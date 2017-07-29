Please select your home edition

Henri Lloyd Deck Grip Long Finger Glove

Hobie Multiworlds and Europeans at Noordwijk, Netherlands - Day 7

by David Brookes today at 3:36 pm 20-29 July 2017

It is a perfect summer's day in Noordwijk for the Hobie Wild Cat World Championships, Hobie 16 Open Europeans and Tiger International Cup. The sun is out, there is blue sky and a wind of 8-10 knots. The Gold fleet's sails stand out on the water adding more colour to the day.

Two courses are used: Wild Cat, Tiger and Hobie 16 Silver on one course - and Hobie 16 Gold Fleet on their own course.

The Hobie Wild Cat World Championships had only two races due to the wind dropping down to conditions that didn't allow the boats to sail against the strong tide. Reigning World Champion Mitch Booth (ESP), sailing with his daughter Rita, won both races.

Mitch commented after the races, "it was quite challenging conditions and easy to make a mistake and easy to slip back."

It is not surprising as the top three are all Hobie World Champions.

The 104 Hobie 16 teams for the Hobie 16 Open were divided into two fleets. The Gold Fleet of 57 boats was from sailors that had qualified in their own country and those that had made it through the qualifying round sailed over the past two days.

All 57 teams in the Gold Fleet were given sails and battens supplied by Hobie Cat Europe. The very colourful sails added to the day and the Noordwijk landscape.

Full results can be found at www.hobieworlds.com

Images and videos of the races and event can be found on Facebook www.facebook.com/Hobie2017Noordwijk

