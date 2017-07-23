GP14 and Enterprise Open Meeting at Leigh-on-Sea Sailing Club

GP14s and Enterprises race together at the Leigh-on-Sea open meeting © Dave Smith / Liz Noblet GP14s and Enterprises race together at the Leigh-on-Sea open meeting © Dave Smith / Liz Noblet

by Steve Corbet today at 11:45 am

Sunday 23rd July saw a gathering of seven Enterprises and eight GP14s at Leigh on Sea SC for the Enterprise Eastern Area Championships, The Nimbus Trophy, and the current round of the GP14 London and South East Open circuit racing for the Cockleshell Trophy.

While waiting for the tide to cover the mudflats tea, coffee and bacon rolls were served while boats were rigged, crews briefed and the committee boat team assembled.

The weather forecast predicted a cloudy day with showers and force 3 to 4 westerly, for races 1 and 2 the wind forecast was about right but a few stronger gusts hinted that things could get livelier. Sure enough for race 3 the wind picked up to a good 5 with gusts at the top end of 6 or even 7.

As the speed of both classes is very much the same, despite the published yardstick for the Enterprise suggesting they are 20 points faster, both classes started together from the same line with no problems.

Enterprise Nimbus Trophy

From the start of race 1 Lloyd Walker with Andy Middleton crewing took the lead from Anne Jackson with Alan Skeens in the bow, these positions held until the final round with Ian and Sue Simpson taking third. Behind the leaders various mishaps with some of the local boats lead to a number of retirements and some swapping of boats for the second and third races.

Race 2 saw Lloyd Walker suffer a gear failure and a rapid return to the slipway for repairs, Anne Jackson sailed a clean race to take the gun followed by Sue and Ian in second and Harry and Tim Wright in third.

For race 3 Lloyd and Andy returned to the fray as the wind strengthened, but they could not catch Anne and Alan who took their second win of the day while Lloyd and Andy finished second despite a swim at the gybe mark, Paul Knight and Kevin Trellis-Doherty took the third spot.

Overall winner of the Nimbus trophy was Anne Jackson, with Lloyd Walker second and Ian Simson third.

Enterprise Results:

Pos Sail No Club Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 23349 Burghfield SC Ann Jackson Alan Skeens ‑2 1 1 2 2 22353 LSC Lloyd Walker Andy Middleton 1 (DNF) 2 3 3 22758 Alexandra YC Ian Simpson Sue Simpson 3 2 ‑4 5 4 21082 LSC James Hudson Harrison Floyd (DNF) 4 3 7 5 20652 LSC Harry Wright Tim Wright 4 3 (DNF) 7 6 22144 LSC Paul Knight Kevin Trellis‑Doherty (DNF) 5 DNF 13 7 22816 LSC Matt Tothill Annie Tothill (DNF) DNC DNC 16

GP14 Cockleshell Trophy

Richard Ham with crew Steve Browne dominated races 1 and 2 in the GP fleet with Andy Wordsworth crewed by Andy Shrimpton second in race 1 with Maciek and Joanna Matyjaszczuk third.

Race 2 saw James Ward with Richard Whitehall move into second place, with the Andys third.

Race 3 with the freshening wind saw Richard Ham as the first casualty – he lost the tiller while tacking and took the first swim, it took him several attempts to get the boat upright and he limped home in seventh place – his discard!

Meanwhile Maciek and Joanna took the lead followed by Steve Corbet and Martin Fisher, on the last round Steve and Martin took the safe way round the gybe mark to avoid the already capsized boats which let James and Richard who took the gybe option through to second place.

Overall winners were Richard Ham with Steve browner, second was Maciek and Joanna Matyjaszczuk and third place was filled by James Ward and Richard Whitehall.

GP14 Results:

Pos Sail No Club Helm Crew R1 R2 R3 Pts 1 14166 Tollesbury SC Richard Hamm Steve Browne 1 1 ‑7 2 2 13851 Welsh Harp SC Maciek Matyjaszczuk Joanna Matyjaszczuk 3 ‑4 1 4 3 13316 Papercourt SC James Ward Richard Whitehall ‑4 2 2 4 4 14014 Welsh Harp SC Andy Wordsworth Andy Shrimpton 2 3 (DNF) 5 5 13954 LSC Steve Corbet Martin Fischer ‑6 5 3 8 6 13237 Welsh Harp SC Tomasz Lidia 5 ‑6 5 10 7 13603 Welsh Harp SC Alastair Lambert Karen Wilson 7 ‑8 4 11 8 13003 LSC Tony Handfield Tim Gow ‑8 7 6 13