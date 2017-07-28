Rooster RS Aero World Championship at Yacht Club de Carnac - Day 3

by RS Aero International Class Association today at 12:24 pm

Another fantastic day of fresh breezes on France's Brittany Coast graced the third day of the Rooster RS Aero Worlds in Carnac. 96 worn out but elated RS Aero sailors came ashore with faces beaming again from the exciting downwind rides that they had once again experienced.

The top players in the RS Aero 9 fleet all strengthened their podium positions with Marc Jacobi USA taking three 1sts, GBR Youth Liam 'Lightning' Willis taking three 2nds and Greg Bartlett GBR three 3rds.

The battle at the top of the sixty-strong RS Aero 7 fleet continued with another 2:1 split between Steve Cockerill GBR and Peter Barton GBR, horns locked just one point apart going into the last two races. Paul Bartlett GBR maintained his third overall whilst Marcus Walther GER gained ground in fourth finishing the day with a third.

Noah Rees GBR is chased by Yannick Gloster USA for the Top Youth and Jane Peckham GBR and Caitie Atkin GBR are chasing after Liina Kolk EST and Juliane Barthel GER for the Lady's title. The Masters (over 55) RS Aero 7 title is looking pretty safe with Rooster's Steve Cockerill GBR!

Andrew Frost GBR pulled out a small lead in the RS Aero 5s with a 3,1,1. Sander Puppart EST holds second, Andrias Sillaste EST third with Kate Sargent GBR (top Lady) pulling up to one point off the podium in fourth with a 4,2,2 flying through the fleet on the runs. (See the full results at the bottom of this report.)

At the daily Rooster prize giving, each fleet leader generously gave their top tips to the fleet. Andrew Frost stressed the importance of identifying any small bias on the long start lines. Marc Jacobi encouraged competitors to 'never give up' with opportunities until the end of each race.

Steve Cockerill of Rooster provided an insight into his incredible downwind speed with, "when you come off the plane on a reach remember to ease the sheet" due to the apparent wind going aft and potential for stall. Plenty to think about there going into Day 4!

A fantastic BBQ from YC Carnac followed before the fleet reconvened at the designated bar for a full wash down.

The breeze looks like it may be a little lighter going into Day 4; a welcome break perhaps to some aching muscles!

5 rig results after day 3:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Pts 1 GBR 1312 FROST Andrew SUTTON BINGHAM SC ‑ Great Britain 1 4 3 1 3 3 3 1 1 13 2 EST 1875 PUPPART Sander PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia 2 DNS 2 3 2 1 2 4 3 15 3 EST 1929 SILLASTE Andrias PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia 4 1 1 4 6 7 1 3 5 19 4 GBR 2130 SARGENT KATE SALTASH SC ‑ Great Britain 5 2 RDG 2 4 4 4 2 2 20 5 GBR 1107 POE Ben BINGHAM SC SUTTON ‑ Great Britain 3 3 4 5 5 5 5 5 6 30 6 GBR 1795 ISAACS‑JOHNSON Sammy MAIDENHEAD SC ‑ Great Britain 7 6 8 9 9 6 8 8 8 51 7 GBR 2100 WILLIS Julie LUYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain 6 5 6 11 8 11 14 14 11 58 8 USA 2381 GLOSTER Catherine SANTA BARBARA SEASCHELL ‑ United States Of America 8 7 7 12 11 9 13 9 12 63 9 NED 2374 VAN DEN BOOGAARD KARLIJN ZEILSCHOOL AALMEER ‑ The Netherlands 9 DNF DNF 6 SCP 10 7 13 7 65 10 GBR 1555 WILDE ANDREWs Great Britain DNC DNC DNC SCP 1 2 6 UFD 4 66 11 GER 1909 DOMRES Jörn Germany DNC DNC DNC 8 7 8 9 6 10 69 12 GBR 1264 CRAVEN Jackie Great Britain DNC DNC DNC 7 10 12 10 10 13 83 13 USA 2388 SOLNICK Melissa SEBAGO ‑ United States Of America 10 8 OCS 13 14 14 17 12 15 86 14 AUS 1854 GILLAM SUSANNAH BLACK ROCK YC ‑ Australia DNF DNF DNF 14 15 13 12 11 14 100 15 GBR 1428 TOWNEND Peter Great Britain DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 11 7 9 111 16 FRA 1372 CLERGEAU Leon philippe NPB ‑ France DNC DNC DNC 15 13 RET 15 15 16 116 17 USA 2204 GLOSTER Paul SANTA BARBARA SEASHELL ‑ United States Of America DNF DNF DNF 16 16 DNF 16 16 17 123 18 CZE 2893 MRAZOVA Sylvia ASOCIACE LODNICH TRID RS ‑ Czech Republic DNF DNF DNF 17 17 DNF 18 DNF DNF 136 ‑‑‑ CZE 2056 BRIZA Petr Czech Republic DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNF 147 ‑‑‑ 1266 LEBLIC Olivier CV ST AUBIN ELBEUF DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNF DNF DNF 147

7 rig results after day 3:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 1 GBR 2319 COCKERILL Stephen STOKES BAY SC ‑ Great Britain 2 2 1 1 2 1 1 2 1 2 GBR 2093 BARTON Peter LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain 1 1 3 2 1 2 2 1 2 3 GBR 1930 BARTLETT Paul STARCROSS YC ‑ Great Britain 3 3 2 3 4 3 DNF UFD 4 4 GER 1723 WALTHER Marcus DSCL FRANKFURT ‑ Germany 4 7 4 10 3 4 9 3 3 5 IRL 2382 CRAIG Sean ROYAL ST GEARGE YC ‑ Ireland 7 5 6 12 7 5 5 9 8 6 GBR 1232 NORBURY Steve WARSASH SC ‑ Great Britain 5 4 9 9 6 6 12 8 6 7 GBR 2147 WARBUTON John CHEW VALLEY LSC ‑ Great Britain 6 8 5 14 12 8 11 5 11 8 EST 1781 HAAVEL Ants PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia 12 17 SCP 7 9 7 7 7 9 9 EST 1871 OUNAP Kristo PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia 8 UFD 10 8 10 15 10 10 13 10 AUS 2380 STEPHINSON II Peter MIDDLE HARBOUR ASC ‑ Australia 14 6 11 15 13 18 6 13 29 11 GBR 1093 SMITH Cameron CHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain 10 11 12 13 16 16 8 19 10 12 GBR 2146 CLAPHAM James ROYAL TORBAY YC ‑ Great Britain 16 19 7 6 19 10 28 11 28 13 GBR 1817 JONES Chris SUTTON BINGHAM SC ‑ Great Britain 13 16 35 11 8 11 17 12 17 14 GBR 2157 ROLFE Nigel BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain 9 9 13 20 15 12 14 16 20 15 GBR 2346 WOLFE Ben Great Britain DNC DNC DNC 5 5 9 4 4 5 16 EST 1867 OUNAP Martin PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia 11 13 17 16 11 22 13 14 16 17 GBR 1230 REES Noah TORPOINT MOSQUITO SC ‑ Great Britain 18 10 15 21 14 14 20 26 19 18 GBR 2148 GRIFFITHS Gareth ISLAND BARN RES SC ‑ Great Britain 19 14 16 4 23 23 21 23 15 19 EST 1873 KOLK Liina SAAREMAA MS ‑ Estonia 15 15 19 18 25 25 18 15 14 20 FRA 2300 HONOR Nicolas YC LA GRANDE MOTTE ‑ France 21 12 14 DNC DNC DNC 3 6 7 21 FRA 2134 WOODCOCK Timothy C V MULHOUSE ‑ France 20 20 20 25 18 19 15 17 33 22 GER 1903 BARTHEL Juliane SEGLER CLUB DUMMER ‑ Germany 17 21 18 22 21 29 16 18 18 23 USA 2379 GLOSTER Yannick SANTA BARBARA YSF ‑ United States Of America 26 26 21 23 17 13 19 31 12 24 GBR 2320 COCKERILL Sarah STOCKES BAY SC ‑ Great Britain 23 UFD 22 31 22 26 24 24 25 25 RUS 1877 IVANOVSKIY Vladislav YC SANKT‑PETERSBURG ‑ Russia 25 34 27 32 26 21 22 27 21 26 GBR 2162 CHAPLIN Peter BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain DNF 18 25 24 30 17 31 30 31 27 GBR 1715 PECKHAM Jane GURNARD SC ‑ Great Britain 31 23 34 27 24 27 26 37 22 28 USA 2385 DUBOIS Doug US SAILING ‑ United States Of America 28 22 24 26 27 SCP 29 28 42 29 GBR 2104 WILLOWS Richard ROADFORD LAKE SC ‑ Great Britain 32 25 DNF 19 29 DNF 38 20 23 30 GBR 2161 ROBSON Paul READING SC ‑ Great Britain 38 33 31 17 28 37 23 25 37 31 GBR 1792 HILL Andy HAYLING ISLAND SC ‑ Great Britain 22 UFD 26 38 31 31 32 29 26 32 UAE 2383 HORNUNG Julius DUBAI OFFSHORE SC ‑ United Arab Emirates 27 32 36 33 34 30 35 21 27 33 GBR 2101 HOBDAY Chris GURNARD SC ‑ Great Britain DNF DNF DNF 30 20 24 25 22 24 34 GBR 1575 CARLETON Mark PAPERCOURT SC ‑ Great Britain 30 30 33 29 37 33 27 32 32 35 GBR 1568 ATKIN Caitlin WHITSABLE YC ‑ Great Britain 24 29 23 34 46 35 34 40 38 36 GBR 1921 CLAPHAM Charles CHEW VALLEY LSC ‑ Great Britain 29 31 32 35 41 32 33 33 30 37 GBR 1846 FRASER Steve EAST LOTHIAN ‑ Great Britain 33 27 29 SCP 36 40 45 35 35 38 GBR 1108 PEARCE Charlie DABCHICKS SC ‑ Great Britain 34 28 30 37 32 34 36 36 34 39 GBR 1062 PHILLIPS Dan RIPON SC ‑ Great Britain 36 24 28 36 33 20 DNF DNF DNF 40 GER 1767 BRUMMUNDT Sebastian FUERSTENBERGER YC E.V. ‑ Germany 35 38 43 41 35 DNF 30 34 36 41 GBR 1685 GREENWOOD Lucy OXFORD SC ‑ Great Britain 37 37 38 42 39 36 44 45 43 42 GER 1902 ROEHRSSEN Jens SEGELVEREIN WESER SVW ‑ Germany 42 36 40 39 40 SCP 37 41 UFD 43 GBR 1258 CRAVEN Nick YORSHIRE DALES SC ‑ Great Britain 45 40 37 40 44 44 42 38 44 44 NED 2373 ENDE Vincent ZEILSCHOOL AALMEER ‑ The Netherlands SCP SCP SCP 44 45 41 39 39 40 45 OMA 2384 GRAMKOW Dirk RA AL HAMRA SC ‑ Oman DNF 35 SCP 43 43 42 43 43 41 46 GBR 2057 HILL Simon HAYLING ISLANG ISLANG SC ‑ Great Britain 44 42 41 46 48 DNF 41 44 39 47 NED 2189 COLE Mark GWV DE VRIJBUITER ‑ The Netherlands 40 DNF DNF 49 42 39 SCP 42 45 48 USA 2387 SOLNICK David SEBAGO ‑ United States Of America 43 UFD 39 47 47 43 40 DNF DNF 49 AUT 2389 TSCHIDA Christian YC THERESIANISCHE MILAK ‑ Austria DNF 43 45 52 50 DNF 47 46 46 50 GBR 1589 HARRUP Chris BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain 41 DNF DNF 45 38 DNF DNC DNC DNC 51 GBR 1594 ARCHER Julie ULLSWATER YC ‑ Great Britain 39 39 DNF DNF DNF DNF DNC DNF DNF 52 CZE 1826 BRYX Petr Czech Republic DNF DNF DNF 48 49 DNF 48 DNF DNF 53 FRA 1755 POURLIER Yannick Y C CARNAC ‑ France DNF DNF DNF 50 DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC 54 GBR 2270 PETTER Andrew LITTLETON SC ‑ Great Britain DNF DNF DNF 51 DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC ‑‑‑ CZE 2056B BRIZA Petr YC PARDUBICE ‑ Czech Republic DNF DNF DNF DNC DNS DNC DNC DNC DNC ‑‑‑ FRA 1266B LEBLIC Olivier CV ST AUBIN ELBEUF ‑ France DNF DNF DNF DNS DNS DNC DNC DNC DNC ‑‑‑ FRA 1372A CLERGEAU Leon philippe NPB ‑ France UFD DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC ‑‑‑ GBR 1428B TOWNEND Peter CHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain DNF DNF DNF DNS DNC DNS DNC DNC DNC ‑‑‑ GER 1909A DOMRES Jörn SEGERVEREIN HARLEBUCHT ‑ Germany DNF DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC ‑‑‑ GBR 1264A CRAVEN Jackie YORSHIRE DALES SC ‑ Great Britain DNF DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC ‑‑‑ 1408 BOUGEARD Olivier C.N BERROIS DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNF DNF DNF

9 rig results after day 3:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 Pts 1 USA 1818 JACOBI Marc CEDAR POINT YC ‑ United States Of America 1 1 1 3 1 2 1 1 1 7 2 GBR 1551 WILLIS Liam LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain SCP 2 2 6 6 1 2 2 2 14 3 GBR 1637 BARTLETT Greg STARCROSS YC ‑ Great Britain 7 4 4 1 2 3 3 3 3 19 4 GBR 1744 THURSFIELD Matt CHELMARSH SC ‑ Great Britain 4 3 3 2 5 5 4 4 4 24 5 GBR 1489 FREELAND Toby DOWNS SC ‑ Great Britain 3 5 6 4 3 6 6 6 6 33 6 GBR 1171 WRIGHT Ffinlo ISLE OF MAN YC ‑ Great Britain 10 6 7 5 4 4 5 7 8 38 7 USA 2390 THIRUMALAI Madhavan CEDAR POINT YC ‑ United States Of America 12 8 8 DSQj 7 7 9 5 5 49 8 EST 1086 POOPUU Gert PIRITA SVERTPAADIKLUBI ‑ Estonia 13 10 10 9 9 9 8 9 10 64 9 SWE 1438 SANDDTRÖM Thomas SKARGARDSSTADS SEGELSALLSKAP ‑ Sweden 9 DNF 9 7 8 13 10 11 14 67 10 SWE 2072 BATH Christer ROYAL GOTHENBURG YC ‑ Sweden 8 11 11 8 11 12 7 15 12 68 11 GBR 2318 HOOD Jim LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain 11 14 DNF 12 13 8 14 8 7 73 12 AUS 2133 REFFOLD Simon BALMORAL SC ‑ Australia 16 DNF DNF 10 10 10 13 13 11 83 13 NED 1869 VOS Gerard WSV GIESBEEK ‑ The Netherlands 14 13 12 14 12 11 12 10 13 83 14 GBR 2346A ROLFE Ben RS SAILING ‑ Great Britain 5 7 5 DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 105 15 SUI 1523 GERSTER Andreas SC SCHLOSS GREINFENSEE ‑ Switzerland SCPj DNF DNF SCP 15 14 15 14 15 107 16 GBR 2001 WILLIS Keith LYMINGTON TOWN SC ‑ Great Britain SCP DNF DNF DNF DNF DNF 11 12 9 114 17 GBR 2168 BURDALL Oliver NORFOLK BROADS YC ‑ Great Britain 19 12 DNF 11 14 15 DNC DNC DNC 115 18 GBR 2321 MORRISON Luke HILLHEAD SC ‑ Great Britain 6 9 DNF 15 DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC 118 19 GBR 1555A WILDE Andrew BURGHFIELD SC ‑ Great Britain 17 DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 149 ‑‑‑ FRA 1408B BOUGEARD Olivier C.N Berrois ‑ France DNF DNF DNF DNS DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 154 ‑‑‑ PAN 2135 GASPERI Guillermo SEA MASTERS SAILING CENTER ‑ Panama DNF DNF DNF DNF DNF DNF DNC DNC DNC 154