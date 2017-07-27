Allen & PA Consulting RS Feva Worlds in Medemblik - Day 4
by Jon Partridge today at 1:18 pm
21-27 July 2017
After the wavy and breezy day yesterday many of the young sailors were relieved to see light conditions on the Ijsselmeer. There was no delay in launching the young sailors in order to guarantee three great races for gold and silver fleets. Provision was made for the bronze fleet to try and recover one of the lost races from day three.
As the fleet drifted to the on the race course, the AP was quickly hoisted as the PRO assessed the condition. Clearly there was not a strong or steady enough breeze to get the fleets away.
After an hour of chilling out the breeze began to fill in. The PRO wasted no time getting gold fleet on the way. Unfortunately some 30 minutes into the race the breeze vanished leaving the race officer no choice but to abandon the first race of day.
More chilling out was required as the sailors waited patiently for the breeze; it shifted 30 degrees west and began to fill in. After a couple of hours the race course was reset and ready to go.
With the wind shifting by 2-4 degrees and varying between 8-12 knots, the three races were fantastic. The silver fleet provided great entertainment for support boats as the racing was so close.
In gold fleet the Jameson boys had the stand out day, moving them up into first overall. NZL team Eli and Rose had a solid day leaving them in second overall only one point off the lead. Lying third overall is Tom Storey and Ollie Kent.
Sian Talbot & Eloise Clapson McBribe had a great day in the lighter conditions making them first girls team.
Tomorrow is going to be exciting!
Gold fleet after day 4:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|Points
|1
|GBR 6505
|Henry Jameson~ Rupert Jameson~ B
|4
|2
|1
|‑13
|12
|1
|3
|23
|2
|NZL 6896
|Eli Liefting~ Rose Dickson~ M
|1
|7
|7
|2
|3
|‑15
|4
|24
|3
|GBR 6680
|Tom Storey~ Ollie Kent~ B
|3
|8
|3
|6
|1
|6
|‑21
|27
|4
|GBR 230
|Dylan McPherson~ Dylan Collingbourne~ B
|7
|‑29
|9
|5
|7
|4
|6
|38
|5
|ITA 6156
|Filippo Cestari~ Davide Carbonelli~ B
|10
|3
|8
|4
|9
|‑41
|8
|42
|6
|GBR 5846
|Pierce Harris~ Alfie Cogger~ B
|19
|1
|2
|1
|‑24
|10
|11
|44
|7
|NED 4551
|Bo van Wendel de Joode~ Olivier Elderenbosch~ M
|9
|12
|13
|3
|10
|‑19
|15
|62
|8
|CZE 5707
|Jakub Dobry~ Tereza Dobra~ M
|14
|5
|4
|(dnc)
|32
|3
|5
|63
|9
|GBR 4627
|Ben Hutton‑Penman~ Lucy Hewitson~ M
|6
|4
|11
|14
|‑26
|22
|12
|69
|10
|GBR 5028
|Matthew Taylor~ William Carron~ B
|8
|‑26
|12
|10
|18
|7
|22
|77
|11
|GBR 6540
|Ewan Wilson~ Teddy Ferguson~ B
|20
|25
|6
|12
|16
|‑28
|1
|80
|12
|GBR 5764
|Jamie Rastrick~ Madeleine Bristow~ M
|5
|6
|5
|23
|‑39
|23
|27
|89
|13
|SWE 3832
|Oscar Andersson~ Amanda Ljunggren~ M
|15
|20
|18
|9
|13
|17
|‑46
|92
|14
|GBR 6037
|Freddy Wood~ Phoebe Peters~ M
|17
|17
|17
|22
|23
|2
|‑34
|98
|15
|GBR 2422
|Harrison Pye~ Fergus Pye~ B
|18
|9
|19
|8
|28
|20
|‑38
|102
|16
|GBR 5453
|Joshua Davies~ Jack Oakley~ B
|34
|‑42
|20
|29
|2
|8
|20
|113
|17
|GBR 4100
|Sian Talbot~ Eloise Clapson McBride~ G
|16
|(dsq)
|43
|17
|29
|9
|2
|116
|18
|GBR 6309
|William Pank~ Finlay Campbell~ B
|2
|30
|33
|‑36
|19
|16
|16
|116
|19
|CZE 4648
|Michal Koštýr~ Klára Kulhánková~ M
|11
|24
|(dnc)
|dnc
|6
|5
|10
|116
|20
|HKG 6599
|Julian fung~ Dolf Hendriksen~ B
|12
|22
|28
|(dnc)
|5
|29
|26
|122
|21
|NED 1619
|Liselotte Beemster~ Rick van de Luur~ M
|13
|14
|14
|7
|38
|‑46
|41
|127
|22
|EST 4326
|Oskar Tiidemann~ Luca Remmel~ B
|43
|21
|16
|19
|17
|12
|‑24
|128
|23
|NED 3475
|Gijs Dutilh~ Ocker Stoop~ B
|21
|‑39
|30
|28
|14
|24
|13
|130
|24
|GBR 5626
|Sophie Johnson~ Becky Caiger~ G
|23
|43
|41
|(dnc)
|25
|11
|14
|157
|25
|NED 2878
|Isabelle Zielinski~ Jildou Gerritsen~ G
|42
|13
|15
|16
|‑49
|44
|30
|160
|26
|GBR 6264
|Eddie Farrell~ Kevin Farrell~ B
|36
|31
|‑47
|26
|31
|30
|7
|161
|27
|GBR 3672
|Alexander Ratsey~ Bertie Ratsey~ B
|45
|32
|‑44
|11
|27
|13
|33
|161
|28
|GBR 6214
|Robbie McDonald~ Ellie McDonald~ M
|29
|18
|35
|‑43
|4
|33
|43
|162
|29
|GBR 6199
|Ethan Gerrell~ Ellen Morley~ M
|26
|37
|22
|27
|21
|‑45
|29
|162
|30
|GBR 2093
|Rohan Murphy~ Lelia Peckham~ M
|30
|10
|21
|30
|37
|35
|‑44
|163
|31
|EST 4336
|Veronika Kuvatova~ Hannah Tuulas~ G
|41
|34
|23
|18
|8
|‑58
|45
|169
|32
|GBR 5775
|Sophie Dennis~ Dilly Ala~ G
|25
|19
|‑39
|38
|36
|14
|37
|169
|33
|NED 5254
|Wiebrand de Vos~ Gijs Zuidema~ B
|32
|15
|10
|15
|48
|52
|‑53
|172
|34
|GBR 4079
|Annie Hammett~ Emma Wells~ G
|49
|‑41
|40
|24
|22
|27
|19
|181
|35
|GBR 6300
|Blythe Berry~ Raulf Berry~ M
|24
|‑54
|46
|39
|20
|21
|32
|182
|36
|NED 3465
|Joris Nankman~ Arthur Nankman~ B
|44
|33
|26
|20
|35
|25
|‑57
|183
|37
|GBR 1915
|Lauren Discombe~ Sophie Dorrington~ G
|22
|36
|34
|31
|‑43
|36
|25
|184
|38
|GBR 6536
|Henry Rastrick~ Amelia Webster~ M
|31
|49
|(dnc)
|dnc
|15
|18
|31
|204
|39
|GBR 6330
|Flo Peters~ Issy Spurway~ G
|35
|40
|37
|33
|40
|‑43
|23
|208
|40
|NED 4494
|Dirk Elderenbosch~ Otto de Fraiture~ B
|37
|27
|29
|37
|45
|‑47
|35
|210
|41
|GBR 6305
|Anne Marie Ratnage~ Alice Parker~ G
|38
|28
|45
|21
|‑46
|40
|39
|211
|42
|GBR 5288
|Caitlin Webster~ Lucy Ferguson~ G
|40
|23
|31
|32
|47
|38
|‑48
|211
|43
|IRL 6548
|Henry Start~ Morgan Devine~ B
|27
|45
|32
|35
|33
|39
|‑54
|211
|44
|GBR 2047
|Issy Taylor Jones~ Harvey OSullivan~ M
|39
|11
|24
|(dnc)
|51
|57
|36
|218
|45
|NED 4450
|Luuk de Wijn~ Sjoerd de Wijn~ B
|51
|38
|‑50
|34
|41
|48
|9
|221
|46
|NED 5251
|Robbert Huisman~ Dennis Abma~ B
|48
|48
|‑51
|46
|30
|32
|17
|221
|47
|GBR 6312
|Josh Davies~ Ian Ratnage~ B
|33
|16
|52
|40
|55
|37
|‑58
|233
|48
|NED 5089
|Selma van der Tuin~ Sam Leenhouts~ M
|57
|47
|27
|25
|‑53
|50
|28
|234
|49
|NED 5878
|Itte Klimp~ Imme Rijk~ G
|53
|35
|48
|45
|‑50
|49
|18
|248
|50
|CZE 4415
|Jakub Nejezchleba~ Monika Krenková~ M
|59
|50
|42
|41
|‑57
|31
|42
|265
|51
|ITA 3618
|Sofia Colledan~ Elena De Luca~ G
|28
|‑56
|54
|47
|44
|34
|49
|275
|52
|GBR 2383
|Patrick Whelan~ George Sherwood~ B
|52
|46
|25
|44
|‑58
|55
|55
|277
|53
|ITA 3948
|Alvise Colledan~ Alberto Cieno~ B
|56
|44
|36
|42
|52
|‑53
|47
|277
|54
|GBR 4904
|Katheryn Byne~ Phoebe Jones~ G
|55
|(dnc)
|38
|ret
|54
|26
|50
|283
|55
|GBR 5847
|Julia Barnes~ Lauren Paton~ G
|50
|52
|49
|(dnc)
|42
|54
|40
|287
|56
|NED 587
|Lot Groen~ Daphne Feberwee~ G
|58
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|11
|51
|51
|291
|57
|NED 5057
|Gijs Niewold~ Jacobine Leemhuis~ M
|47
|55
|53
|(dnc)
|34
|56
|56
|301
|58
|GBR 6289
|Max Beverley~ Sam Rawlins~ B
|54
|51
|(dnc)
|dnc
|56
|42
|52
|315
|59
|GBR 6819
|Blake Wilson~ Sam Dickinson~ B
|46
|53
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|339
Silver fleet after day 4:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|Points
|1
|GBR 4626
|Tim Hire~ Abby Hire~ M
|62
|1
|2
|4
|(bfd)
|5
|11
|85
|2
|GBR 5627
|William Caiger~ Caitlin Morley~ M
|71
|(dsq)
|1
|3
|2
|3
|10
|90
|3
|CZE 5344
|Petr Tupy~ Dan Viscor~ B
|68
|4
|3
|2
|7
|‑23
|19
|103
|4
|CZE 2186
|Jaroslav Cermak~ Petr Kostal~ B
|75
|2
|(dnc)
|1
|21
|2
|21
|122
|5
|GBR 3373
|Ching Wong~ Elinor O'Leary~ G
|61
|20
|‑27
|22
|20
|17
|3
|143
|6
|ITA 4915
|Tuci Leone~ De Cristofano Lucrezia~ M
|66
|‑23
|12
|14
|9
|22
|20
|143
|7
|ITA 5017
|Forasacco Nicolo~ Drago Stefano~ B
|107
|6
|6
|6
|14
|6
|‑34
|145
|8
|GBR 6311
|Ellie Wild~ Izzy Willis~ G
|84
|3
|4
|10
|(bfd)
|32
|16
|149
|9
|GBR 4963
|Hamish Morley~ Anna Morley~ M
|92
|15
|7
|12
|‑49
|1
|25
|152
|10
|EST 4335
|Thor Kaspar Marvet~ Helen Ausman~ M
|77
|‑34
|31
|13
|3
|27
|2
|153
|11
|NED 5881
|Hanna Rijk~ Marlies Schouten~ G
|73
|22
|‑42
|9
|8
|34
|7
|153
|12
|GBR 6318
|Angus Kilpatrick~ Freddie Ellis~ B
|64
|13
|11
|29
|10
|29
|‑44
|156
|13
|GBR 6364
|Thomas White~ Josie Meredith~ M
|67
|‑33
|21
|23
|33
|7
|6
|157
|14
|GBR 6106
|Ben Leffek~ Ben Dearden~ B
|74
|10
|(dnc)
|26
|1
|20
|29
|160
|15
|ITA 5788
|Faoro Tea~ Perbellini Federica~ G
|108
|7
|13
|16
|‑23
|4
|13
|161
|16
|NED 5882
|Mette Rijk~ Femme Rijk~ G
|70
|16
|16
|20
|‑34
|13
|31
|166
|17
|GBR 5517
|Maggie Rickman~ Nancy Rickman~ G
|63
|(dnc)
|9
|7
|bfd
|21
|12
|172
|18
|GBR 6524
|Ollie Bunce~ Archie Baker~ B
|81
|8
|15
|25
|4
|‑48
|41
|174
|19
|ITA 3946
|FORTI LUDOVICA~ Limoli luca~ M
|83
|27
|28
|‑38
|12
|8
|26
|184
|20
|SWE 1540
|Erik Wahlberg~ David Wahlberg~ B
|116
|14
|8
|5
|28
|‑49
|18
|189
|21
|LTU 870
|Gabriele Petraityte~ Daumante Petraityte~ G
|104
|5
|14
|11
|26
|‑45
|30
|190
|22
|GBR 3159
|Julia Staite~ Samantha Edwards~ G
|79
|25
|25
|32
|‑42
|25
|8
|194
|23
|SWE 2895
|Sara Bergelin~ Klara Johansson~ G
|60
|26
|34
|(dnc)
|15
|47
|22
|204
|24
|HKG 6310
|Sean Lee~ Ed Salmon~ B
|98
|19
|10
|18
|24
|‑53
|37
|206
|25
|GBR 6293
|Alex Heap~ Alex Lwrence~ B
|93
|9
|37
|15
|‑46
|18
|35
|207
|26
|GBR 6200
|Freddie Fisher~ Rachel Pyke~ M
|118
|29
|17
|‑39
|5
|12
|32
|213
|27
|USA 6569
|Nicholas Ross~ Blake Latta~ B
|91
|17
|33
|30
|30
|14
|(bfd)
|215
|28
|GBR 4470
|Quinn Edmonds~ Fin Oliver~ B
|97
|40
|‑46
|27
|22
|16
|14
|216
|29
|GBR 4407
|Ollie Jenkins~ Josh Hobbs~ B
|90
|12
|44
|21
|36
|19
|‑47
|222
|30
|IRL 2289
|Liam Donnelly~ Aidan Donnelly~ B
|110
|30
|‑39
|24
|19
|36
|5
|224
|31
|AUT 6217
|Johanna Böckl ~ Benjamin Kogard~ M
|82
|(dsq)
|38
|dnc
|17
|9
|23
|229
|32
|ITA 5333
|Nicolò Roina~ Filippo Munaretto~ B
|96
|18
|22
|19
|‑51
|35
|51
|241
|33
|CZE 695
|Kostalova Bara~ Kostalova Anna~ G
|87
|(dsq)
|dnc
|dnc
|16
|15
|4
|242
|34
|NED 3470
|Joost Dragt~ Charlotte Dragt~ M
|103
|37
|19
|8
|31
|46
|‑48
|244
|35
|CZE 534
|Anna Justova~ Nela Viscorova~ G
|65
|38
|(dnc)
|dnc
|18
|39
|27
|247
|36
|NZL 6846
|Cameron Todd~ Danny~ Su~ B
|86
|11
|32
|31
|48
|41
|‑55
|249
|37
|LTU 5425
|Kajus Oškutis~ Aidas Banevicius~ B
|99
|(dsq)
|5
|28
|37
|50
|36
|255
|38
|GBR 3737
|Oscar Wight~ Federico Roma~ B
|72
|(dnc)
|18
|dnc
|27
|24
|54
|255
|39
|LTU 1848
|Tauras Dambrauskas~ Lukas Ceika~ B
|78
|(dsq)
|23
|37
|bfd
|54
|9
|261
|40
|ESP 4491
|Susana Hurtado Gutiérrez~ Cecilia Rodríguez Ruenes~ G
|69
|24
|40
|(dnc)
|50
|42
|39
|264
|41
|CZE 5703
|Veronika Cibulkova~ Vojtech Cibulka~ M
|117
|42
|41
|(dnf)
|13
|51
|1
|265
|42
|NED 5253
|Frank Wijkstra~ Jorn Swart~ B
|109
|21
|35
|17
|40
|43
|‑49
|265
|43
|ITA 2628
|Cecchi Costantino~ Scarpa Tomasso~ B
|85
|28
|24
|34
|38
|(dnc)
|dnc
|269
|44
|LTU 2149
|Jurgis Jurgelionis~ Arijus Dambrauskas~ B
|94
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|11
|28
|17
|270
|45
|ITA 4921
|Leonardo Perina~ Lorenzo Orlandi~ B
|89
|36
|29
|(dnc)
|bfd
|30
|33
|277
|46
|SWE 6045
|Kettil Leke~ Viktor Sönnergren~ B
|80
|(dnc)
|20
|dnc
|bfd
|44
|15
|279
|47
|NED 4108
|Luisa de Marez Oyens~ Isabelle van Mourik~ G
|111
|41
|43
|(dnc)
|25
|38
|24
|282
|48
|GBR 4240
|Tess Sadowski~ Joe Warwicker~ M
|115
|(dsq)
|36
|36
|41
|11
|45
|284
|49
|CZE 3647
|Jakub Václavík~ Štepán Sedlák~ B
|101
|35
|26
|(dnc)
|43
|52
|28
|285
|50
|GBR 4545
|Ella Phelps~ Molly Entwistle~ G
|76
|32
|(dnc)
|dnc
|39
|40
|38
|285
|51
|CZE 5162
|Lucie Kosatova~ Eliska Richterova~ G
|114
|(dsq)
|45
|dnc
|29
|10
|40
|298
|52
|GBR 1844
|Sebastian Gotto~ Joe Heap~ B
|106
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|6
|26
|42
|300
|53
|GBR 6494
|Freddie Pitcher~ Charlie Corbett~ B
|95
|(dsq)
|48
|dnf
|32
|31
|43
|303
|54
|GER 5907
|Fritz Meyer~ Jonas Schuldt~ B
|88
|39
|30
|(dnc)
|45
|56
|52
|310
|55
|GBR 6292
|Patrick Fulton~ Blake Phillpot~ B
|100
|(dnc)
|dnc
|33
|47
|33
|53
|326
|56
|GBR 6296
|Tom Evans~ Max Lawrence~ B
|113
|(dnc)
|47
|35
|35
|55
|50
|335
|57
|NED 5255
|Abel Jansen~ Emma Jansen~ M
|102
|(dsq)
|dnc
|dnc
|44
|37
|46
|349
|58
|NED 5936
|Hilbrand Rustema~ Tom Piena~ B
|112
|31
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|383
|59
|GBR 6153
|Issy Leetch~ Libby Petit~ G
|105
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|405
Bronze fleet after day 4:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|Points
|1
|CZE 5706
|Štepán Mann~ Jan Richter~ B
|126
|(dnc)
|1
|1
|1
|129
|2
|CZE 906
|Matous Hlavacek~ Klara Kaltounkova~ M
|123
|3
|2
|‑7
|3
|131
|3
|GBR 4682
|Martha Waples~ Izzie Corbett~ G
|119
|(dnc)
|4
|8
|8
|139
|4
|CZE 4195
|Jiri Smrcka~ Lukas Kosata~ B
|124
|8
|6
|3
|‑16
|141
|5
|GBR 105
|Catriona Forrest~ Evie Tynan~ G
|125
|5
|‑9
|9
|4
|143
|6
|GBR 5802
|Alice Lucy~ Archie Bagshaw~ M
|122
|(dnc)
|14
|4
|5
|145
|7
|GBR 6894
|Olivia Bracey‑Davis~ Ellie Rush~ G
|130
|14
|‑19
|6
|9
|159
|8
|NED 6486
|Laura van den Acker~ Femke van den Berg~ G
|120
|(dnc)
|3
|20
|17
|160
|9
|HKG 6529
|Anouar Kabbaj~ Riccardo Tocco~ B
|142
|7
|‑18
|15
|6
|170
|10
|GBR 6291
|Henry Kaplan~ Dylan Thatcher~ B
|133
|(dnc)
|15
|16
|7
|171
|11
|NED 6076
|Christiaan Koek~ Sybrant Koek~ B
|131
|13
|7
|21
|‑26
|172
|12
|GBR 6525
|Sian Nutter~ Issy Heller‑Janes~ G
|128
|2
|17
|42
|‑44
|189
|13
|SUI 4710
|Kira van Woudenberg~ Sophie Dransfeld~ G
|127
|1
|‑40
|23
|40
|191
|14
|DEN 4370
|Noah Obel~ Rumle Dam Christensen~ B
|146
|‑26
|12
|13
|21
|192
|15
|NED 1174
|Bruno Bakker~ Tjalle Swen~ B
|129
|(dnc)
|34
|17
|12
|192
|16
|CZE 4986
|Jáchym Kubu~ Samuel Kiszka~ B
|137
|17
|‑28
|24
|14
|192
|17
|NED 3210
|Naomi van Gemerden~ Emily Lenselink~ G
|132
|4
|‑32
|27
|32
|195
|18
|HKG 6766
|Samantha Sharp~ Hannah Crawford~ G
|143
|16
|16
|22
|‑34
|197
|19
|SWE 875
|Filip Frohagen~ Olle Krantz~ B
|169
|(dnc)
|23
|10
|2
|204
|20
|GER 3332
|Peer Schroedter~ Louise Masuhr~ M
|148
|21
|22
|‑25
|13
|204
|21
|GBR 6277
|Ben Hampson~ Theo Rangarin~ B
|134
|(dnc)
|39
|11
|25
|209
|22
|GBR 627
|James Pitcher~ Sophie Dawson~ M
|140
|9
|33
|‑47
|28
|210
|23
|GBR 6321
|Keelin Greene~ Amelia Greene~ G
|139
|(dsq)
|11
|2
|dnc
|212
|24
|GBR 5424
|James Mansfield~ Spike Marlow~ B
|168
|19
|20
|5
|‑22
|212
|25
|CHN 6771
|Ouyang Huiyun~ Ouyang Huixin~ G
|121
|(dnc)
|30
|43
|18
|212
|26
|GBR 6150
|Matt Nagel~ Kata Kemp~ M
|150
|6
|25
|32
|‑36
|213
|27
|GER 5605
|Clara Pangalos~ Elsa Pangalos~ G
|155
|18
|‑37
|30
|10
|213
|28
|GER 6101
|Jan‑Hendrik Vagelpohl~ Jonathan Pörksen~ M
|153
|20
|13
|‑29
|27
|213
|29
|GBR 839
|Grace Pank~ Alex Clayton~ M
|159
|(dnc)
|8
|18
|29
|214
|30
|CHN 6495
|Xe Xiao Ming~ Ye Ming Zhu~ M
|135
|(dnc)
|29
|38
|15
|217
|31
|GBR 2044
|Samuel Briggs~ Conall Moffat~ B
|147
|(dnc)
|5
|41
|31
|224
|32
|SUI 4707
|Nils Hoffmann~ Leon Dransfeld~ B
|136
|(dnc)
|41
|36
|11
|224
|33
|NED 4309
|Borg Swen~ Wietske de Jong~ M
|141
|23
|26
|34
|‑41
|224
|34
|NED 4928
|Wessel van der Burg~ Eric Vincent~ B
|149
|22
|31
|‑54
|24
|226
|35
|NED 1620
|Anne Sophie Vincent~ Hester van der Burg~ G
|144
|15
|35
|37
|‑46
|231
|36
|NED 5092
|Lars van den Berg~ Max van Mourik~ B
|174
|(dnc)
|24
|19
|20
|237
|37
|GBR 1842
|Thomas Alston~ Georgina Mann~ M
|138
|(dnc)
|43
|33
|30
|244
|38
|GBR 5800
|Jude Solomons~ Alex Brown~ B
|166
|10
|‑38
|31
|38
|245
|39
|IRL 6236
|Marcus O Leary~ Elysia O Leary~ B
|164
|(dnc)
|21
|12
|50
|247
|40
|NED 3691
|Margriet de Jong~ Annemijn Dragt~ G
|158
|(dnc)
|ufd
|14
|19
|251
|41
|HKG 6790
|Ulysse Ha Thuc~ Johan van den Berg~ B
|152
|(dnc)
|42
|26
|33
|253
|42
|NED 3920
|Mark Hopman~ Niels Hopman~ B
|157
|(dnc)
|10
|45
|49
|261
|43
|CHN 6586
|Ding Zao Hui~ Tan Tian Qi~ B
|162
|(dnc)
|45
|35
|23
|265
|44
|HKG 6522
|Thomas Armistead~ Maddalena Di Salvo~ M
|176
|25
|27
|‑44
|42
|270
|45
|IRL 6845
|Jeff McGovern~ Mark Mulvey~ B
|154
|11
|54
|52
|‑55
|271
|46
|NED 1988
|Quinten van Dissel~ Daniel Kuyper~ B
|151
|(dnc)
|dnc
|28
|37
|276
|47
|NED 4308
|Lieke Snelderwaard~ Bram Vaessen~ M
|167
|24
|50
|‑55
|43
|284
|48
|USA 6844
|Tyler Mendes~ Sophia Nyborg~ M
|156
|(dnc)
|36
|56
|39
|287
|49
|CHN 6765
|Xing Wang~ Mingzhe Xu~ B
|175
|12
|52
|51
|‑54
|290
|50
|GER 6005
|Marika Peil~ Tammo Janssen~ B
|163
|(ret)
|51
|49
|35
|298
|51
|GBR 4924
|Rory Kemp~ Archie Kemp~ B
|161
|(dnc)
|53
|48
|53
|315
|52
|CHN 6583
|Deng Kai We~ Ouyang Yiming~ B
|160
|(dnc)
|47
|58
|51
|316
|53
|CHN 6770
|Li Man Yun~ Niu Shi Yin~ G
|171
|(dnc)
|ufd
|40
|48
|319
|54
|GBR 1854
|Katja Ruda~ Louisa Dixey~ G
|177
|(dnc)
|44
|53
|45
|319
|55
|USA 6742
|Teddy Gravanis~ Andrew Wagner~ B
|165
|(dnc)
|ufd
|39
|56
|320
|56
|CHN 6897
|Lin Ze Ming~ Ye Hong Yi~ B
|170
|(dnc)
|49
|50
|52
|321
|57
|GBR 4245
|Alex Cook~ Frances Daubeny~ M
|172
|(dnc)
|46
|57
|47
|322
|58
|GER 5109
|Lasse Zademack~ Lenn Schuetze~ B
|173
|(dnc)
|48
|46
|57
|324
|59
|ITA 1650
|Secchi Constantino~ Claut Tobia~ B
|145
|(dnc)
|dnc
|dnc
|dnc
|325
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!