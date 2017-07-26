Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Product Feature
Zhik Men's Hydrophobic Fleece Top
Zhik Men's Hydrophobic Fleece Top
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

The Gertrude Cup 2017 at the Royal Thames Yacht Club - Overall

by Louay Habib today at 12:06 pm 22-26 July 2017

James Badenach's team representing the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, has won the fourth edition of the Gertrude Cup, after holding off a strong challenge from the USA Youth Team, led by Connor Needham. Bruce Huber's team, representing the Royal Yacht Squadron, recovered from a show-stopping collision on the second day, to claim third. Two youth teams tied on points for fourth, with the Grieg City Academy YC, led by Montel Fagan-Jordan, winning on countback, from the Royal London Yacht Club Youth Team, led by Ted Blowers.

Two races were held on the final day of the Gertrude Cup, taking the series tally to thirteen. Pewter skies with rain and sea fog, reduced visibility and air temperature, but did not dent the enthusiasm of the eleven international teams. A south-westerly gradient breeze built during the day, peaking at 20 knots, with the wind oscillating 20 degrees, producing a shifty race course in the Central Solent. Once again, the Royal Thames Race Management Team, led by PRO Phil Lawerence, produced windward leeward courses with slide rule precision, taking into account a strong tidal flow. Two teams shared top performance of the day. Bill Steele's team representing the Royal Perth Yacht Club, and Rob Tyrwhitt-Drake's team, representing the Royal Ocean Racing Club, both scored podium results.

The Gertrude Cup is a fantastic event, because you have to get a new boat every day and set it up" commented James Badenach. "This takes a lot of effort by the organisers and we really appreciate everyone that has been involved. I would recommend this regatta to everyone. I would also like to thank my crew, and also Connor (Needham) and his team. It was a great battle, and they threw everything at it, which produced really good and enjoyable racing."

"Fantastic close racing at a fabulous regatta," enthused Cowes Etchells Fleet Class Captain, David Franks. "We hope that all of the competitors will be back next year. Special thanks to the support given by Jan Muysken, Bill Steele, and David Anastasi, who have competed in every edition of the Gertrude Cup. I would also thank the owners of the Etchells that have put their boats into the regatta, and Graham Sunderland, Darren Smith, and Kevin Downer, who have provided fantastic support, on and off the water, with Lizzie Fiddaman and Georgina Muncaster from the Royal Thames Yacht Club. The Cowes Etchells Fleet has a very active youth programme, over 300 young sailors have sailed Etchells with us, and it is so pleasing to see four youth teams at the Gertrude Cup, and we hope to build on that."

USA Youth Team take second place, and the Olin Stephens Trophy, in The Gertrude Cup 2017 - photo © www.sportography.tv
USA Youth Team take second place, and the Olin Stephens Trophy, in The Gertrude Cup 2017 - photo © www.sportography.tv

A prizegiving ceremony was held in Cowes Yacht Haven. James Badenach was presented with the Gertrude Cup. Connor Needham's USA Youth Team was the winner of the Olin Stephens Trophy, donated by the Royal Thames Yacht Club, for the best youth team. This trophy will be competed for as a special youth prize each year, and Miami will be the next host of the challenge, in March 2018. Two British teams will be chosen for the trip.

Whilst the winners rightly received great appreciation from their rivals, there were three rowdy cheers for the Grieg City Academy YC, which showed exceptional talent for a team that has little experience in sailing, from three pupils who are just 17 years old; Montel Fagan-Jordan, Camillo Orobio, and Shabazz Patterson.

Grieg City Academy team take a special prize at the Gertrude Cup 2017 - photo © www.sportography.tv
Grieg City Academy team take a special prize at the Gertrude Cup 2017 - photo © www.sportography.tv

The fifth edition of The Gertrude Cup will commence on July 28th 2018, teams wishing to participate should contact the Cowes Etchells Fleet.

For more information about The Gertrude Cup visit our Facebook Page: www.facebook.com/rtycgertrude

Overall Results:

PosSail NoClubHelm / CrewR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12R13Pts
1  GBR 19Royal Hong Kong YCJames Badenach / Martin Wrigley / Christian Thompson / James Peters/Anna Carpenter122211126193DSQ22
2  USA 10USA Youth TeamConnor Needham / Jimmy Kennedy / Hannah Polster / Brooks Daley213352381357432
3  GBR 03Royal Yacht SquadronBruce Huber / Edmund Peel / Angus Hemmings33RDG1895156811548
4  GBR 16Grieg City Academy YCMatt Reid / Montel Fagan‑Jordan / Camillo Orobio / Shabazz Patterson79163784210104960
5  GBR 20Royal London Yacht ClubTed Blowers / Oli Aldridge / Will Birch‑Tomlinson / Will Bedford5747439104469760
6  AUS 14Royal Perth Yacht ClubBill Steele / David Bedford / James Anderson4885751139826662
7  GBR 12Royal Ocean Racing ClubRob Tyrwhitt‑Drake / Roger Reynolds / Mark MansfieldDSQ4RETRETRET42610948273
8  MLA 15Royal Malta Yacht Club David Anastasi / Maya Podesta / Christoph Podesta / Kane Seychell966RET2877RET2DSQDSQ374
9  GBR 17Royal Thames Youth AcademyChristopher Eames / Duncan Yeabsley / Duncan Hampshire / Ali Hinds611RET8101165751DSQ1080
10  NGR 13Lagos Yacht Club Jan Muysken / Jonas Pedersen / Laurence Mead10579664931111101180
11  USA 11USA 11Ed Lebens / Bram Brakman / Gordon Gurnell / Key Becker8105491010118775881

The Gertrude Cup 2017 - photo © www.sportography.tv
The Gertrude Cup 2017 - photo © www.sportography.tv
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

The Gertrude Cup 2017 day 4
USA Youth Team take best results from the day The Etchells fleet racing for the Gertrude Cup was kept ashore for the fourth day of the regatta, waiting for a sea breeze to develop. At midday the fleet was towed out to Hill Head, in anticipation of wind. Posted on 26 Jul The Gertrude Cup 2017 day 3
Classic Solent racing conditions transpired Three races were held in medium to heavy airs for the third day of the Etchells invitational regatta. In a shifty northerly breeze, a significant tide built during the day, and by mid-afternoon the wind speed had piped up to 20 knots. Posted on 24 Jul The Gertrude Cup 2017 days 1 & 2
Hong Kong team is leading the way in the Solent For the third time this season a Hong Kong team is leading the way in a major Solent Etchells regatta, this time the Gertrude Cup run by the Royal Thames Yacht Club. This invitational series sees competitors being provided with a fully rigged Etchells. Posted on 24 Jul Etchells North American Championship preview
A test of wits and stamina in San Diego From August 16-19, San Diego Yacht Club and Etchells Fleet 13 will host the 2017 International Etchells Class North American Championship. Posted on 22 Jul The Gertrude Cup 2017 preview
Etchells racing in Cowes starts on Saturday Organised by the Royal Thames Yacht Club, in conjunction with the Cowes Etchells Fleet. Etchells teams from yacht clubs from around the World have been invited to Cowes, to compete for the Royal Thames Yacht Club's Gertrude Cup. Posted on 20 Jul Etchells Bedrock Trophy
Australian victory on the Costa del Solent There are some days in sailing when it doesn't matter if you are sailing a little boat or a big boat. A slow boat or a fast boat. A professionally crewed boat or as part of a Corinthian team. Posted on 11 Jul Musto launches Pimp my Ride competition
For young sailors at Lendy Cowes Week One of the longest running events in the UK, Lendy Cowes Week has earned international acclaim as the world's best-known sailing regatta. Musto are proud to be sponsoring the 'Under 25 Trophy' at Lendy Cowes Week, once again. Posted on 20 Jun Old Pulteney Mudhook Regatta overall
Banshee wails to the front of RC35 class Sailing consistently clean competition across two days of the Old Pulteney Mudhook Regatta has given Charlie Frize and his new Corby 33 Banshee an overall win in the RC35 fleet on the Clyde. Posted on 18 Jun Old Pulteney Mudhook Regatta day 1
Now or Never 3 holds opposition at bay Despite pressure from a tightly drilled RC35 fleet, Now or Never 3 held all opposition at bay for an overnight lead after three races in the Old Pulteney Mudhook Regatta on the Clyde. Posted on 17 Jun Etchells Sir Kenneth Preston Trophy
Racing from the Royal Yacht Squadron The Royal Yacht squadron was set to host the 2017 Sir Kenneth Preston Trophy with near a perfect forecast set to appear for the weekend of the 10th/11th of June. Posted on 16 Jun

Upcoming Events

YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy