Mainsail Trimming by Felix Marks
Mainsail Trimming by Felix Marks

Ramsgate Week 2017 - Day 4

by Martin Law today at 10:05 am 23-28 July 2017

Classes 1-6 raced on the same course today from a committee boat line with staggered starts. This made for an exciting spectacle as the big and small boats rubbed shoulders. The spring tide was in full flood and the wind was 20-25 kts from the South.

A 13 nm windward / leeward course exposed any weaknesses in heavy weather technique. The cruising classes got underway first and most elected to keep their kites below deck which rewarded those who dared hoist.

Close racing ensued until the last upwind leg when a foul tide strengthened to the point where most boats were making less than knot VMG. This stretched out the fleet favouring the higher handicapped boats and forcing several boats to retire.

Zephyros, a Dehler 34 from Medway yacht club, skippered by Tim French won class 6. Mallemok from VVW Schelde Yacht Club was second and Mallard, a Westerly Fulmer from Rye Harbour sailing club was third.

Mallemok on day 4 of Ramsgate Week - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk
Mallemok on day 4 of Ramsgate Week - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk

In Class 5, Maverick an Elan 333 skippered by Frank Barrett was first, followed by Blown away, Donald Gray's, Jeanneau 42 DS. Rush, a Sigma 35 from Royal Cinque Ports Yacht Club skippered by Ken Lees was third.

Class 7 cruisers were taken south to Deal and then out to the Goodwin fork buoy in conditions which many found challenging. Bernard Sealy's Karibia Breezes won with Ken Welch's Splash in second and John Syring's Morning Star of Hythe third.

The IRC 1 race developed along familiar lines with Richard Matthews' Oystercatcher XXXI in first place and the Netherlands rivals Team Heiner and Delft in a close shoot-out for second and third respectively.

Several of the IRC 2 class had professional crew on board for the day which seemed to reflect in the results. Mike brand in Foxy led the race until a snapped spinnaker pole ruined his chances.

Despite nearly being catapulted out of the boat, Paul Woodward at the helm of Slingback took first place and Cobra second. Half way through the week, Slingshot, Slingback and Foxy are the top three boats on the leaderboard, and with few points separating them, the regatta is still wide-open.

Day 4 of Ramsgate Week - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk
Day 4 of Ramsgate Week - photo © Nick Champion / www.championmarinephotography.co.uk
