a perfect scoreline. He was pushed hard but never really threatened by another Olympic medallist from GBR, Simon Hiscocks, who finished with two excellent seconds. Tom Offer from Rock Sailing Club in the UK was also rewarded for his persistence adding a 3,4 to his score. There were good performances for some of the master category sailors, Americas Cup team coach, Philippe Presti (FRA) finished the tough first race and took 5th in the second. Another Americas Cup sailor, Francesco Bruni (ITA) got round the course finishing 5th in the first race.
The Green fleet set up at the Northern course which is where the lake is at its narrowest with the mountains either side. The breeze was similar here with 20 - 25 knots and with nasty steep waves. A number of Mothies reported boat speeds in the early thirties (knots), recorded on their instruments.
This group was randomly loaded with rock stars and proved to be the most dramatic of the day. Double world Moth champion and hot favourite, Nathan Outteridge (AUS) blitzed the first race but agonisingly suffered another major rig failure as his mast broke going at full speed.
"It was pretty fresh out there this morning, we were getting mid 20's and bigger gusts. At the top of our course, it was quite flat but lumpy at the bottom."
"I managed to win the first race but then in the second race I had a pitch pole in the middle of the bottom gate when I was in 2nd or 3rd, and snapped my mast, so that is two DNF's in two days from two different things, so I am just running over the boat pretty closely now."
Another top contender and long term Moth worlds podium finisher, Scott Babbage (AUS) also suffered further breakages with a vang failure. Even the unflappable current king of sailing, Pete Burling (NZL) suffered a number of stacks as he appeared to be suffering from control issues downwind. Pete finished 8 and 11 for the day.
Ben Paton (GBR) usually revels in the strong winds but having crossed the finish line in 3rd in the first race, he was leading race 2 when one of his ample biceps (arm muscles) caused him pain, forcing him to retire.
The standout sailor from the Yellow group was another 49er Gold medallist and AC sailor, Iain 'Goobs' Jensen who found form and speed in abundance to card 2,1 from the morning session.
"I was just getting around cleanly, the boat was working really nicely, it was definitely a survival day, there were big waves and gusts of up to 26 knots, so it was basically whoever didn't swim was going to be in the top few."
"A few guys had new foils on and we're still just getting used to them, but I had the standard Exocet small foils on and they were going well. It was really good fun, awesome sailing, some guys who had the Velocitek's on were recording top speeds of 32 knots." http://
Also enjoying the heavy stuff was Arnaud Psarofaghis (SUI) scoring 6,2. Emma Spiers from Australia did well to finish both races upright with a respectable 19,23 and one of the lightest and smallest Mothies, Josie Gliddon (GBR) finished 22,22 with her cut down rig proving a valuable asset. Around 25 boats finished both Green fleet races.
The Yellow and Red fleets left the shore around 1100hrs, by which time the breeze was beginning to drop down to a more manageable 12 - 15 knots, fading to 10 or less for their second race of the day. The waves had also dropped resulting in much less boat damage and capsizes.
There were 44 finishers in the first race and 50 finishers in the second for the Red fleet on the Northernmost course. The race track looked a bit more one sided with the fleets sailing straight off the start line to hit the steep Western shoreline of the Lake before mixing it up with the local ferries scuttling up the coast, totally mind boggled by what was happening around them!
At the front end former Moth world champion, Josh McKnight (AUS), sailing his own Moth design, shared top spot with Rob Greenhalgh (GBR) finishing with a 1,2 for the day.
Franco Greggi who is one of 5 boats from Buenos Aires in Argentina, was one of the outstanding performances of the day in the Red fleet, mixing it up with the leaders with a 3,5.
"It was a very difficult morning because you have to choose your mast and foils carefully, I chose the smallest foil I had and I am happy I did. My main idea was to start well where there were no boats and try to use my speed in order to get to the front. There are a lot of top sailors with a lot of speed so It was really good to be with the leaders. I am very happy I am in the top 30."
Another of the Corinthian sailors, Dave Hivey (GBR) continued his good form with a 7,3 to keep in the top group overall.
The Yellow fleet was the last to start their races, sailing on the Southern course off Malcesine. By the time they started the Peler was all but gone and they raced in a much more sedate 10 - 15 knots with flatter water. Tom Slingsby (AUS) fired another bullet and a 7th to stay in the lead bunch overall.
Fellow Australian Laser Gold medallist, Tom Burton finished 4,2 and a third Aussie, Harold Mighell from Sydney, finished 2nd, but with a bad second race finish of 26th. Corinthian, Rory Fitzpatrick, one of a flutter of Mothies from Ireland finished with an excellent 7 and 1 in the morning session.
The Yellow fleet was the first to be sent out for the afternoon session in a light 10 - 12 knots from the South and flat water however after a long wait the weather gods again foiled the race committee and racing had to be curtailed for the day.
With 4 qualification races completed per group, sailors can discard their worst score. So the points table at the end of qualifying shows Paul Goodison (GBR) with a string of bullets followed closely by Tom Slingsby (AUS), with three wins and a discarded 7. Rob Greenhalgh (GBR) sits in 3rd, Iain Jensen (AUS) 4th and Josh Mcknight (AUS) 5th. Pete Burling (NZL) sits in 15th and due to damage Nathan Outteridge (AUS) is down in 35th. For the same reason, Scott Babbage (AUS) sits in 41. Some regular club Mothies stack up in the top 20 which is a credit to them in such a high-class field as this.
Annalise Murphy (IRL) is the top female competitor, easily qualifying in the Gold group. There is a cluster of women who will race against each other in the Silver fleet. Emma Spiers (AUS) 102, Wakaka Tabata (JPN) 108, Josie Gliddon (GBR) 113 and Emma Gravar (SWE) 114.
Of the Masters, Jason Belben of Stokes Bay sits in an admirable 23rd, one place ahead of long time Moth campaigner Rob Gough from Tasmania, Australia. Phil Stevenson, the grand master of the fleet is comfortably in the Silver fleet in 133 spot.
The two Italian Ferrighi brothers lead the Youth category (under 23yrs), Gian Marie qualifies in 18th and Stefano in 44th.
The Final Series of racing begins tomorrow (Friday) for Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets with a first start scheduled for 1300hrs.
Event website: www.mothworlds.org/malcesine
Tracking: www.u-track.it/index.php/moth-worlds-2017
Results after day 3:
|Pos
|Numero
|Nome
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Punti
|1
|GBR 1
|GOODISON PAUL
|‑1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|AUS 4386
|SLINGSBY TOM
|1
|1
|1
|‑7
|3
|3
|GBR 4491
|GREENHALGH ROBERT
|1
|‑2
|2
|1
|4
|4
|AUS 4514
|JENSEN IAIN
|‑6
|3
|2
|1
|6
|5
|AUS 6
|MCKNIGHT JOSH
|‑4
|4
|1
|2
|7
|6
|GBR 4050
|HISCOCKS SIMON
|‑5
|3
|2
|2
|7
|7
|GBR 5
|PATON BEN
|2
|2
|3
|(dns)
|7
|8
|AUS 4332
|BURTON TOM
|2
|‑13
|4
|2
|8
|9
|GBR 4513
|HIVEY DAVID
|2
|4
|‑7
|3
|9
|10
|AUS 3656
|DAMIC LUKA
|3
|3
|(dns)
|3
|9
|11
|AUS 10
|MIGHELL HAROLD
|7
|1
|2
|‑26
|10
|12
|GBR 4309
|MCMILLAN JIM
|3
|4
|‑5
|3
|10
|13
|ITA 4180
|DE PAOLI AMBROSI CARLO
|‑20
|2
|4
|6
|12
|14
|AUS 4205
|THOMAS STEVEN
|4
|5
|‑11
|3
|12
|15
|NZL 4190
|BURLING PETER
|2
|3
|8
|‑11
|13
|16
|SUI 4270
|PSAROFAGHIS ARNAUD
|5
|‑6
|6
|2
|13
|17
|GBR 4433
|WARD DAN
|4
|6
|3
|‑18
|13
|18
|ITA 4431
|FERRIGHI GIAN MARIA
|3
|‑7
|4
|7
|14
|19
|ITA 4147
|BIANCHI FRANCESCO
|(dns)
|5
|6
|4
|15
|20
|ITA 4340
|BRUNI FRANCESCO
|6
|4
|5
|‑25
|15
|21
|AUS 4095
|KAJIMOTO KOHEI
|5
|7
|‑44
|4
|16
|22
|GBR 4501
|ELLIS DAN
|‑6
|6
|4
|6
|16
|23
|GBR 4509
|BELBEN JASON
|4
|6
|‑18
|6
|16
|24
|AUS 7
|GOUGH ROB
|‑10
|2
|5
|10
|17
|25
|IRL 4517
|FITZPATRICK RORY
|‑13
|10
|7
|1
|18
|26
|GBR 4512
|OFFER TOM
|12
|‑32
|3
|4
|19
|27
|ITA 4040
|LANULFI MARCO
|6
|5
|‑11
|8
|19
|28
|FRA 4383
|PRESTI PHILIPPE
|9
|7
|‑17
|5
|21
|29
|ARG 4331
|GREGGI FRANCO
|‑15
|14
|3
|5
|22
|30
|AUT 3799
|STELZL MAXIMILIAN
|8
|‑12
|10
|5
|23
|31
|FRA 4412
|MARIE BENOIT
|8
|9
|6
|‑15
|23
|32
|AUS 4418
|CHEW MATTHEW
|3
|8
|(dns)
|13
|24
|33
|IRL 4148
|KENEFICK DAVID
|9
|9
|‑15
|6
|24
|34
|GBR 3939
|ASHER NIC
|‑11
|9
|6
|9
|24
|35
|AUS 4038
|OUTTERIDGE NATHAN
|1
|‑42
|1
|24
|26
|36
|GER 3797
|GIELEN FABIAN
|‑14
|8
|8
|11
|27
|37
|POR 4299
|ANDRADE FRANCISCO
|9
|10
|9
|‑32
|28
|38
|ITA 4460
|MAZZETTI FABIO
|11
|10
|‑17
|8
|29
|39
|SWE 4459
|INKYOV JORDAN (DANNY)
|‑15
|11
|9
|9
|29
|40
|GBR 4336
|HEATHCOTE JONATHAN
|(dns)
|15
|5
|10
|30
|41
|AUS 4
|BABBAGE SCOTT
|(dns)
|1
|26
|4
|31
|42
|AUS 4221
|SARE WARREN
|10
|13
|8
|‑22
|31
|43
|FIN 4406
|LEHTINEN LAURI
|‑19
|18
|7
|7
|32
|44
|ITA 4138
|FERRIGHI STEFANO
|8
|‑47
|11
|13
|32
|45
|IRL 4380
|MURPHY ANNALISE
|‑19
|8
|16
|9
|33
|46
|AUS 4216
|GENDERS JOHN
|10
|‑18
|13
|10
|33
|47
|GBR 4508
|VINCENT DAN
|12
|‑35
|15
|7
|34
|48
|ITA 4389
|ZILIANI MARIO
|7
|14
|13
|‑50
|34
|49
|GBR 4480
|MASON RICHARD
|11
|19
|(ret)
|5
|35
|50
|GBR 4499
|HUTTON DOMINIC
|9
|‑17
|9
|17
|35
|51
|GBR 4350
|SMITHWHITE DAVID
|10
|13
|12
|‑19
|35
|52
|GBR 4448
|ALBRECHT LEIGH
|13
|5
|‑25
|18
|36
|53
|ARG 4367
|COSENTINO IV?N
|18
|‑20
|7
|12
|37
|54
|AUS 8
|MCDOUGALL ANDREW
|‑29
|8
|9
|20
|37
|55
|AUS 4063
|SOUTER DEAN
|7
|16
|(dns)
|16
|39
|56
|GBR 4347
|BRIDLE EDDIE
|‑22
|18
|12
|9
|39
|57
|GBR 4311
|ADAMS ALEX
|17
|10
|‑18
|12
|39
|58
|AUS 4222
|PEARSON BRENT
|‑31
|15
|14
|10
|39
|59
|GBR 3959
|GLIDDON PAUL
|12
|15
|‑17
|12
|39
|60
|AUS 4495
|TAILBY REECE
|7
|20
|‑21
|13
|40
|61
|SUI 4404
|PETRINO ADRIANO
|‑17
|12
|11
|17
|40
|62
|GBR 4277
|HARTLEY JEREMY
|13
|‑22
|12
|15
|40
|63
|AUT 4511
|SCH?NLEITNER MICHAEL
|21
|12
|‑26
|8
|41
|64
|AUS 3832
|THORPE LES
|‑18
|15
|13
|14
|42
|65
|SWE 4330
|JARUDD EMIL
|16
|‑30
|10
|18
|44
|66
|FRA 4310
|ARTHAUD AYMERIC
|15
|‑38
|19
|11
|45
|67
|SUI 4152
|RIGOT GUILLAUME
|(dns)
|19
|14
|13
|46
|68
|GER 3975
|CLASEN JACOB
|‑19
|14
|15
|17
|46
|69
|USA 4302
|FUNK BRAD
|5
|9
|‑39
|34
|48
|70
|FRA 4274
|COL SEBASTIEN
|22
|(ufd)
|12
|14
|48
|71
|GBR 4037
|JEEVES CHRIS
|18
|17
|13
|‑19
|48
|72
|GBR 4500
|STARK MATTHEW
|18
|‑36
|16
|14
|48
|73
|GBR 4149
|HOLDEN OLIVER
|14
|‑20
|18
|16
|48
|74
|GER 4047
|JOHN ANDREAS
|17
|13
|‑25
|19
|49
|75
|GBR 4275
|CLIFTON JOHN
|‑31
|12
|26
|12
|50
|76
|FRA 4065
|REZZOUG ANTHONY
|14
|‑42
|17
|24
|55
|77
|GBR 4075
|PYBUS DOUG
|24
|16
|(dns)
|15
|55
|78
|GBR 4308
|BURLTON CRAIG
|‑34
|17
|16
|22
|55
|79
|AUS 3999
|YORK KEAGAN
|24
|24
|(dns)
|8
|56
|80
|GBR 4096
|PENFOLD TIM
|‑22
|21
|14
|21
|56
|81
|FIN 3851
|LINDAHL ERIK
|‑30
|25
|16
|15
|56
|82
|GBR 4438
|LEA MATTHEW
|20
|‑23
|23
|14
|57
|83
|GBR 4278
|KOUKOURAKIS ALEX
|13
|23
|22
|‑32
|58
|84
|AUS 4456
|GRAVARE MARTIN
|14
|‑24
|24
|20
|58
|85
|BEL 3915
|GOOD MORGAN
|23
|‑36
|18
|17
|58
|86
|USA 4017
|KNOWLES MATT
|20
|19
|19
|‑21
|58
|87
|IRL 4396
|KISSANE ALISTAIR
|12
|25
|22
|‑31
|59
|88
|GER 3389
|HUBER THOMAS
|19
|11
|(dns)
|30
|60
|89
|AUS 4142
|GODDARD ALAN
|‑45
|24
|25
|11
|60
|90
|ITA 4355
|MAGGI NICOLA
|‑25
|21
|14
|25
|60
|91
|SUI 3625
|RIGOT FABRICE
|15
|16
|(dns)
|29
|60
|92
|AUT 4354
|HIRSCH MARKUS
|16
|‑32
|30
|16
|62
|93
|GER 4060
|BUHL PHILIPP
|27
|(dns)
|19
|16
|62
|94
|GBR 4484
|JESSOP DAVID
|16
|22
|(dns)
|26
|64
|95
|AUS 3981
|HACKNEY EDWARD
|(ufd)
|40
|8
|18
|66
|96
|AUS 3717
|SHERRING JACK
|20
|‑39
|23
|23
|66
|97
|AUT 4015
|HRIBAR PHILIPP
|25
|‑32
|21
|21
|67
|98
|IRL 4374
|MCMAHON EWAN
|‑27
|27
|15
|26
|68
|99
|GBR 4136
|REDFEARN EDWARD
|31
|17
|‑36
|20
|68
|100
|NED 4424
|COSTER KALLE
|17
|23
|29
|‑33
|69
|101
|ITA 4209
|TRIMARCHI MICHELE
|‑30
|27
|24
|19
|70
|102
|AUS 4187
|SPIERS EMMA
|27
|‑29
|20
|23
|70
|103
|NOR 4328
|RINGSTAD ALEXANDER
|‑35
|14
|33
|25
|72
|104
|AUS 3770
|DEUSSEN NICK
|‑36
|26
|20
|26
|72
|105
|NZL 4329
|GOODES STUART
|21
|30
|21
|‑35
|72
|106
|HKG 4334
|PARTRIDGE ROB
|11
|7
|(dns)
|dns
|74
|107
|GBR 4434
|LUTHI CHRISTIAN
|21
|16
|37
|‑42
|74
|108
|JPN 4300
|TABATA WAKAKO
|23
|31
|(dns)
|20
|74
|109
|JPN 3989
|GOTO HIROKI
|8
|11
|(dns)
|dnf
|75
|110
|SUI 4312
|HOLENWEG DAVID
|(dns)
|11
|10
|dns
|77
|111
|GBR 4122
|FRIEND ANDREW
|25
|25
|‑32
|28
|78
|112
|NZL 3733
|POWRIE TOM
|23
|‑35
|21
|35
|79
|113
|GBR 3877
|GLIDDON JOSIE
|35
|‑38
|22
|22
|79
|114
|SWE 4252
|GRAVAR EMMA
|24
|27
|‑40
|28
|79
|115
|ITA 4078
|BEVILACQUA VINCENZO
|33
|‑34
|20
|27
|80
|116
|GER 4027
|ADOLPH KAI
|29
|24
|27
|‑34
|80
|117
|NZL 4218
|SWANSON ROWAN
|33
|‑38
|19
|29
|81
|118
|GBR 4121
|PHARE JAMES
|22
|38
|22
|(dnf)
|82
|119
|AUS 3570
|SMITH PHIL
|30
|28
|(dns)
|24
|82
|120
|IRI 4516
|HYLAND ADAM
|‑36
|26
|27
|29
|82
|121
|GER 4421
|KAS?SKE FABIAN
|‑42
|42
|10
|31
|83
|122
|DEN 4281
|MELSON FREDERIK JUST
|24
|18
|(dns)
|41
|83
|123
|NED 3794
|BERENS MENNO
|29
|‑35
|24
|30
|83
|124
|GBR 4442
|STONEHAM KYLE
|‑46
|42
|20
|25
|87
|125
|AUT 4251
|HOFER MATTHAEUS
|21
|26
|‑41
|40
|87
|126
|ARG 4226
|CORREA HENDERSON JUAN
|35
|‑44
|24
|28
|87
|127
|POR 3715
|LEAL TIAGO
|26
|28
|‑40
|33
|87
|128
|POR 3609
|BRITES HENRIQUE
|32
|28
|‑35
|27
|87
|129
|GBR 4214
|BARNES MICHAEL
|38
|(dns)
|28
|22
|88
|130
|GBR 3979
|ROSS JAMES
|26
|29
|(dns)
|34
|89
|131
|SUI 4397
|DECARLI NICOLA
|27
|32
|30
|‑38
|89
|132
|FIN 4382
|UUSI‑AUTTI JANNE
|(dns)
|29
|34
|27
|90
|133
|AUS 3905
|STEVENSON PHIL
|28
|34
|28
|(dns)
|90
|134
|GRE 4104
|BOUSSOULAS GEORGE
|32
|31
|28
|(dnf)
|91
|135
|USA 4458
|DOWNING ZACK
|41
|28
|‑43
|23
|92
|136
|NZL 4229
|KIFF RICHARD
|(dns)
|41
|23
|28
|92
|137
|SUI 3776
|SCHILLER PHILIPPE
|‑33
|30
|33
|30
|93
|138
|AUT 3219
|KOBALE OLIVER
|37
|(dns)
|26
|32
|95
|139
|SWE 4253
|GR?VARE MAGNUS
|30
|‑46
|27
|39
|96
|140
|SUI 4401
|FUCHS ALESSANDRO
|‑44
|27
|32
|37
|96
|141
|AUS 4247
|WARREN FANG
|16
|25
|(dns)
|dnf
|97
|142
|IRL 4139
|O TOOLE NEIL
|23
|19
|(dns)
|dns
|98
|143
|ARG 4167
|CONTESSI DOMINGO JOSE
|38
|‑40
|25
|35
|98
|144
|GBR 4492
|STREATFEILD NIC
|29
|34
|35
|‑37
|98
|145
|GBR 4248
|BAKER NEIL
|34
|33
|31
|‑44
|98
|146
|NZL 4362
|EVANS RUSS
|(dns)
|dns
|23
|21
|100
|147
|GBR 4343
|SAINSBURY JAMES
|39
|37
|‑44
|24
|100
|148
|FRA 97
|FEYDIT HUGO
|33
|37
|‑39
|30
|100
|149
|AUS 4021
|ROBINSON DAVID
|‑47
|46
|29
|27
|102
|150
|AUS 4324
|ROLLERSON GRANT
|37
|‑47
|36
|29
|102
|151
|GER 4417
|M?GE MAXIMILIAN
|25
|22
|(dns)
|dnf
|103
|152
|ARG 4368
|CONTESSI MASSIMO
|‑40
|39
|29
|36
|104
|153
|GBR 3980
|SIMMONDS DAVID
|28
|21
|(dns)
|dns
|105
|154
|NED 4280
|WEBER CONSTANTIJN
|26
|23
|(dns)
|dns
|105
|155
|DEN 4307
|RASMUSSEN HANS
|28
|37
|(dns)
|46
|111
|156
|GBR 4291
|JEFFRIES ANDY
|39
|43
|(dns)
|31
|113
|157
|AUS 4215
|EDMUNDS LLOYD
|32
|26
|(dnf)
|dnf
|114
|158
|GBR 4208
|LAMBERT THOMAS
|37
|22
|(dns)
|dns
|115
|159
|POL 4153
|JANKOWSKI JAKUB
|41
|40
|34
|(dnf)
|115
|160
|SUI 4430
|DAZIO ROBERTO
|42
|31
|(dns)
|43
|116
|161
|AUT 3892
|KARNUTSCH FLORIAN
|39
|‑46
|41
|36
|116
|162
|FIN 4087
|CASTREN THOMAS
|28
|33
|(dns)
|dnf
|117
|163
|CRO 4126
|DOGAN LUKA
|32
|30
|(dns)
|dnf
|118
|164
|FRA 4286
|VAIREAUX MOANA
|(dns)
|33
|ufd
|31
|120
|165
|GBR 3787
|DICKER MARK
|42
|45
|(dns)
|33
|120
|166
|GBR 4369
|HIGBY ALEX
|40
|44
|38
|(dnf)
|122
|167
|GBR 4036
|CLARKE CHRIS
|34
|33
|(dns)
|dns
|123
|168
|GER 4375
|THIAS MICHAEL
|‑46
|36
|42
|45
|123
|169
|IRL 4097
|DEVLIN JIM
|(dns)
|31
|37
|dnf
|124
|170
|SLO 4201
|TOMORI LUKA
|43
|43
|‑45
|38
|124
|171
|GBR 3922
|GAMBLE PADDY
|40
|29
|(dns)
|dnf
|125
|172
|AUS 4235
|BOULDEN WILL
|31
|39
|(dns)
|dns
|126
|173
|POL 3842
|DOMANSKI MICHAL
|36
|34
|(ufd)
|dns
|126
|174
|GBR 3941
|BURRAGE MILES
|26
|45
|(dns)
|dnf
|127
|175
|FRA 4171
|PEDOTE GIANCARLO
|34
|37
|(dns)
|dnf
|127
|176
|FRA 4072
|CIRET MADEG
|(dns)
|dns
|31
|41
|128
|177
|JPN 4127
|KAWATA TAKAAKI
|35
|51
|(dns)
|42
|128
|178
|GBR 4298
|GOODRUM GREG
|41
|39
|48
|(dnf)
|128
|179
|AUT 3986
|RAKUSCHAN PHILIPP
|‑49
|43
|38
|48
|129
|180
|DEN 4062
|QUORNING PETER
|38
|36
|(dns)
|dns
|130
|181
|SWE 4363
|LOVDEN MAGNUS
|(ret)
|20
|ret
|dns
|132
|182
|DEN 4140
|LANG PETER
|(dns)
|21
|dns
|dnf
|133
|183
|GER 4034
|HELLRIEGEL ERNST
|43
|35
|(dns)
|dns
|134
|184
|FRA 3972
|ANDRILLON YANN
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|23
|135
|185
|POR 3978
|BELLO FERNANDO
|45
|‑49
|43
|47
|135
|186
|GBR 4100
|WHITE CHRIS
|36
|45
|(dns)
|dnf
|137
|187
|ITA 4486
|SAIDELLI NICOLO
|(dns)
|40
|42
|dnf
|138
|188
|SWE 4264
|MAGNERIUS MICHAEL
|48
|‑52
|50
|40
|138
|189
|FRA 3718
|POIZIVARA FRED
|45
|47
|46
|(dnf)
|138
|190
|GER 4377
|MAEGE CARLO
|(dns)
|44
|dns
|39
|139
|191
|DEN 4519
|FREY OLE
|43
|41
|(dns)
|dnf
|140
|192
|GBR 3607
|DAVIS ALAN
|40
|45
|(dns)
|dns
|141
|193
|NZL 4390
|BULLOT MIKE
|44
|41
|(dns)
|dns
|141
|194
|AUS 4497
|OLDFIELD GLEN
|47
|41
|(dns)
|dnf
|144
|195
|NED 3623
|VERSCHUURE ROALD
|37
|52
|(dnf)
|dns
|145
|196
|CAN 4197
|BRAZIER ANDREW
|39
|50
|(dns)
|dns
|145
|197
|GBR 4179
|HUGHES GERRY
|47
|50
|49
|(dnf)
|146
|198
|AUS 3833
|DANKS PETER
|49
|48
|(dns)
|49
|146
|199
|GER 3627
|M?GE FRANZISKA
|48
|44
|(dnf)
|dnf
|148
|200
|GBR 3629
|MEHEW TOM
|44
|48
|(dns)
|dnf
|148
|201
|AUS 3827
|HALLAM JAMES
|38
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|150
|202
|GBR 3870
|GATEHOUSE EDDIE
|48
|49
|(dns)
|dns
|153
|203
|GBR 4361
|SMITH DONALD
|(dns)
|43
|dns
|dns
|155
|204
|AUS 3961
|SAUL JOHN
|50
|54
|52
|(dnf)
|156
|205
|FRA 4144
|BEL JEAN‑NO?L
|46
|(dns)
|dns
|dnf
|158
|206
|SUI 4303
|BADERTSCHER STEFAN
|(dns)
|dns
|47
|dnf
|159
|207
|GBR 3914
|COONEY NEIL
|(dns)
|dns
|51
|dnf
|163
|208
|GER 3601
|ZEISER CHRISTOPH
|(dns)
|51
|dns
|dnf
|163
|209
|USA 4305
|BURSOR SCOTT
|(ufd)
|53
|dns
|dns
|165
|210
|AUS 4243
|PONTREMOLI RICCARDO
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|168
|210
|BEL 4049
|GALEOTTI GIOVANNI
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dnf
|168
|210
|GBR 3944
|BEVAN PHIL
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dnf
|168
|210
|GBR 4342
|SIMMONDS GRAHAM
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dnf
|168
|210
|GER 3321
|WINTER CHRISTIAN
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dns
|168
|210
|SUI 4031
|D?RR YVO
|(ufd)
|dns
|dns
|dnf
|168
|210
|SUI 4042
|MANI SANDRO
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dnf
|168
|210
|SUI 4502
|SCHENK DOMINIK
|(dns)
|dns
|dnf
|dnf
|168
|210
|AUT 3924
|KOBALE KONSTANTIN
|(dns)
|dns
|dns
|dnf
|168
