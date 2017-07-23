Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Musto Hiking Shorts - Black/Fire Orange
Musto Hiking Shorts - Black/Fire Orange

GP14 and Enterprise Open Meeting at Leigh-on-Sea Sailing Club

by Steve Corbet today at 11:45 am 23 July 2017
GP14s and Enterprises race together at the Leigh-on-Sea open meeting © Dave Smith / Liz Noblet

Sunday 23rd July saw a gathering of seven Enterprises and eight GP14s at Leigh on Sea SC for the Enterprise Eastern Area Championships, The Nimbus Trophy, and the current round of the GP14 London and South East Open circuit racing for the Cockleshell Trophy.

While waiting for the tide to cover the mudflats tea, coffee and bacon rolls were served while boats were rigged, crews briefed and the committee boat team assembled.

The weather forecast predicted a cloudy day with showers and force 3 to 4 westerly, for races 1 and 2 the wind forecast was about right but a few stronger gusts hinted that things could get livelier. Sure enough for race 3 the wind picked up to a good 5 with gusts at the top end of 6 or even 7.

As the speed of both classes is very much the same, despite the published yardstick for the Enterprise suggesting they are 20 points faster, both classes started together from the same line with no problems.

Enterprise Nimbus Trophy

From the start of race 1 Lloyd Walker with Andy Middleton crewing took the lead from Anne Jackson with Alan Skeens in the bow, these positions held until the final round with Ian and Sue Simpson taking third. Behind the leaders various mishaps with some of the local boats lead to a number of retirements and some swapping of boats for the second and third races.

Race 2 saw Lloyd Walker suffer a gear failure and a rapid return to the slipway for repairs, Anne Jackson sailed a clean race to take the gun followed by Sue and Ian in second and Harry and Tim Wright in third.

For race 3 Lloyd and Andy returned to the fray as the wind strengthened, but they could not catch Anne and Alan who took their second win of the day while Lloyd and Andy finished second despite a swim at the gybe mark, Paul Knight and Kevin Trellis-Doherty took the third spot.

Overall winner of the Nimbus trophy was Anne Jackson, with Lloyd Walker second and Ian Simson third.

Enterprise Results:

PosSail NoClubHelmCrewR1R2R3Pts
123349Burghfield SCAnn JacksonAlan Skeens‑2112
222353LSCLloyd WalkerAndy Middleton1(DNF)23
322758Alexandra YCIan SimpsonSue Simpson32‑45
421082LSCJames HudsonHarrison Floyd(DNF)437
520652LSCHarry WrightTim Wright43(DNF)7
622144LSCPaul KnightKevin Trellis‑Doherty(DNF)5DNF13
722816LSCMatt TothillAnnie Tothill(DNF)DNCDNC16

The end of a day's racing during the Enterprise Nimbus Trophy - photo © Dave Smith / Liz Noblet
The end of a day's racing during the Enterprise Nimbus Trophy - photo © Dave Smith / Liz Noblet

GP14 Cockleshell Trophy

Richard Ham with crew Steve Browne dominated races 1 and 2 in the GP fleet with Andy Wordsworth crewed by Andy Shrimpton second in race 1 with Maciek and Joanna Matyjaszczuk third.

Race 2 saw James Ward with Richard Whitehall move into second place, with the Andys third.

Race 3 with the freshening wind saw Richard Ham as the first casualty – he lost the tiller while tacking and took the first swim, it took him several attempts to get the boat upright and he limped home in seventh place – his discard!

Meanwhile Maciek and Joanna took the lead followed by Steve Corbet and Martin Fisher, on the last round Steve and Martin took the safe way round the gybe mark to avoid the already capsized boats which let James and Richard who took the gybe option through to second place.

Overall winners were Richard Ham with Steve browner, second was Maciek and Joanna Matyjaszczuk and third place was filled by James Ward and Richard Whitehall.

GP14 Results:

PosSail NoClubHelmCrewR1R2R3Pts
114166Tollesbury SCRichard HammSteve Browne11‑72
213851Welsh Harp SCMaciek MatyjaszczukJoanna Matyjaszczuk3‑414
313316Papercourt SCJames WardRichard Whitehall‑4224
414014Welsh Harp SCAndy WordsworthAndy Shrimpton23(DNF)5
513954LSCSteve CorbetMartin Fischer‑6538
613237Welsh Harp SCTomaszLidia5‑6510
713603Welsh Harp SCAlastair LambertKaren Wilson7‑8411
813003LSCTony HandfieldTim Gow‑87613

GP14 Cockleshell Trophy - photo © Dave Smith / Liz Noblet
GP14 Cockleshell Trophy - photo © Dave Smith / Liz Noblet
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

GP14 Victor Trophy
Southern Travellers event at Welsh Harp Twenty-four boats competed for the 2017 GP Victor Trophy, the fourth event of the GP14 Southern Travellers' series at the Welsh Harp in North London.. Posted on 17 Jul GP14 Leinster Championship
27 teams at the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta The GP14 fleet returned to Dun Laoghaire for a most enjoyable three day Leinster Championship at the 450 boat Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta where 27 GP14s competed, for the various honours over the full complement of eight races. Posted on 13 Jul Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta overall
Titles decided at Ireland's biggest sailing event Ireland's biggest sailing event, the Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta, came to a gentle close this afternoon after an exciting four days of racing in Dublin Bay with over 475 boats and almost 2,500 sailors competing. Posted on 12 Jul Volvo Dun Laoghaire Regatta day 3
Sea breeze brings changes to the leader board A sea breeze brought changes to the leader board in several classes in the penultimate day of Ireland's biggest sailing regatta, the Volvo Dun Laoghaire regatta on Dublin Bay today. Posted on 8 Jul Are you Championship ready?
Key points to think about with P&B We've experienced the best and the worst conditions the British weather could throw at us. Your boats have probably sailed you through several events and club races already without too many glitches. Posted on 8 Jul Alan and Nicholas claim next two spots
On the 2018 ilovesailing calendar Alan Jenkins from West Kirby, Wirral and Nick Wake from Hartley Wintney, Hampshire, have secured the next two spots on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar, leaving just four more places up for grabs. Posted on 8 Jul GP14 Welsh Area Championship
A nice holiday vibe at Dovey This year's Welsh Area Championship ended up being a Nationals warm up with 10 out of the 19 boats entered in the Gold Fleet. Held over two days with a sea training event the day before there was a nice holiday vibe. Posted on 7 Jul Southport Junior 12 hour race
Team Budworth's view of the event On 24th June, a team of seven Budworth sailors ranging in age from 13 to 18 took part in Southport Sailing Club's annual Junior 12 hour race. This was Budworth's first entry in the race since 2008. Posted on 30 Jun Solo Eastern Area Championship
Just add water! It was a bright sunny Saturday morning when the first of 28 Solos arrived at Leigh on Sea SC for the 'Mighty Oak' Eastern Area Championships, a moderate breeze from the south west was blowing; all that was missing was water! Posted on 29 Jun GP14 Ulsters at Newtownards
More like Barbados than the Ards peninsula The GP14 Ulster Championship took place over the weekend. The fleet were welcomed back to Newtownards Sailing Club by Michael Cox who organised an outstanding event. Posted on 23 Jun

Upcoming Events

YC de Carnac RS Aero Rooster RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul South Caernarvonshire YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Abersoch Dinghy Week for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
South Caernarvonshire YC- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul British National Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Restronguet SC Mirror Gul World Championships for Mirror
Restronguet SC- 24 Jul to 4 Aug Hayling Island SC National 18 National Championship for National 18
Hayling Island SC- 24 Jul to 28 Jul Hayling Island SC 505 National Championship for 505
Hayling Island SC- 27 Jul to 30 Jul Penzance SC IRC yachts and Cruisers PASAB (Penzance Around Scilly And Back) for IRC yachts and Cruisers
Penzance SC- 28 Jul to 31 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Laser National Championship for Laser
South Caernarvonshire YC- 29 Jul to 4 Aug Castle Cove SC Scorpion National Championships for Scorpion
Castle Cove SC- 29 Jul to 5 Aug
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy