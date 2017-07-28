McDougall + McConaghy International Moth World Championship - Day 3

by Jonny Fullerton today at 7:05 pm

The early morning Peler from the North provided contrasting fortunes for the fleet of 220 Moths racing day 3 of the McDougall + McConaghy Moth Worlds 2017 hosted by Fraglia Vela Malcesine. After a lunchtime break to repair boats and refuel with more pasta, all fleets were sent back out for a much more sedate afternoon of racing, but again the Garda wind gods had other ideas. By 1600hrs the weak afternoon breeze shut down for the day determining the all important Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets for the Final series.

The Green and Blue fleets were sent out early for a 0830hrs start but a number of competitors stayed ashore to make a late judgement as to whether to sit out the first race of the day.

The Blue fleet was sailing the Southernmost course off the picturesque medieval city of Malcesine. However, just the downwind dash to the race course proved too much for many. The Peler was honking a good 20 - 25 knots with some steep waves. After about an hour the PRO got racing started but only about 16 boats got off on time. Some others joined shortly after to complete one lap and get a score on the board. For the second race of the day, race 4 of the event, the breeze did soften into the teens but the conditions were still gnarly and difficult for the club level sailors.

Paul Goodison (GBR) took up from where he left off yesterday adding another two wins to keep a perfect scoreline. He was pushed hard but never really threatened by another Olympic medallist from GBR, Simon Hiscocks, who finished with two excellent seconds. Tom Offer from Rock Sailing Club in the UK was also rewarded for his persistence adding a 3,4 to his score. There were good performances for some of the master category sailors, Americas Cup team coach, Philippe Presti (FRA) finished the tough first race and took 5th in the second. Another Americas Cup sailor, Francesco Bruni (ITA) got round the course finishing 5th in the first race.

The Green fleet set up at the Northern course which is where the lake is at its narrowest with the mountains either side. The breeze was similar here with 20 - 25 knots and with nasty steep waves. A number of Mothies reported boat speeds in the early thirties (knots), recorded on their instruments.

This group was randomly loaded with rock stars and proved to be the most dramatic of the day. Double world Moth champion and hot favourite, Nathan Outteridge (AUS) blitzed the first race but agonisingly suffered another major rig failure as his mast broke going at full speed.

"It was pretty fresh out there this morning, we were getting mid 20's and bigger gusts. At the top of our course, it was quite flat but lumpy at the bottom."

"I managed to win the first race but then in the second race I had a pitch pole in the middle of the bottom gate when I was in 2nd or 3rd, and snapped my mast, so that is two DNF's in two days from two different things, so I am just running over the boat pretty closely now."

Another top contender and long term Moth worlds podium finisher, Scott Babbage (AUS) also suffered further breakages with a vang failure. Even the unflappable current king of sailing, Pete Burling (NZL) suffered a number of stacks as he appeared to be suffering from control issues downwind. Pete finished 8 and 11 for the day.

Ben Paton (GBR) usually revels in the strong winds but having crossed the finish line in 3rd in the first race, he was leading race 2 when one of his ample biceps (arm muscles) caused him pain, forcing him to retire.

The standout sailor from the Yellow group was another 49er Gold medallist and AC sailor, Iain 'Goobs' Jensen who found form and speed in abundance to card 2,1 from the morning session.

"I was just getting around cleanly, the boat was working really nicely, it was definitely a survival day, there were big waves and gusts of up to 26 knots, so it was basically whoever didn't swim was going to be in the top few."

"A few guys had new foils on and we're still just getting used to them, but I had the standard Exocet small foils on and they were going well. It was really good fun, awesome sailing, some guys who had the Velocitek's on were recording top speeds of 32 knots." http://

Also enjoying the heavy stuff was Arnaud Psarofaghis (SUI) scoring 6,2. Emma Spiers from Australia did well to finish both races upright with a respectable 19,23 and one of the lightest and smallest Mothies, Josie Gliddon (GBR) finished 22,22 with her cut down rig proving a valuable asset. Around 25 boats finished both Green fleet races.

The Yellow and Red fleets left the shore around 1100hrs, by which time the breeze was beginning to drop down to a more manageable 12 - 15 knots, fading to 10 or less for their second race of the day. The waves had also dropped resulting in much less boat damage and capsizes.

There were 44 finishers in the first race and 50 finishers in the second for the Red fleet on the Northernmost course. The race track looked a bit more one sided with the fleets sailing straight off the start line to hit the steep Western shoreline of the Lake before mixing it up with the local ferries scuttling up the coast, totally mind boggled by what was happening around them!

At the front end former Moth world champion, Josh McKnight (AUS), sailing his own Moth design, shared top spot with Rob Greenhalgh (GBR) finishing with a 1,2 for the day.

Franco Greggi who is one of 5 boats from Buenos Aires in Argentina, was one of the outstanding performances of the day in the Red fleet, mixing it up with the leaders with a 3,5.

"It was a very difficult morning because you have to choose your mast and foils carefully, I chose the smallest foil I had and I am happy I did. My main idea was to start well where there were no boats and try to use my speed in order to get to the front. There are a lot of top sailors with a lot of speed so It was really good to be with the leaders. I am very happy I am in the top 30."

Another of the Corinthian sailors, Dave Hivey (GBR) continued his good form with a 7,3 to keep in the top group overall.

The Yellow fleet was the last to start their races, sailing on the Southern course off Malcesine. By the time they started the Peler was all but gone and they raced in a much more sedate 10 - 15 knots with flatter water. Tom Slingsby (AUS) fired another bullet and a 7th to stay in the lead bunch overall.

Fellow Australian Laser Gold medallist, Tom Burton finished 4,2 and a third Aussie, Harold Mighell from Sydney, finished 2nd, but with a bad second race finish of 26th. Corinthian, Rory Fitzpatrick, one of a flutter of Mothies from Ireland finished with an excellent 7 and 1 in the morning session.

The Yellow fleet was the first to be sent out for the afternoon session in a light 10 - 12 knots from the South and flat water however after a long wait the weather gods again foiled the race committee and racing had to be curtailed for the day.

With 4 qualification races completed per group, sailors can discard their worst score. So the points table at the end of qualifying shows Paul Goodison (GBR) with a string of bullets followed closely by Tom Slingsby (AUS), with three wins and a discarded 7. Rob Greenhalgh (GBR) sits in 3rd, Iain Jensen (AUS) 4th and Josh Mcknight (AUS) 5th. Pete Burling (NZL) sits in 15th and due to damage Nathan Outteridge (AUS) is down in 35th. For the same reason, Scott Babbage (AUS) sits in 41. Some regular club Mothies stack up in the top 20 which is a credit to them in such a high-class field as this.

Annalise Murphy (IRL) is the top female competitor, easily qualifying in the Gold group. There is a cluster of women who will race against each other in the Silver fleet. Emma Spiers (AUS) 102, Wakaka Tabata (JPN) 108, Josie Gliddon (GBR) 113 and Emma Gravar (SWE) 114.

Of the Masters, Jason Belben of Stokes Bay sits in an admirable 23rd, one place ahead of long time Moth campaigner Rob Gough from Tasmania, Australia. Phil Stevenson, the grand master of the fleet is comfortably in the Silver fleet in 133 spot.

The two Italian Ferrighi brothers lead the Youth category (under 23yrs), Gian Marie qualifies in 18th and Stefano in 44th.

The Final Series of racing begins tomorrow (Friday) for Gold, Silver and Bronze fleets with a first start scheduled for 1300hrs.

Event website: www.mothworlds.org/malcesine

Tracking: www.u-track.it/index.php/moth-worlds-2017

Results after day 3:

Pos Numero Nome R1 R2 R3 R4 Punti 1 GBR 1 GOODISON PAUL ‑1 1 1 1 3 2 AUS 4386 SLINGSBY TOM 1 1 1 ‑7 3 3 GBR 4491 GREENHALGH ROBERT 1 ‑2 2 1 4 4 AUS 4514 JENSEN IAIN ‑6 3 2 1 6 5 AUS 6 MCKNIGHT JOSH ‑4 4 1 2 7 6 GBR 4050 HISCOCKS SIMON ‑5 3 2 2 7 7 GBR 5 PATON BEN 2 2 3 (dns) 7 8 AUS 4332 BURTON TOM 2 ‑13 4 2 8 9 GBR 4513 HIVEY DAVID 2 4 ‑7 3 9 10 AUS 3656 DAMIC LUKA 3 3 (dns) 3 9 11 AUS 10 MIGHELL HAROLD 7 1 2 ‑26 10 12 GBR 4309 MCMILLAN JIM 3 4 ‑5 3 10 13 ITA 4180 DE PAOLI AMBROSI CARLO ‑20 2 4 6 12 14 AUS 4205 THOMAS STEVEN 4 5 ‑11 3 12 15 NZL 4190 BURLING PETER 2 3 8 ‑11 13 16 SUI 4270 PSAROFAGHIS ARNAUD 5 ‑6 6 2 13 17 GBR 4433 WARD DAN 4 6 3 ‑18 13 18 ITA 4431 FERRIGHI GIAN MARIA 3 ‑7 4 7 14 19 ITA 4147 BIANCHI FRANCESCO (dns) 5 6 4 15 20 ITA 4340 BRUNI FRANCESCO 6 4 5 ‑25 15 21 AUS 4095 KAJIMOTO KOHEI 5 7 ‑44 4 16 22 GBR 4501 ELLIS DAN ‑6 6 4 6 16 23 GBR 4509 BELBEN JASON 4 6 ‑18 6 16 24 AUS 7 GOUGH ROB ‑10 2 5 10 17 25 IRL 4517 FITZPATRICK RORY ‑13 10 7 1 18 26 GBR 4512 OFFER TOM 12 ‑32 3 4 19 27 ITA 4040 LANULFI MARCO 6 5 ‑11 8 19 28 FRA 4383 PRESTI PHILIPPE 9 7 ‑17 5 21 29 ARG 4331 GREGGI FRANCO ‑15 14 3 5 22 30 AUT 3799 STELZL MAXIMILIAN 8 ‑12 10 5 23 31 FRA 4412 MARIE BENOIT 8 9 6 ‑15 23 32 AUS 4418 CHEW MATTHEW 3 8 (dns) 13 24 33 IRL 4148 KENEFICK DAVID 9 9 ‑15 6 24 34 GBR 3939 ASHER NIC ‑11 9 6 9 24 35 AUS 4038 OUTTERIDGE NATHAN 1 ‑42 1 24 26 36 GER 3797 GIELEN FABIAN ‑14 8 8 11 27 37 POR 4299 ANDRADE FRANCISCO 9 10 9 ‑32 28 38 ITA 4460 MAZZETTI FABIO 11 10 ‑17 8 29 39 SWE 4459 INKYOV JORDAN (DANNY) ‑15 11 9 9 29 40 GBR 4336 HEATHCOTE JONATHAN (dns) 15 5 10 30 41 AUS 4 BABBAGE SCOTT (dns) 1 26 4 31 42 AUS 4221 SARE WARREN 10 13 8 ‑22 31 43 FIN 4406 LEHTINEN LAURI ‑19 18 7 7 32 44 ITA 4138 FERRIGHI STEFANO 8 ‑47 11 13 32 45 IRL 4380 MURPHY ANNALISE ‑19 8 16 9 33 46 AUS 4216 GENDERS JOHN 10 ‑18 13 10 33 47 GBR 4508 VINCENT DAN 12 ‑35 15 7 34 48 ITA 4389 ZILIANI MARIO 7 14 13 ‑50 34 49 GBR 4480 MASON RICHARD 11 19 (ret) 5 35 50 GBR 4499 HUTTON DOMINIC 9 ‑17 9 17 35 51 GBR 4350 SMITHWHITE DAVID 10 13 12 ‑19 35 52 GBR 4448 ALBRECHT LEIGH 13 5 ‑25 18 36 53 ARG 4367 COSENTINO IV?N 18 ‑20 7 12 37 54 AUS 8 MCDOUGALL ANDREW ‑29 8 9 20 37 55 AUS 4063 SOUTER DEAN 7 16 (dns) 16 39 56 GBR 4347 BRIDLE EDDIE ‑22 18 12 9 39 57 GBR 4311 ADAMS ALEX 17 10 ‑18 12 39 58 AUS 4222 PEARSON BRENT ‑31 15 14 10 39 59 GBR 3959 GLIDDON PAUL 12 15 ‑17 12 39 60 AUS 4495 TAILBY REECE 7 20 ‑21 13 40 61 SUI 4404 PETRINO ADRIANO ‑17 12 11 17 40 62 GBR 4277 HARTLEY JEREMY 13 ‑22 12 15 40 63 AUT 4511 SCH?NLEITNER MICHAEL 21 12 ‑26 8 41 64 AUS 3832 THORPE LES ‑18 15 13 14 42 65 SWE 4330 JARUDD EMIL 16 ‑30 10 18 44 66 FRA 4310 ARTHAUD AYMERIC 15 ‑38 19 11 45 67 SUI 4152 RIGOT GUILLAUME (dns) 19 14 13 46 68 GER 3975 CLASEN JACOB ‑19 14 15 17 46 69 USA 4302 FUNK BRAD 5 9 ‑39 34 48 70 FRA 4274 COL SEBASTIEN 22 (ufd) 12 14 48 71 GBR 4037 JEEVES CHRIS 18 17 13 ‑19 48 72 GBR 4500 STARK MATTHEW 18 ‑36 16 14 48 73 GBR 4149 HOLDEN OLIVER 14 ‑20 18 16 48 74 GER 4047 JOHN ANDREAS 17 13 ‑25 19 49 75 GBR 4275 CLIFTON JOHN ‑31 12 26 12 50 76 FRA 4065 REZZOUG ANTHONY 14 ‑42 17 24 55 77 GBR 4075 PYBUS DOUG 24 16 (dns) 15 55 78 GBR 4308 BURLTON CRAIG ‑34 17 16 22 55 79 AUS 3999 YORK KEAGAN 24 24 (dns) 8 56 80 GBR 4096 PENFOLD TIM ‑22 21 14 21 56 81 FIN 3851 LINDAHL ERIK ‑30 25 16 15 56 82 GBR 4438 LEA MATTHEW 20 ‑23 23 14 57 83 GBR 4278 KOUKOURAKIS ALEX 13 23 22 ‑32 58 84 AUS 4456 GRAVARE MARTIN 14 ‑24 24 20 58 85 BEL 3915 GOOD MORGAN 23 ‑36 18 17 58 86 USA 4017 KNOWLES MATT 20 19 19 ‑21 58 87 IRL 4396 KISSANE ALISTAIR 12 25 22 ‑31 59 88 GER 3389 HUBER THOMAS 19 11 (dns) 30 60 89 AUS 4142 GODDARD ALAN ‑45 24 25 11 60 90 ITA 4355 MAGGI NICOLA ‑25 21 14 25 60 91 SUI 3625 RIGOT FABRICE 15 16 (dns) 29 60 92 AUT 4354 HIRSCH MARKUS 16 ‑32 30 16 62 93 GER 4060 BUHL PHILIPP 27 (dns) 19 16 62 94 GBR 4484 JESSOP DAVID 16 22 (dns) 26 64 95 AUS 3981 HACKNEY EDWARD (ufd) 40 8 18 66 96 AUS 3717 SHERRING JACK 20 ‑39 23 23 66 97 AUT 4015 HRIBAR PHILIPP 25 ‑32 21 21 67 98 IRL 4374 MCMAHON EWAN ‑27 27 15 26 68 99 GBR 4136 REDFEARN EDWARD 31 17 ‑36 20 68 100 NED 4424 COSTER KALLE 17 23 29 ‑33 69 101 ITA 4209 TRIMARCHI MICHELE ‑30 27 24 19 70 102 AUS 4187 SPIERS EMMA 27 ‑29 20 23 70 103 NOR 4328 RINGSTAD ALEXANDER ‑35 14 33 25 72 104 AUS 3770 DEUSSEN NICK ‑36 26 20 26 72 105 NZL 4329 GOODES STUART 21 30 21 ‑35 72 106 HKG 4334 PARTRIDGE ROB 11 7 (dns) dns 74 107 GBR 4434 LUTHI CHRISTIAN 21 16 37 ‑42 74 108 JPN 4300 TABATA WAKAKO 23 31 (dns) 20 74 109 JPN 3989 GOTO HIROKI 8 11 (dns) dnf 75 110 SUI 4312 HOLENWEG DAVID (dns) 11 10 dns 77 111 GBR 4122 FRIEND ANDREW 25 25 ‑32 28 78 112 NZL 3733 POWRIE TOM 23 ‑35 21 35 79 113 GBR 3877 GLIDDON JOSIE 35 ‑38 22 22 79 114 SWE 4252 GRAVAR EMMA 24 27 ‑40 28 79 115 ITA 4078 BEVILACQUA VINCENZO 33 ‑34 20 27 80 116 GER 4027 ADOLPH KAI 29 24 27 ‑34 80 117 NZL 4218 SWANSON ROWAN 33 ‑38 19 29 81 118 GBR 4121 PHARE JAMES 22 38 22 (dnf) 82 119 AUS 3570 SMITH PHIL 30 28 (dns) 24 82 120 IRI 4516 HYLAND ADAM ‑36 26 27 29 82 121 GER 4421 KAS?SKE FABIAN ‑42 42 10 31 83 122 DEN 4281 MELSON FREDERIK JUST 24 18 (dns) 41 83 123 NED 3794 BERENS MENNO 29 ‑35 24 30 83 124 GBR 4442 STONEHAM KYLE ‑46 42 20 25 87 125 AUT 4251 HOFER MATTHAEUS 21 26 ‑41 40 87 126 ARG 4226 CORREA HENDERSON JUAN 35 ‑44 24 28 87 127 POR 3715 LEAL TIAGO 26 28 ‑40 33 87 128 POR 3609 BRITES HENRIQUE 32 28 ‑35 27 87 129 GBR 4214 BARNES MICHAEL 38 (dns) 28 22 88 130 GBR 3979 ROSS JAMES 26 29 (dns) 34 89 131 SUI 4397 DECARLI NICOLA 27 32 30 ‑38 89 132 FIN 4382 UUSI‑AUTTI JANNE (dns) 29 34 27 90 133 AUS 3905 STEVENSON PHIL 28 34 28 (dns) 90 134 GRE 4104 BOUSSOULAS GEORGE 32 31 28 (dnf) 91 135 USA 4458 DOWNING ZACK 41 28 ‑43 23 92 136 NZL 4229 KIFF RICHARD (dns) 41 23 28 92 137 SUI 3776 SCHILLER PHILIPPE ‑33 30 33 30 93 138 AUT 3219 KOBALE OLIVER 37 (dns) 26 32 95 139 SWE 4253 GR?VARE MAGNUS 30 ‑46 27 39 96 140 SUI 4401 FUCHS ALESSANDRO ‑44 27 32 37 96 141 AUS 4247 WARREN FANG 16 25 (dns) dnf 97 142 IRL 4139 O TOOLE NEIL 23 19 (dns) dns 98 143 ARG 4167 CONTESSI DOMINGO JOSE 38 ‑40 25 35 98 144 GBR 4492 STREATFEILD NIC 29 34 35 ‑37 98 145 GBR 4248 BAKER NEIL 34 33 31 ‑44 98 146 NZL 4362 EVANS RUSS (dns) dns 23 21 100 147 GBR 4343 SAINSBURY JAMES 39 37 ‑44 24 100 148 FRA 97 FEYDIT HUGO 33 37 ‑39 30 100 149 AUS 4021 ROBINSON DAVID ‑47 46 29 27 102 150 AUS 4324 ROLLERSON GRANT 37 ‑47 36 29 102 151 GER 4417 M?GE MAXIMILIAN 25 22 (dns) dnf 103 152 ARG 4368 CONTESSI MASSIMO ‑40 39 29 36 104 153 GBR 3980 SIMMONDS DAVID 28 21 (dns) dns 105 154 NED 4280 WEBER CONSTANTIJN 26 23 (dns) dns 105 155 DEN 4307 RASMUSSEN HANS 28 37 (dns) 46 111 156 GBR 4291 JEFFRIES ANDY 39 43 (dns) 31 113 157 AUS 4215 EDMUNDS LLOYD 32 26 (dnf) dnf 114 158 GBR 4208 LAMBERT THOMAS 37 22 (dns) dns 115 159 POL 4153 JANKOWSKI JAKUB 41 40 34 (dnf) 115 160 SUI 4430 DAZIO ROBERTO 42 31 (dns) 43 116 161 AUT 3892 KARNUTSCH FLORIAN 39 ‑46 41 36 116 162 FIN 4087 CASTREN THOMAS 28 33 (dns) dnf 117 163 CRO 4126 DOGAN LUKA 32 30 (dns) dnf 118 164 FRA 4286 VAIREAUX MOANA (dns) 33 ufd 31 120 165 GBR 3787 DICKER MARK 42 45 (dns) 33 120 166 GBR 4369 HIGBY ALEX 40 44 38 (dnf) 122 167 GBR 4036 CLARKE CHRIS 34 33 (dns) dns 123 168 GER 4375 THIAS MICHAEL ‑46 36 42 45 123 169 IRL 4097 DEVLIN JIM (dns) 31 37 dnf 124 170 SLO 4201 TOMORI LUKA 43 43 ‑45 38 124 171 GBR 3922 GAMBLE PADDY 40 29 (dns) dnf 125 172 AUS 4235 BOULDEN WILL 31 39 (dns) dns 126 173 POL 3842 DOMANSKI MICHAL 36 34 (ufd) dns 126 174 GBR 3941 BURRAGE MILES 26 45 (dns) dnf 127 175 FRA 4171 PEDOTE GIANCARLO 34 37 (dns) dnf 127 176 FRA 4072 CIRET MADEG (dns) dns 31 41 128 177 JPN 4127 KAWATA TAKAAKI 35 51 (dns) 42 128 178 GBR 4298 GOODRUM GREG 41 39 48 (dnf) 128 179 AUT 3986 RAKUSCHAN PHILIPP ‑49 43 38 48 129 180 DEN 4062 QUORNING PETER 38 36 (dns) dns 130 181 SWE 4363 LOVDEN MAGNUS (ret) 20 ret dns 132 182 DEN 4140 LANG PETER (dns) 21 dns dnf 133 183 GER 4034 HELLRIEGEL ERNST 43 35 (dns) dns 134 184 FRA 3972 ANDRILLON YANN (dns) dns dns 23 135 185 POR 3978 BELLO FERNANDO 45 ‑49 43 47 135 186 GBR 4100 WHITE CHRIS 36 45 (dns) dnf 137 187 ITA 4486 SAIDELLI NICOLO (dns) 40 42 dnf 138 188 SWE 4264 MAGNERIUS MICHAEL 48 ‑52 50 40 138 189 FRA 3718 POIZIVARA FRED 45 47 46 (dnf) 138 190 GER 4377 MAEGE CARLO (dns) 44 dns 39 139 191 DEN 4519 FREY OLE 43 41 (dns) dnf 140 192 GBR 3607 DAVIS ALAN 40 45 (dns) dns 141 193 NZL 4390 BULLOT MIKE 44 41 (dns) dns 141 194 AUS 4497 OLDFIELD GLEN 47 41 (dns) dnf 144 195 NED 3623 VERSCHUURE ROALD 37 52 (dnf) dns 145 196 CAN 4197 BRAZIER ANDREW 39 50 (dns) dns 145 197 GBR 4179 HUGHES GERRY 47 50 49 (dnf) 146 198 AUS 3833 DANKS PETER 49 48 (dns) 49 146 199 GER 3627 M?GE FRANZISKA 48 44 (dnf) dnf 148 200 GBR 3629 MEHEW TOM 44 48 (dns) dnf 148 201 AUS 3827 HALLAM JAMES 38 (dns) dns dns 150 202 GBR 3870 GATEHOUSE EDDIE 48 49 (dns) dns 153 203 GBR 4361 SMITH DONALD (dns) 43 dns dns 155 204 AUS 3961 SAUL JOHN 50 54 52 (dnf) 156 205 FRA 4144 BEL JEAN‑NO?L 46 (dns) dns dnf 158 206 SUI 4303 BADERTSCHER STEFAN (dns) dns 47 dnf 159 207 GBR 3914 COONEY NEIL (dns) dns 51 dnf 163 208 GER 3601 ZEISER CHRISTOPH (dns) 51 dns dnf 163 209 USA 4305 BURSOR SCOTT (ufd) 53 dns dns 165 210 AUS 4243 PONTREMOLI RICCARDO (dns) dns dns dns 168 210 BEL 4049 GALEOTTI GIOVANNI (dns) dns dns dnf 168 210 GBR 3944 BEVAN PHIL (dns) dns dns dnf 168 210 GBR 4342 SIMMONDS GRAHAM (dns) dns dns dnf 168 210 GER 3321 WINTER CHRISTIAN (dns) dns dns dns 168 210 SUI 4031 D?RR YVO (ufd) dns dns dnf 168 210 SUI 4042 MANI SANDRO (dns) dns dns dnf 168 210 SUI 4502 SCHENK DOMINIK (dns) dns dnf dnf 168 210 AUT 3924 KOBALE KONSTANTIN (dns) dns dns dnf 168