Allen & PA Consulting RS Feva Worlds in Medemblik - Day 4

by Jon Partridge today at 1:18 pm

After the wavy and breezy day yesterday many of the young sailors were relieved to see light conditions on the Ijsselmeer. There was no delay in launching the young sailors in order to guarantee three great races for gold and silver fleets. Provision was made for the bronze fleet to try and recover one of the lost races from day three.

As the fleet drifted to the on the race course, the AP was quickly hoisted as the PRO assessed the condition. Clearly there was not a strong or steady enough breeze to get the fleets away.

After an hour of chilling out the breeze began to fill in. The PRO wasted no time getting gold fleet on the way. Unfortunately some 30 minutes into the race the breeze vanished leaving the race officer no choice but to abandon the first race of day.

More chilling out was required as the sailors waited patiently for the breeze; it shifted 30 degrees west and began to fill in. After a couple of hours the race course was reset and ready to go.

With the wind shifting by 2-4 degrees and varying between 8-12 knots, the three races were fantastic. The silver fleet provided great entertainment for support boats as the racing was so close.

In gold fleet the Jameson boys had the stand out day, moving them up into first overall. NZL team Eli and Rose had a solid day leaving them in second overall only one point off the lead. Lying third overall is Tom Storey and Ollie Kent.

Sian Talbot & Eloise Clapson McBribe had a great day in the lighter conditions making them first girls team.

Tomorrow is going to be exciting!

Gold fleet after day 4:

Pos Sail No Name R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Points 1 GBR 6505 Henry Jameson~ Rupert Jameson~ B 4 2 1 ‑13 12 1 3 23 2 NZL 6896 Eli Liefting~ Rose Dickson~ M 1 7 7 2 3 ‑15 4 24 3 GBR 6680 Tom Storey~ Ollie Kent~ B 3 8 3 6 1 6 ‑21 27 4 GBR 230 Dylan McPherson~ Dylan Collingbourne~ B 7 ‑29 9 5 7 4 6 38 5 ITA 6156 Filippo Cestari~ Davide Carbonelli~ B 10 3 8 4 9 ‑41 8 42 6 GBR 5846 Pierce Harris~ Alfie Cogger~ B 19 1 2 1 ‑24 10 11 44 7 NED 4551 Bo van Wendel de Joode~ Olivier Elderenbosch~ M 9 12 13 3 10 ‑19 15 62 8 CZE 5707 Jakub Dobry~ Tereza Dobra~ M 14 5 4 (dnc) 32 3 5 63 9 GBR 4627 Ben Hutton‑Penman~ Lucy Hewitson~ M 6 4 11 14 ‑26 22 12 69 10 GBR 5028 Matthew Taylor~ William Carron~ B 8 ‑26 12 10 18 7 22 77 11 GBR 6540 Ewan Wilson~ Teddy Ferguson~ B 20 25 6 12 16 ‑28 1 80 12 GBR 5764 Jamie Rastrick~ Madeleine Bristow~ M 5 6 5 23 ‑39 23 27 89 13 SWE 3832 Oscar Andersson~ Amanda Ljunggren~ M 15 20 18 9 13 17 ‑46 92 14 GBR 6037 Freddy Wood~ Phoebe Peters~ M 17 17 17 22 23 2 ‑34 98 15 GBR 2422 Harrison Pye~ Fergus Pye~ B 18 9 19 8 28 20 ‑38 102 16 GBR 5453 Joshua Davies~ Jack Oakley~ B 34 ‑42 20 29 2 8 20 113 17 GBR 4100 Sian Talbot~ Eloise Clapson McBride~ G 16 (dsq) 43 17 29 9 2 116 18 GBR 6309 William Pank~ Finlay Campbell~ B 2 30 33 ‑36 19 16 16 116 19 CZE 4648 Michal Koštýr~ Klára Kulhánková~ M 11 24 (dnc) dnc 6 5 10 116 20 HKG 6599 Julian fung~ Dolf Hendriksen~ B 12 22 28 (dnc) 5 29 26 122 21 NED 1619 Liselotte Beemster~ Rick van de Luur~ M 13 14 14 7 38 ‑46 41 127 22 EST 4326 Oskar Tiidemann~ Luca Remmel~ B 43 21 16 19 17 12 ‑24 128 23 NED 3475 Gijs Dutilh~ Ocker Stoop~ B 21 ‑39 30 28 14 24 13 130 24 GBR 5626 Sophie Johnson~ Becky Caiger~ G 23 43 41 (dnc) 25 11 14 157 25 NED 2878 Isabelle Zielinski~ Jildou Gerritsen~ G 42 13 15 16 ‑49 44 30 160 26 GBR 6264 Eddie Farrell~ Kevin Farrell~ B 36 31 ‑47 26 31 30 7 161 27 GBR 3672 Alexander Ratsey~ Bertie Ratsey~ B 45 32 ‑44 11 27 13 33 161 28 GBR 6214 Robbie McDonald~ Ellie McDonald~ M 29 18 35 ‑43 4 33 43 162 29 GBR 6199 Ethan Gerrell~ Ellen Morley~ M 26 37 22 27 21 ‑45 29 162 30 GBR 2093 Rohan Murphy~ Lelia Peckham~ M 30 10 21 30 37 35 ‑44 163 31 EST 4336 Veronika Kuvatova~ Hannah Tuulas~ G 41 34 23 18 8 ‑58 45 169 32 GBR 5775 Sophie Dennis~ Dilly Ala~ G 25 19 ‑39 38 36 14 37 169 33 NED 5254 Wiebrand de Vos~ Gijs Zuidema~ B 32 15 10 15 48 52 ‑53 172 34 GBR 4079 Annie Hammett~ Emma Wells~ G 49 ‑41 40 24 22 27 19 181 35 GBR 6300 Blythe Berry~ Raulf Berry~ M 24 ‑54 46 39 20 21 32 182 36 NED 3465 Joris Nankman~ Arthur Nankman~ B 44 33 26 20 35 25 ‑57 183 37 GBR 1915 Lauren Discombe~ Sophie Dorrington~ G 22 36 34 31 ‑43 36 25 184 38 GBR 6536 Henry Rastrick~ Amelia Webster~ M 31 49 (dnc) dnc 15 18 31 204 39 GBR 6330 Flo Peters~ Issy Spurway~ G 35 40 37 33 40 ‑43 23 208 40 NED 4494 Dirk Elderenbosch~ Otto de Fraiture~ B 37 27 29 37 45 ‑47 35 210 41 GBR 6305 Anne Marie Ratnage~ Alice Parker~ G 38 28 45 21 ‑46 40 39 211 42 GBR 5288 Caitlin Webster~ Lucy Ferguson~ G 40 23 31 32 47 38 ‑48 211 43 IRL 6548 Henry Start~ Morgan Devine~ B 27 45 32 35 33 39 ‑54 211 44 GBR 2047 Issy Taylor Jones~ Harvey OSullivan~ M 39 11 24 (dnc) 51 57 36 218 45 NED 4450 Luuk de Wijn~ Sjoerd de Wijn~ B 51 38 ‑50 34 41 48 9 221 46 NED 5251 Robbert Huisman~ Dennis Abma~ B 48 48 ‑51 46 30 32 17 221 47 GBR 6312 Josh Davies~ Ian Ratnage~ B 33 16 52 40 55 37 ‑58 233 48 NED 5089 Selma van der Tuin~ Sam Leenhouts~ M 57 47 27 25 ‑53 50 28 234 49 NED 5878 Itte Klimp~ Imme Rijk~ G 53 35 48 45 ‑50 49 18 248 50 CZE 4415 Jakub Nejezchleba~ Monika Krenková~ M 59 50 42 41 ‑57 31 42 265 51 ITA 3618 Sofia Colledan~ Elena De Luca~ G 28 ‑56 54 47 44 34 49 275 52 GBR 2383 Patrick Whelan~ George Sherwood~ B 52 46 25 44 ‑58 55 55 277 53 ITA 3948 Alvise Colledan~ Alberto Cieno~ B 56 44 36 42 52 ‑53 47 277 54 GBR 4904 Katheryn Byne~ Phoebe Jones~ G 55 (dnc) 38 ret 54 26 50 283 55 GBR 5847 Julia Barnes~ Lauren Paton~ G 50 52 49 (dnc) 42 54 40 287 56 NED 587 Lot Groen~ Daphne Feberwee~ G 58 (dnc) dnc dnc 11 51 51 291 57 NED 5057 Gijs Niewold~ Jacobine Leemhuis~ M 47 55 53 (dnc) 34 56 56 301 58 GBR 6289 Max Beverley~ Sam Rawlins~ B 54 51 (dnc) dnc 56 42 52 315 59 GBR 6819 Blake Wilson~ Sam Dickinson~ B 46 53 (dnc) dnc dnc dnc dnc 339

Silver fleet after day 4:

Pos Sail No Name R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Points 1 GBR 4626 Tim Hire~ Abby Hire~ M 62 1 2 4 (bfd) 5 11 85 2 GBR 5627 William Caiger~ Caitlin Morley~ M 71 (dsq) 1 3 2 3 10 90 3 CZE 5344 Petr Tupy~ Dan Viscor~ B 68 4 3 2 7 ‑23 19 103 4 CZE 2186 Jaroslav Cermak~ Petr Kostal~ B 75 2 (dnc) 1 21 2 21 122 5 GBR 3373 Ching Wong~ Elinor O'Leary~ G 61 20 ‑27 22 20 17 3 143 6 ITA 4915 Tuci Leone~ De Cristofano Lucrezia~ M 66 ‑23 12 14 9 22 20 143 7 ITA 5017 Forasacco Nicolo~ Drago Stefano~ B 107 6 6 6 14 6 ‑34 145 8 GBR 6311 Ellie Wild~ Izzy Willis~ G 84 3 4 10 (bfd) 32 16 149 9 GBR 4963 Hamish Morley~ Anna Morley~ M 92 15 7 12 ‑49 1 25 152 10 EST 4335 Thor Kaspar Marvet~ Helen Ausman~ M 77 ‑34 31 13 3 27 2 153 11 NED 5881 Hanna Rijk~ Marlies Schouten~ G 73 22 ‑42 9 8 34 7 153 12 GBR 6318 Angus Kilpatrick~ Freddie Ellis~ B 64 13 11 29 10 29 ‑44 156 13 GBR 6364 Thomas White~ Josie Meredith~ M 67 ‑33 21 23 33 7 6 157 14 GBR 6106 Ben Leffek~ Ben Dearden~ B 74 10 (dnc) 26 1 20 29 160 15 ITA 5788 Faoro Tea~ Perbellini Federica~ G 108 7 13 16 ‑23 4 13 161 16 NED 5882 Mette Rijk~ Femme Rijk~ G 70 16 16 20 ‑34 13 31 166 17 GBR 5517 Maggie Rickman~ Nancy Rickman~ G 63 (dnc) 9 7 bfd 21 12 172 18 GBR 6524 Ollie Bunce~ Archie Baker~ B 81 8 15 25 4 ‑48 41 174 19 ITA 3946 FORTI LUDOVICA~ Limoli luca~ M 83 27 28 ‑38 12 8 26 184 20 SWE 1540 Erik Wahlberg~ David Wahlberg~ B 116 14 8 5 28 ‑49 18 189 21 LTU 870 Gabriele Petraityte~ Daumante Petraityte~ G 104 5 14 11 26 ‑45 30 190 22 GBR 3159 Julia Staite~ Samantha Edwards~ G 79 25 25 32 ‑42 25 8 194 23 SWE 2895 Sara Bergelin~ Klara Johansson~ G 60 26 34 (dnc) 15 47 22 204 24 HKG 6310 Sean Lee~ Ed Salmon~ B 98 19 10 18 24 ‑53 37 206 25 GBR 6293 Alex Heap~ Alex Lwrence~ B 93 9 37 15 ‑46 18 35 207 26 GBR 6200 Freddie Fisher~ Rachel Pyke~ M 118 29 17 ‑39 5 12 32 213 27 USA 6569 Nicholas Ross~ Blake Latta~ B 91 17 33 30 30 14 (bfd) 215 28 GBR 4470 Quinn Edmonds~ Fin Oliver~ B 97 40 ‑46 27 22 16 14 216 29 GBR 4407 Ollie Jenkins~ Josh Hobbs~ B 90 12 44 21 36 19 ‑47 222 30 IRL 2289 Liam Donnelly~ Aidan Donnelly~ B 110 30 ‑39 24 19 36 5 224 31 AUT 6217 Johanna Böckl ~ Benjamin Kogard~ M 82 (dsq) 38 dnc 17 9 23 229 32 ITA 5333 Nicolò Roina~ Filippo Munaretto~ B 96 18 22 19 ‑51 35 51 241 33 CZE 695 Kostalova Bara~ Kostalova Anna~ G 87 (dsq) dnc dnc 16 15 4 242 34 NED 3470 Joost Dragt~ Charlotte Dragt~ M 103 37 19 8 31 46 ‑48 244 35 CZE 534 Anna Justova~ Nela Viscorova~ G 65 38 (dnc) dnc 18 39 27 247 36 NZL 6846 Cameron Todd~ Danny~ Su~ B 86 11 32 31 48 41 ‑55 249 37 LTU 5425 Kajus Oškutis~ Aidas Banevicius~ B 99 (dsq) 5 28 37 50 36 255 38 GBR 3737 Oscar Wight~ Federico Roma~ B 72 (dnc) 18 dnc 27 24 54 255 39 LTU 1848 Tauras Dambrauskas~ Lukas Ceika~ B 78 (dsq) 23 37 bfd 54 9 261 40 ESP 4491 Susana Hurtado Gutiérrez~ Cecilia Rodríguez Ruenes~ G 69 24 40 (dnc) 50 42 39 264 41 CZE 5703 Veronika Cibulkova~ Vojtech Cibulka~ M 117 42 41 (dnf) 13 51 1 265 42 NED 5253 Frank Wijkstra~ Jorn Swart~ B 109 21 35 17 40 43 ‑49 265 43 ITA 2628 Cecchi Costantino~ Scarpa Tomasso~ B 85 28 24 34 38 (dnc) dnc 269 44 LTU 2149 Jurgis Jurgelionis~ Arijus Dambrauskas~ B 94 (dnc) dnc dnc 11 28 17 270 45 ITA 4921 Leonardo Perina~ Lorenzo Orlandi~ B 89 36 29 (dnc) bfd 30 33 277 46 SWE 6045 Kettil Leke~ Viktor Sönnergren~ B 80 (dnc) 20 dnc bfd 44 15 279 47 NED 4108 Luisa de Marez Oyens~ Isabelle van Mourik~ G 111 41 43 (dnc) 25 38 24 282 48 GBR 4240 Tess Sadowski~ Joe Warwicker~ M 115 (dsq) 36 36 41 11 45 284 49 CZE 3647 Jakub Václavík~ Štepán Sedlák~ B 101 35 26 (dnc) 43 52 28 285 50 GBR 4545 Ella Phelps~ Molly Entwistle~ G 76 32 (dnc) dnc 39 40 38 285 51 CZE 5162 Lucie Kosatova~ Eliska Richterova~ G 114 (dsq) 45 dnc 29 10 40 298 52 GBR 1844 Sebastian Gotto~ Joe Heap~ B 106 (dnc) dnc dnc 6 26 42 300 53 GBR 6494 Freddie Pitcher~ Charlie Corbett~ B 95 (dsq) 48 dnf 32 31 43 303 54 GER 5907 Fritz Meyer~ Jonas Schuldt~ B 88 39 30 (dnc) 45 56 52 310 55 GBR 6292 Patrick Fulton~ Blake Phillpot~ B 100 (dnc) dnc 33 47 33 53 326 56 GBR 6296 Tom Evans~ Max Lawrence~ B 113 (dnc) 47 35 35 55 50 335 57 NED 5255 Abel Jansen~ Emma Jansen~ M 102 (dsq) dnc dnc 44 37 46 349 58 NED 5936 Hilbrand Rustema~ Tom Piena~ B 112 31 (dnc) dnc dnc dnc dnc 383 59 GBR 6153 Issy Leetch~ Libby Petit~ G 105 (dnc) dnc dnc dnc dnc dnc 405

Bronze fleet after day 4:

Pos Sail No Name R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 Points 1 CZE 5706 Štepán Mann~ Jan Richter~ B 126 (dnc) 1 1 1 129 2 CZE 906 Matous Hlavacek~ Klara Kaltounkova~ M 123 3 2 ‑7 3 131 3 GBR 4682 Martha Waples~ Izzie Corbett~ G 119 (dnc) 4 8 8 139 4 CZE 4195 Jiri Smrcka~ Lukas Kosata~ B 124 8 6 3 ‑16 141 5 GBR 105 Catriona Forrest~ Evie Tynan~ G 125 5 ‑9 9 4 143 6 GBR 5802 Alice Lucy~ Archie Bagshaw~ M 122 (dnc) 14 4 5 145 7 GBR 6894 Olivia Bracey‑Davis~ Ellie Rush~ G 130 14 ‑19 6 9 159 8 NED 6486 Laura van den Acker~ Femke van den Berg~ G 120 (dnc) 3 20 17 160 9 HKG 6529 Anouar Kabbaj~ Riccardo Tocco~ B 142 7 ‑18 15 6 170 10 GBR 6291 Henry Kaplan~ Dylan Thatcher~ B 133 (dnc) 15 16 7 171 11 NED 6076 Christiaan Koek~ Sybrant Koek~ B 131 13 7 21 ‑26 172 12 GBR 6525 Sian Nutter~ Issy Heller‑Janes~ G 128 2 17 42 ‑44 189 13 SUI 4710 Kira van Woudenberg~ Sophie Dransfeld~ G 127 1 ‑40 23 40 191 14 DEN 4370 Noah Obel~ Rumle Dam Christensen~ B 146 ‑26 12 13 21 192 15 NED 1174 Bruno Bakker~ Tjalle Swen~ B 129 (dnc) 34 17 12 192 16 CZE 4986 Jáchym Kubu~ Samuel Kiszka~ B 137 17 ‑28 24 14 192 17 NED 3210 Naomi van Gemerden~ Emily Lenselink~ G 132 4 ‑32 27 32 195 18 HKG 6766 Samantha Sharp~ Hannah Crawford~ G 143 16 16 22 ‑34 197 19 SWE 875 Filip Frohagen~ Olle Krantz~ B 169 (dnc) 23 10 2 204 20 GER 3332 Peer Schroedter~ Louise Masuhr~ M 148 21 22 ‑25 13 204 21 GBR 6277 Ben Hampson~ Theo Rangarin~ B 134 (dnc) 39 11 25 209 22 GBR 627 James Pitcher~ Sophie Dawson~ M 140 9 33 ‑47 28 210 23 GBR 6321 Keelin Greene~ Amelia Greene~ G 139 (dsq) 11 2 dnc 212 24 GBR 5424 James Mansfield~ Spike Marlow~ B 168 19 20 5 ‑22 212 25 CHN 6771 Ouyang Huiyun~ Ouyang Huixin~ G 121 (dnc) 30 43 18 212 26 GBR 6150 Matt Nagel~ Kata Kemp~ M 150 6 25 32 ‑36 213 27 GER 5605 Clara Pangalos~ Elsa Pangalos~ G 155 18 ‑37 30 10 213 28 GER 6101 Jan‑Hendrik Vagelpohl~ Jonathan Pörksen~ M 153 20 13 ‑29 27 213 29 GBR 839 Grace Pank~ Alex Clayton~ M 159 (dnc) 8 18 29 214 30 CHN 6495 Xe Xiao Ming~ Ye Ming Zhu~ M 135 (dnc) 29 38 15 217 31 GBR 2044 Samuel Briggs~ Conall Moffat~ B 147 (dnc) 5 41 31 224 32 SUI 4707 Nils Hoffmann~ Leon Dransfeld~ B 136 (dnc) 41 36 11 224 33 NED 4309 Borg Swen~ Wietske de Jong~ M 141 23 26 34 ‑41 224 34 NED 4928 Wessel van der Burg~ Eric Vincent~ B 149 22 31 ‑54 24 226 35 NED 1620 Anne Sophie Vincent~ Hester van der Burg~ G 144 15 35 37 ‑46 231 36 NED 5092 Lars van den Berg~ Max van Mourik~ B 174 (dnc) 24 19 20 237 37 GBR 1842 Thomas Alston~ Georgina Mann~ M 138 (dnc) 43 33 30 244 38 GBR 5800 Jude Solomons~ Alex Brown~ B 166 10 ‑38 31 38 245 39 IRL 6236 Marcus O Leary~ Elysia O Leary~ B 164 (dnc) 21 12 50 247 40 NED 3691 Margriet de Jong~ Annemijn Dragt~ G 158 (dnc) ufd 14 19 251 41 HKG 6790 Ulysse Ha Thuc~ Johan van den Berg~ B 152 (dnc) 42 26 33 253 42 NED 3920 Mark Hopman~ Niels Hopman~ B 157 (dnc) 10 45 49 261 43 CHN 6586 Ding Zao Hui~ Tan Tian Qi~ B 162 (dnc) 45 35 23 265 44 HKG 6522 Thomas Armistead~ Maddalena Di Salvo~ M 176 25 27 ‑44 42 270 45 IRL 6845 Jeff McGovern~ Mark Mulvey~ B 154 11 54 52 ‑55 271 46 NED 1988 Quinten van Dissel~ Daniel Kuyper~ B 151 (dnc) dnc 28 37 276 47 NED 4308 Lieke Snelderwaard~ Bram Vaessen~ M 167 24 50 ‑55 43 284 48 USA 6844 Tyler Mendes~ Sophia Nyborg~ M 156 (dnc) 36 56 39 287 49 CHN 6765 Xing Wang~ Mingzhe Xu~ B 175 12 52 51 ‑54 290 50 GER 6005 Marika Peil~ Tammo Janssen~ B 163 (ret) 51 49 35 298 51 GBR 4924 Rory Kemp~ Archie Kemp~ B 161 (dnc) 53 48 53 315 52 CHN 6583 Deng Kai We~ Ouyang Yiming~ B 160 (dnc) 47 58 51 316 53 CHN 6770 Li Man Yun~ Niu Shi Yin~ G 171 (dnc) ufd 40 48 319 54 GBR 1854 Katja Ruda~ Louisa Dixey~ G 177 (dnc) 44 53 45 319 55 USA 6742 Teddy Gravanis~ Andrew Wagner~ B 165 (dnc) ufd 39 56 320 56 CHN 6897 Lin Ze Ming~ Ye Hong Yi~ B 170 (dnc) 49 50 52 321 57 GBR 4245 Alex Cook~ Frances Daubeny~ M 172 (dnc) 46 57 47 322 58 GER 5109 Lasse Zademack~ Lenn Schuetze~ B 173 (dnc) 48 46 57 324 59 ITA 1650 Secchi Constantino~ Claut Tobia~ B 145 (dnc) dnc dnc dnc 325