GP14 and Enterprise Open Meeting at Leigh-on-Sea Sailing Club
by Steve Corbet today at 11:45 am
23 July 2017
GP14s and Enterprises race together at the Leigh-on-Sea open meeting © Dave Smith / Liz Noblet
Sunday 23rd July saw a gathering of seven Enterprises and eight GP14s at Leigh on Sea SC for the Enterprise Eastern Area Championships, The Nimbus Trophy, and the current round of the GP14 London and South East Open circuit racing for the Cockleshell Trophy.
While waiting for the tide to cover the mudflats tea, coffee and bacon rolls were served while boats were rigged, crews briefed and the committee boat team assembled.
The weather forecast predicted a cloudy day with showers and force 3 to 4 westerly, for races 1 and 2 the wind forecast was about right but a few stronger gusts hinted that things could get livelier. Sure enough for race 3 the wind picked up to a good 5 with gusts at the top end of 6 or even 7.
As the speed of both classes is very much the same, despite the published yardstick for the Enterprise suggesting they are 20 points faster, both classes started together from the same line with no problems.
Enterprise Nimbus Trophy
From the start of race 1 Lloyd Walker with Andy Middleton crewing took the lead from Anne Jackson with Alan Skeens in the bow, these positions held until the final round with Ian and Sue Simpson taking third. Behind the leaders various mishaps with some of the local boats lead to a number of retirements and some swapping of boats for the second and third races.
Race 2 saw Lloyd Walker suffer a gear failure and a rapid return to the slipway for repairs, Anne Jackson sailed a clean race to take the gun followed by Sue and Ian in second and Harry and Tim Wright in third.
For race 3 Lloyd and Andy returned to the fray as the wind strengthened, but they could not catch Anne and Alan who took their second win of the day while Lloyd and Andy finished second despite a swim at the gybe mark, Paul Knight and Kevin Trellis-Doherty took the third spot.
Overall winner of the Nimbus trophy was Anne Jackson, with Lloyd Walker second and Ian Simson third.
Enterprise Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Club
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1
|23349
|Burghfield SC
|Ann Jackson
|Alan Skeens
|‑2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|22353
|LSC
|Lloyd Walker
|Andy Middleton
|1
|(DNF)
|2
|3
|3
|22758
|Alexandra YC
|Ian Simpson
|Sue Simpson
|3
|2
|‑4
|5
|4
|21082
|LSC
|James Hudson
|Harrison Floyd
|(DNF)
|4
|3
|7
|5
|20652
|LSC
|Harry Wright
|Tim Wright
|4
|3
|(DNF)
|7
|6
|22144
|LSC
|Paul Knight
|Kevin Trellis‑Doherty
|(DNF)
|5
|DNF
|13
|7
|22816
|LSC
|Matt Tothill
|Annie Tothill
|(DNF)
|DNC
|DNC
|16
GP14 Cockleshell Trophy
Richard Ham with crew Steve Browne dominated races 1 and 2 in the GP fleet with Andy Wordsworth crewed by Andy Shrimpton second in race 1 with Maciek and Joanna Matyjaszczuk third.
Race 2 saw James Ward with Richard Whitehall move into second place, with the Andys third.
Race 3 with the freshening wind saw Richard Ham as the first casualty – he lost the tiller while tacking and took the first swim, it took him several attempts to get the boat upright and he limped home in seventh place – his discard!
Meanwhile Maciek and Joanna took the lead followed by Steve Corbet and Martin Fisher, on the last round Steve and Martin took the safe way round the gybe mark to avoid the already capsized boats which let James and Richard who took the gybe option through to second place.
Overall winners were Richard Ham with Steve browner, second was Maciek and Joanna Matyjaszczuk and third place was filled by James Ward and Richard Whitehall.
GP14 Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Club
|Helm
|Crew
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1
|14166
|Tollesbury SC
|Richard Hamm
|Steve Browne
|1
|1
|‑7
|2
|2
|13851
|Welsh Harp SC
|Maciek Matyjaszczuk
|Joanna Matyjaszczuk
|3
|‑4
|1
|4
|3
|13316
|Papercourt SC
|James Ward
|Richard Whitehall
|‑4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|14014
|Welsh Harp SC
|Andy Wordsworth
|Andy Shrimpton
|2
|3
|(DNF)
|5
|5
|13954
|LSC
|Steve Corbet
|Martin Fischer
|‑6
|5
|3
|8
|6
|13237
|Welsh Harp SC
|Tomasz
|Lidia
|5
|‑6
|5
|10
|7
|13603
|Welsh Harp SC
|Alastair Lambert
|Karen Wilson
|7
|‑8
|4
|11
|8
|13003
|LSC
|Tony Handfield
|Tim Gow
|‑8
|7
|6
|13
