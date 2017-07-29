Please select your home edition
Edition
Clipper Ventures
Product Feature
Rooster Polilite Mainsheet
Rooster Polilite Mainsheet

OK Dinghy European Championship at Faaborg Sailing Club - Day 1

by Robert Deaves, OKDIA today at 8:35 pm 26-29 July 2017

In his first OK Dinghy event, Lars Johan Brodtkorb from Norway won both his opening heats at the 2017 European Championship to taken the lead after the opening day in Faaborg, Denmark. Charlie Cumbley from Britain is second and Andre Budzien from Germany is third. Other race wins went to Thomas Hansson-Mild from Sweden and Anders Andersen from Denmark.

After days of incessant and miserable rainfall, the first day of racing looked promising early on with blue skies greeting the 130 sailors as they awoke from the campsite that has been created in the car park alongside the club. The sailors went out on time and after a short wait for the wind to stabilize the first race was sailed in a very patchy 4-7 knots.

The huge fleet has been split into four groups, with two starts of two groups, which alternate during the week before a gold/silver split on the final day. Both starts in the first race ended up being black flagged with a few boats pulled out.

Budzien made the best of the first clear start, tacking at the pin and crossing the fleet. He led most of the way round the first two laps before Hansson-Mild found a way past on the final upwind. Frederik Svendsen came through for third. In the second group, Brodtkorb also started at the pin and led all the round for a convincing win from Cumbley and Marten Bernesand, from Sweden.

The wind had dropped to 3-5 knots at one stage, and with the second group mixing with the first group, the wind was further disturbed, but towards the end of Race 1, the wind increased to 10-12 knots and stayed there for the remainder of the day. However it was still incredibly shifty and patchy.

Ian Hopwood and Tony Woods of Britain led round the top mark of the first groups in Race 2, with Budzien close behind. Fourth round was defending champion Bo Petersen of Denmark, and he was in the lead by the gybe mark and led all the way to the final upwind, when Andersen played the shifts well to pass him. Budzien was still third, but also fell foul of the tricky conditions on the final upwind with Greg Wilcox from New Zealand just passing him for third.

In the second group, Brodtkorb led Jonas Borjesson from Sweden and Tomaz Gaj from Poland round the top mark. Jan Kurfeld, from Germany, one of the many Finn sailors here, sailed well to challenge Brodtkorb on the final upwind and crossed in second, but was one of the early starters, so Gaj ended up second and Cumbley third.

OK Dinghy European Championship day 1 - photo © Robert Deaves
OK Dinghy European Championship day 1 - photo © Robert Deaves

Second overall Cumbley summed up his day, "We finally got some sunshine, a light breeze off the land with 30-40 degree shifts and two races. I got a second and a fourth, so pleased to get away unscathed. It was one of those days where you can pick up some monster scores so it's nice to come away with a couple of counters."

"This is probably one of the toughest events I have been to, certainly in the OK fleet. There are a couple of young guys here who have come out of Europes and Finns, and they were quick today and straight into it, and actually it was one of those days when the good sailors pick the right shifts and they nailed it. It's good that there is new young blood in the fleet as well."

Fourth overall Hansson-Mild, said, "It was a good day in total. Could have been worse. Started off with shifty conditions with the breeze coming and going, and I just tried to play the middle and was keen on being able to tack right after the start as the long tack was port tack. I managed to be about fourth at the first mark, gained a bit on the reaches and then Budzien and I had a battle all the way round and I managed to take him on the final beat."

"In the second race, the breeze was up a bit and steadier, and I finished 10th. I was struggling; it was hard, but I'm happy though, it's good fun."

Charlie Cumbley on day 1 of the OK Dinghy European Championship - photo © Robert Deaves
Charlie Cumbley on day 1 of the OK Dinghy European Championship - photo © Robert Deaves

Racing continues on Thursday with three races scheduled as part of the 10 race series, which concludes on Saturday.

Event website: 2017.okeuropeans.org

Results after day 1:

PosNatSail NoHelmQ1Q2Pts
1stNOR428Lars Johan Brodtkorb112
2ndGBR1Charlie Cumbley235
3rdGER71Andre Budzien246
4thSWE100Thomas Hanson‑Mild1910
5thDEN8Frederik Svendsen3811
6thSWE797Mats Caap4711
7thDEN1471Bo Petersen10212
8thDEN1450Anders Andersen12113
9thGER772Oliver Gronholz9413
10thGBR2179Tony Woods13518
11thNZL573Luke Gower11718
12thSWE2803Marten Bernesand31619
13thDEN3Jorgen Svendsen13619
14thGER3Wolfgang Hofener16521
15thNZL566Greg Wilcox19322
16thPOL7Marek Bernat91322
17thDEN1495Jesper Højer111223
18thSWE2788Jan‑Erik Engholm61824
19thGER803Martin von Zimmermann71724
20thDEN1492Jesper Bendix161127
21stPOL1Tomasz Gaj27229
22ndGBR21Christopher Arnell20929
23rdGER789Ingo Ballerstein72431
24thSWE59Lars Edwall211031
25thDEN1485Johan Bjorling DP2235
26thDEN1433Henrik Kimmer Petersen6 DP36
27thPOL19Grzegorz Salamon152136
28thDEN703Christian Thomsen43438
29thGER7Andreas Pich102838
30thGER5Ralf Tietje281038
31stDEN140Jan Hempel Sparsø251540
32ndGER4Lutz Boguhn211940
33rdSWE2812Stefan Fagerlund122941
34thPOL14Pawel Pawlaczyk301242
35thDEN1397Henrik Kofoed Larsen281442
36thDEN1304Christian Midtgaard291443
37thDEN1483Henri Skou143044
38thGBR67Andrew Rushworth54045
39thDEN10Jens Lauge341145
40thSWE8Bengt Larsson153045
41stSWE2809Thomas Skeppmark301646
42ndSWE2830Jonas Borjesson39847
43rdGER731Thomas Glas272047
44thSWE6Hakan Tornqvist143448
45thDEN1477Jorgen Holm173148
46thDEN1382Stig Lassen183149
47thDEN1377Jonathan Prom Scharff84250
48thGBR2185Ed Bradburn222850
49thGER791Frank Strelow262450
50thSWE20Stefan Pavia242751
51stDEN1Bo Reker Andersen232952
52ndGER11Rainer Pospiech361753
53rdGER775Jorg Rademacher322153
54thDEN1395Anders Buhl193554
55thDEN1442Peter Heide223254
56thDEN1303John Skjoldby Petersen173855
57thBEL230Jacques Pirenne322355
58thDEN1463Lars Andresen441357
59thGER721Jørn Wille203858
60thDEN66Frank Berg253358
61stDEN1457Christian Teller312758
62ndDEN77Jesper Strandberg332659
63rdGER22Dirk Gericke352560
64thNED667Hessel Hoekstra471562
65thGER12Stefan Rassau184664
66thGER607Gerd Breitbart244064
67thGBR2188Ian Hopwood59665
68thPOL44Przemyslaw Drozdzik402666
69thSWE2749Jan‑Eric Nystedt501969
70thDEN22Ask Askholm521870
71stSWE2804Ingmar Janson343670
72ndGER806Jan Kurfeld5BFD72
73rdSWE3Jonny Billstrom264672
74thSWE80Arne Malm314172
75thGER777Jorg Sylvester235275
76thGER767Maja Hansson‑Mild433275
77thGER8Ronald Foest423375
78thDEN1473BrianTerp373976
79thDEN1316Jesper Sommer433578
80thDEN1424Henrik Hamann393978
81stDEN1454Fritz Banner Pedersen582381
82ndDEN1415Thomas Christensen443781
83rdDEN1396Stig Frandsen602282
84thDEN1441Peter Korsbjerg414283
85thDEN1484Olof Stenstrom295584
86thGBR2145Douglas Powell374784
87thDEN70Bo Jensen414384
88thDEN1392Poul Vincents355186
89thSWE111Bertil Eliasson454186
90thPOL9Przemysnaw KryszczynskiBFD2087
91stSWE55Ulf Sahle464389
92ndDEN7Malte Pedersen45 DP89
93rdNED638Sipke Heokstra474491
94thDEN1336Thomas Kvist484593
95thDEN1482Tim Normann365995
96thBEL214Paul Verrijdt425395
97thGBR4Simon Cox386098
98thSWE2816Claes Avellan405898
99thGER680Jan‑Dietmar Dellas554499
100thDEN107Joe Schubert33BFD100
101stGBR2124Will Croxford4852100
102ndNED669Sybren Hornstra5149100
103rdBEL203Joost Rommelaere5348101
104thDEN1305Flemming Hostgaard4656102
105thDEN1437Per Sorensen5448102
106thDEN1489Morten Jensen5349102
107thDEN1465Niels BjørlingBFD36103
108thGER678Heinz Ridder4954103
109thDEN1333Mads Bjorndal Robl5747104
110thGBR2163Gavin Waldron5450104
111thDEN1481Nils Trolland38BFD105
112thSWE2802Claes Heyman5650106
113thGBR2080Paul Pike5057107
114thDEN126Lars Moller5255107
115thGER539Uli Borchers4961110
116thDEN666Peter Zeiler5558113
117thDEN14Peter Thybo5757114
118thDEN1430Rene BrunnDSQ DP117
119thSWE2792Anders Widding51DNC118
120thDEN1262Dirch Zibrandtsen5662118
121stGER651Frederik Rontgen5860118
122ndDEN112Svend Jacobsen DP51119
123rdDEN1417Ingo GriemDNF53120
124thDEN1458Soren Sigurdsson6259121
125thGER788Jessica Finke6161122
126thDEN1499Anders Gerhardt‑HansenDNF56123
127thDEN1212Klaus Jørgensen64 DP123
128thGBR2183Richard BurtonDNCDNC134
129thPOL40Robert SwieckiDNCDNC134
130thDEN1461Soren NielsenBFDBFD134

OK Dinghy European Championship day 1 - photo © Robert Deaves
OK Dinghy European Championship day 1 - photo © Robert Deaves
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

OK Dinghy European Championship opens
Practice race sailed in the rain You really need a sense of humour to sail in the rain and with the Danish summer producing its best in Faaborg so far at the 2017 OK Dinghy European Championships, all 130 sailors are luckily in very good humour. Posted on 25 Jul Stellar line-up for huge fleet
At OK Dinghy Europeans in Faaborg The second biggest OK Dinghy major championship fleet of all time is beginning to gather in Faaborg, Denmark ahead of next week's European Championship, as the class continues to celebrate its 60th anniversary. Posted on 21 Jul OK dinghy 60th Anniversary Celebration planned
Join the class at Burghfield SC in August It is hard to believe that it is sixty years since Axel Damgaard Olsen and Knud Olsen conspired to design the OK dinghy with the idea that it would inspire people to have fun together on the water. Posted on 14 Jul OK Dinghy North Sails Super Series event 2
During the Weymouth Dinghy Regatta Always one of the most enjoyable events in the OK racing calendar, this years Weymouth OK Open took place over the weekend of 8/9 July as part of Weymouth Dinghy Regatta. This event was the second in the 'North Super Series'. Posted on 13 Jul OK Inland Championship at Rutland
Bigger then Bermuda! The first event of the OK North Super Series Inland Championships took place at Rutland SC over the weekend of the 24th and 25th of June. 21 OK dinghies arrived with old and new faces, both physically and metaphorically speaking. Posted on 28 Jun Kieler Woche day 4
Seven nations celebrating victories The first 14 Kiel Week titles on the triangular courses in Kiel-Schilksee have been decided. After the decisions in the international classes, the Germans can celebrate four victories in their home country. Posted on 20 Jun Kieler Woche day 3
Weather expert on top form The coordination between the Kiel Week race organizers and the weather expert Dr. Meeno Schrader is working well. The meteorologist with a diploma had already recommended on Sunday evening to postpone the starts on Monday. Posted on 19 Jun Kieler Woche day 2
Balancing act through the weather systems Sun in Kiel-Schilksee! What was the visitors' pleasure, was causing concerns for weather experts and the race committee. Because the predicted West wind was endangered to collapse by the thermal influence of the solar radiation. Posted on 18 Jun Kieler Woche day 1
Dream start for the international classes A full program for the first day of the international classes at the Kiel Week. Head of Organisation Dirk Ramhorst could look back at an opening day after five hours, which was really random. Posted on 17 Jun OKs at Rutland preview
North Sails Super Series set for 24-25 June The above event finally gets underway over the weekend of 24th and 25th June with the Inland Championships being held at Rutland Sailing Club. The North Sails Super series will be contested over six events with 4 to count. Posted on 16 Jun

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC OK Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy