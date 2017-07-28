Rooster RS Aero World Championship at Yacht Club de Carnac - Day 3
RS Aero International Class Association
24-28 July 2017
Another fantastic day of fresh breezes on France's Brittany Coast graced the third day of the Rooster RS Aero Worlds in Carnac. 96 worn out but elated RS Aero sailors came ashore with faces beaming again from the exciting downwind rides that they had once again experienced.
The top players in the RS Aero 9 fleet all strengthened their podium positions with Marc Jacobi USA taking three 1sts, GBR Youth Liam 'Lightning' Willis taking three 2nds and Greg Bartlett GBR three 3rds.
The battle at the top of the sixty-strong RS Aero 7 fleet continued with another 2:1 split between Steve Cockerill GBR and Peter Barton GBR, horns locked just one point apart going into the last two races. Paul Bartlett GBR maintained his third overall whilst Marcus Walther GER gained ground in fourth finishing the day with a third.
Noah Rees GBR is chased by Yannick Gloster USA for the Top Youth and Jane Peckham GBR and Caitie Atkin GBR are chasing after Liina Kolk EST and Juliane Barthel GER for the Lady's title. The Masters (over 55) RS Aero 7 title is looking pretty safe with Rooster's Steve Cockerill GBR!
Andrew Frost GBR pulled out a small lead in the RS Aero 5s with a 3,1,1.
Sander Puppart EST holds second, Andrias Sillaste EST third with Kate Sargent GBR (top Lady) pulling up to one point off the podium in fourth with a 4,2,2 flying through the fleet on the runs. (See the full results at the bottom of this report.)
At the daily Rooster prize giving, each fleet leader generously gave their top tips to the fleet. Andrew Frost stressed the importance of identifying any small bias on the long start lines. Marc Jacobi encouraged competitors to 'never give up' with opportunities until the end of each race.
Steve Cockerill of Rooster provided an insight into his incredible downwind speed with, "when you come off the plane on a reach remember to ease the sheet" due to the apparent wind going aft and potential for stall. Plenty to think about there going into Day 4!
A fantastic BBQ from YC Carnac followed before the fleet reconvened at the designated bar for a full wash down.
The breeze looks like it may be a little lighter going into Day 4; a welcome break perhaps to some aching muscles!
5 rig results after day 3:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|Pts
|1
|GBR 1312
|FROST Andrew
|SUTTON BINGHAM SC ‑ Great Britain
|1
|4
|3
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|13
|2
|EST 1875
|PUPPART Sander
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia
|2
|DNS
|2
|3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|3
|15
|3
|EST 1929
|SILLASTE Andrias
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia
|4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|7
|1
|3
|5
|19
|4
|GBR 2130
|SARGENT KATE
|SALTASH SC ‑ Great Britain
|5
|2
|RDG
|2
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|20
|5
|GBR 1107
|POE Ben
|BINGHAM SC SUTTON ‑ Great Britain
|3
|3
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|6
|30
|6
|GBR 1795
|ISAACS‑JOHNSON Sammy
|MAIDENHEAD SC ‑ Great Britain
|7
|6
|8
|9
|9
|6
|8
|8
|8
|51
|7
|GBR 2100
|WILLIS Julie
|LUYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain
|6
|5
|6
|11
|8
|11
|14
|14
|11
|58
|8
|USA 2381
|GLOSTER Catherine
|SANTA BARBARA SEASCHELL ‑ United States Of America
|8
|7
|7
|12
|11
|9
|13
|9
|12
|63
|9
|NED 2374
|VAN DEN BOOGAARD KARLIJN
|ZEILSCHOOL AALMEER ‑ The Netherlands
|9
|DNF
|DNF
|6
|SCP
|10
|7
|13
|7
|65
|10
|GBR 1555
|WILDE ANDREWs
|Great Britain
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|SCP
|1
|2
|6
|UFD
|4
|66
|11
|GER 1909
|DOMRES Jörn
|Germany
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|8
|7
|8
|9
|6
|10
|69
|12
|GBR 1264
|CRAVEN Jackie
|Great Britain
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|7
|10
|12
|10
|10
|13
|83
|13
|USA 2388
|SOLNICK Melissa
|SEBAGO ‑ United States Of America
|10
|8
|OCS
|13
|14
|14
|17
|12
|15
|86
|14
|AUS 1854
|GILLAM SUSANNAH
|BLACK ROCK YC ‑ Australia
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|14
|15
|13
|12
|11
|14
|100
|15
|GBR 1428
|TOWNEND Peter
|Great Britain
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|11
|7
|9
|111
|16
|FRA 1372
|CLERGEAU Leon philippe
|NPB ‑ France
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|15
|13
|RET
|15
|15
|16
|116
|17
|USA 2204
|GLOSTER Paul
|SANTA BARBARA SEASHELL ‑ United States Of America
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|16
|16
|DNF
|16
|16
|17
|123
|18
|CZE 2893
|MRAZOVA Sylvia
|ASOCIACE LODNICH TRID RS ‑ Czech Republic
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|17
|17
|DNF
|18
|DNF
|DNF
|136
|‑‑‑
|CZE 2056
|BRIZA Petr
|Czech Republic
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNF
|147
|‑‑‑
| 1266
|LEBLIC Olivier
|CV ST AUBIN ELBEUF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|147
7 rig results after day 3:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|1
|GBR 2319
|COCKERILL Stephen
|STOKES BAY SC ‑ Great Britain
|2
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|GBR 2093
|BARTON Peter
|LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|3
|GBR 1930
|BARTLETT Paul
|STARCROSS YC ‑ Great Britain
|3
|3
|2
|3
|4
|3
|DNF
|UFD
|4
|4
|GER 1723
|WALTHER Marcus
|DSCL FRANKFURT ‑ Germany
|4
|7
|4
|10
|3
|4
|9
|3
|3
|5
|IRL 2382
|CRAIG Sean
|ROYAL ST GEARGE YC ‑ Ireland
|7
|5
|6
|12
|7
|5
|5
|9
|8
|6
|GBR 1232
|NORBURY Steve
|WARSASH SC ‑ Great Britain
|5
|4
|9
|9
|6
|6
|12
|8
|6
|7
|GBR 2147
|WARBUTON John
|CHEW VALLEY LSC ‑ Great Britain
|6
|8
|5
|14
|12
|8
|11
|5
|11
|8
|EST 1781
|HAAVEL Ants
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia
|12
|17
|SCP
|7
|9
|7
|7
|7
|9
|9
|EST 1871
|OUNAP Kristo
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia
|8
|UFD
|10
|8
|10
|15
|10
|10
|13
|10
|AUS 2380
|STEPHINSON II Peter
|MIDDLE HARBOUR ASC ‑ Australia
|14
|6
|11
|15
|13
|18
|6
|13
|29
|11
|GBR 1093
|SMITH Cameron
|CHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain
|10
|11
|12
|13
|16
|16
|8
|19
|10
|12
|GBR 2146
|CLAPHAM James
|ROYAL TORBAY YC ‑ Great Britain
|16
|19
|7
|6
|19
|10
|28
|11
|28
|13
|GBR 1817
|JONES Chris
|SUTTON BINGHAM SC ‑ Great Britain
|13
|16
|35
|11
|8
|11
|17
|12
|17
|14
|GBR 2157
|ROLFE Nigel
|BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain
|9
|9
|13
|20
|15
|12
|14
|16
|20
|15
|GBR 2346
|WOLFE Ben
|Great Britain
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|5
|5
|9
|4
|4
|5
|16
|EST 1867
|OUNAP Martin
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia
|11
|13
|17
|16
|11
|22
|13
|14
|16
|17
|GBR 1230
|REES Noah
|TORPOINT MOSQUITO SC ‑ Great Britain
|18
|10
|15
|21
|14
|14
|20
|26
|19
|18
|GBR 2148
|GRIFFITHS Gareth
|ISLAND BARN RES SC ‑ Great Britain
|19
|14
|16
|4
|23
|23
|21
|23
|15
|19
|EST 1873
|KOLK Liina
|SAAREMAA MS ‑ Estonia
|15
|15
|19
|18
|25
|25
|18
|15
|14
|20
|FRA 2300
|HONOR Nicolas
|YC LA GRANDE MOTTE ‑ France
|21
|12
|14
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|3
|6
|7
|21
|FRA 2134
|WOODCOCK Timothy
|C V MULHOUSE ‑ France
|20
|20
|20
|25
|18
|19
|15
|17
|33
|22
|GER 1903
|BARTHEL Juliane
|SEGLER CLUB DUMMER ‑ Germany
|17
|21
|18
|22
|21
|29
|16
|18
|18
|23
|USA 2379
|GLOSTER Yannick
|SANTA BARBARA YSF ‑ United States Of America
|26
|26
|21
|23
|17
|13
|19
|31
|12
|24
|GBR 2320
|COCKERILL Sarah
|STOCKES BAY SC ‑ Great Britain
|23
|UFD
|22
|31
|22
|26
|24
|24
|25
|25
|RUS 1877
|IVANOVSKIY Vladislav
|YC SANKT‑PETERSBURG ‑ Russia
|25
|34
|27
|32
|26
|21
|22
|27
|21
|26
|GBR 2162
|CHAPLIN Peter
|BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain
|DNF
|18
|25
|24
|30
|17
|31
|30
|31
|27
|GBR 1715
|PECKHAM Jane
|GURNARD SC ‑ Great Britain
|31
|23
|34
|27
|24
|27
|26
|37
|22
|28
|USA 2385
|DUBOIS Doug
|US SAILING ‑ United States Of America
|28
|22
|24
|26
|27
|SCP
|29
|28
|42
|29
|GBR 2104
|WILLOWS Richard
|ROADFORD LAKE SC ‑ Great Britain
|32
|25
|DNF
|19
|29
|DNF
|38
|20
|23
|30
|GBR 2161
|ROBSON Paul
|READING SC ‑ Great Britain
|38
|33
|31
|17
|28
|37
|23
|25
|37
|31
|GBR 1792
|HILL Andy
|HAYLING ISLAND SC ‑ Great Britain
|22
|UFD
|26
|38
|31
|31
|32
|29
|26
|32
|UAE 2383
|HORNUNG Julius
|DUBAI OFFSHORE SC ‑ United Arab Emirates
|27
|32
|36
|33
|34
|30
|35
|21
|27
|33
|GBR 2101
|HOBDAY Chris
|GURNARD SC ‑ Great Britain
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|30
|20
|24
|25
|22
|24
|34
|GBR 1575
|CARLETON Mark
|PAPERCOURT SC ‑ Great Britain
|30
|30
|33
|29
|37
|33
|27
|32
|32
|35
|GBR 1568
|ATKIN Caitlin
|WHITSABLE YC ‑ Great Britain
|24
|29
|23
|34
|46
|35
|34
|40
|38
|36
|GBR 1921
|CLAPHAM Charles
|CHEW VALLEY LSC ‑ Great Britain
|29
|31
|32
|35
|41
|32
|33
|33
|30
|37
|GBR 1846
|FRASER Steve
|EAST LOTHIAN ‑ Great Britain
|33
|27
|29
|SCP
|36
|40
|45
|35
|35
|38
|GBR 1108
|PEARCE Charlie
|DABCHICKS SC ‑ Great Britain
|34
|28
|30
|37
|32
|34
|36
|36
|34
|39
|GBR 1062
|PHILLIPS Dan
|RIPON SC ‑ Great Britain
|36
|24
|28
|36
|33
|20
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|40
|GER 1767
|BRUMMUNDT Sebastian
|FUERSTENBERGER YC E.V. ‑ Germany
|35
|38
|43
|41
|35
|DNF
|30
|34
|36
|41
|GBR 1685
|GREENWOOD Lucy
|OXFORD SC ‑ Great Britain
|37
|37
|38
|42
|39
|36
|44
|45
|43
|42
|GER 1902
|ROEHRSSEN Jens
|SEGELVEREIN WESER SVW ‑ Germany
|42
|36
|40
|39
|40
|SCP
|37
|41
|UFD
|43
|GBR 1258
|CRAVEN Nick
|YORSHIRE DALES SC ‑ Great Britain
|45
|40
|37
|40
|44
|44
|42
|38
|44
|44
|NED 2373
|ENDE Vincent
|ZEILSCHOOL AALMEER ‑ The Netherlands
|SCP
|SCP
|SCP
|44
|45
|41
|39
|39
|40
|45
|OMA 2384
|GRAMKOW Dirk
|RA AL HAMRA SC ‑ Oman
|DNF
|35
|SCP
|43
|43
|42
|43
|43
|41
|46
|GBR 2057
|HILL Simon
|HAYLING ISLANG ISLANG SC ‑ Great Britain
|44
|42
|41
|46
|48
|DNF
|41
|44
|39
|47
|NED 2189
|COLE Mark
|GWV DE VRIJBUITER ‑ The Netherlands
|40
|DNF
|DNF
|49
|42
|39
|SCP
|42
|45
|48
|USA 2387
|SOLNICK David
|SEBAGO ‑ United States Of America
|43
|UFD
|39
|47
|47
|43
|40
|DNF
|DNF
|49
|AUT 2389
|TSCHIDA Christian
|YC THERESIANISCHE MILAK ‑ Austria
|DNF
|43
|45
|52
|50
|DNF
|47
|46
|46
|50
|GBR 1589
|HARRUP Chris
|BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain
|41
|DNF
|DNF
|45
|38
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|51
|GBR 1594
|ARCHER Julie
|ULLSWATER YC ‑ Great Britain
|39
|39
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNF
|DNF
|52
|CZE 1826
|BRYX Petr
|Czech Republic
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|48
|49
|DNF
|48
|DNF
|DNF
|53
|FRA 1755
|POURLIER Yannick
|Y C CARNAC ‑ France
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|50
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|54
|GBR 2270
|PETTER Andrew
|LITTLETON SC ‑ Great Britain
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|51
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|‑‑‑
|CZE 2056B
|BRIZA Petr
|YC PARDUBICE ‑ Czech Republic
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNS
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|‑‑‑
|FRA 1266B
|LEBLIC Olivier
|CV ST AUBIN ELBEUF ‑ France
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNS
|DNS
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|‑‑‑
|FRA 1372A
|CLERGEAU Leon philippe
|NPB ‑ France
|UFD
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|‑‑‑
|GBR 1428B
|TOWNEND Peter
|CHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNS
|DNC
|DNS
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|‑‑‑
|GER 1909A
|DOMRES Jörn
|SEGERVEREIN HARLEBUCHT ‑ Germany
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|‑‑‑
|GBR 1264A
|CRAVEN Jackie
|YORSHIRE DALES SC ‑ Great Britain
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|‑‑‑
| 1408
|BOUGEARD Olivier
|C.N BERROIS
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
9 rig results after day 3:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|R9
|Pts
|1
|USA 1818
|JACOBI Marc
|CEDAR POINT YC ‑ United States Of America
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|2
|GBR 1551
|WILLIS Liam
|LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain
|SCP
|2
|2
|6
|6
|1
|2
|2
|2
|14
|3
|GBR 1637
|BARTLETT Greg
|STARCROSS YC ‑ Great Britain
|7
|4
|4
|1
|2
|3
|3
|3
|3
|19
|4
|GBR 1744
|THURSFIELD Matt
|CHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain
|4
|3
|3
|2
|5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|24
|5
|GBR 1489
|FREELAND Toby
|DOWNS SC ‑ Great Britain
|3
|5
|6
|4
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|33
|6
|GBR 1171
|WRIGHT Ffinlo
|ISLE OF MAN YC ‑ Great Britain
|10
|6
|7
|5
|4
|4
|5
|7
|8
|38
|7
|USA 2390
|THIRUMALAI Madhavan
|CEDAR POINT YC ‑ United States Of America
|12
|8
|8
|DSQj
|7
|7
|9
|5
|5
|49
|8
|EST 1086
|POOPUU Gert
|PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia
|13
|10
|10
|9
|9
|9
|8
|9
|10
|64
|9
|SWE 1438
|SANDDTRÖM Thomas
|SKARGARDSSTADS SEGELSALLSKAP ‑ Sweden
|9
|DNF
|9
|7
|8
|13
|10
|11
|14
|67
|10
|SWE 2072
|BATH Christer
|ROYAL GOTHENBURG YC ‑ Sweden
|8
|11
|11
|8
|11
|12
|7
|15
|12
|68
|11
|GBR 2318
|HOOD Jim
|LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain
|11
|14
|DNF
|12
|13
|8
|14
|8
|7
|73
|12
|AUS 2133
|REFFOLD Simon
|BALMORAL SC ‑ Australia
|16
|DNF
|DNF
|10
|10
|10
|13
|13
|11
|83
|13
|NED 1869
|VOS Gerard
|WSV GIESBEEK ‑ The Netherlands
|14
|13
|12
|14
|12
|11
|12
|10
|13
|83
|14
|GBR 2346A
|ROLFE Ben
|RS SAILING ‑ Great Britain
|5
|7
|5
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|105
|15
|SUI 1523
|GERSTER Andreas
|SC SCHLOSS GREINFENSEE ‑ Switzerland
|SCPj
|DNF
|DNF
|SCP
|15
|14
|15
|14
|15
|107
|16
|GBR 2001
|WILLIS Keith
|LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain
|SCP
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|11
|12
|9
|114
|17
|GBR 2168
|BURDALL Oliver
|NORFOLK BROADS YC ‑ Great Britain
|19
|12
|DNF
|11
|14
|15
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|115
|18
|GBR 2321
|MORRISON Luke
|HILLHEAD SC ‑ Great Britain
|6
|9
|DNF
|15
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|118
|19
|GBR 1555A
|WILDE Andrew
|BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain
|17
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|149
|‑‑‑
|FRA 1408B
|BOUGEARD Olivier
|C.N Berrois ‑ France
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNS
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|154
|‑‑‑
|PAN 2135
|GASPERI Guillermo
|SEA MASTERS SAILING CENTER ‑ Panama
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNF
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|154
