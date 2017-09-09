Please select your home edition
GBR Blind Sailing Set To Defend Their World Title

by Lucy Hodges today at 7:15 am 9 September 2017

The Great Britain Blind Sailing team will be flying to Sheboygan on the 9th September to take part in the 2017 World Blind Sailing Championships being hosted by Sail Sheboygan in conjunction with World Sailing.

The event will see teams from around the World take part in three categories graded by sight - B1 totally blind, B2 can count fingers, B3 some useful vision - all sailing as a team for the Squadron Cup currently held by GBR.

The teams will be racing in Sonars on Lake Michigan. Great Britain Blind Sailing started their selection process in October at their national championships, giving all sailors a chance to grow, putting on monthly training and offering one-to-one coaching.

Lucy Hodges, Commodore of Blind Sailing, said, "it has been great creating a programme giving all the chance to grow and bring in different coaches that offer different skills. This year has seen the sighted volunteers put in a large effort to gain their spot on the team.

"I have also tried to get more sailors out on the water and this Worlds will see Catherine Westbrook take part as B1 crew; Catherine has been a great find, she is out racing every week in able-bodied fleets, and to others no-one would know she is totally blind."

The teams are...

B1:

Sharon Grennan
Catherine Westbrook
Martin Moody
Ian Shirra

B2:

Lucy Hodges
Toby Davey
Colin Midgley
Ben Hazeldine

B3:

Chris Albert
Laura Cammidge
Jonny Cormack
Jonny Stevenson

Justin Smith
David Hawkins
Sally Rodriguez
Mark Austin

The teams are still looking for sponsors, especially for kit and funds towards transport and entry, so if you can help please see our website gbrblindsailing.co.uk

We thank all that have supported us to this stage and we hope we do you proud.

GBR Blind Sailing announce teams ahead of 2017 World Championships - photo © GBR Blind Sailing
Land Rover BAR Cap
