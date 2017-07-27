Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Fit to Win 1 728
Product Feature
Rain and Sun RS Feva Cover
Rain and Sun RS Feva Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

2016 RS Feva XL
located in Weymouth
2014 RS Feva XL - 5719
located in Weymouth

Allen & PA Consulting RS Feva Worlds in Medemblik - Day 4

by Jon Partridge today at 1:18 pm 21-27 July 2017

After the wavy and breezy day yesterday many of the young sailors were relieved to see light conditions on the Ijsselmeer. There was no delay in launching the young sailors in order to guarantee three great races for gold and silver fleets. Provision was made for the bronze fleet to try and recover one of the lost races from day three.

As the fleet drifted to the on the race course, the AP was quickly hoisted as the PRO assessed the condition. Clearly there was not a strong or steady enough breeze to get the fleets away.

After an hour of chilling out the breeze began to fill in. The PRO wasted no time getting gold fleet on the way. Unfortunately some 30 minutes into the race the breeze vanished leaving the race officer no choice but to abandon the first race of day.

More chilling out was required as the sailors waited patiently for the breeze; it shifted 30 degrees west and began to fill in. After a couple of hours the race course was reset and ready to go.

With the wind shifting by 2-4 degrees and varying between 8-12 knots, the three races were fantastic. The silver fleet provided great entertainment for support boats as the racing was so close.

In gold fleet the Jameson boys had the stand out day, moving them up into first overall. NZL team Eli and Rose had a solid day leaving them in second overall only one point off the lead. Lying third overall is Tom Storey and Ollie Kent.

Sian Talbot & Eloise Clapson McBribe had a great day in the lighter conditions making them first girls team.

Tomorrow is going to be exciting!

All set for the Allen & PA Consulting RS Feva Worlds in Medemblik - photo © Jon Partridge / RS Sailing
All set for the Allen & PA Consulting RS Feva Worlds in Medemblik - photo © Jon Partridge / RS Sailing

Gold fleet after day 4:

PosSail NoNameR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Points
1GBR 6505Henry Jameson~ Rupert Jameson~ B421‑13121323
2NZL 6896Eli Liefting~ Rose Dickson~ M17723‑15424
3GBR 6680Tom Storey~ Ollie Kent~ B383616‑2127
4GBR 230Dylan McPherson~ Dylan Collingbourne~ B7‑299574638
5ITA 6156Filippo Cestari~ Davide Carbonelli~ B103849‑41842
6GBR 5846Pierce Harris~ Alfie Cogger~ B19121‑24101144
7NED 4551Bo van Wendel de Joode~ Olivier Elderenbosch~ M91213310‑191562
8CZE 5707Jakub Dobry~ Tereza Dobra~ M1454(dnc)323563
9GBR 4627Ben Hutton‑Penman~ Lucy Hewitson~ M641114‑26221269
10GBR 5028Matthew Taylor~ William Carron~ B8‑2612101872277
11GBR 6540Ewan Wilson~ Teddy Ferguson~ B202561216‑28180
12GBR 5764Jamie Rastrick~ Madeleine Bristow~ M56523‑39232789
13SWE 3832Oscar Andersson~ Amanda Ljunggren~ M15201891317‑4692
14GBR 6037Freddy Wood~ Phoebe Peters~ M17171722232‑3498
15GBR 2422Harrison Pye~ Fergus Pye~ B1891982820‑38102
16GBR 5453Joshua Davies~ Jack Oakley~ B34‑4220292820113
17GBR 4100Sian Talbot~ Eloise Clapson McBride~ G16(dsq)43172992116
18GBR 6309William Pank~ Finlay Campbell~ B23033‑36191616116
19CZE 4648Michal Koštýr~ Klára Kulhánková~ M1124(dnc)dnc6510116
20HKG 6599Julian fung~ Dolf Hendriksen~ B122228(dnc)52926122
21NED 1619Liselotte Beemster~ Rick van de Luur~ M131414738‑4641127
22EST 4326Oskar Tiidemann~ Luca Remmel~ B432116191712‑24128
23NED 3475Gijs Dutilh~ Ocker Stoop~ B21‑393028142413130
24GBR 5626Sophie Johnson~ Becky Caiger~ G234341(dnc)251114157
25NED 2878Isabelle Zielinski~ Jildou Gerritsen~ G42131516‑494430160
26GBR 6264Eddie Farrell~ Kevin Farrell~ B3631‑472631307161
27GBR 3672Alexander Ratsey~ Bertie Ratsey~ B4532‑4411271333161
28GBR 6214Robbie McDonald~ Ellie McDonald~ M291835‑4343343162
29GBR 6199Ethan Gerrell~ Ellen Morley~ M2637222721‑4529162
30GBR 2093Rohan Murphy~ Lelia Peckham~ M301021303735‑44163
31EST 4336Veronika Kuvatova~ Hannah Tuulas~ G413423188‑5845169
32GBR 5775Sophie Dennis~ Dilly Ala~ G2519‑3938361437169
33NED 5254Wiebrand de Vos~ Gijs Zuidema~ B321510154852‑53172
34GBR 4079Annie Hammett~ Emma Wells~ G49‑414024222719181
35GBR 6300Blythe Berry~ Raulf Berry~ M24‑544639202132182
36NED 3465Joris Nankman~ Arthur Nankman~ B443326203525‑57183
37GBR 1915Lauren Discombe~ Sophie Dorrington~ G22363431‑433625184
38GBR 6536Henry Rastrick~ Amelia Webster~ M3149(dnc)dnc151831204
39GBR 6330Flo Peters~ Issy Spurway~ G3540373340‑4323208
40NED 4494Dirk Elderenbosch~ Otto de Fraiture~ B3727293745‑4735210
41GBR 6305Anne Marie Ratnage~ Alice Parker~ G38284521‑464039211
42GBR 5288Caitlin Webster~ Lucy Ferguson~ G402331324738‑48211
43IRL 6548Henry Start~ Morgan Devine~ B274532353339‑54211
44GBR 2047Issy Taylor Jones~ Harvey OSullivan~ M391124(dnc)515736218
45NED 4450Luuk de Wijn~ Sjoerd de Wijn~ B5138‑503441489221
46NED 5251Robbert Huisman~ Dennis Abma~ B4848‑5146303217221
47GBR 6312Josh Davies~ Ian Ratnage~ B331652405537‑58233
48NED 5089Selma van der Tuin~ Sam Leenhouts~ M57472725‑535028234
49NED 5878Itte Klimp~ Imme Rijk~ G53354845‑504918248
50CZE 4415Jakub Nejezchleba~ Monika Krenková~ M59504241‑573142265
51ITA 3618Sofia Colledan~ Elena De Luca~ G28‑565447443449275
52GBR 2383Patrick Whelan~ George Sherwood~ B52462544‑585555277
53ITA 3948Alvise Colledan~ Alberto Cieno~ B5644364252‑5347277
54GBR 4904Katheryn Byne~ Phoebe Jones~ G55(dnc)38ret542650283
55GBR 5847Julia Barnes~ Lauren Paton~ G505249(dnc)425440287
56NED 587Lot Groen~ Daphne Feberwee~ G58(dnc)dncdnc115151291
57NED 5057Gijs Niewold~ Jacobine Leemhuis~ M475553(dnc)345656301
58GBR 6289Max Beverley~ Sam Rawlins~ B5451(dnc)dnc564252315
59GBR 6819Blake Wilson~ Sam Dickinson~ B4653(dnc)dncdncdncdnc339

Silver fleet after day 4:

PosSail NoNameR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Points
1GBR 4626Tim Hire~ Abby Hire~ M62124(bfd)51185
2GBR 5627William Caiger~ Caitlin Morley~ M71(dsq)13231090
3CZE 5344Petr Tupy~ Dan Viscor~ B684327‑2319103
4CZE 2186Jaroslav Cermak~ Petr Kostal~ B752(dnc)121221122
5GBR 3373Ching Wong~ Elinor O'Leary~ G6120‑272220173143
6ITA 4915Tuci Leone~ De Cristofano Lucrezia~ M66‑23121492220143
7ITA 5017Forasacco Nicolo~ Drago Stefano~ B107666146‑34145
8GBR 6311Ellie Wild~ Izzy Willis~ G843410(bfd)3216149
9GBR 4963Hamish Morley~ Anna Morley~ M9215712‑49125152
10EST 4335Thor Kaspar Marvet~ Helen Ausman~ M77‑3431133272153
11NED 5881Hanna Rijk~ Marlies Schouten~ G7322‑4298347153
12GBR 6318Angus Kilpatrick~ Freddie Ellis~ B641311291029‑44156
13GBR 6364Thomas White~ Josie Meredith~ M67‑3321233376157
14GBR 6106Ben Leffek~ Ben Dearden~ B7410(dnc)2612029160
15ITA 5788Faoro Tea~ Perbellini Federica~ G10871316‑23413161
16NED 5882Mette Rijk~ Femme Rijk~ G70161620‑341331166
17GBR 5517Maggie Rickman~ Nancy Rickman~ G63(dnc)97bfd2112172
18GBR 6524Ollie Bunce~ Archie Baker~ B81815254‑4841174
19ITA 3946FORTI LUDOVICA~ Limoli luca~ M832728‑3812826184
20SWE 1540Erik Wahlberg~ David Wahlberg~ B116148528‑4918189
21LTU 870Gabriele Petraityte~ Daumante Petraityte~ G1045141126‑4530190
22GBR 3159Julia Staite~ Samantha Edwards~ G79252532‑42258194
23SWE 2895Sara Bergelin~ Klara Johansson~ G602634(dnc)154722204
24HKG 6310Sean Lee~ Ed Salmon~ B9819101824‑5337206
25GBR 6293Alex Heap~ Alex Lwrence~ B9393715‑461835207
26GBR 6200Freddie Fisher~ Rachel Pyke~ M1182917‑3951232213
27USA 6569Nicholas Ross~ Blake Latta~ B911733303014(bfd)215
28GBR 4470Quinn Edmonds~ Fin Oliver~ B9740‑4627221614216
29GBR 4407Ollie Jenkins~ Josh Hobbs~ B901244213619‑47222
30IRL 2289Liam Donnelly~ Aidan Donnelly~ B11030‑392419365224
31AUT 6217Johanna Böckl ~ Benjamin Kogard~ M82(dsq)38dnc17923229
32ITA 5333Nicolò Roina~ Filippo Munaretto~ B96182219‑513551241
33CZE 695Kostalova Bara~ Kostalova Anna~ G87(dsq)dncdnc16154242
34NED 3470Joost Dragt~ Charlotte Dragt~ M103371983146‑48244
35CZE 534Anna Justova~ Nela Viscorova~ G6538(dnc)dnc183927247
36NZL 6846Cameron Todd~ Danny~ Su~ B861132314841‑55249
37LTU 5425Kajus Oškutis~ Aidas Banevicius~ B99(dsq)528375036255
38GBR 3737Oscar Wight~ Federico Roma~ B72(dnc)18dnc272454255
39LTU 1848Tauras Dambrauskas~ Lukas Ceika~ B78(dsq)2337bfd549261
40ESP 4491Susana Hurtado Gutiérrez~ Cecilia Rodríguez Ruenes~ G692440(dnc)504239264
41CZE 5703Veronika Cibulkova~ Vojtech Cibulka~ M1174241(dnf)13511265
42NED 5253Frank Wijkstra~ Jorn Swart~ B1092135174043‑49265
43ITA 2628Cecchi Costantino~ Scarpa Tomasso~ B8528243438(dnc)dnc269
44LTU 2149Jurgis Jurgelionis~ Arijus Dambrauskas~ B94(dnc)dncdnc112817270
45ITA 4921Leonardo Perina~ Lorenzo Orlandi~ B893629(dnc)bfd3033277
46SWE 6045Kettil Leke~ Viktor Sönnergren~ B80(dnc)20dncbfd4415279
47NED 4108Luisa de Marez Oyens~ Isabelle van Mourik~ G1114143(dnc)253824282
48GBR 4240Tess Sadowski~ Joe Warwicker~ M115(dsq)3636411145284
49CZE 3647Jakub Václavík~ Štepán Sedlák~ B1013526(dnc)435228285
50GBR 4545Ella Phelps~ Molly Entwistle~ G7632(dnc)dnc394038285
51CZE 5162Lucie Kosatova~ Eliska Richterova~ G114(dsq)45dnc291040298
52GBR 1844Sebastian Gotto~ Joe Heap~ B106(dnc)dncdnc62642300
53GBR 6494Freddie Pitcher~ Charlie Corbett~ B95(dsq)48dnf323143303
54GER 5907Fritz Meyer~ Jonas Schuldt~ B883930(dnc)455652310
55GBR 6292Patrick Fulton~ Blake Phillpot~ B100(dnc)dnc33473353326
56GBR 6296Tom Evans~ Max Lawrence~ B113(dnc)4735355550335
57NED 5255Abel Jansen~ Emma Jansen~ M102(dsq)dncdnc443746349
58NED 5936Hilbrand Rustema~ Tom Piena~ B11231(dnc)dncdncdncdnc383
59GBR 6153Issy Leetch~ Libby Petit~ G105(dnc)dncdncdncdncdnc405

Bronze fleet after day 4:

PosSail NoNameR1R2R3R4R5Points
1CZE 5706Štepán Mann~ Jan Richter~ B126(dnc)111129
2CZE 906Matous Hlavacek~ Klara Kaltounkova~ M12332‑73131
3GBR 4682Martha Waples~ Izzie Corbett~ G119(dnc)488139
4CZE 4195Jiri Smrcka~ Lukas Kosata~ B124863‑16141
5GBR 105Catriona Forrest~ Evie Tynan~ G1255‑994143
6GBR 5802Alice Lucy~ Archie Bagshaw~ M122(dnc)1445145
7GBR 6894Olivia Bracey‑Davis~ Ellie Rush~ G13014‑1969159
8NED 6486Laura van den Acker~ Femke van den Berg~ G120(dnc)32017160
9HKG 6529Anouar Kabbaj~ Riccardo Tocco~ B1427‑18156170
10GBR 6291Henry Kaplan~ Dylan Thatcher~ B133(dnc)15167171
11NED 6076Christiaan Koek~ Sybrant Koek~ B13113721‑26172
12GBR 6525Sian Nutter~ Issy Heller‑Janes~ G12821742‑44189
13SUI 4710Kira van Woudenberg~ Sophie Dransfeld~ G1271‑402340191
14DEN 4370Noah Obel~ Rumle Dam Christensen~ B146‑26121321192
15NED 1174Bruno Bakker~ Tjalle Swen~ B129(dnc)341712192
16CZE 4986Jáchym Kubu~ Samuel Kiszka~ B13717‑282414192
17NED 3210Naomi van Gemerden~ Emily Lenselink~ G1324‑322732195
18HKG 6766Samantha Sharp~ Hannah Crawford~ G143161622‑34197
19SWE 875Filip Frohagen~ Olle Krantz~ B169(dnc)23102204
20GER 3332Peer Schroedter~ Louise Masuhr~ M1482122‑2513204
21GBR 6277Ben Hampson~ Theo Rangarin~ B134(dnc)391125209
22GBR 627James Pitcher~ Sophie Dawson~ M140933‑4728210
23GBR 6321Keelin Greene~ Amelia Greene~ G139(dsq)112dnc212
24GBR 5424James Mansfield~ Spike Marlow~ B16819205‑22212
25CHN 6771Ouyang Huiyun~ Ouyang Huixin~ G121(dnc)304318212
26GBR 6150Matt Nagel~ Kata Kemp~ M15062532‑36213
27GER 5605Clara Pangalos~ Elsa Pangalos~ G15518‑373010213
28GER 6101Jan‑Hendrik Vagelpohl~ Jonathan Pörksen~ M1532013‑2927213
29GBR 839Grace Pank~ Alex Clayton~ M159(dnc)81829214
30CHN 6495Xe Xiao Ming~ Ye Ming Zhu~ M135(dnc)293815217
31GBR 2044Samuel Briggs~ Conall Moffat~ B147(dnc)54131224
32SUI 4707Nils Hoffmann~ Leon Dransfeld~ B136(dnc)413611224
33NED 4309Borg Swen~ Wietske de Jong~ M141232634‑41224
34NED 4928Wessel van der Burg~ Eric Vincent~ B1492231‑5424226
35NED 1620Anne Sophie Vincent~ Hester van der Burg~ G144153537‑46231
36NED 5092Lars van den Berg~ Max van Mourik~ B174(dnc)241920237
37GBR 1842Thomas Alston~ Georgina Mann~ M138(dnc)433330244
38GBR 5800Jude Solomons~ Alex Brown~ B16610‑383138245
39IRL 6236Marcus O Leary~ Elysia O Leary~ B164(dnc)211250247
40NED 3691Margriet de Jong~ Annemijn Dragt~ G158(dnc)ufd1419251
41HKG 6790Ulysse Ha Thuc~ Johan van den Berg~ B152(dnc)422633253
42NED 3920Mark Hopman~ Niels Hopman~ B157(dnc)104549261
43CHN 6586Ding Zao Hui~ Tan Tian Qi~ B162(dnc)453523265
44HKG 6522Thomas Armistead~ Maddalena Di Salvo~ M1762527‑4442270
45IRL 6845Jeff McGovern~ Mark Mulvey~ B154115452‑55271
46NED 1988Quinten van Dissel~ Daniel Kuyper~ B151(dnc)dnc2837276
47NED 4308Lieke Snelderwaard~ Bram Vaessen~ M1672450‑5543284
48USA 6844Tyler Mendes~ Sophia Nyborg~ M156(dnc)365639287
49CHN 6765Xing Wang~ Mingzhe Xu~ B175125251‑54290
50GER 6005Marika Peil~ Tammo Janssen~ B163(ret)514935298
51GBR 4924Rory Kemp~ Archie Kemp~ B161(dnc)534853315
52CHN 6583Deng Kai We~ Ouyang Yiming~ B160(dnc)475851316
53CHN 6770Li Man Yun~ Niu Shi Yin~ G171(dnc)ufd4048319
54GBR 1854Katja Ruda~ Louisa Dixey~ G177(dnc)445345319
55USA 6742Teddy Gravanis~ Andrew Wagner~ B165(dnc)ufd3956320
56CHN 6897Lin Ze Ming~ Ye Hong Yi~ B170(dnc)495052321
57GBR 4245Alex Cook~ Frances Daubeny~ M172(dnc)465747322
58GER 5109Lasse Zademack~ Lenn Schuetze~ B173(dnc)484657324
59ITA 1650Secchi Constantino~ Claut Tobia~ B145(dnc)dncdncdnc325
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Allen & PA Consulting RS Feva Worlds day 2
Long postponement but excellent sunshine Day 2 of the RS Feva World Championships presented by PA Consulting and Allen Sailboat Hardware start with a AP Flag. The sun was out but the breeze was not. AP was soon follow by AP over 1, then AP over 2, then AP over 3 and finally AP over 4. Posted on 25 Jul Allen & PA Consulting RS Feva Worlds day 1
354 sailors take part in qualifying races and football The anticipation of the biggest event of the year was finally over and Qualifying day 1 was upon the 354 sailors as the set off for what was a superb day of racing for all. The boat park "Beach" team managed a slick operation of launching Posted on 24 Jul 177 boats getting set in Medemblik
Allen & PA Consulting RS Feva Worlds The 10th RS Feva World Championship will start on Sunday 23rd July 2017. The International Regatta Centre in Medemblik, The Netherlands will host 177 boats from 17 nations with the support of two amazing sponsors - Allen and PA Consulting. Posted on 21 Jul RS Fevas at Whitstable
Final Volvo Grand Prix event The fourth and final RS Feva Grand Prix at Whitstable Yacht Club on 8th and 9th July started with excellent conditions. Posted on 18 Jul Allen continues RS Feva Worlds sponsorship
153 boats are already entered for Medemblik event Taking place on the 21st to the 27th of July on the largest lake in the Netherlands, the Ijsselmeer, will be the Allen sponsored 2017 RS Feva World Championships. Allen Brothers is continuing its support of the RS class. Posted on 17 Jul Allen Brothers sponsors NSSA Regatta
400+ young sailors expected at Grafham this month Allen Brothers, the UK performance sailing hardware manufacturer, will be sponsoring the National School Sailing Association Regatta taking place at Grafham Water in Cambridgeshire on the 24th to 28th of July. Posted on 14 Jul Exclusive RS Feva Package in July!
To celebrate the success of America's Cup Endeavour Regatta To celebrate the success of the RS Feva Endeavour Regatta at the America's Cup, where the young fleet wowed the world during the hald time show, any RS Feva that is sold during July will include: x2 rash vests, x2 RS caps, x2 Magic Marine Buoyancy Aids! Posted on 10 Jul Lloyd Hayes Junior Open at West Lancs
Sunshine for the 52 competitors On the 1st of July West Lancashire Yacht Club played host to the 6th round of the RYA North West Junior Travellers' Trophy, which also included the Topper and RS Feva Opens. Posted on 7 Jul 314 sailors from 54 different schools
For Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships The bare statistics of 314 competitors from 54 different schools competing at Itchenor Sailing Club last week does not nearly tell the story of close and competitive sailing, fun on the water and new friends made. Posted on 3 Jul Itchenor Sailing Club Schools Championships day 2
Pank & Campbell win in the RS Feva class The hundred strong fleet left Itchenor Sailing Club in a gentle South-Easterly for the second day of this regatta. With the threat of decreasing breezes and rain the race officer Andy Penman got the fleet off on time for their first race. Posted on 28 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS Feva Youth Race Week for Youth classes
Hayling Island SC- 14 Aug to 18 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy